2E G3024B gaming monitor review: when «norms» — is already a pleasant surprise

The 2E G3024B is neither a top-of-the-line model nor a stylish flagship, but a working tool with a specific purpose: to give gamers a fast matrix, normal contrast, and a curved panel. No bells and whistles, just 200 Hz and 2560×1080. Does it sound simple? Yes, it is. But is this enough to keep the brand among budget monitors — we will find out further in our editorial review.

Ігровий монітор 2E G3024B Pluses: curved 30-inch 21:9 VA matrix with a resolution of 2560×1080; high refresh rate of 200 Hz; good contrast ratio of 3000:1; fast response time of 1 ms; minimalist design; support for AMD FreeSync. Minuses: not the best viewing angles with fading colors; low brightness of 250 nits; noticeable graininess of the image at close range; no USB hub; limited ergonomic adjustment.

Technical characteristics of the 2E G3024B

Diagonal 30 inches Panel type VA (CURVED R1500) Viewing angle 178 ° / 178 ° Resolution 2560×1080 (UW-FHD) Brightness 250 nits Contrast 3000:1 Color depth 8 bits Response time 1 ms Update frequency 200 Hz HDR support None Audio jack 3.5 mm Jack DisplayPort 2 x DP 1.4 HDMI 2 x HDMI 2.0 VESA 75×75 mm Other AMD FreeSync; Flicker-Free; PBP (Picture by Picture); Low Blue Light Power supply External Energy consumption 48 W

0.5 W in standby mode Dimensions 400 x 790 x 170 mm Weight (with stand) 5.2 kg Warranty 1 year

Package contents and packaging 2E G3024B

The packaging of the 2E G3024B monitor is designed in a restrained but rather aggressive style. The black background with contrasting yellow accents immediately hints at the device’s gaming purpose.

On the front side there is a display image with a conditional sci-fi plot and a block with icons for the main characteristics: 30”, 200 Hz, R1500, VA-matrix, Adaptive-Sync, WFHD.

There is just enough information to quickly familiarize yourself with the store shelf. No design frills — the packaging works as a functional carrier of a technical message, which is in line with the model’s positioning in the affordable segment.

Everything is in its place inside. The foam mold holds the elements — screen, stand, leg, power supply, and cables tightly. The display is additionally wrapped in film, the power supply is in a separate package. The package is standard but practical.

In the box, the user will find:

monitor;

V-subfloor leg and vertical stand;

round mounting platform;

two sets of screws and four mounting hex bushings;

external power supply with a separate power cable;

DisplayPort cable (there is no HDMI cable — this is worth considering for console owners);

user manual (including in Ukrainian);

microfiche with energy consumption and certification information.

The power supply is located outside the case, which has a positive effect on the thermal regime — the monitor itself heats up less in operation. The length of the cables is quite enough for standard desktop placement, and assembly and installation does not require additional tools other than a screwdriver: all the necessary screws are included, some of them are backup.

The stand is made of metal with a matte black finish. It looks restrained, without design frills, but gives the impression of a reliable construction.

There is support for a 75×75 mm VESA mount, which allows for external bracket or wall mounting.

Design and ergonomics of the 2E G3024B

The 2E G3024B doesn’t try to look like a gaming flagship — and it works to its advantage. A minimalist body made of matte black plastic, visually thin bezels on three sides — everything looks restrained, without bright accents or aggressive decor.

The curved shape (1500R) provides a comfortable viewing experience, especially when working or playing at arm’s length. The 21:9 aspect ratio emphasizes the cinematic format — video without black bars, games — more space in the side areas.

Adjustments — only tilt the screen (20°/5°), no swivel or height change. If this is critical for some, there is a VESA mount option. The stability of the structure is sufficient, there is no backlash.

All ports on the 2E G3024B monitor are grouped in a separate block on the rear panel, with horizontal arrangement.

The central location of the leg slightly hinders access to the connectors, especially when the monitor is already installed, but you can put up with it. There are no built-in speakers or a USB hub, but for this class — this is the norm. The menu is controlled via a five-way controller on the rear panel. The same element serves as a power button. However, there are some false starts in use. On the rear panel of 2E G3024B, the manufacturer added a decorative red LED backlight in the form of two curved lines that symmetrically diverge from the central mounting unit. It looks bright and visually refreshes the overall look of the monitor — especially in a dark room or during night gaming.

However, it is worth considering:

the backlight does not have an RGB controller — it does not change colors;

Glow mode one — saturated red light that glows constantly when the power is on;

there is no integration with gaming software or synchronization with the system.

