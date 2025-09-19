Games that get a new lease on life thanks to NVIDIA’s new technologies on GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop

Modern games increasingly resemble not just entertainment, but a real technological experiment or even a strict benchmark. Path Tracing, photorealistic textures, complex lighting and material simulations — all of this looks impressive, but at the same time, it ruthlessly brings even the most powerful systems to their knees. And that’s where NVIDIA comes in with DLSS 4 and new RTX capabilities. Thanks to frame generation, improved scalable clarity, and additional graphical innovations, games are starting to look and perform in ways that were unimaginable just a few years ago.

Therefore, we decided to check how the latest high-profile releases behave with RTX effects enabled and DLSS 4 with MFG. To do this, we have prepared a series of tests with direct comparisons — “clean” rasterization vs. DLSS, RTX ON vs. OFF. And to be honest: sometimes the difference is so striking that after DLSS 4, you just don’t want to go back to the “vanilla” render.

Test bench: MSI Vector 16 HX AI A2XWHG-232XUA

For all the tests of modern games with DLSS 4, RTX and Path Tracing, we used the MSI Vector 16 HX AI A2XWHG-232XUA laptop. This is a high-performance mobile system capable of pulling out complex scenes of modern AAA titles, demonstrating all the benefits of the latest NVIDIA technologies.

All screenshots and FPS measurements in this article were taken on this laptop, which allows you to evaluate the real performance of modern gaming hardware and the benefits of new NVIDIA technologies.

Video card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, 12 GB GDDR7, Boost Clock up to 2520 MHz, TGP 140 W (with Dynamic Boost) Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX (24 cores: 8 P-core + 16 E-core, up to 5.4 GHz. RAM 32 GB DDR5-5600 (2×16 GB) Screen 16” QHD+ (2560×1600), 240Hz, IPS Drive 1 TB PCIe Gen4 SSD Cooling Cooler Boost 5 with 2 fans and 7 heat pipes Wireless interfaces Wi-Fi 6E (802.11be), Bluetooth 5.3 Audio system 2× 2 W speakers Wired interfaces 2x Thunderbolt 5 (DisplayPort / Power Delivery 3.1) 2x Type-A USB3.2 Gen2 1x SD Express Card Reader 1x HDMI 2.1 (8K @ 60Hz / 4K @ 120Hz) 1× 2.5G Ethernet 1x 3.5 mm combined audio jack (microphone/headphone) Power supply 330 W; 20 V, 16.5 A Battery 90 W*h Weight 2.7 kg Dimensions 357 x 284 x 22.20-28.55 mm Other Firmware Trusted Platform Module (fTPM) 2.0; Webcam Shutter; Kensington Lock.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is one of those games where the picture turns into a real pixelated mess without modern technology. In pure rasterization mode, even powerful laptops with RTX 50 can’t render complex locations stably.

DLSS 4 is critical here. Enabling frame generation allows you to maintain a smooth FPS while preserving all the details of the landscape, objects, and characters.

Comparison of “DLSS OFF vs. ON”

Particular attention should be paid to dynamic lighting: sunlight breaks through the trees, reflecting off metal and glass surfaces; shadows from buildings and objects behave naturally. Without DLSS, the game looks less attractive even in the eyes of seasoned stalkers and sometimes performance is limited on a powerful laptop, while the enabled technologies give you complete freedom to explore the world of the Zone.

In the stalker test, the RTX 5070 Ti Laptop feels surprisingly confident: 108 frames per second on epic settings with DLSS Quality and frame generation — is more than enough for a smooth game. It is noteworthy that even in difficult locations (for example, the 100 X-ray bar) with a large number of NPCs, the video card remains stable without noticeable drops.

The only thing you can look angrily at the developers for is that they have not yet added support for Multi-Frame Generation (MFG). Only the classic two-frame is available. Owners of gaming monitors with high refresh rates are especially looking forward to this update.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The return of Indiana Jones in the AAA game format immediately became a cause for discussion: can a modern idTech engine convey the atmosphere of old adventure films and still look relevant? The answer is simple: yes, if you have DLSS 4 and RTX effects enabled.

The new Path Tracing technology adds three-dimensionality and photorealism. Scenes in underground caves or ancient temples literally come to life: the light from torches reflects off the stone, and metal surfaces shine like we’re used to seeing in movies. However, without DLSS 4, even top-of-the-line RTX 50 series cards start to choke — FPS drops and the magic dissolves. Only when paired with frame generation does the game show a stable picture.

We should also mention RTX Hair, which debuted in the Order of Giants DLC. The characters’ hair no longer looks like a “painted helmet” — each strand reacts to wind and movement. It may seem like a small thing, but in combination with realistic lighting and texture detail, these are the nuances that make it seem like you’re watching an interactive movie.

