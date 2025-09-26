EA Sports FC 26 review: more realistic offline, same in multiplayer

Every year we have the same tradition: the release of a new football game from EA. Some people welcome it with enthusiasm, others with skepticism, but in any case, the EA Sports FC series remains the main platform for virtual football. In the case of EA Sports FC 26, the developers have finally decided to openly divide players into two audiences: those who want maximum simulation and those who prefer fast-paced arcade matches. But are the two gameplay modes really different and did the new installment offer enough changes?

EA Sports FC 26 Pluses: Two game modes, Authentic and Competitive, allow players to choose between more realism and arcade; exciting match presentations and broadcasting; stadium atmosphere and audio to create a football holiday mood; realistic graphics and models of famous players; improved animation of players' movements and collisions. Minuses: The interface remained the same, only a new font was added; monetization in career; inability to play in Authentic mode in online modes; due to the small number of innovations, EA Sports FC 26 is perceived more as a patch for the previous part, rather than a separate game. 7 /10 Rating

EA Sports FC 26 gameplay guide

The main innovation of EA Sports FC 26 is two game modes: Authentic and Competitive. The Authentic mode, which is available offline, offers a slower, heavier gameplay and is more similar to a live broadcast. Here, there are more inaccuracies, it is harder to break through the defense, the ball feels inertial, and any pass can result in losses. Dribbling is less sharp, players take longer to accelerate, and shots take longer to take effect. Defenders are more cautious and disciplined, and artificial intelligence generally plays with more restraint, so cases when attackers break free after a long pass are rare.

This mode forces you to build attacks methodically and closely monitor the team’s balance. The focus is on strategy: how the game is built, what roles the players play, and how much their characteristics affect the outcome. This option is aimed at those who want to experience a football simulator with more realism.

Competitive, on the other hand, offers a familiar style for online battles. Everything is faster, players feel lighter, and combinations are almost instantaneous. It’s still not quite an arcade game, but the difference in pace is striking.

Unfortunately, the Authentic mode cannot be selected for online matches, which can be called a restriction on player freedom. If you want to see more realistic football — online modes are not for you.

EA has also updated the behavior of goalkeepers. Whereas in EA Sports FC 26 they often made unrealistic saves or, on the contrary, — conceded illogical goals, now they act more predictably. Saves look realistic, and the ball is more likely to be deflected by the goalkeeper rather than sticking to his hands. Goalkeeper mistakes make sense and don’t look like animation glitches. In defense, artificial intelligence will help you less: it no longer takes the ball away for the player, so you have to choose the right moment for a roll-up or pressing.

The physics of the ball has also changed. The pass is no longer always perfectly matched to the partner’s foot: it can be too strong or, on the contrary, too short, especially if it is given in motion or under pressure. This makes the game less predictable. At the same time, dribbling has become more controlled: feints and deceptive movements are performed more accurately, although they require better timing.

I have to admit that I didn’t get any completely new feelings after the first time I played a match in EA Sports FC 26. The gameplay innovations feel rather minor and, unfortunately, do not give fresh impressions.

EA Sports FC 26 graphics and audio

Visually, EA Sports FC 26 does not bring revolutionary changes, but thanks to minor improvements, the picture looks more expressive. The biggest progress is in working with animations. HyperMotion produces smoother movements; contacts between players and their falls look more convincing.

The lighting has also been improved. Evening matches now have softer shades, and the glare from the floodlights looks more natural. Shadows in daytime matches have also been improved. In addition, they can be turned off or adjusted to avoid darkening parts of the field.

The player models remain the best in the genre: from realistic hair and uniform fabric physics to well-drawn faces, everything looks as believable as possible. However, this only applies to famous players; less popular players look mediocre. The fans in the stands look convincing, creating an atmosphere of a football festival.

Match broadcasting and presentation — it’s a real show. The game shows fans in a pub, the road to the stadium, and the whole atmosphere of waiting for the starting whistle. Such inserts take a bit of time, but they are fully justified because they create the right mood. At the same time, you always have a choice — watch the entire presentation or skip it. The commentators and the reporter on the sideline are back from the previous part, and dynamic shots from the stands convey the chaotic yet authentic atmosphere of a football match.

It’s hard to overstate the importance of the soundtrack in EA Sports FC 26. The atmosphere is shaped by the various shouts and chants from the stands, which emphasize key moments of the match and add a sense of presence. Each match changes depending on the weather and the importance of the match, and more than 120 detailed stadiums offer a truly immersive atmosphere with many details.

EA Sports FC 26 game modes and career

Career has always been a quiet haven for those who are not interested in online battles. In EA Sports FC 26, it has received some nice innovations. Manager Live adds scenarios in the form of challenges that bring the classic gameplay to life. Now you can not only build a team over the years, but also take on the task of winning a cup in a limited time, raising an average team to the European Cup zone, or saving a club from relegation. Such missions create a sense of dynamics and add a storyline to the game.

In a footballer’s career, developmental archetypes have emerged. These are peculiar roles that determine the style of play: for example, a physically powerful striker, a technical playmaker, or a speedy winger. Choosing an archetype changes not only statistics but also the behavior on the field, making development more tangible and personalized.

But there was a silver lining. Elements of monetization have appeared in the career — some legendary players are available only through premium passes. This drew criticism from the community, as the mode was traditionally considered to be outside the scope of donation.

Ultimate Team remains the most profitable and controversial mode at the same time. In EA Sports FC 26, it received several important changes. The return of tournaments was a pleasant surprise: now you can participate in competitions with your conditions, for example, with teams with only silver cards. The new Gauntlet mode forces you to play a series of matches with different lineups, which means you can rotate and experiment more deeply. Live Events adds seasonal conditions that change the goal and structure of the team over a certain period.

The updated interface of Ultimate Team looks more modern, but navigation has become less convenient — it sometimes takes longer to find the desired section than in previous editions.

Despite these positive changes, the main problem remains. Pay-to-win is still there. Players who pour in real money quickly get super lineups, while others are forced to spend dozens of hours to catch up. EA is trying to balance the situation by reducing rewards and changing the structure of matches in Rivals and Champions, but in fact, this is even more incentivizing for donation.

Prices for EA Sports FC 26

The standard console version will cost UAH 2,399, while the Ultimate edition costs UAH 3,499. The PC version costs UAH 1,699 for the standard edition and UAH 2,499 for the Ultimate edition.