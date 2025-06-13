Ajax DoorBell review: what a smart doorbell from Ajax Systems can do

We’ve already talked about cameras Ajax DomeCam Mini and TurretCam, Ajax NVR video recorder and a camera Ajax IndoorCam. Now, a well-known Ukrainian company has introduced the Ajax DoorBell smart doorbell, which can also be called a modern version of the classic intercom. In this review, we’ll have a closer look at this new product, talk about its design and ergonomics, features and user experience, and, of course, discuss integration into the overall Ajax Systems system and look at competitors.

Ajax DoorBell Pluses: stylish, versatile, and minimalist design; high-quality 2K image with sound and IR lighting for nighttime recording; user-friendly and multifunctional app; extensive customization and connection options; AI for quick filtering of recorded data; many partner companies that will connect to the security system and do everything for you; easy self-installation if necessary; 3-in-1 device: smart doorbell, intercom, and IP camera Minuses: glossy body elements; no possibility to connect to an intercom with a screen from another manufacturer

Technical specifications of Ajax DoorBell

Camera 4 MP CMOS, resolution up to 2688 × 1520 pixels, viewing angles of 90 and 155 degrees Video protocol JetSparrow Options for saving data NVR Video decoding format H.264 Dynamic range NDR Communication channel Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz, up to 2 Mbps Key features Two-way communication, motion detection, object recognition, smart IR illumination up to 6 m Microphone Yes, for two-way communication and sound recording at the facility Audio decoding format G722 Sound processing Always active noise reduction and echo cancellation IR detection 1 × IR sensor, motion detection range up to 4 m Protection against sabotage Notification of attempts to remove the device from the mounting panel Authentication Via Ajax Cloud Power consumption of the device 10 W DC operating voltage range 12-24 В~ AC operating voltage range 16-24 V, 50/60 Hz Battery Li-ion 600 mAh Operating temperature range From -25 °C to +60 °C Protection class IP54 Dimensions 145 × 47 × 34 mm Weight 163 grams

Packaging and equipment

Ajax DoorBell comes in a small white box with a picture of the device itself.

Inside, we find the doorbell itself, a relay, a pair of mounts for installing the device at an angle, a set of fasteners plus double-sided tape, a manual, a warranty, and a sticker.

Design and ergonomics of Ajax DoorBell

Ajax DoorBell has compact dimensions (145 × 47 × 34 mm) and weighs 163 grams. The smart doorbell is shaped like a TV remote control. Its body is mostly made of textured matte plastic, but there are also glossy inserts. This is especially noticeable on the front panel, near the camera sensor.

The Wi-Fi call looks stylish, modern, and minimalistic at the same time. You can immediately see the general style of Ajax Systems, so the gadget matches other devices of the company, fits perfectly into the modern style, but at the same time it is almost invisible and neat.

We have reviewed the black version, but there is also a white one, so you can choose the one that suits your needs, to match the color of the walls, door, other devices, etc.

On the front panel, we can see a round convex camera module protected by a transparent dome, the Ajax inscription, and a rectangular mechanical call button with a perimeter LED strip.

Below we can see the holes for the microphone and speakers.

The back panel has a removable cover, a QR code for quick connection of the device with the app, a sticker with basic technical information, and a power button.

The case is protected against moisture according to the IP54 standard. That is, of course, it can’t be submerged without consequences, but the smartphone is protected from rain and other types of moisture.

Everything about Ajax DoorBell is visually excellent, except for the strange solution with glossy elements. It is clear that the smart doorbell will at least hang in the entrance, and at most — on the street. That is, this glossy surface will literally immediately become covered with dust and it will be clearly visible. And then it will be easily scratched by touches, accidental presses, etc.

Features and capabilities

Ajax DoorBell is a smart doorbell, IP camera, and intercom in one. Like many other devices from the company, this one also supports ONVIF and RTSP protocols. This means that the doorbell can work with third-party smart devices and stream live video.

The new product has a 4-megapixel camera that produces 2K HDR video (up to 2688 × 1520 pixels) at up to 25 frames per second. The camera has a horizontal viewing angle of 155 degrees and a vertical angle of 90 degrees. The declared video encoding format is — H.264. There is support for video streaming up to 100 Mbps. The video protocol is protected by the proprietary JetSparrow. And the communication technologies are Jeweller and Wings. Both are designed to transmit commands, alarms, events, and photo verification, but work as a backup option if the camera is connected to Ajax Hub or Ajax NVR and there is no Internet connection, for example. Ajax DoorBell is equipped with an 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi module and operates on the 2.4 GHz channel with data transfer rate of up to 2 Mbps. This is the main communication channel between the device and the app, and it works stably at a distance of up to 500 meters inclusive, but only if it is in the line of sight. If you connect the smart doorbell to the Ajax Hub, the declared distance of high-quality communication increases to 1700 meters, and the bell will have additional communication options — the same Jeweller and Wings mentioned above.

The smart doorbell has a built-in IR sensor with a silicon optical filter for accurate motion tracking. With the help of AI, the camera can automatically recognize people, animals, cars, etc. in the video. We also brought in a nighttime infrared illumination that works at a distance of up to 6 meters. That is, the picture in the dark will be black and white, but you can see everything perfectly, especially everything near the camera and around it.

Ajax DoorBell is equipped with a microphone and a speaker (up to 85 dB) for two-way communication. The former claims to suppress noise and echo. It is also important to mention the sensor that triggers an alarm if the doorbell is physically removed from the mount. This is a useful feature for a device that hangs outside the apartment, let alone on the street.

