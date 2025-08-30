10 upcoming fiction movies you must see

Recently, we have been paying a lot of attention to cinema in our articles paid nostalgia factor, i.e. films from the past, the memory of which still evokes warm feelings in longtime viewers. Today, we decided to approach the topic from the opposite direction, namely, to look into the near future and find out what interesting things the genre is ready to offer us in the near future. New science fiction stories from James Cameron, Ridley Scott, Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve, and more — get your popcorn buckets ready, ladies and gentlemen.

“Tron: Ares”

Release date in Ukraine: October 9, 2025

Director: Joachim Renning

Cast: Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Cameron Monegan, Sarah Desjardins, Hassan Minhaj, Gillian Anderson, Jeff Bridges

The official synopsis of Walt Disney Pictures reads as follows: “The film tells the story of the highly advanced Ares program, which is sent from the digital world to the real world for a dangerous mission that will be the first encounter between humanity and artificial intelligence.”.

“Ares” will be the third film in the Tron franchise, following the original 1982 film of the same name and the sequel, titled Inheritance, which was released in late 2010. Stephen Lisberger’s first installment was notable for offering revolutionary visual effects based on the extensive use of early CGI, which gave the audience a truly distinctive setting. In the second one, directed by Joseph Kosinski, the creators also relied on the audiovisual component, backing up the stylish image with outstanding electronics from Daft Punk.

Despite the fact that Disney initially wanted to make a sequel to The Legacy with the local cast, the project eventually moved in a different direction. The only glue between all three films was Kevin Flynn, played by Jeff Bridges.

Also was reported the studio had planned to introduce a character entirely generated by artificial intelligence. However, this idea was abandoned due to the likely negative reaction amid the nuances associated with the regulation of the use of AI in film production. This time, the American industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails will be responsible for the music score.

The only thing that overshadows the premiere is the desire of the lead actor and member of the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, Jared Leto, to perform in the swamps, as he announced last October. On these outrageous The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also responded to the statement, notingthat “Jared Leto’s sense of ‘russian energy’ and his desire to perform in russia is an insult to those who sacrifice their lives to defend freedom.”.

“Predator: Badlands”

Release date in Ukraine: November 6, 2025

Director: Dan Trachtenberg

Cast: Elle Fanning, Dimitrius Koloamatangi

“The story is set in the future on a remote planet. There, a young Predator, an outcast from his clan, finds an unexpected ally in Tia and embarks on a dangerous journey to face his worst enemy,” the official synopsis says.

«You’re one ugly motherf*cker!» — Major Alan «Dutch» Schaefer once exclaimed in a proper Arnold Schwarzenegger accent upon seeing the hideous likeness of an alien hunter. At the same time, Iron Arnie put his muscular hand to the creation of another movie cult. Since then, a lot of water has run off: “Badlands” will be the seventh appearance of the high-tech alien on the screens within the main film series and the ninth, taking into account the showdown with Alien. After the horror or clown show that Shane Black put on in 2018, many people lost faith in the project, but Dan Trachtenberg brought it back, because his “Prey” (2022) and the more recent animation anthology “Killer of Killers” were positively received by critics and audiences. The same man is responsible for a new chapter in the history of yautja. The peculiarity of this chapter is that for the first time the Predator emerge before the viewer as a protagonist, not as an antagonist. It’s also interesting that Elle Fanning will play a synthetic of the well-known Weyland-Yutani company, which will once again connect the franchise with the xenomorph series. Well, rejoice those who are tired of the helpless tossing and turning of homo sapiens — in this story, it seems that there is no place for them (unless, judging by the trailer, a bunch of extras will get their asses kicked).

“The Running Man”

Release date in Ukraine: November 13, 2025

Director: Edgar Wright

Cast: Glenn Powell, Katie O’Brien, Daniel Ezra, Josh Brolin, Carl Glusman, Lee Pace, Michael Mera, William Macy, Colman Domingo

In the near future, the world is divided into an elite and a proletariat. For some people, life is a series of privileges, for others it is a struggle for survival. The only chance to get out of poverty is to take part in the deadly reality show Running Man, where hunters hunt contestants and viewers crave spectacle. Desperate laborer Ben Richards joins the game to save his family. But he is not just a fugitive — he is a challenge to the system. Now he is being pursued not only by ruthless hunters, but also by the creator of the show. To survive, he has to change the rules of the game,” says website movie distributor.

This will be the second film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1982 novel of the same name after “The Running Man” from 1987 — a cult dystopian action movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The film adaptation is being directed by British director Edgar Wright, who has already brought the world the films Shaun of the Dead (2004), Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010), and Baby Driver (2017).

