ASGARD Hodr gaming PC review: to Valhalla on the wings of RTX 5080

On paper, ASGARD Hodr looks like a modern gaming god that has everything to dominate the gaming world. The powerful AMD Ryzen 7 9700X is paired with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 with 16 GB of video memory. However, does this PC really justify its price of more than $3,400? Let’s take a look at all the pros and cons without any unnecessary embellishments.

ASGARD Hodr Pluses: top performance in 1440p and 4K; modern components (AM5, Zen 5, GDDR7, DLSS 4); large amount of RAM (64 GB) with upgrade potential; quiet and efficient cooling system; high-quality build with a nice body and complete set of accessories. Minuses: A 1 TB SSD is not enough for demanding users; Windows license is only for 90 days; DLSS 4 is not perfect yet; the price is not for every gamer. 8.5 /10 Rating

ITC.ua

Technical characteristics of ASGARD Hodr

Technical characteristics Processor AMD Ryzen 7 9700X Motherboard TUF GAMING B850M-PLUS WIFI Video card ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5080 16GB GDDR7 OC Edition Drive Kingston SNV3S/1000G RAM Kingston FURY Beast RGB DDR5 6000 MHz 2x32Gb Body ASUS A23 PLUS Cooling ASUS Prime LC 240 ARGB Power supply ASUS TUF Gaming 850W Gold Operating system Windows 11 Enterprise LTSC Evaluation (90 days)

ASGARD Hodr is based on the next-generation 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 9700X — processor on the Zen 5 architecture, with frequencies ranging from 3.8 GHz base to 5.5 GHz in boost mode. This is the mid-range segment for gaming systems, which demonstrates confident performance in modern titles and creative tasks. Its trump cards are energy efficiency, price, and high core clock speed, which is important for gaming.

Graphics — GeForce RTX 5080 with 16 GB of GDDR7 video memory. This is not «top of the line», but very close to it. The RTX 5090 is still practically unavailable on the market, but the 5080 is a real candidate for smooth 4K gaming with tracing. Blackwell architecture, DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation — it’s all here.

An important point: the card is power-hungry, but not hot. You can say «icy».

For games of 2025, 32 GB of RAM is enough, but if you stream, edit, and keep Blender, Chrome, and Unreal Engine open at the same time — extra gigabytes won’t hurt. It uses 2 modules (2×32 GB), so you can expand to 128 GB, for example.

AMD B850 chipset motherboard — a balance between functionality and price. SSD in a 1 TB assembly. For Windows + five or six AAA games, this is enough, but for large projects (video editing, 3D, offline neural networks), you will have to buy additional space. There is enough free space in the case for the drives.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Components and layout of ASGARD Hodr

The PC is shipped in a standard case package — a large box with foam protection against postal troubles and turbulence.

The kit is complete: power cables for different types of sockets, modular cables, reusable and disposable wire ties, mounting screws, two sata cables, Wi-Fi antenna, user manuals and warranty cards.

ASUS A23 PLUS — Midi tower is a black case. Cable management is up to par. No questions asked. Everything is stylish and thoughtful. There are two magnetic mesh dust filters: top and bottom.

The front panel is glass and can be easily removed. After some light manipulation, we get access to the dust filter, behind which are three 120mm coolers.

It collected enough dust during the test, so it can handle the job. The processor cooling system — ASUS Prime LC 240 ARGB. We’ll find out if it managed to restrain the hot temper of the AMD gem. In addition, there is another 120mm fan from ASUS on the rear panel. System noise — as from an office PC. But the so-called «Boeing» takeoffs do happen. How noisy are they? Let’s check it out. ASGARD Hodr has enough ports to connect peripherals. The front panel contains two USB 3.0 ports, as well as one USB Type-C port. And two 3.5mm audio jacks. On the rear panel, the system has three DisplayPorts and one HDMI, which is convenient for connecting monitors and external displays without additional adapters. And a whole scattering of USB ports and audio jacks.

