Acer ES Series 5 Select (AES035) electric scooter review: between style and versatility

Electric scooters have been plying the roads around the world for many years. There are many reasons why they are now gaining more and more loyalty among people of all ages and genders. In this editorial review, we will test the new Acer ES Series 5 Select (AES035) and try to understand the secret of the wide popularity of this type of two-wheeled transporter, evaluate its main features and characteristics.

Acer ES Series 5 Select (AES035) Pluses: high-quality assembly; rapid acceleration for a 500 W motor; good brakes, lightweight aluminum frame; IPX5 water protection. Minuses: poor lighting; unstable Android app.

Technical and driving characteristics of Acer ES Series 5 Select (AES035)

Brand Acer Engine 500 W Maximum speed up to 30 km/h Weight 20.46 kg Brakes Front — disc, rear — electric Battery 36 V/16 A h Charging time 6 hours Tires 10”, chamberless Speed modes 4 Maximum load 120 kg Depreciation and amortization Front Charger 42 V/ 3A Frame material Aluminum Protection against moisture IPX5

Packaging, kitting and assembly

The Acer ES Series 5 Select (AES035) arrived for editorial review in a large white box with the hero of our review on it. Under the green Acer logo are its main characteristics. Also on it we can find QR codes for installing the proprietary application on Android smartphones and iOS

The sides of the box have special transportation holes for easy carrying, which is very helpful when loading.

Opening the top of the box, we get access to Acer ES Series 5 Select (AES035)which is neatly packed in special foam sections. The scooter is in a folded position, with the handlebars separated. In addition to the electric vehicle itself, the package includes:

User manual with detailed information about the electric scooter;

Special hexagon and bolts for fixing the handlebars;

Charger (42 V, 3 A).

In general, the assembly does not cause any special problems. Even a child can handle it. All that is required is to fix the steering wheel with 4 bolts using the supplied hexagon.

Nevertheless, in the manual, an inexperienced user can clearly see everything in a detailed and accessible diagram, which depicts the entire necessary procedure. At the very end, with the help of a special lock, we bring Acer ES Series 5 Select (AES035) in full combat readiness by locking the steering column into a vertical position. After this final touch, the scooter is ready to ride. The entire unpacking and assembly process takes no more than 5 minutes.

Materials, design and mechanics

Acer ES Series 5 Select (AES035) is made in a noble matte black color with branded green inserts. This design looks solid and attracts attention at the same time. Traces of dust are not very noticeable in this case, which cannot be said about mud splashes if you still managed to drive into it

The design looks monolithic, and you can feel the quality of the assembly without any backlash or creaks. Of course, we are not talking about some kind of «off-road», because electric scooters of this type are not designed for it. Nevertheless, in the following sections we will talk about this in more detail.

The length of the electric scooter is about 120 cm. The length of the frame is directly related to stability on the road. Weight Acer ES Series 5 Select (AES035) weighs about 20.5 kg. It can easily accelerate to 25 km/h, even if you weigh 120 kg.

A special steering wheel locking mechanism is provided at the rear for ergonomic folding. In this form, it can be conveniently picked up by the steering column and carried to the desired location or loaded into the trunk. Although Acer ES Series 5 Select (AES035) will not fit in every car

In some cases (for example, in small A-class hatchbacks), the rear seat will have to be folded down if there is insufficient volume. And in a sedan, the height of the trunk itself can interfere with the steering wheel, which does not always fit in its width. But I can say with certainty that in a typical B-Class there is enough space for him if you conjure up the steering wheel angle

Electronics, controls and battery Frame Acer ES Series 5 Select (AES035) is made of aluminum. This ensures that the e-scooter is relatively lightweight and yet strong enough to withstand the elements. With an aluminum frame, you don’t have to worry about corrosion in humid and rainy climates In addition, the manufacturer promises moisture protection according to the international IPX5 standard. It guarantees protection against water jets while riding that will not have a harmful effect on the electronics and battery. However, I advise you not to abuse it, because anything can break, especially if you regularly expose the device to an aggressive environment. In the composition Acer ES Series 5 Select (AES035) includes a regular shock absorbing fork without the additional option of lockout. The manufacturer claims that it can absorb up to 30% of shocks when riding on uneven surfaces.