The muscular Austrian was replaced by Glen Powell, who is not the first to star in films closely associated with long-gone eras — suffice it to recall his participation in the latest versions of Top Gun (2022) and Twisters (2024). In addition, the actor saidthat he and Wright contacted Arnold via FaceTime to discuss the title role, and Schwarzenegger gave the film his blessing. It is also worth mentioning that Powell and Arnie have already met on the set of the 2014 action movie The Expendables 3.

By the way, to avoid direct competition with Predator, Paramount Pictures decided to postpone the release a week later. Thus, the film will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on November 13 instead of the originally planned November 6.

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

Release date in Ukraine: December 18, 2025

Director: James Cameron

Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Cliff Curtis, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Una Chaplin, Giovanni Ribisi, David Thewlis

A year after Jake Sully and Neytiri settle in with the Metkaine clan, they encounter a new, aggressive tribe known as the People of the Ashes, led by a fiery leader Warang. She has formed an alliance with Jake’s enemy, Colonel Quaritch, while the conflict on Pandora escalates to devastating consequences.

The content of Avatar can be interpreted in different ways, but it is hard to argue with the fact that it is an epic, lavish movie attraction, full of advanced special effects technology, and a major cinematic event. This makes most other blockbusters pale in comparison. Given the fact that Fire and Ashes was filmed in parallel with “Avatar: The Way of Water” (2022), the third film did not have to wait for many years, as happened between the release of the original and its sequel It was reported that this will be the longest installment in the series.

By the way, The Way of Water is scheduled to be re-released on October 2, so you have a chance to watch the movie on the big screen if for some reason you didn’t have time to do so during the current release.

Here’s what said James Cameron himself said about his brainchild:

“The big creative advance in “Fire and Ash” is just going to be greater character depth,” Cameron said. “We’re seeing new cultures, new creatures — all the same stuff you’d expect from an ‘Avatar’ movie, but the whole idea of this cycle of films is to live with these people and go on this epic journey with them. So I think it’s not about, ‘We’re going to show you the best water [VFX] ever done’—but you get more into the heart and soul of the characters”.

As you know, after Fire and Ashes, Cameron plans to shoot two more sequels, which are tentatively scheduled for 2029 and 2031. Do you think the third movie will be able to break the box office record of the original?

“Project Hail Mary”

Release date in Ukraine: March 20, 2026

Directors: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Sandra Guller, Milan Weintrub, Ken Leung, Lionel Boyce

Reinland Grace wakes up on a spaceship with no memory of himself or his mission. He gradually comes to the conclusion that he is the only survivor of the crew sent to Tau China to resolve the catastrophic situation on Earth. In search of answers, Grace must rely on his scientific knowledge, ingenuity, and human will, but he may not have to search alone.

The plot of the film is based on the novel Project Hail Mary, which appeared on bookstore shelves in 2021, by American writer Andy Weir. We remind you that this is the same man who wrote The Martian, which was successfully adapted by Ridley Scott 10 years ago. Screenwriter Drew Goddard also came from there.

It’s not the first time that Ryan Gosling has been sent on a space journey, as he portrayed Neil Armstrong in Damien Chazelle’s First Man (2018). The actor also acted as one of the film’s producers.

Amazon MGM Studios released the trailer on June 30, and on July 9 it was announced, reported that the video garnered 400 million views across all platforms in its first week. Such an impressive figure made it the most popular trailer in history among films that are not sequels or remakes. Obviously, people are very excited to see this movie.

“The Dog Stars”

Release date in Ukraine: March 26, 2026

Director: Ridley Scott

Cast: Margaret Qually, Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Guy Pearce, Benedict Wong

The film is set in the aftermath of a pandemic of the flu virus that nearly wiped out humanity. The story centers on a civilian pilot named Hig, his dog, and a tough ex-marine named Bangley. One day, Hig manages to intercept a radio signal, and in an attempt to find other survivors, he embarks on a risky journey.

The plot of the new post-apocalyptic thriller from Sir Ridley Scott is based on the novel of the same name (2012) by American writer Peter Heller. After the epic Marvel passions and the recent “Weapons” Josh Brolin and Benedict Wong reunite on the set.

There aren’t many details about this project at the moment — filming began in April in Italy and is probably still ongoing, at least it hasn’t been announced as finished. At the moment, there are no promotional materials, so we are waiting for interesting details about the movie soon.

“Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu”

Release date in Ukraine: May 21, 2026

Director: Jon Favreau

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Jeremy Allen White, Sigourney Weaver, Jonathan Coyne

Creators of the Mandalorian series Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni were planning to launch the fourth season of their hit show, but due to the Hollywood strikes of 2023, production was postponed. As a result, Lucasfilm decided to move the franchise in a different direction, and in January 2024, the studio announced a full-length film dedicated to Dean Jarin and Baby Yoda.

This will be the first movie in the Star Wars universe since “The Rise of Skywalker”, which hit theaters in 2019 and closed the long-suffering Skywalker Saga. After that, all projects within the cult series, without exception, were intended exclusively for the Disney+ streaming service, and many of them, to be honest, were not very good, disappointed fans. It is interesting to see if the world is ready for the return of the legendary Star Wars brand to the big screens.

In one of his interviews, actor Giancarlo Esposito blurted out the idea could turn into a trilogy. However, we shouldn’t hold our horses just yet, because any sequels can only be expected if The Mandalorian and Grogu is successful at the box office. And this is quite possible, because, as was reported earlier, the film’s budget was about $160 million, which looks very modest compared to the budgets of the previous trilogy.

Untitled film by Steven Spielberg

Release date in Ukraine: June 12, 2026

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, Wyatt Russell

In April 2024, it became known that Steven Spielberg’s next film was to be a sci-fi project about a flying saucer. The good news is that the film will be based on Spielberg’s own original idea. The screenwriter David Koepp, who previously worked with the director on the first two Jurassic Parks (1993, 1997), War of the Worlds (2005), and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), was entrusted with helping to bring it to life.

In June, Deadline’s X account posted the following postdedicated to David Capp, which revealed that the filming ended “about three weeks ago” and that the movie itself was a “very emotional experience.” Given this, we can conclude that the project, which hasn’t even been officially titled yet, is currently in post-production.

“The Odyssey”

Release date in Ukraine: July 16, 2026

Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Samantha Morton, Mia Goth, Cosmo Jarvis

This is the story of the legendary king of Ithaca, Odysseus, who seeks to reunite with his wife Penelope. It describes his encounters with bizarre mythical creatures, such as the cyclops Polyphemus, sirens, and the witch goddess Circe, during his long and dangerous journey home after the Trojan War.

Despite the fact that in this article we are looking into the future, it is not difficult to see that almost all of the films presented here are in one way or another based on works of art, whether cinematic or literary, from the past. Christopher Nolan is the furthest ahead, and by a huge margin, with his epic fantasy blockbuster with a reported budget of $250 million based on a recognized masterpiece of world literature, the eponymous Greek epic poem by Homer.

Despite the absence of a trailer, this extremely large-scale and ambitious project with a star-studded cast has been the subject of numerous news stories and heated discussions, including at ITC. For example, a number of viewers have questions have arisen regarding the authenticity of the helmet worn by Matt Damon in one of the first official promotional shots. Or we can recall the scandal that Nolan accused in inciting «violent repression» through filming in an occupied city.

Interesting facts — according to insider information, it will be the most expensive painting in the career of the English director (although The Dark Knight Returns (2012) cost about the same amount of money), as well as the first ever movie, shot entirely on IMAX film cameras. At the CinemaCon presentation in April, Universal positioned the upcoming project as “a cinematic masterpiece that Homer himself would most likely be proud of.” Perhaps this is why ticket sales opened a year before the premiere, which they later began to resell at inflated prices.

“Dune: Part Three”

Release date in Ukraine: December 18, 2026

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Cast: Timothy Chalamet, Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Florence Pugh, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Robert Pattinson

“Part Three” will complete Denis Villeneuve’s epic film trilogy based on Frank Herbert’s novels from the Dune Chronicles series. Specifically, this film will be based on the second book of the massive epic Dune Messiah, which was published in 1969.

Following Nolan’s example, Denis Villeneuve is going to shoot on IMAX film cameras, although not entirely; this will be the director’s first work since 2010 not in digital. Filming started at the Origo Film Studio on July 8 in Budapest, the main cast was joined by Robert Pattinson, who is likely to be fulfill the role of Skytel’s antagonist.

To recap, the previous film “Dune: Part Two” was released in February 2024 and earned more than $700 million at the box office, and in November of the same year, the series became available for viewing on HBO “Dune: Prophecy”, which received generally positive reviews from audiences and critics.

In May, we received the news that Marvel has postponed its “Avengers: Doomsday” to December next year, so that the superhero blockbuster will premiere on the same day as Villeneuve’s epic space opera. But something tells me that Kevin Feige and company will change the release date, because it all seems like a natural shot in the foot for the already declining superhero industry.