As for the network — everything is fine: 2.5 Gbps LAN and Wi-Fi 6e wireless connectivity. A magnetic antenna is included. Bluetooth 5.4 for connecting wireless headphones or a gamepad.

ASUS TUF Gaming 850W — power supply is a great choice for top systems. Efficiency up to 92%. The 135mm double ball bearing fan provides «to» efficient cooling and a long service life (official manufacturer’s warranty is — 10 years).

Working performance of ASGARD Hodr

Benchmark Result Speedometer 3.1 40.2 WebXPRT 4 428 Google Octane 2.0 128873 Geekbench Single 3352 Geekbench Multi 16115 Geekbench Open CL 249664 Geekbench Vulkan 260190 CPU-Z Single 812.4 CPU-Z Multi 7450.9 3DMARK Steel Nomad 8359 3DMARK Port Royal 21767 3DMARK Speed Way 9126 Cinebench Single 134 Cinebench Multi 1124 Blender CPU 4.4.0 277.22 Blender GPU 4.4.0 9109.67 Corona Benchmark 5850485 RAM read MB/s 63419 RAM write MB/s 90331 SSD read MB/s 7349.87 SSD write MB/s 6141.11

The PC can easily handle video rendering, 3D modeling in Blender, and graphics editing in Photoshop. Thanks to the large amount of RAM, the system can comfortably work with large projects.

Synthetic tests show that the system operates stably even under maximum load.

An important point — unlike many similar systems, ASGARD Hodr keeps temperatures at a moderate level, even during several hours of gaming sessions or stress tests.

Water cooling does the job perfectly.

Gaming performance of ASGARD Hodr

We tested all ASGARD Hodr gaming projects in Quad HD (1440p) and 4K (2160p) resolutions. Let’s be honest, this system is redundant for gaming in the classic 1080p folk style. Just like eSports (Dota 2, Counter Strike 2) and online games (Fortnite, World of Warcraft, Minecraft) are not a real challenge for it.

Let’s start with our long-awaited game of hard creative fate — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Without Mr. Huang’s latest neural technology, we have an average of 78 fps. DLAA neurally smoothes, but does not change the fps. But with the Frame Generator enabled, the game delivers 150+ fps. All of this is on epic settings, of course.

If you have already started with a project on the engine Unreal Engine 5then let’s continue the test with a trip to the depressed Motor City — Detroit, where Alex Murphy hits the criminal underclass with an iron fist. In 1440p on epic graphics settings RoboCop: Rogue City produces 87 fps. Adding DLAA and Nvidia’s proprietary frame generation, we get an average framerate of — 159 fps.

The world of Living Lands in Avowed greeted us with 69 fps on epic settings with ray tracing without anti-aliasing and frame generation. This is our third project on the most popular gaming engine. We turned on DLAA and Frame Generator — the screen is already 120+ fps.

Next, on ASGARD Hodr, I ran «radiant» The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and voracious for video memory adventurous Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

And for dessert, a little turn-of-the-century adventure in the most dramatic western from Rockstar Games Red Dead Redemption 2 and foggy depressing walks in the remake Silent Hill 2.

For convenience and clarity, the final table of game tests in 1440p.

The transition to the higher «ultra-clear» league did not embarrass the hero of our review. You can not only play in 4K, but you should!

The only project where we had to make some compromises was Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. On the ultimatum Supreme settings (textures the size of Obolon and rays at maximum) in DLSS Quality mode with frame generation, we have 33 fps. Let’s switch to Performance and have 60+ fps, please.

We will summarize 4K gaming in the same way.

The review would not be complete if I didn’t play on a PC with the telling name ASGARD in God of War Ragnarök! In 4K, the family adventure of a father and son looks very beautiful and smooth. Feel free to open the gates to Valhalla!

And some nostalgic tears. NVIDIA «killed» PhysX, and this can get in the way of a smooth gaming experience in games of yesteryear. For example, the beautifully art-designed City of Mirrors in Mirror`s Edge «sprinkles» frames in scenes where the physical mover is in action.

Crashing FPS — like one guy in a red cap, stock markets — to 16 fps.

