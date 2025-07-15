14 Top PR and Communication Agencies Offering PR Services for Fintech Companies

Financial technologies continue to rapidly transform the global market: from digital payments and online banking to investment platforms and blockchain-based solutions. Competition in fintech is high, and the level of trust from clients, investors and regulators plays a decisive role. This is why high-quality PR is becoming an integral part of the growth strategy of fintech companies – both young startups and mature industry players.

Working in fintech requires PR agencies not only to understand the technological component, but also to deeply immerse themselves in financial specifics, knowledge of the regulatory environment and the ability to speak the language of both B2C and B2B audiences. In an environment of constant change – from the emergence of new regulatory requirements to changing user expectations – communications must be accurate, timely and strategically verified.

In this article, we have collected 14 PR agencies that successfully work with fintech companies around the world and help them build a reputation, develop their business and confidently declare themselves on the global stage.

Creators is a communication and PR agency working with technology, fintech and B2B companies around the world.

The agency focuses on technology niches, including fintech, banking, venture capital, decentralized finances, payment processing systems, and investments.

They also cover such areas as deep tech, web3, AI, cybersecurity, manufacturing, monitoring systems, SaaS, logistics, and retail.

They call their strongest advantage the ability to work with highly technical topics and explain them in simple language to readers. The team includes PR specialists, editors, and authors with technical backgrounds.

The agency has completed projects in over 30 countries, including the US, UK, France, Germany, Mexico, UAE, Kazakhstan, and Romania.

Specializes in:

Corporate, Brand and personal PR in international markets.

Publications in top global media such as Forbes, Washington Post, TechCrunch, HackerNoon.

Organizing public speeches at major technology and economic forums and conferences such as Web Summit, New York Tech Week, Forum Ekonomiczne.

Building a personal brand for company founders and top managers.

Securing interviews on leading global podcasts.

The team combines 20+ years of experience in journalism with 15+ years of experience in PR and communications.

SkyParlour

SkyParlour is a communications agency focused entirely on fintech. Founded in Manchester in 2009, it has grown into a recognized expert in PR and content marketing. Over 15 years of work, the team has successfully executed large-scale campaigns for clients all over the world – from startups to large lending platforms and companies in the field of embedded finance.

Areas of specialization:

Fintech, regtech, e-commerce, payment systems, security, lending, vending platforms.

Full cycle of communications – PR, digital, content, analytics, events, crisis handling.

Local presence in London and Manchester, as well as global coverage and experience in international markets.

Key achievements:

SkyParlour clients have attracted over $1 billion in investments over the past five years, gone through M&A deals and entered the stock exchange.

The agency entered the top 25 B2B PR companies in the UK and was named one of the most promising businesses according to Insider Media.

Typical services:

Strategic campaign planning, message development and positioning.

Media and analytical communications, and interaction with opinion leaders and specialists.

Content creation: articles, research, infographics, videos, reports.

Crisis communications and speaker training.

Organization and support of industry events.

Clients and partnerships:

SkyParlour cooperates with both top brands (Adyen, Mastercard, Revolut, Coinbase) and with rapidly growing fintech players (SEON, BankiFi, Frost, etc.). The agency regularly acts as a PR partner for key industry events – Fintech Week London, Payments Association, etc.

Clarity PR

Clarity PR is an international strategic communications agency focused on the fintech sector. Founded in 2013, it has offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Amsterdam and Cornwall, and a “fintech practice” supported by a dedicated team led by Michael Chelicio.

Main areas of expertise:

Fintech, RegTech and global payment solutions.

Strategic media and digital campaigns.

Thought leadership and positioning.

Services:

Media relations and interaction with the press.

Content strategy, creation of materials.

Activity in social networks and with KOLs.

Corporate communications and anti-crisis strategies.

Insight and Analytics, Performance Marketing, UX/CRO, UXR management.

Clients (fintech):

FreeAgent – CMS Manager: “creative approach and strategic thinking helped increase the number of registrations”.

Monzo, Even, BootstrapLabs, Scrum Ventures, and Credit Key (BNPL solutions in B2B).

Edelman

Edelman is a global public relations firm founded in 1952 by Daniel Edelman. Headquartered in New York City, it employs more than 6,400 people in 60 offices worldwide – the largest PR agency by revenue (over $1 billion in 2022).

Areas of expertise

Strategic communications and reputation building.

