DOOM: The Dark Ages is the darkest chapter in the franchise’s history. And it’s a awesome!

DOOM: The Dark Ages — a battle hymn in the style of the forefather of all shooters, but on parchment, written in blood and anger. It’s proof that even in the Middle Ages, you can be ultra-fast, ridiculously bloody, and damn stylish. And although the game has its rough edges, it does the main thing — it doesn’t let you breathe, doesn’t let you forget why we love DOOM seriesfor the pure, signature, ruthless thrill of destroying all things infernal. It’s time to find out in our review whether The Dark Ages will become a real masterpiece or — another step into the abyss of forgotten ideas.

DOOM: The Dark Ages Pluses: unrivaled battle dynamics; modern graphics and time-tested level design; intuitive mechanics; great soundtrack; variety of enemies. Minuses: unbalanced levels of difficulty; monotony of the gameplay; the player can get overwhelmed by action scenes. 8 /10 Rating

Background and expectations of DOOM: The Dark Ages

After the brutal neon DOOM EternalIt was hard to imagine an even more intense pace. And here ID Software turns on the full fantasy — and takes gamers to the Middle Ages. Or rather, to an alternative version of the Dark Ages, where knights slay demons, and instead of crusades, there are hells.

The announcement of the game immediately provoked a reaction from the players: «Is it going to be DOOM with a mace?!» — and it turned out to be true. Doomslayer picks up not only traditional guns but also the classic tools of a medieval butcher. By this point, the franchise has already gone through a relaunch (2016), the ecstasy of Eternal, and several add-ons that put an end (sort of!) to the story. But this time, ID is heading in a completely different direction.

Expectations around the game were very mixed. Some players were afraid that moving away from the «technological hell of» would destroy the very DOOM magic. Others — were delighted: the more madness, the better.

The game retained all the charm of brutal destruction, but served it with a new flavor — instead of space bases, we found ourselves in the hellish Middle Ages, where stone castles, pagan totems, and ominous monasteries became a battlefield. There’s also a mechanized dragon and an Atlan mech! Wow. Just wow!

Dark Ages — the backstory to DOOM (2016). The developers wanted to create a legend about the origin of Doomslayer. Not just another massacre, but a myth. And you know — it’s logical. Eternal turned the hero from a silent butcher into a demigod with his bible. And now we are shown how it all began.

ID Software is inspired not only by their traditions but also by the dark fantasy style. You can feel the influence of Berserk, Dark Souls, and even Warhammer. But at the same time, there is something purely «Duma»: aggression, speed, and combat density.

All in all, expectations of — are like a powder keg. On the one hand, there is a new world, new mechanics, and risk. On the other hand, there’s a proven recipe for bloody cooking. ID took the risk and seems to have paid off.

But, as with every new part, the main question is not «is it better than before?», but «is it different but recognizable?».

Setting and atmosphere of DOOM: The Dark Ages

If the previous DOOMs were industrial techno hell on steroids, The Dark Ages is a symphony of dark fantasy stained with demon blood and enhanced by heavy metal.

Here, every castle is a temple of destruction, every temple is a place where the human disappears, and only our alpha hero remains.

There are almost no state-of-the-art UAC stations here (at least not in the usual way). This is a world where hell didn’t «come to Mars», but has always been around. It was not summoned — it existed as part of the landscape.

The main charm of the atmosphere is its density. The influence of the dark fantasy genre is felt here at all levels: from architecture to decoration details. Semi-skeletons with armor, demons in leather robes, zombified monks that look like Warhammer 40k cultists — all this creates a very holistic impression. It’s no longer «space shooter», but a mystical chronicle of a destroyer going through a pseudo-religious apocalypse.

The color palette plays a special role in creating the atmosphere. If Eternal was acid-neon, Dark Ages — is copper, crimson, gray stone, and ocher. Everything looks like you’re not just in a game — you’re in the illustrations to a medieval manuscript that someone has maliciously defaced with pentagrams and black blood. The locations vary from ruined cathedrals and siege bastions to underground citadels of Hell reminiscent of the Dothan. When you run through the corridors among the bloody tapestries, the feeling of «hell house» does not leave you for a minute. A strange mix of Painkiller and Dark Messiah of Might and Magic vibes. Finally — the world of the game, despite its gloom, does not cause disgust. It is not disgusting, but grandiose. It is not death, but catharsis. Not decay, but pure evil filtered to an aesthetic absolute. And this is the main achievement of the setting: to make the dark — beautiful, and the terrible — majestic.