DLSS 4 gaming magic with Multi Frame Generation

An attentive reader will have noticed that there are no projects supporting the new killer feature of the 5000 series in the gaming benchmarks. A couple of months ago, NVIDIA introduced DLSS 4 — a new version of its proprietary scaling technology that will debut exclusively for RTX 50xx series graphics cards.

The main feature is Multi-Frame Generation, which allows you to create three additional frames from one rendered frame at once. This significantly improves image smoothness and reduces the load on the GPU. This approach demonstrates how AI is increasingly integrated into graphics processes, opening up new opportunities for future gaming technologies.

But these are words, what about in practice? I took the following projects to do this: Half-Life 2 RTX, Alan Wake 2 and Cyberpunk 2077that already support Multi Frame Generation.

A mystery detective in the small town of Bright Falls demonstrates the feasibility of using the technology. All settings are set to maximum (DLAA anti-aliasing mode) with 1440p ray tracing enabled.

Technologies FPS No frame generation 36 DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (x2) 67 DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (x3) 96 DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (x4) 124

What’s in 4K?

Technologies FPS No frame generation 20 DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (x2) 40 DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (x3) 57 DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (x4) 79

It’s time to tickle your nerves in the godforsaken Ravenholm in the RTX remake of Half-Life 2. We start in Quad HD. Ultra graphics settings, DLSS (Quality) anti-aliasing mode.

Technologies FPS No frame generation 53 DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (x2) 94 DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (x3) 139 DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (x4) 173

The graphic preset is the same, and the resolution is — 3840×2160 pixels.

Technologies FPS No frame generation 31 DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (x2) 58 DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (x3) 85 DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (x4) 105

For the demanding Cyberpunk 2077 I used the in-game benchmark. Graphics settings are maximized with rays «Overdrive» with DLAA enabled. The resolution is 2560×1440 pixels.

Technologies FPS No frame generation 38 DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (x2) 69 DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (x3) 100 DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (x4) 129

In 4K, it fell just short of the coveted 60 fps. The settings remained unchanged.

Technologies FPS No frame generation 18 DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (x2) 34 DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (x3) 46 DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (x4) 57

DLSS 4 with Multi-Frame Generation is a significant breakthrough in image scaling and generation. The new system allows you to create up to three additional frames from one rendered frame, providing a significant increase in FPS.

However, this optimization is accompanied by certain compromises: artifacts, guesting, and a potential increase in input lag. In addition, the feature is available only to owners of RTX 50xx graphics cards; RTX 40xx are limited to supporting only double frame generation.

Energy consumption, heating, noise ASGARD Hodr

At maximum load in benchmarks and modern games, the system consumes up to 630 watts (the video card at peak loads «consumed» 320-360 watts). If you use the PC for office work, watching videos, or surfing the Internet, power consumption drops to 100 watts. In idle mode on the desktop, the system consumes approximately 80-85 watts.

No matter how good this computer is on paper, real temperatures under full load conditions remain important. After running synthetic benchmarks on graphics and the processor, the temperature of the Ryzen 7 9700X under load stays stable at 65-71°C, which is an excellent indicator, given the water cooling.

The RTX 5080 shows its usual temperature of — around 64-69°C under full load. For a 4K graphics card that supports ray tracing, this is an absolutely flagship performance. This result is achieved thanks to the advanced Blackwell architecture and efficient cooling system implemented in the card from Asus.

In the «office» tasks mode, the hottest spot was the SSD drive, which heated up to 61°C. It’s not a critical temperature, but it’s already quite high.

Noise — a critical issue for those who do not like «growling» their PCs. Even at maximum load, the fans in the case do not emit excessive noise. The CPU and video card fans run quietly, without any obvious rumble.

ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5080 16GB GDDR7 OC Edition is quieter than quiet when idle thanks to 0dB Fan Technology. A feature that allows the video card fans to automatically turn off when the GPU temperature is below 55°C. And in normal mode, it is only 33-38°C.