Influencer and stakeholder marketing.

Research projects, including the authoritative annual Trust.

Barometer – a tool for assessing trust in institutions, media, business, and government.

Services:

Corporate communications and crisis management.

Digital PR (social media, digital-native campaigns).

Analytics and trust research (Trust Barometer).

Press support for clients from fintech, financial services, technology and other industries.

Specialized products: Edelman Smithfield (financial services), Edelman Emerge (growth startups).

Revenue: $1.079 million in 2022. Edelman dropped below the $1B annual fee income mark following a 4.9 percent drop in 2024 revenues to $986M.

Clients:

Work with large brands – including Fortune 500, a list of large financial and fintech companies. In 2022-2024, they regularly published studies of trust in the financial sector (Financial Services Trust Barometer), indicating an increase in trust in the industry to record levels.

Edelman is a sustainable global leader in PR with an emphasis on trust analytics and large-scale corporate communications. In fintech niches, it stands out through specialized divisions and deep market insights.

Channel V Media

Channel V Media is a communications agency founded in New York in 2008. Over the years, the agency has established itself as a reliable partner for fast-growing companies entering the US market or seeking to expand their presence in the country. Channel V Media pays special attention to the fintech sector: they work with solutions in the field of digital payments, online banking, blockchain, B2B financial platforms and financial infrastructure.

Areas of specialization:

Fintech, SaaS, corporate technologies, digital transformation, startups.

Market launch, repositioning, building thought leadership and demand generation.

Working with both VC-backed startups and international companies entering the US market.

Key competencies:

Strategic PR: forming key messages, developing a public image of the company, and preparing media stories.

Working with business and industry media – from TechCrunch and Forbes to specialized fintech publications.

Developing comprehensive communications strategies for the US, taking into account local business realities and the competitive environment.

Services:

Media relations and thought leadership.

Developing messages and brand communications.

Press support for product launches, deals, financing rounds.

Content marketing: articles, analytical materials, comments in the media.

Conducting PR campaigns when entering the US market (Go-to-Market PR).

Clients and cases:

Clients include both international fintech companies entering the US market and local players. Channel V Media has supported campaigns for venture-backed startups and collaborated with brands such as Trovata, DailyPay, WorldRemit, Accenture, SAP, etc.

Channel V Media stands out for its deep knowledge of the American media market, its ability to adapt international brands to its specifics and turn complex technological or financial solutions into accessible, interesting stories for a wide and professional audience.

Good Advice Agency

Good Advice Agency is a British-American boutique PR agency specializing in strategic communications in the technology and fintech environments. The team includes 10 experienced specialists with a total of about 30 years of experience.

Services:

Corporate PR strategy.

Organization of publications and interviews.

Media training for management.

Packaging of brand stories and presentations.

Crisis consultations.

Clients and projects:

Form3 – the company noted that Good Advice “understood how to communicate complex technical solutions to target media… their work strengthened our reputation”.

Kpler – a financial analytics service, collaborated with Good Advice in the field of thought leadership and media positioning.

Good Advice Agency specializes in brand history and strategic communications for fintech, while also having significant experience and a name in the media. Their key advantage is the ability to transform complex technological topics into high-impact PR opportunities.

PRLab

PRLab is an international PR agency for strategic B2B PR campaigns focused on fintech and technology startups. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in Austin, Stockholm, Munich and Madrid.

Areas of expertise:

PR financing (Funding PR), accompanying investment rounds.

Media training for executives, including interview scripts and crisis preparation.

Localization and entering new markets – an emphasis on the flexibility of strategies.

Digital PR and SEO to increase online visibility, including through analytical campaigns.

Internal communications for scaling within organizations.

Services:

International PR campaigns tailored to the specifics of each country.

Creation and fine-tuning of media content.

SEO optimization for press coverage.

Media training.

Internal communications to maintain corporate culture.

Clients and projects:

Among B2B fintech brands:

Agicap – European SaaS fintech, launched on the Dutch market with PRLab.

Moss – a favorite in corporate fintech solutions.

CoinMart, NuPay blockchain and payment startups.

PRLab has also worked with Wayflyer, Chargebee, Birdwingo, Revolv3.

PRLab has a flexible, modular work scheme that allows it to adapt its PR approach to the client’s growth stage. They focus on financing and entering the European market. Strong reviews confirm high efficiency and quality.