With DLLS Auto and MFG on Supreme (Texture Pool Size – High) and Full Ray Tracing settings, we have a very solid 170 fps.

And what about honest performance? The average is 56 fps. This is fantastic, considering how the game humiliates desktops. And we have here, for a moment, a gaming laptop that takes it out and gives it a run for its money.

Thus, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle becomes a good example of how modern RTX technologies can not only improve the picture quality but also make the gameplay stable. And if you want to see the adventures of the adventurous archaeologist as the developers intended, you can’t do without DLSS 4-capable graphics cards.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

The good old Oblivion is back on the Unreal Engine 5, and it’s a real challenge for any PC. The classic fantasy world has photorealistic textures, complex shadows, and lighting that simply don’t work without DLSS. With pure rasterization, even top-end maps start to stutter in large locations, and shots with dense vegetation and dynamic lighting effects look uneven.

On average, RTX 5070 Ti Laptop delivers 95 FPS — not a record, but not a failure either. Especially considering the visual “heaviness” of the remaster. For RPGs, this is quite enough, because the genre does not require super-fast reactions. And the picture, we must admit, looks fantastic. And somewhere along the way, a patch is on the way that will unlock all the features of MFG for NVIDIA 50-series graphics cards. DLSS 4 not only boosts FPS, but also makes the picture clearer: textures don’t blur, shadows become softer and more realistic, and objects at a distance retain their detail.

Comparing the screenshots “DLSS OFF vs. ON” showed a clear difference.

Particular attention should be paid to dynamic effects: the movement of shadows from the sun through the clouds, the light of torches in dungeons, and reflections on the water. All of this now looks believable and adds to the atmosphere.

As a result, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is a great example of how modern DLSS and MFG technologies save modern games.

Doom: The Dark Ages

Doom: The Dark Ages demonstrates how modern RTX technologies turn a classic action game into a real visual show. Path Tracing is not just a pretty feature here – it’s the key to making scenes look three-dimensional and detailed. Without DLSS and MFG enabled, even top-of-the-line laptops can’t reach the maximum settings, and the FPS drops to unpleasant levels, making dynamic combat less comfortable.

Here the laptop had to really sweat. Ultra Nightmare with full raytracing and Path tracing dropped the average FPS to 97. But this is still almost a three-digit value, and considering the frantic pace of Duma, the performance looks more than decent. And although the coolers are definitely spun up to their maximum, the picture is stable and the gameplay is smooth.

It is especially noticeable in scenes with a large number of enemies: without the technology, the video card literally “chokes”, but with DLSS+FG, the game runs smoothly, and the FPS is stable. A comparison of screenshots confirms that the picture is not only stable, but also looks really cinematic — every glare, every shadow works for the atmosphere of the game.

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 turns the classic psychological thriller into a real visual experience. Mega Geometry technology is responsible for the highly detailed geometry of objects: trees, buildings, characters, and interiors now look “alive” even at close range. Without DLSS 4 and RTX, enabling this feature can significantly reduce FPS on both desktops and laptops.

Ray Tracing ON vs. OFF

Testing has shown that DLSS 4 is critical for stable gameplay: in scenes with dynamic lighting and moving shadows without frame generation, FPS drops below a comfortable level, and enabling DLSS + RTX stabilizes it and preserves detail. Every ray of light, surface glare, and shadow from moving objects works naturally.

This is especially effective in night scenes, where the thriller atmosphere is combined with realistic lighting, lantern glare and character textures.

Comparison of graphic presets: Low vs. Very High

Maximum settings with raytracing, DLSS in Quality, and frame generation. The result of 139 FPS looks very decent, considering that this is one of the most “heavy” games with RT. The RTX 5070 Ti Laptop shows here that it can easily handle modern benchmarks. In dark scenes, where the lighting effects are the brightest, the picture remains smooth, with no lags or performance holes.

Half-Life 2 RTX

Half-Life 2 RTX is a kind of retro remaster that shows how old hits come to life thanks to modern technology. Combined with DLSS 4 and RTX, the game gets a new lease of life: glare on metal surfaces, realistic lighting, and model details become as accurate as possible.

RTX Remake — is when an old game is literally dusted off, polished again, and sent to the year 2025 with fresh lighting, textures, and ray tracing. And no, it’s not the studios suddenly remembering that Half-Life 2 is in the closet, but a real toolkit from NVIDIA — RTX Remix, which allows modders to turn classics into RTX versions themselves.