DOOM: The Dark Ages

DOOM: The Dark Ages — a reinterpretation of the DOOM formula, sharpened for the new era. If DOOM 2016 and Eternal were like thrash metal with aggressive riffs and a frantic pace, then Dark Ages is more like sludge metal: heavy, solid, with a solid rhythm, but still mega-killer. And most importantly — it’s still DOOM. Just now with a medieval flavor, mace and shield.

Let’s start with the changes. The main feature of the new part is the shield-saw, which combines defense with attack. It can be thrown like a boomerang from hell, and when it hits an enemy, it tears them apart with a characteristic mechanical grinding sound. It’s not just a throw, but a whole mini-attack with a sequel.

You can combine the shield with shots, shock waves, and melee attacks. Tactile sensation — is maximized. When the shield returns to your hand, you hear a distinctive clunk, which is more satisfying than a headshot in Call of Duty.

The new arsenal does not replace the classic weapons, but complements them. The plasma cannon, the super shotgun, the Gauss cannon — everything is back, but now they are intertwined with medieval aesthetics. DOOM has always been famous for the way it presents weapons. Each one shoots differently, and the sound, recoil, animation, everything works to make you feel the power in every pull of the trigger.

The gameplay remains ultra-dynamic. But if Eternal was more like a ballet of death, Dark Ages is a ritual dance of destruction. The frequency of movement is lower because the shield provokes the player to melee combat, to control the space. And now, more than ever, you have to read the arena, anticipate enemy movements, combine attacks, and not be afraid to jump forward. It’s not a dance with a sword — it’s an attack with a mace.

The enemy AI is at the usual level for the series. Demons are aggressive… and that’s it. Depending on the difficulty level, only their «thick-skinnedness» increases.

There is also vertical gameplay, but it is not as platformy as in Eternal. And that’s a good thing. So there is no need to jump halfway across the map — instead, you are given a small space where you have to survive. And survive beautifully.

The plot of DOOM: The Dark Ages

DOOM: The Dark Ages suddenly — history. Seriously. Previously, there was just enough plot to justify Dumasler’s appearance in the arena with a shotgun, but now — everything is much deeper.

Dark Ages offers us a true fantasy-infernal epic that simultaneously expands the DOOM canon and boldly builds its own universe full of myths, prophecies, fallen civilizations, and demonic pacts.

The player takes on the role of a silent (almost!) Doomslayer. His non-speaking and inarticulateness this time acquire a context: he is — fire in the flesh, «the one that tears». All that is in him is — weapon, anger, and vow.

To learn the lore of the game, there is a Codex. Reading this book is a real fan service for those who love immersion: there are descriptions of demons with quotes from priests, records of NPCs who watched the protagonist with fear and admiration, and prophecies about the fall of the world.

The story is told through numerous cinematic cutscenes, monologues from the allies, symbolism on castle walls, and even a choir on the soundtrack. This enhances the atmosphere and gives you the feeling that your actions are not just a bloody warm-up, but part of a large cycle of struggle.

The final chapters of the plot are an escalation in the best DOOM traditions. Ancient wars between dimensions, rituals that turned the world into an arena for Hell. And the protagonist’s role in this is not heroic, but necessary. He is a tool. A hammer. A punishment.

DOOM: The Dark Ages finally gives those who asked for more sense — sense. But without moralizing.

This is longest a game of the series. It will take you up to 20 hours to complete 22 chapters of the campaign, and it will take twice as long to fully explore each location and get all the achievements.

Music and sound of DOOM: The Dark Ages

IN DOOM: The Dark Ages, the music creates a mood and helps to reveal the depth of each moment.

Pay attention to the effects: the explosions here are simply extraordinary. Even with simple shots, it seems like the whole world is shaking. This is especially noticeable when you use an arsenal with powerful charges.

Every movement, every step of the protagonist on the ground (especially the clichéd superhero badass landing from a height), every strike with the shield or pull off the trigger is accompanied by characteristic sounds that create a sense of strength and determination.

The songs that sound during boss battles are especially noteworthy. It’s not just heavy riffs, but a whole orchestration with many instruments, including electronic elements and classical strings.

The sound varies in intensity, and its dynamics change depending on the phases of the battle: when the boss loses strength — the music becomes less loud, but remains an important part of the battle.

The visuals of the game merge with this music, creating a real synergistic effect.

With the available music and soundtrack, DOOM: The Dark Ages immerses you in the atmosphere of a crazy world where blood and magic combine into one terrifying symphony.