Publicize

Publicize is an international PR agency founded in 2013, focused on scalable support for technology startups, including fintech, SaaS, crypto and cybersecurity. Headquartered in California (USA), there is also an office in Medellín (Colombia). The team has from 51 to 200 employees.

Areas of expertise:

International PR campaigns for fintech startups.

SEO promotion of fintech products.

Influencer marketing for technology brands.

Digital PR – digital and online-oriented campaigns.

Services:

Media promotion and PR.

Specialized fintech SEO (within the Fintech PR Toolkit).

Influencer strategies and campaigns.

Clients and results:

Prometeo (Latin America open banking) – +200% traffic growth and 20+ publications on fintech/cybersecurity.

Evernym – +270% traffic and coverage in leading digital identity publications.

Also worked with DecorMatters, Gramener, ThirdEye Data and other tech brands, ensuring notable growth in key metrics.

Publicize is a modern agency adapted to the challenges of fintech regulation and the need for quick media support for startups. Tools like the Fintech PR Toolkit and proven case studies make them attractive to clients looking for rapid PR growth and media expansion.

Caliber Corporate Advisers

Caliber Corporate Advisers is a fintech PR agency specializing in the fintech, insurtech and proptech segments. Founded in 2010; since 2011, it has been actively working in the PR segment for financial technologies.

Areas of expertise:

Thought leadership and strategic communications for fintech/insurtech brands.

PR and content marketing.

Activity in social media and digital advertising.

Support for complex industry messages, presentations and whitepapers.

Services:

PR and press release distribution.

Content creation: blogs, analytical articles, presentations.

SMM and digital advertising.

Internal communications and platform solutions (Access PR/IR).

Analytics and media pitching via specialized platforms.

Clients and achievements:

300+ companies, including partnerships with Money20/20, FinTech Sandbox, EpisodeSix, EngagePeople, Clear Capital, BankTech Ventures, and more.

Caliber Corporate Advisers occupies a strong position in the top fintech PR agencies niche, thanks to a strategic approach, combined with technological platforms (PR/IR Access, Event Analyzer), which enhance media outreach and event impact analysis. The growth noted by the Financial Times and Fast Company reinforces their reputation.

Vested

Vested is a global agency platform for marketing and communications in fintech and financial services. Founded in 2015 in New York, they also have offices in London and Toronto.

Areas of expertise:

Executive communications – communications management , speaking consulting, media training.

Digital marketing – digital channels, PPC and SEO.

PR & media relations – interaction with specialized media, especially in the financial sector.

Paid, owned, earned media integration – synergy between advertising, social, media and owned channels.

Crisis communications – support in situations of reputational risk through digital channels.

Content & creative studio – Qwoted’s internal studio and recently launched Finance Studio platform for financial brands.

Services:

PR campaigns in the financial and fintech environments.

Content and brand communications strategies.

Advertising and digital reach.

Corporate events, sponsorship, conferences.

ESG communications and storytelling.

Executive Team support (through books and platforms, also).

Clients and achievements:

WorldRemit, Finastra, PeerStreet, Elliptic, American Express, Morgan Stanley, Bloomberg, HSBC Holdings, Citi, Scotiabank and other leading players.

Vested is a mature integrated agency deeply focused on fintech and the financial sector with an emphasis on channel synergy and maintaining reputation through executive and crisis communications. Their platforms, such as Qwoted and Finance Studio, as well as achievements in the PR industry, strengthen trust in the brand.

Chatsworth Communications

Chatsworth Communications is a specialist fintech and financial services communications agency with over 20 years of experience. Founded in 2004 in London, it was the first fintech PR agency to focus exclusively on technology solutions for financial markets.

Key areas of expertise:

Global fintech narratives: strategic positioning for the market and investment players.

Stakeholder communication: building relationships with key audiences, including the media, regulators and partners.

PR and digital campaigns: implementing complex projects with SEO and digital content.

Campaigns and strategy: assistance in positioning and PR support for growth.

Thoughtful campaign with analytics: digital analytics, benchmarking and performance evaluation.

Services:

PR and stakeholder communications.

Leader training (media training).

Content development, campaigns.

Image strategy and reputation promotion.

SEO and digital marketing.

Analytical support, performance evaluation and benchmarking.

Clients and cases:

Sibstar – case of market entry assistance.

Globacap – support for digitalization in private markets.

