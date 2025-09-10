Beyerdynamic DT 70 IE, DT 72 IE and DT 73 IE headphones review: professional in-ear monitors

Today we are reviewing a new line of professional in-room monitors from Beyerdynamic, a brand well known for its legendary full-size studio models DT 770 and DT 990, which have long been the standard in the professional environment. Now the manufacturer has decided to expand the direction of in-channel monitors by introducing a new line of DT 70 IE, DT 72 IE and DT 73 IE.These are wired models designed for sound engineers, musicians, and anyone who works with sound in difficult conditions: on stage, in the studio, or during field filming. The main emphasis is placed on signal transmission accuracy, ergonomics, and reliability.We’ll take a closer look at the new products, talk about their sound, analyze the differences between DT 70, 72 and 73 IE and how they can become a tool for professional sound work, and tell you whether the manufacturer has managed to create something truly unique and worthy of attention.

Beyerdynamic DT 70 IE Pluses: monitor sound with a high level of detail, design, ergonomics, passive sound insulation, complete set, IP68 protection Minuses: non-universality at high cost 7.7 /10 Rating

ITC.ua

Packaging and equipment

All three models come in identical packages and with the same equipment. The only differences are the model names and purpose. The set includes:

5 pairs of silicone ear cushions;

3 pairs of foam ear cushions;

3.5 mm to 6.3 mm adapter jacks;

interchangeable protective grids for the sound guides;

hard protective case;

140 cm MMCX to 3.5 mm cable.

The set is complete and of high quality, all components are without complaints. The cable has an additional reinforced layer for greater protection against tears and breaks.

The case is also made of high-quality materials and provides excellent protection during transportation, which is especially important for touring musicians.

Design and ergonomics

The headphones look stylish and restrained, as professional devices should. The triangular-shaped cases with rounded edges, which slightly resemble onigiri, are made of translucent plastic.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

The sound wires are of medium length, with protective nets, which are replaceable by the way – a spare pair is included, which you can easily install yourself.

The headphone cases are protected against moisture and dust according to the IP68 standard, which is quite unusual for wired models and is a significant advantage.

The ergonomics are high, and with the right ear cushions, they will fit well. The ear cushions are more elongated and oval in shape, which perfectly holds the headphones in your ears.

By the way, the sound insulation, declared by the manufacturer as -39 dB, is really very high quality, which is ensured by the ergonomic shape and anatomical ear cushions; it is even specifically stated on the manufacturer’s website: “The click is caused by the compression of air in the ear canal when the ear tips form an airtight seal This sound is harmless and disappears when the monitors are properly positioned and the pressure is equalized.”

Due to the same properties, passive noise isolation perfectly cuts off extraneous sounds — the difference with good audiophile or other professional in-ear headphones is not very significant, but it is noticeable.

Specifications and features

Converter type Dynamic How it works Closed Type of wearing In-ear (In-channel) Frequency response 5 – 40,000 Hz Nominal resistance 16 Ω Sound pressure level [dB SPL] @ 1 kHz @ 1 mW DT 70 IE: 113 dB SPL DT 72 IE: 114 dB SPL DT 73 IE: 115 dB SPL Sound pressure level [dB SPL] @ 1 kHz @ 1 Vrms DT 70 IE: 129 dB SPL DT 72 IE: 130 dB SP DT 73 IE: 131 dB SPL Harmonic distortion (T.H.D.) @ 1 mW 0.02% @ 500 Hz 0.02% @ 1 kHz Rated power output 200 mW Passive noise reduction 39 dBA Weight (without cable and ear cushions) 3 g per earbud Cable length and type Straight cable, 1.40 m, detachable, double-sided Connection MMCX to 3-pin mini-jack (3.5 mm) Degree of protection (IP) IP68 Cable MMCX straight-through cable up to 3.5 mm (1.4 m) Adapter Adapter from 3.5 mm to 6.35 mm (1/4″) Ear cushions (silicone) 5 pairs (XS, S, M, L, XL) Ampoules (foam) 3 pairs

Drivers and sound

The DT 70 IE is equipped with TESLA.11 dynamic drivers developed and assembled in Germany. They reproduce the signal with high accuracy and minimal distortion (0.02% THD). The fast response of the driver allows you to convey fine nuances and detail.

Ergonomics and fit

The design of the headphones is compact, which makes the fit in the ear canal comfortable and contributes to better isolation. The set comes with 5 pairs of silicone and 3 pairs of Comply foam tips, so the user can choose the best option for themselves.

Noise insulation

Passive isolation at -39 dB effectively blocks ambient noise, allowing you to work even in loud environments such as on stage and reducing hearing strain.