Combat system DOOM: The Dark Ages

As befits the DOOM series, the combat system in The Dark Ages is one of the key elements of the game that shapes the entire experience. The developers have placed a massive emphasis on the dynamism of battles, introducing elements that add even more depth to the mechanics.

IN DOOM: The Dark Ages — has a wide arsenal that can satisfy every taste. Each type of weapon has its advantages and disadvantages, making the choice an important aspect of the game. The variety of weapons allows you to find the perfect set for every situation.

As in the previous parts, effective resource management is one of the most significant skills for survival. Here, first aid kits, armor, and ammo are not just «scattered» across the map, but become part of the gameplay rhythm. Some of them can be picked up in the levels in the classic way — after exploration, battles, or secrets, so attention to the environment is always rewarded.

The other part — you get in battle. Everything works in tandem — the combat system, like a well-oiled machine, rewards those who do not stand still and are not afraid to go all-in.

We can’t help but mention the signature glory kills, which look even more brutal, cinematic, and emotional here. Their use is not just a spectacular solution, but also an important tactical tool: it is a way to quickly restore health during combat. They have become even more variable and depend on the type of weapon and the location of the enemy.

Certain weapons have unique mechanics and combinations of attacks that allow you to inflict deadly blows on even the most brutal opponents. Power weapons not only have a larger radius of damage, but can also pierce demon defenses.

Despite all of the above, you only need a few weapon upgrades to take an easy stroll on difficulty levels up to Nightmare. But above — this is the real art of hellfire for players, where every moment requires maximum concentration.

Decisions are made in milliseconds, and a mistake can cost you the entire round. In such battles, even the most ferocious monsters seem to be just a part of a huge infernal mechanism that constantly pressures you to look for new strategies and reaction speed.

Graphics and optimization of DOOM: The Dark Ages

DOOM: The Dark Ages is an artistic revolution in the series. After the neon-technological hell of Eternal, we find ourselves in the Gothic Middle Ages, breathing archaic, painful, and grandiose. And, what’s important, the visuals work. Dark Europe with surreal accents inspired by Warhammer, Berserk, and Dark Souls.

First and foremost — architecture. Huge cathedrals that pierce the sky with shattered frescoes commemorating the fall of angels, castles with rooms filled with bones, and battlefields where iron and meat are mixed into a hellish mosaic. Everything — seems to be taken from 17th century engravings, but brought to life in RTX reality.

The technological level is — state of the art. And this is not Unreal Engine 5. We used the latest version of the — id Tech 8 engine, which allows us to simultaneously display hundreds of particle effects, reflections in wet stones, trembling lava cracks, and animations of enemies exploding in surgical detail.

The art direction flawlessly weaves fantasy into sci-fi, and this is a new level of aesthetics in DOOM.

The lighting and shadow systems work with emphasized drama. Photorealism is mixed with expressionism, and this style works perfectly.

How is the id Tech 8 engine optimized? The ride of unprecedented generosity is now underway: a copy of DOOM: The Dark Ages comes as a gift with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 graphics cards. If only it were a physical edition instead of a digital one. However, that’s not the point.

The author of the review played on a PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and ASUS GeForce RTX 5070 PRIME OC Edition in 3840×2160 resolution at maximum graphics settings in DLSS Quality mode without frame generation (the game supports 4x Multi Frame Generation out of the box, by the way) — and got 60+ fps.

Before starting, the game advises you to update your drivers to a version that is not yet available in the wild. This is not surprising, since we played the press preview version. Looking ahead to tomorrow, during the gameplay, I rarely, but I did encounter one strange effect that could last for a couple of minutes.

At first I thought it was a reference to the first part of DOOM. I think it’s all about the drivers again. So it’s not a critical issue.

After all, DOOM: The Dark Ages is one of the best visually realized projects in the genre. And not because it’s «the most beautiful» — no, its beauty is different. It’s in its integrity, style, visual voice that screams, roars, and whispers: «You have entered the hellish era of darkness. And there is no turning back.»

Prices

The new medieval dark DOOM: The Dark Ages, which respects the legacy of the great series, will be released on May 15, 2025 on Xbox Series X, PC, and PlayStation 5.

The game will also be available from day one in the Game Pass subscription.

For a standard digital edition, you pay UAH 2,499, but DOOM: The Dark Ages – Premium Edition will cost — UAH 3,499.

Premium Edition includes:

The main game;

Early access two days before the official release;

DLC campaign;

Digital art book and soundtrack collection;

A set of skins for Divinity.