Neo – European fintech expansion.

MillTechFX, R3, Previse – projects in FX and RegTech.

Chatsworth Communications is one of the first companies to specialize in fintech PR in the world. Deep experience, confirmed by desktop cases, clear expertise and global coverage make the agency the right partner for companies seeking to transform financial markets.

Enterie

Enterie is a Polish PR agency founded in 2017 and has grown into a global network operating in over 80 markets, including the US, EU, Middle East and Asia. The agency focuses on communications for fintech, IT, e-commerce, investments and sustainable business.

Key areas of expertise:

Media relations: establishing and maintaining contacts with specialized media at an international level.

Content Marketing and Thought Leadership: preparation of expert materials and analytical publications.

Fintech communications: working with the media and strategic positioning of fintech brands, including services for entering foreign markets.

Services:

PR campaigns and reputation management.

Writing and distributing press releases (via EnterieGO).

Media training and executive preparation.

Event organization and work with KOLs.

SEO PR and crisis communications.

Localized digital strategies for fintech brands.

Clients and cases:

Сlients: WorldRemit, SPOKO, Auriga, Autopay, Banqup, BBC, Castrol, Oxygen, as well as fintech startups.

PayOne case: rebranding support in Germany and Austria — over 160 publications, analytics and media contacts.

SPOKO case: media campaign in Poland and the UK, with over 130 mentions in two months.

Enterie is a modern network of PR agencies united by one platform (EnterieGO). This allows combining a local approach with global expertise in fintech. A strong media campaign and cases confirm the success of the “Go Global, Act Local” strategy.

Cognito

Cognito is a global communications agency focused on the financial and technology sectors, with a strong presence in fintech. Founded in 2000, with headquarters in London, Amsterdam, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney.

Core areas of expertise:

Corporate communications and PR in the financial sector.

Digital marketing, including SEO and social media.

Fintech messaging – from positioning to storytelling.

Event management and event marketing.

Stakeholder engagement – work with journalists, investors, regulators.

Services:

PR and developed media relations programs.

Content marketing and digital activities.

Organization and support of events and conferences.

Top-level consultations on executive communications.

Crisis support and reputation management.

Internal communications and analytics through their own tools.

Clients and Cases:

Provenir (AI-driven risk solutions): agency appointed as EMEA regional partner for full PR support.

Money20/20 Europe (fintech’s premier event): Cognito handled media relations, including support in Amsterdam.

PPRO (payments provider): PR partner for the European market.

Client list of over 100 brands across finance, technology and professional services.

Cognito combines years of experience in financial communications with modern tools and global reach. They actively implement innovations (Finfluence), receive industry awards, and act as a partner of major fintech events. Their portfolio speaks of a strong position at the intersection of fintech and business.

WalkerSands

WalkerSands is a B2B marketing agency with a PR core, founded in 2001. They are headquartered in Chicago, with offices in San Francisco and Seattle. With 51-200 employees, the agency systematically works in the technology segment, including fintech, and provides integrated solutions: PR, demand-gen, branding, digital marketing and SEO.

Key areas of expertise:

Integrated PR and media relations – establishing connections with specialized media and opinion leaders.

Demand generation strategies – LinkedIn campaigns, PPC, SEO.

Branding and visual identity – original creatives and multimedia campaigns.

Strategic consulting – research, messaging, positioning.

Digital marketing and analytics – comprehensive campaign support.

Services:

Media and influencer relations.

Creation of thought leadership content, research.

Rebranding and SEO.

Organization of PR campaigns, events and digital activities.

Crisis communications, executive profiling.

Creative assets: video, graphics, campaigns.

Demand-gen: PPC, account-oriented marketing, automation.

Clients and Case Studies:

Commercetools: implementing a vibrant creative campaign featuring Will Arnett, “Naysayer,” including Shorty Award platinum video and OOH.

TransUnion: comprehensive redesign of B2B platform to boost lead generation and SEO.

Bill.com, Finicity, NMI, Loop: data-driven PR cases — the loop program provided 127 media publications, including 70 reports, in top-tier media (Wall Street Journal, Forbes).

WalkerSands is a mature B2B agency with deep specialization in the fintech market. Their Outcome-based Marketing method is combined with tangible PR results and large-scale campaigns, including multimedia cases with highly accurate KPIs. I can add a screenshot of the case page (Commercetools, TransUnion) if necessary.