Connection and software

Ajax DoorBell has a built-in 600 mAh battery, but the battery is only needed for backup power for two hours when there is no light. Or the energy is used to auto-heat the battery at low temperatures. Therefore, the smart doorbell needs to be connected to the cable of your existing simple doorbell. It can be 12-24 V DC or 16-24 V, 50/60 Hz AC.

That is, using the bundled relay, Ajax DoorBell is connected to the network of a regular doorbell. And when it is called, your regular doorbell will ring, and you will receive a notification in the Ajax app.

Please note that only bells in new buildings have such a current, but in five-story buildings and some Soviet nine-story buildings, the bell is powered by 220 V, which means that a smart bell cannot be connected to a regular bell. In this case, when someone calls you, it will be displayed only by a bell and a notification in the app, and the gadget itself must be plugged into an outlet.

Like all other Ajax Systems devices, Ajax DoorBell is recommended to be installed by specialists from a large network of security agencies throughout Ukraine. Of course, you can also do it yourself, since all the parts and tools are included in the kit, and you can connect to the app via the QR code on the device.

However, there are some nuances with the voltage of doorbells, etc. that I didn’t know about before, so it’s better to invite a technician, plus he will quickly connect you to an existing security console in your city. For example, I had the device installed by National security operator «Center», which operates in many regions.

Ajax DoorBell connects to the Ajax branded app. The program is modern and easy to use, with a lot of useful features and capabilities. For example, you can select the bitrate or codec, if possible, reduce the recording resolution, control the disk capacity if other devices are connected, etc.

And most importantly, you can view the live view of the call camera or watch the recording. However, in this case, the smart doorbell must be connected to Ajax Hub or Ajax NVR. Recorded videos can be downloaded as a file to your phone, filtered by movement, passing of a person, animal, or vehicle if the caller is outside. You can also take screenshots in different quality and quickly send them to messengers or social networks. But even without hubs, you can view the video stream in real time. For example, when someone calls you.

Experience of using Ajax DoorBell

Ajax DoorBell is a smart, modern system that combines a smart doorbell, intercom, and IP camera. In the case of the intercom, the screen is not a display hanging somewhere near the door, but your phone or tablet with the app. Of course, it would be cool if Ajax DoorBell could be integrated with any existing intercom, but this is not yet possible.

The smart gadget works as simple as possible. The visitor presses a large button inside the LED ring. And the bell seems to show where to press, because when a person approaches it, the ring starts blinking.

If the call is connected to a regular call network, you will hear a signal in the apartment, and the app will also receive a notification and sound similar to a classic call. You can see who has come, listen to what they are saying, and talk to them by pressing the corresponding button below the image.

You can hear the user well, but there is still an echo in the entrance, no matter how much they officially try to suppress it. You can also be heard very well and clearly. That is, you can talk without any problems at all and with comfort.

If, as in my case, you have an old house and the doorbell is not connected to the regular one, you will hear a notification and the ringing sound in the app. And if you don’t even remove the old doorbell, leaving it next to Ajax DoorBell, and people call the old one, you can still see who came and start talking to them through the device. Therefore, in any case, the smart doorbell will be in constant use.

Ajax DoorBell produces a high-quality 2K picture where you can see the details. Of course, on the same DomeCam Mini and TurretCam The picture is better, but there’s an 8 megapixel camera and a 4K picture. And here it’s comparable to the capabilities Ajax IndoorCamThe quality applies to both video and screenshots, which can be taken from the recording or from the live stream. The finished screenshot can be left in maximum quality, or you can compress it a little and quickly send it to Telegram, any other place or application. At night, the infrared backlight turns on automatically and everything is fine with it. People are clearly visible, as are animals, and the detail is good for this mode.

If possible, I recommend installing an Ajax Hub or Ajax NVR to record. But this is, of course, if necessary. In the first case, the video can be stored in Ajax Cloud Storage, and in the second case, on the hard disk of the Ajax NVR. If the doorbell is used only for its intended purpose, then its simple connection to the app without additional devices will be enough for comfortable and targeted use.

And most importantly, the system is truly secure, no one will be able to connect to it, hack it, or use the camera remotely. You won’t even be able to pick up the phone because you’ll be notified immediately, just like your central monitoring station if you connect your apartment to it.

Price and competitors

Ajax DoorBell is sold at a price of 7960 hryvnias, but in most large and small chains its price tag is 9999 hryvnias. I agree that this is definitely not a small amount and will be expensive for some. The main thing is to understand what you are paying for: a secure system that cannot be hacked remotely, high-quality workmanship, stylish design, user-friendly application, integration with a regular doorbell, and intercom capabilities. However, not everyone needs this, not everyone will understand the importance of a secure system, or maybe it’s just not important to someone.

And there are plenty of competitors, which are often more accessible and understandable to the average user. Moreover, Ajax DoorBell plays on the field of three types of devices at once: smart doorbells, IP cameras, and intercoms, which significantly increases competition.

Of the smart doorbells, pay attention toXiaomi Aqara Smart Video Doorbell G4 with a price tag of UAH 3999 andXiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 (price from UAH 3440). Popular intercoms includeAtis AD-480M Kit Box with a price tag starting at UAH 3,650, Ezviz DP2 (price from UAH 6700) andNeoLight NeoKIT FHD Pro (price from UAH 7750).