In other words, we are dealing with a purely decorative solution — it adds «gaming» mood, but has no functional meaning.

It weighs a little over 5 kg. This allows you to place it even on light office desks. Thanks to its small height, the display looks neat even in multi-monitor configurations.

In general, the visual presentation and ergonomics of the monitor are in line with its positioning. This is an inexpensive but balanced option that is suitable for both a gaming setup and office work without visual stress.

2E G3024B interfaces

The 2E G3024B is equipped with a basic set of ports that covers the essentials for everyday use. The main video inputs are two DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0. This is a standard set, which is enough to connect a PC, game console or laptop.

DisplayPort provides the ability to output a signal with a resolution of 2560×1080 at 200 Hz, i.e., the full potential of the matrix. HDMI connectors support the same resolution, but the frequency is limited to 120 Hz. This is enough for most users, but for maximum performance, you should connect via DisplayPort.

There is also an audio output in the form of a 3.5 mm headphone jack. It is convenient in cases where the video signal is transmitted with built-in sound via HDMI or DP, and headphones need to be connected directly to the monitor. The output sound quality is — basic, without amplification or audiophile details.

The monitor does not have a USB hub, which is not surprising for a budget-class model. For users who don’t need peripheral splitters, this won’t be a disadvantage. However, if USB ports are important, you will have to use a third-party hub or docking station.

Power is supplied through a separate round connector for the AC adapter. The power supply input is located next to the video interfaces. The cables are tight in the sockets, no problems with the contacts were recorded.

In general, the set of interfaces fully corresponds to the positioning of the model: DisplayPort for gaming purposes, HDMI for compatibility and audio output as a bonus. No frills, but everything you need is in place.

Display 2E G3024B

A 30-inch VA matrix with a resolution of 2560×1080 and a frequency of 200 Hz is the main advantage of this monitor. It has good contrast, rich colors, and a fast response time that gamers appreciate.

Contrast ratio of 3000:1 provides fairly true-to-life blacks, which is especially noticeable in dark game scenes. This is a strong point of VA-matrices compared to IPS, which compensates for the lower brightness and slightly smaller viewing angle.

The brightness is 250 cd/m², a typical value for low-cost models. This is enough in a dark or office room, but in direct sunlight the image will look faded.

The 21:9 aspect ratio allows you to see more in games — this is especially noticeable in shooters, simulators, or strategy games. In movies, the image is almost never cropped, and the panoramic view creates an immersive experience. For office work, the display is also convenient — two windows can be placed side by side without scaling.

The color gamut covers the standard sRGB space by about 100%. This is not a professional level for photo processing, but it is quite adequate for everyday use. Hues look vivid, without excessive saturation.

The backlighting is uniform, albeit with minor light leakage around the edges — a typical VA drawback. It does not catch the eye and does not interfere with real use.

Thanks to the 200Hz refresh rate, the picture is smooth even in fast-paced scenes. This is especially noticeable in eSports shooters, where every frame counts. After switching from 60 or 75 Hz, the difference will be striking.

The response time is 1 ms, which reduces loops and blur. Overdrive modes have several settings — from standard to aggressive, but without excessive overexposure or artifacts. The best balance is medium overdrive.

2E G3024B user menu

The 2E G3024B monitor’s control menu is logically structured and divided into five key categories: basic picture presets, color profiles, gaming options (including OverDrive control), audio settings (essentially just volume control via the 3.5mm output), and general system settings.

Among the ready-made modes are — typical for the gaming segment: FPS, RTS/RPG, MOBA, as well as movie and reading modes. They slightly change the balance of brightness, contrast, and color temperature, but do not eliminate the need for manual calibration.

It’s good to be able to save your own settings — it speeds up the setup after a reset or source switch.

There is also a blue light filter — Low Blue Light. Its work is noticeable, but not aggressive: the image becomes a little softer, without the feeling of a yellow filter. For evening sessions, — is quite suitable, especially if you are prone to eye fatigue.

The sensitivity of the sensor can be fine-tuned through five OverDrive levels. There are standard options: off, three intermediate, and UltraSpeed. At the maximum level, artifacts sometimes slip through (in particular, ghosting behind objects), so we recommend the medium mode as a universal solution for most games.

A nice bonus — displaying the current refresh rate on the screen. This function is not critical, but it allows you to control whether the monitor is operating at the declared 200 Hz without unnecessary steps in the drivers.

The menu works quickly, without freezes or delays when switching.

Power consumption 2E G3024B

The 2E G3024B consumes a moderate amount of power, which is expected for a model with a VA matrix and an external power supply. Typical power consumption is about 48 watts during operation. In real-world conditions, this figure may vary depending on screen brightness, FreeSync activity, and the selected profile.

