Anti-drone Spexer and powerful TRML-4D: what is known about the radars with which Germany will strengthen Ukraine’s air defense?

The world leader in military electronics, the German company HENSOLDT, has received a large order for the supply of radars that will significantly strengthen Ukraine’s air defense. This is stated in particular in the message the manufacturer’s press service. As part of the comprehensive package, the Armed Forces will receive an unspecified number of TRML-4D and Spexer 2000 Mk 3 radars worth €340 million. Here’s what we know about them.

What is TRML-4D

TRML (German: Telefunken Radar Mobil Luftraumüberwachung or «Telefunken Mobile Airspace Surveillance Radar») is a family of multifunctional medium-range radars developed by Telefunken and manufactured by HENSOLDT.

The TRML-4D was presented at Eurosatory in 2018 and began to be delivered to the first customers only in 2020. The radar is part of the IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile system and is based on the most advanced AESA radar technology. It uses an active phased array antenna equipped with many solid-state transmit and receive modules (TRMs) based on gallium nitride (GaN).

In the field position, the TRML-4D mobile remote-controlled radar system looks like a 20-foot container mounted on an 8×8 chassis. Therefore, it can be transported on any (e.g., MAN HX77) off-road trucks equipped with ISO container fittings.

Upon arrival at the deployment site, it takes 10 minutes to unload the container from the platform, secure it to its own supports and raise the antenna to the working position. After that, the built-in generator will provide power to the equipment, and the operator can control its operation remotely without endangering himself.

The radiation direction and/or radiation pattern shape is controlled by changing the amplitude-phase distribution of currents on the TRM. This means that several radiation beams can be simultaneously generated and programmatically directed in different directions without moving the antenna. This makes it possible to quickly detect and track about 1500 small-sized targets within a radius of up to 250 km and at an altitude of up to 40 km.

Thanks to its special C-band signal processing modes, the TRML-4D can provide extremely accurate target information, enabling early and precise weapon guidance. The multifunctional 3D radar can recognize its own and enemy targets, can detect and suppress interference, and is capable of detecting airborne targets with an effective scattering area of 0.01 square meters. This is smaller than that of modern cruise missiles and stealth aircraft.

In addition, the manufacturer guarantees the radar’s trouble-free operation and simplified maintenance. This is achieved by using reliable components and multiple duplication of solid-state transmitting and receiving modules.

Earlier, Ukraine has already received 16 TRML-4D radars, including as part of the IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile systems, which have repeatedly proven their high efficiency on the battlefield. However, these radars can also be used separately, integrating into a single information network to exchange data with other air defense units.

«Information from TRML-4D is considered in the national picture of the air situation in Ukraine, protecting the lives of Ukrainian citizensHENSOLDT CEO Thomas Müller emphasizes. — І we are proud to be able to deliver such necessary equipment in a short time».

Technical characteristics of TRML-4D radar

Manufacturer Hensoldt Year of development 2108 Radiation frequency C-band Maximum range 250 km Maximum height 40 km Minimum range 200 м Target tracking range Jet fighter aircraft 120+ km Supersonic missile 60+ km Tracking capability > 1500 targets

simultaneously Tracking accuracy

in Track-While-Scan mode Azimuth: < 0,2°

Lifting angle: < 0.3°

Range: < 15 м Operational functions – Categorization of goals

– Search by signal

– Tracking by signal

– Tracking your own weapons

– Indication of damage

– Tracking of the flight Recognition system

«my own — someone else’s» Integrated IFF MkXII-A/S Approximate cost €17 million at 2023 prices

What is Spexer 2000 3D MKIII

According to HENSOLDT, small UAVs pose an increasing threat in theater, so specialized radar technology is needed to combat them. The German company’s solution to the problem is the Spexer 2000 3D MKIII X-band pulsed Doppler radar detector.

It is designed for battlefield surveillance, unmanned aerial vehicle control, and ground air defense on various platforms. It provides target detection and automatic classification, regardless of whether they are moving at Mach 6 or hovering in the air. Therefore, it will be useful for detecting the full range of attack and reconnaissance drones.