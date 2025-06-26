Hator Phoenix 2 Wireless review: comfortable, loud, clear — but not without «but»

HATOR Phoenix 2 Wireless — wireless headphones that try to find a balance between gaming and everyday use. With Bluetooth 5.4 and multipoint, a detachable microphone, and a game mode, they look like a good alternative for those who don’t need ultra-high-end sound but value reliability and convenience. In this review, we will analyze which of the promises were realized and where compromises had to be made.

HATOR Phoenix 2 Wireless Pluses: high-quality sound with Hi-Res Audio support and balanced bass; stylish and comfortable design with a soft headband and comfortable ear cushions; good battery life; fast charging via USB-C; reliable wireless connection via Bluetooth 5.4 and 2.4 GHz (dongle); voice prompts in Ukrainian; a set with a hard case and all necessary accessories Minuses: navigation and button controls are not very intuitive, require getting used to; ANC is of average efficiency, does not completely suppress noise; no desktop version of the software; sometimes moderate noise filtering by the microphone is noticeable 8.3 /10 Rating

ITC.ua

Technical specifications of HATOR Phoenix 2 Wireless

Headphone type Full-size, Over-Ear Speakers 40 mm Hi-Res with neodymium magnet Frequency range 10 – 44000 Hz Impedance 16 ohms Features Swivel bowls, folding option Connection type Wireless, wired (3.5 mm Jack) Version Bluetooth 5.4, 10+ meters Support for codecs SBC, AAC, LDAC Noise reduction YES, ANC Management Buttons Volume control Yes Microphones Yes, with noise reduction Protection against moisture No Autonomy Up to 45 hours Charging time 4 hours Fast charging Yes, 20 minutes give 6 hours of work Charging USB Type-C Compatibility Android, iOS, PC Weight 300 grams

Packaging and contents of HATOR Phoenix 2 Wireless

Phoenix 2 Wireless comes in a cardboard box with a branded design — classic Hator color scheme, minimal decorative elements and maximum practicality. Inside, there is a hard case that immediately puts you in a «serious» mood: it looks solid, protects the headset during transportation, and does not give the impression of a temporary solution.

The package is a pleasant surprise with its completeness. In addition to the headset itself, there are two cables in the box — one with USB-C connectors on both sides, the other with USB-C and USB-A. The package also includes a proprietary wireless dongle for 2.4 GHz connection, a USB-C to USB-A adapter, and a detachable microphone. All elements are conveniently placed in the case, so transportation and storage do not cause any discomfort.

The best part is the case. Yes, that’s right, the case. Not just a piece of fabric, as is often the case with «premium» models, but a real travel case with a place for accessories, a zipper, and a company logo. It fits everything like a glove, even if you’re the kind of person who never throws away adapters.

All in all, the package is well thought out. Everything you need to use the headset on a PC, laptop, console (except Xbox), phone, or even a Bluetooth-enabled refrigerator (just kidding, but There is little today without it). Everything is in place, everything is in separate compartments, everything is — logical.

The set gives the impression of being balanced and honest. There are no excesses, but the details are not forgotten. Everything looks like a product that was developed by «for themselves», without unnecessary savings. And this is at a recommended price of about 4,000 UAH. It feels like — for all 7-8 thousand. Well, almost.

Design and ergonomics of HATOR Phoenix 2 Wireless

Phoenix 2 Wireless — minimalist design without aggressive inserts, matte body, pleasant UV coating that does not annoyingly collect fingerprints. Rotating cups are a practical thing: it’s convenient to wear around your neck or put on a table without fear of scratches.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

The headband is soft, cushioned, and does not press down, even if you are a size XXL. The ear cushions are made of soft protein leather with memory foam inside. Wearing Phoenix 2 Wireless is like lying on an orthopedic pillow. By the way, for those who wear glasses — good news: there is no pressure on the temples.

RGB lighting is appropriate here: an elegant ring along the contour of the cups, plus the logo. You can turn it on/off from the button or via the software. By the way, the lids on the — cups are replaceable, held on by magnets. Currently, only one configuration is available, but it is possible that in the future the manufacturer will expand the line of accessories. Someone may definitely be interested in this.