When idle, power consumption drops to 0.5W. This is a standard value that meets Energy Star energy efficiency requirements. The monitor automatically switches to «Sleep» mode after a long period of inactivity if the corresponding option is activated in the PC settings.

The external power adapter does not get very hot even under load.

In the maximum brightness mode (250 cd/m²), the consumption increases slightly, but does not exceed the nominal value. In the reduced brightness mode — for example, for night operation — the monitor consumes about 24-28 watts.

In the absence of HDR, high brightness, and high-power LED backlighting, power consumption remains generally stable and predictable.

Experience with the 2E G3024B

After several weeks of active use, the monitor makes a positive impression as a device for gaming, multimedia, and basic work tasks. Its strongest point is the smoothness of the image thanks to the 200Hz refresh rate.

In dynamic games such as Counter-Strike 2, Apex Legends, or Overwatch, the monitor demonstrates a good response speed. Visual loops are minimal, and the movement of objects is clear.

In shooters or strategy games, where contrast and detail in dark scenes are important, the VA matrix reveals its strengths. Black — is really black, not dark gray like many IPS. The depth of the image adds to the immersive effect, especially on a curved screen.

Although the ultra-wide format gives you the advantage of viewing widescreen content without banding, for standard 16:9 video on a 21:9 monitor, black bars on the side remain inevitable. Playback is smooth, colors are pleasant, and the picture looks natural.

When working on documents, spreadsheets, or websites, the monitor allows you to fit more content in width. This is especially useful for those who don’t use multiple monitors.

In night mode, reducing the brightness and activating Low Blue Light significantly improves comfort.

During prolonged use, no heat, crashes, or flickering is observed. The monitor works stably when paired with both NVIDIA and with AMD. FreeSync is functioning correctly.

The 2E G3024B’s low brightness makes it difficult to work in very bright rooms or near a window. In addition, due to the 2560×1080 resolution at 30 inches, the image looks a bit grainy at close range. Ergonomics are limited — there is only a forward and backward tilt, but no height adjustment and no sideways rotation of the screen.

It’s not perfect, but it’s very balanced, especially considering the price and features. But personally, I prefer the 2E Gaming G3424B.

Price and competitors

2E G3024B — one of the most affordable models in its class. The 30-inch curved display with 200 Hz, 2560×1080 resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio at a price of UAH 7,899 looks like a compromise solution for gamers who want a wide working area and smooth gameplay without significant financial costs.

LG UltraWide 29WQ600 offers the same resolution and 21:9 format as the 2E G3024Bbut with an IPS matrix and a refresh rate of only 75 Hz. It is more focused on office use and multimedia viewing. But it has USB-C, HDR10, and better color coverage. The price starts at UAH 9,660.

Gigabyte M27Q — with a smaller screen (27″), higher resolution (2560×1440), and 170 Hz. The lack of curvature and 16:9 format make it better for esports, but less effective for watching movies or playing single-player games.

Gigabyte GS32Q — 32-inch IPS model with QHD and 170 Hz frequency. It offers a good balance between size and quality, but without support for the 21:9 format. The price starts at UAH 10,741, which puts it above 2E G3024Bwithout providing an ultra-wide image.

MSI Optix G32C4X — a 31.5-inch curved VA model with Full HD and 250 Hz. Although it supports basic gaming features, the pixel density is significantly lower than that of the 2E, which is noticeable on a large diagonal. The price range (starting at 8,950 UAH) makes this model less favorable in terms of price/performance ratio.

Acer Nitro ED320QX2biipx — another 31.5-inch VA model with 240 Hz and Full HD. It has similar limitations to the previous one, but attracts with a lower price (from UAH 7,873), although again, the 16:9 format and low image density do not allow it to compete with the 2E in terms of multi-window convenience.

Bottom line, 2E G3024B looks like the most balanced option among all available solutions. Competitors are either more expensive or have worse parameters in terms of gaming scenarios.

7.4 /10 Rating ITC.ua Software 7 There is no proprietary utility, only OSD, but it works stably. The user menu is simple, logical, and has basic functions. Brightness, HDR 6 Only 250 cd/m², no HDR. Colors, Viewing Angles 7 Good VA contrast, but viewing angles are not ideal. Frequency, Latencies 8.5 200 Hz and a noticeably fast response for the budget segment. Interfaces, Energy 7 DisplayPort and HDMI are available, power is external, but without USB hubs and USB-C. Price 9 Competitive: 30'', 200 Hz and 21:9 for <8000 UAH — a good deal.