The electric scooter is equipped with a special rubberized surface that provides reliable grip of the sole of your shoes directly to the rack. This is a mandatory attribute of the user for safety while riding. On the left side there is an improvised leg that allows you to fix the scooter in an upright position on a horizontal surface.

Acer ES Series 5 Select (AES035) is equipped with Xuang Cheng tubeless tires with a diameter of 10 inches and a 60/70 profile. Despite the fact that the scooter itself is designed for a rider weighing up to 120 kg, the tires themselves say that the maximum load on them can be 100 kg. The optimal inflation pressure is approximately 3.4 bar

The smooth tread pattern gives a clear indication that Acer ES Series 5 Select (AES035) designed for normal city driving on asphalt or paving slabs. Xuang Cheng tires are often found in various electric scooters, gyroboards, gyroscopes and other equipment.

The most important thing that should interest the owner of any vehicle is not so much the power of its engine, but the quality of the braking system

В Acer ES Series 5 Select (AES035) with This is not a problem, because the front brakes are disc brakes and the rear brakes are backed up by a so-called electronic braking system. It promises us better stability in difficult situations The brake control knob falls under the left hand, mechanically activating the front disc brakes and transmitting a signal to the rear electronic brakes.

The nipple for inflating the wheel is integrated into the rim, just like in cars. It is of a classic diameter and does not require any additional adapters, such as some German electric bicycles or electric scooters.Acer ES Series 5 Select (AES035) supports 4 speed modes: the first – up to 6 km per hour, the second – up to 10 km per hour, the third – 20, 25 and the fourth – the so-called SPEED, which is especially brisk in reaching its maximum speed.

On top of both wheels are robust fenders made of durable plastic to protect you from water or mud. At the rear, on the sides of the wheel and in front, under the folding steering column mechanism, there are special reflectors.

Electronics, controls and batteries

In the center of the steering wheel is a stylish, glossy on-board computer display with Acer branding. It is seamlessly integrated into its seat and stands out for its rounded edge design.

It displays the most important information you need while driving. These include speed, charge level, and some service information such as the type of speed mode or Bluetooth connection status.

All electronics and connection elements are neatly hidden in the body and frame of the electric scooter. There are also special plugs in the places where the wiring comes to the surface to prevent moisture from entering.

There are two buttons on the right side of the steering wheel. The first one is the power button, which starts the electric scooter. It is activated by long pressing it before you start riding. Above it is the light button, which turns on the headlight for driving in the dark or in poor visibility.

Below them is a special lever that controls the acceleration moment. It is designed to be operated by the right thumb, which doses the acceleration rate.

There is a three-position button on the left side of the steering wheel that activates the turn signals. Yellow diodes are located on both edges of the steering wheel. In terms of brightness, they are almost as bright as car «turn signals». But they saved a little on the signal. There is an ordinary mechanical bell, which would be more suitable for a children’s bike. And this, by the way, is also safety, because a loud electronic signal motivates other road users to react faster

The headlights are not particularly powerful. A fixed-angle headlight is built in under the display. In the future, I advise you to equip the scooter with something brighter so as not to take risks when riding in the dark and in low visibility. There is a parking light on the back that signals braking.

Advanced settings of Acer ES Series 5 Select (AES035) are waiting for us in the special Acer Electric Scooter Series 5 application, which can be downloaded from PlayMarket and AppStore. It allows you to set up cruise control, select a speed mode, and control lighting. The app also displays the remaining battery capacity, speed, route duration, and total mileage.