The headphones weigh only 300 grams. And at the same time, the headset seems monolithic: nothing is loose, does not crack, does not resemble plastic from the market. Everything is serious in a gamer’s way, but also comfortable in a human way.

Features, sound, and microphone of HATOR Phoenix 2 Wireless

Phoenix 2 Wireless uses 40 mm dynamic drivers with Hi-Res Audio support and a frequency range of 10-44,000 Hz. For a gaming headset, these are quite ambitious specifications. In practical use, the sound makes a pleasant impression: it is quite voluminous, with expressive detail in the midrange and moderately accentuated low frequencies.

The bass range is tightly presented, with moderate aggression — the sound does not blur or cover the middle during game explosions and bass parts in music. Compared to more massive models, the balance is better maintained here. In dynamic scenes, the bass does not «draw» attention to itself.

Midrange frequencies are reproduced correctly — without dips or excessive accents. Vocal parts and dialogues in games remain clear and well readable even against the background of a saturated soundstage. In the same Stellar Blade the characters’ lines — in particular, Eva’s — sound natural, without distortion of timbre or «iron bucket effect».

The upper frequencies sound neat, without excessive bright accentuation. In compositions with a lot of fine detail — strings, percussion, synthetic textures — your ears don’t get tired even after prolonged listening. The LDAC codec allows you to play audio with a high bitrate. In practice, the difference between SBC/AAC and LDAC is noticeable only on high-quality tracks and the appropriate source, but there is support. Bluetooth 5.4 provides a stable connection, no interruptions or delays when moving between rooms, but «up to 100 meters» — theoretical maximum, not for real use.

Active noise cancellation (ANC) works in three modes: normal, adaptive and transparent. The effectiveness is standard for the mid-range segment: street noise is partially muffled, but not completely. There is no vacuum effect or pressure on the ears, which has a positive effect on comfort.

The main microphone is designed as a detachable module on a flexible leg. It is equipped with ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology, which effectively reduces background noise during conversations. The voice quality in video calls remains good, but noise filtering is not always delicate.

There is a separate built-in microphone for mobile use. As expected, the quality is much lower — in a noisy environment, the interlocutor can hear extraneous sounds. But for a quick conversation or navigation in the phone — it is enough.

In general, the headset is focused on gaming and multimedia use without a clear specialization. It is suitable for both gaming and music, but it is not a specialized solution for either. Simple, balanced sound with no striking strengths or weaknesses.

Connection, software, and control of HATOR Phoenix 2 Wireless

Phoenix 2 Wireless supports three types of connection: Bluetooth 5.4, 2.4 GHz via dongle, and wired USB-C. Switching between them is fast, and the headset remembers your last connections. You can easily switch from PC to phone and back with a combination of buttons.

The 2.4 GHz connection remains stable even in environments with many Wi-Fi networks. There are no lags or disconnects in games. Dongle does not require additional settings — just plug and play.

Bluetooth 5.4 is implemented with multipoint support, which allows you to simultaneously connect the headset to two devices, for example, a smartphone and a laptop. During a call, the headset automatically switches to the phone, which is convenient when working and listening to music or playing games at the same time.

The USB-C connection delivers the highest audio quality — 96 kHz/24-bit — without the need for additional drivers.

Unlike many competitors, HATOR does not have a desktop version of its proprietary HATOR Sync Hub application. The headset can only be controlled, configured and synchronized via the mobile app for Android and iOS.

This may be inconvenient for users who are used to PC programs. At the same time, the mobile app offers a simple and intuitive interface with basic functionality for quick headset control.

There are all the necessary buttons on the case: power, ANC activation, volume control, microphone mute, switching modes and inputs. But I didn’t find them very convenient to use.

In general, the headset’s function control is implemented logically and fully, but needs to be adapted due to the density and uniformity of the buttons. It’s not a critical disadvantage, but it’s worth considering if you often switch between modes while playing games or working.

The light indicators on the HATOR Phoenix 2 Wireless headset indicate the type of connection and the current operating mode. Separate LED indicators indicate active functions, and voice prompts notify you of mode changes or device connections.

Voice guidance is available in Ukrainian, which adds convenience for users who prefer their native language.

You can turn the backlight off or select one of several modes. It looks discreet and does not distract, and turning off the backlight allows you to slightly increase the battery life.