However, under heavy load, the noise can still increase to 45-50 dB, which is quite acceptable for a personal PC if you are not sitting in a quiet room without any background.

ASGARD Hodr software

The ASGARD Hodr comes with Windows 11 24H2 Enterprise LTSC, which is a specialized version of the OS aimed at enterprises and users who need a stable and reliable operating system without frequent updates.

It is important to note that this version has a license valid for 90 days, which allows users to try the system without the need for activation. After this period, you will need to activate the OS by purchasing a license.

This is convenient for temporary use or performance testing, but for full use in working conditions, you must take care to activate Windows. During this period, you can configure the system, test all the features and make sure they are stable before deciding which license to purchase.

The system works stably and efficiently. From the preinstalled software: FurMark, Asus DriverHub, AMD Software Adrenalin Edition, and Armory Create. The latter allows you to customize (or simply turn off) the RGB backlighting of PC components, change the settings for games and applications, and monitor driver updates. All in one place, without any hassle.

Experience of using ASGARD Hodr

During the review and testing, the ASGARD Hodr left a pleasant impression. The PC build is balanced with no «botlinks», the only thing that definitely requires «amplification» — SSD drive. Its speed performance is fine, but its capacity is already insufficient in 2025. I would like to see 2 or 4 TB on board.

For office tasks, the — is an over-qualified candidate for purchase, so to speak. But as for gaming, ASGARD Hodr copes well with most modern AAA titles, and even very demanding games on high settings do not cause it any problems. The performance remains stable even under prolonged load, and you enjoy a smooth gaming experience.

Temperatures and noise are normal, but you may notice a little noise from the cooling system during intensive work or high load. This is not critical if you are using the PC in a room with other noise sources (such as air conditioning or other appliances). For those who play with headphones — this point is not relevant at all.

Out of the box, ASGARD Hodr is immediately ready for gaming battles. And in its niche of pre-top gaming solutions, it is competitive and has a quite adequate price tag.

Price and competitors of ASGARD Hodr

Price for ASGARD Hodr — 140,899 UAH. There are several interesting options on the market that can compete with our build.

ASGARD (I147KFD.32.H1S20.47TS.5187) priced at UAH 127,999 offers a powerful «blue» Intel Core i7-14700K processor and a still vigorous NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card with 12 GB of video memory. 32 GB of DDR5 RAM on board and a 1 TB SSD. You can buy a high-quality gaming monitor with the money you save.

ASGARD (HODR.A96X.32.20.58.5462) priced at 133,099 UAH is also a good choice for gaming and professional tasks. Here, the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X processor and GeForce RTX 5080 with 16 GB of VRAM are already «red». Two ROM slots with a total capacity of 32 DDR5 with a frequency of 5600 MHz. But the file storage is 2 TB, which is definitely a plus.

ASGARD (I147K.32.S20.48S.5467) at a price of 149,999 UAH offers an Intel Core i7-14700K processor, which is one of the best options among processors for gaming PCs. This model is also equipped with 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2 TB SSD drive. The video card here is GeForce RTX 4080 Super. And, according to the Hamburg score, that is, by «fair» performance, the difference with the 5K series not material.

8.5 /10 Rating ITC.ua Design, ergonomics 8 The system has a good modern design and a fairly compact shape that allows it to fit into most workspaces. Assembly quality, materials 9 ASGARD Hodr pleases with its high quality of assembly. Nothing squeaks anywhere, the ventilation grilles are sturdy, and the cable management is neat. Working Performance 9 The system can handle not only games but also serious tasks such as editing, 3D, offline neural networks. Gaming Performance 9 The RTX 5080 delivers consistently high FPS in Quad HD/4K across most games. A near-top gaming experience for years to come. Energy, Noise 8 Water cooling is quiet, and even under load the system does not turn into an airplane turbine. Energy efficiency is good, although with such hardware, consumption is certainly not the lowest. Price 8 You have to pay for performance, and this is not a budget solution. However, considering the components, the price seems fair. I just wish it was a full-fledged OS instead of a 90-day trial.