Acer ES Series 5 Select (AES035) is equipped with a powerful battery (36V, 16A). The charging process lasts approximately 6-6.5 hours at 123Wh. The charger does not heat up during the process and does not require active cooling. Thus, you can leave the electric scooter for overnight charging and get a full range in the morning.

It is recommended to charge the battery indoors and avoid charging it at sub-zero temperatures, as this leads to accelerated degradation. If you plan to store the scooter for a long time without using it, you should charge the battery to about 50-60% of the total capacity beforehand.

According to the manufacturer, the Acer ES Series 5 Select (AES035) can travel up to 60 km on a single charge. These figures mainly reflect the result under ideal conditions. Therefore, to get a realistic picture, you should take into account your own weight, tire pressure, terrain, and other factors.

Test drive and usage experience

While driving the Acer ES Series 5 Select (AES035), you can feel the rapid acceleration for a 500-watt motor. Its power is quite enough for an ordinary user. It feels like the electric scooter is capable of more. In actual use, you should expect about 50 kilometers of mileage.

A nice bonus is the cruise control function, which allows you to simply enjoy the ride without being distracted even by the acceleration lever. It is activated when you ride at a certain speed for a long time. After that, a signal is given by the speaker and the scooter starts to maintain a stable speed until you press the brakes or the accelerator lever.

On a road with a slight upward slope and a headwind, the Acer ES Series 5 Select (AES035) could no longer reach its 25 km/h. The effect of sailing when standing at full height was apparent, increasing the wind resistance.

For the sake of experimentation, I even tried to cover a certain distance on a dirt/gravel road and on grass. Thanks to its sufficient ground clearance, the Acer ES Series 5 Select (AES035) passed this test. The shock absorbers worked as expected, but there were small shocks in the legs from contact with an uneven surface.

In general, an electric scooter is a great fit for a common case — getting to work in the warm season over a distance of up to 10-15 km. But, of course, only if the route is equipped with special bike lanes. Ideally, it is best suited for leisurely rides in parks or squares, or in places where road traffic is blocked.

Personally, as the owner of an electric bike with a kilowatt motor, the Acer ES Series 5 Select (AES035) lacks a speed of at least 35-40 km/h. It is in this mode that you can get a fuller enjoyment of riding in the warm season.

But with the app The Acer Electric Scooter Series 5 had difficulties with both of my Android smartphones (versions 13 and 15). It did not want to find the electric scooter itself in the list of available devices, although the smartphone connected via Bluetooth to the Acer ES Series 5 Select (AES035). And judging by the reviews on the Playmarket and AppStore — this is not an isolated case. Perhaps this is a feature of the test sample.

Prices and competitors

The electric scooter market is very saturated now, so there is, as they say, a product for every taste and budget. Acer ES Series 5 Select (AES035) can be purchased for 29,199 UAH. For this price, of course, there are many competitors.

One of them is — Atlas i-Max. It costs a little more, but it is equipped with a 400 W motor and offers a range of up to 40 km on a single charge. The front brakes are drum brakes, and there is no cruise control. But its killer feature is a special seat that can be mounted on it. In addition, it is designed to carry a heavy load.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 5 Pro recently went on sale for about 25,999 hryvnias. It has a weaker engine, but it also has rear shock absorbers. The average mileage is the same as the hero of our review. It also has more weight, because its frame is made of steel.

If you want to add a little extreme to your life, you will like Acer Predator Extreme. It is a true off-road predator with an advanced shock absorption system and high-quality brakes.

8.3 /10 Rating ITC.ua Autonomy 8.5 About 50-60 km on a flat surface, depending on the owner's weight. Design, ergonomics 9 Nice design, easy to use. Assembly quality, materials 8.5 Aluminum frame, comfortable rubberized handlebar grips. Price 8.5 Adequate price for the available capabilities. Speed 7.5 The speed limit is 25 km/h. Options 8 Sufficient equipment.