Cable and connections

The cable is designed with low microphone sensitivity in mind to reduce noise. The MMCX connector with gold-plated contacts makes the connection more stable. The design complies with the IP68 standard, so the headphones are protected from dust and moisture.

Production

Assembly is done by hand in Germany. Each pair is tested to ensure stable operation both in the studio and during field work.

Sound

In general, there are 4 models in this series, but we managed to get only three of them for review. The description from the manufacturer makes it clear for what purposes each model is designed. And the approximate sound characteristic, which is exactly what it is, since the manufacturer does not provide clear frequency response charts, makes it clear what to expect from the headphones.

The Beyerdynamic DT 70 IE, DT 72 IE and DT 73 IE line is designed for professional use, so the emphasis is not on melodic sound but on the accuracy of material transmission. You can feel it right away: the whole series sounds quite linear, without unnecessary accents in certain parts of the spectrum, which allows you to correctly assess the balance in the mix. You can listen to music in them for pleasure, especially if you are a fan of detailed track analysis and smooth sound, but the primary task of these models is still control and monitoring.

The upper part of the spectrum is presented in detail, but without aggression. There is a sense of openness, but without excessive highs. The DT 72 IE has a little more emphasis on the highs and mids, which may make it seem brighter than the DT 70 IE.

The middle is the most balanced part of the sound. Voices, acoustic instruments, and guitars sound clear, without dips or artificial rises. For musicians and sound engineers, this is a plus, but for listening for pleasure, it may seem too emotionless.

Bass is delivered with good speed and control, without emphasis on excessive depth. Low frequencies hold their shape and do not fall into the middle. The DT 73 IE has a slightly less noticeable bottom end, while the DT 70 IE and 72 IE are closer to the most neutral presentation.

For closed in-channel headphones, the stage is quite wide here, and the instruments are well separated. DT 73 IE is perceived as a little more spacious due to the emphasized top, while DT 70 IE sound as collected and natural as possible. The detail and information content of all three models are at a high level.

In general, each model in this series has a slightly different sound character, but there is one thing in common: a focus on accuracy rather than embellishment. DT 70 IE are the most neutral, the DT 72 IE with a slight emphasis on the top and more emphasis on the middle, and the most top-end: DT 73 IE.

The main testing was carried out on an Apple MacBook Air M4 laptop with a DAC Chord Mojo 2 and audio interface RME Babyface Pro FSusing the Audirvana Studio program and the Apple Music streaming service.

Price and competitors

Price of all three models Beyerdynamic DT 70 IE, Beyerdynamic DT 72 IE and Beyerdynamic DT 73 IE starts with 22 425 UAH.

The closest competitors among in-channel monitors are Sennheiser IE 500 Pro for 29 949 UAH, Shure AONIC 5 for 26 259 UAH, and Shure SE535 for 19 852 UAH.

As of today, most of the world leaders in in-channel monitoring, such as JH Audio, 64 Audio, or Westone, are not represented on the Ukrainian market as they were before the full-scale invasion, especially in the mid-range segment. But in this budget, you can consider custom monitors made in Ukraine, which are in no way inferior in sound quality to Western competitors, at a significantly lower cost: Ambient Acoustics MAD2, MAD3HYB, MAD4 and MAD6 — within 19-32 thousand UAH.

Also, for about the same budget, you can buy two headphones for different tasks. For example, in-ear Shure SE215 for 4 552 UAH as stage monitors, and open full-size monitors, such as Sennheiser HD 600 for 19 999 UAH for mixing and studio work. It will not be as convenient as one universal monitor in some scenarios, but it will cover a wider range of tasks for the same money.

7.7 /10 Rating ITC.ua Design, ergonomics 8 Attractive restrained design and excellent ergonomics, but inferior to more ergonomic models with a deep seat. Assembly quality, materials 8.5 Good build quality and materials. Price 6 High-quality headphones from a well-known brand, but there are many competitors for a lower price, including custom IEM monitors. Sound 8 Informative monitor sound, but not universal at a high price. Options 8 A high-quality set with a large number of ear cushions. The cable's outer material may be too soft for aggressive environments.

Conclusion: All three models sound like a true professional instrument with a narrow specialization: detailed, monitor-like and very informative sound. Excellent build quality, good ergonomics and restrained design, as well as a complete set that includes a large number of ear pads of different sizes for optimal fit, and IP68 protection, which is not available for all monitors. But time will tell whether these headphones are worth the price, because for the same money, some manufacturers offer more versatile solutions, although not as specialized, or even custom in-channel monitors.

Висловлюємо подяку магазину Portativ.ua за надані на огляд навушники Beyerdynamic DT 70 IE, Beyerdynamic DT 72 IE та Beyerdynamic DT 73 IE.