The trick is that Remix intercepts the rendering of old DirectX 8/9 games, converts it to a modern format, and allows you to replace models and textures with something adequate to our time. Then it adds full-fledged path tracing, global lighting, correct reflections, and even shadows that no longer look like dark squares. As a result, even Quake II or Portal begin to look like they were released in parallel with Cyberpunk 2077. Well, almost.

For the tests, we made a comparison: Half-Life 2 RTX and the original version in the Ravenholm location. The difference is obvious — light is realistically scattered over surfaces, shadows are soft, and textures retain detail at a distance.

Of course, there is a fly in the ointment. Path tracing consumes resources with the appetite of a black hole, so RTX Remake only works properly on modern graphics cards. Yes, DLSS and Frame Generation save the day, but if you have an RTX 2060 and think “maybe it will work”, then it’s better not to be under any illusions.

The RTX 5070 Ti Laptop pushes 125 FPS at ultra with DLSS Quality. That is, even RTX-upgraded classics look and play without compromise. This is yet another proof that the card does a good job with tracing in projects of any scale, even when it comes to remakes of old games. Even if only in two episodes of the original game so far. To be continued.

Avowed

When ray tracing is enabled, even the simplest scenes gain depth: light scatters realistically in rooms, shadows move with objects, and metal and stone surfaces react to light sources as in real life. Without RTX, you won’t see this effect — the picture looks “flat” and less three-dimensional.

Obsidian’s role-playing game with full-fledged raytracing and epic settings on the RTX 5070 Ti Laptop delivers 132 FPS. This value virtually eliminates any questions about performance — the game runs stably even in the most complex scenes where dynamic lighting, reflections, and a large number of objects are displayed simultaneously.

Of course, Avowed doesn’t look as technologically aggressive as Alan Wake 2 or Cyberpunk, but for a modern RPG, it’s more than enough. The result is a perfect balance between graphics and performance.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The game received a recent update with MFG support. Enabling it in conjunction with DLSS 4 provides a perfect balance: The FPS is stable, textures look sharp, and small details that were previously lost are now fully displayed.

The way the game reproduces lighting and materials is particularly impressive: the light from a lamp or metal glare behaves naturally, shadows become soft, and objects at a distance retain their clarity. This makes the world more alive and gives you a sense of being on the expedition itself.

An art project with surreal visuals turned out to be less demanding on hardware. The RTX 5070 Ti Laptop delivers 182 FPS, and that’s with epic settings and DLSS Quality. For a laptop, this is good news — the coolers do not spin at maximum, which means that you can even play games with pleasant acoustic comfort.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 was the first game to receive DLSS 4 support, and it’s immediately noticeable. Immediately after the update, the world of Night City sparkled with new colors: not just sharper textures and more detailed highlights, but also a real performance boost on any modern hardware. Without DLSS 4, even powerful laptops with RTX 5090 suffer in areas of high NPC density or when ray tracing is enabled, where FPS drops below 30 frames.

The integration of RTX effects is particularly noteworthy: realistic reflections in puddles, light beams from neon signs, soft indoor lighting — all of this looks like the game has immediately risen to the level of an AAA movie. Path Tracing and DLSS 4 work together to achieve a balance between beauty and performance that was previously impossible to achieve even on top-of-the-line desktop PCs.

The Ray Tracing Overdrive preset is a real test for any GPU. And here, the RTX 5070 Ti Laptop shows 137 FPS with DLSS Quality and FG ON. This is a wow result for a laptop. Cyberpunk remains the best showcase for NVIDIA technology, and the 5070 Ti Laptop does a great job of maintaining stability even in the busy neighborhoods of Knight City. This is a strong argument in favor of the fact that the laptop is no longer the little brother of the desktop.

Visual bonuses such as RT-light from advertising neon panels and precise shadow modeling turn Knight City into a real cyberpunk metropolis.

Conclusion

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Cyberpunk 2077, Avowed, Oblivion RTX, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Doom: The Dark Ages, Alan Wake 2, Half-Life 2 RTX, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 — all of them clearly show the difference between conventional rasterization and modern technologies. Without DLSS, the FPS drops, the picture loses detail, shadows and highlights float, and the world becomes less alive.

Enabling DLSS 4 and RTX effects guarantees a stable FPS, realistic lighting, deep shadows, and clear geometry of objects, creating a sense of presence in the game world.

The RTX 5070 Ti Laptop proves to be the golden mean of the new generation: no modern game could “put” this GPU even on ultra with raytracing. Average values from 95 to 182 FPS in various projects show that the card is capable of confidently pulling 1440p. This is a solution for those who want a laptop without compromises, but also without overpaying for a “monster” like the 5090.