Autonomous operation of HATOR Phoenix 2 Wireless

HATOR claims up to 40 hours of battery life for Phoenix 2 Wireless, but the manufacturer does not specify whether this figure takes into account active noise cancellation (ANC) or backlighting. In practice, Phoenix 2 Wireless really demonstrates long battery life: with normal daily use with the backlight, the headset easily lasted me 6-7 days.

In mixed mode — when Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz, music, and video calls are simultaneously running — the device lasted more than 40 hours. With ANC, the battery life decreased, but not dramatically — to about 34-35 hours. If you turn off all additional functions except sound playback, the headset can work without recharging for up to a week and a half.

Charging takes place via USB-C with support for fast charging: 20 minutes of charging will give you a head start of 6 hours of operation. This is convenient, especially if you charge the headset in the evening or during short breaks.

The battery indicator is displayed in the system on Windows, Android, macOS, and iOS, so there will be no unpleasant surprises with the discharge. There are also voice notifications for low battery levels of 20%, 10%, and 5%.

The manufacturer promises to maintain full battery capacity for at least 500 charging cycles — this is a pretty decent figure for a gaming headset, which means long-term use.

Another plus is that the headset does not overheat during charging or prolonged use. The case is well insulated, which prevents the battery from heating up and increases wearing comfort, which is especially critical in summer.

Experience of using HATOR Phoenix 2 Wireless

Games, music, work, YouTube videos, Spotify streaming, watching movies — Phoenix 2 Wireless does it all. It’s the kind of versatility that everyone talks about, but few realize.

In games — full immersion. Call of Duty or CS2— the positional sound is perfect. You can really hear where the enemy is, where they’re shooting, and where it’s just an empty room.

In music, — detail at the level of branded audiophile headphones. We listened to classic Pink Floyd, progressive Tool, Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack from the movie «Inception» and synth-pop Depeche Mode. Phoenix 2 Wireless is not afraid of genres. They just play everything. And they play it well.

For streaming, a — headset is also suitable. The microphone doesn’t distort your voice, but forget about the built-in microphone right away.

The headset does not cause any discomfort during work calls. Lightweight, no pressure on the head, natural sound — all this allows you to keep it on for 4-5 hours in a row.

Use with mobile devices does not disappoint either. On Android — LDAC, on iPhone — AAC. The transparency mode works adequately: you can hear the outside world without taking out the headphones.

Physical buttons are a big plus. No sensors that are accidentally pressed. Everything is clear, reliable, and reversible. You press it — the headset responds instantly.

However, menu navigation and mode switching are not so good — you have to get used to the location of the buttons and their combinations because the interface is not very intuitive.

The load on the head is minimal. Even at the end of the day, there is no feeling of pressure or discomfort. The ear cushions do not heat up or sweat. Even in the summer, it’s comfortable outside.

Price and competitors

The market for wireless gaming headsets with ANC and Hi-Res Audio in the sub-$100 — segment is still limited. And that’s why HATOR Phoenix 2 Wireless looks like one of the most interesting models in its class. For the money, it demonstrates functionality that is difficult to find even in products of more famous brands.

Among the competitors are Logitech G Pro X with the price starting at 3600 UAH. Logitech also has models similar to the hero of today’s review — G435 and G733with price tags starting at UAH 1800 and 3700, respectively.

Among the well-known competitors are HyperX Cloud III Wireless (price from UAH 3999) and SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 (from UAH 4099). If you need a simpler option, there are Hator Hyperpunk 3 Wireless (from UAH 2179) and A4Tech Bloody GR280 (from UAH 1,380).

Also worth mentioning, Sony WH-ULT900 — premium option with good ANC and LDAC, but with a price starting at 5520 UAH. This is more of a multimedia model than a purely gaming one.

Logitech G522 Lightspeed sells for approximately 6149 UAHIt has Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz and wired connectivity, but no ANC.

Sony WH-1000XM4 — a separate class with the best ANC and comfort, but costing from UAH 9200 and up.

8.3 /10 Rating ITC.ua Design, ergonomics 8.5 Stylish and restrained design without unnecessary frills. The ergonomics are well thought out: the headphones fit comfortably even during prolonged wear, and do not put pressure on the head. Assembly quality, materials 8 The materials are nice, but a bit simpler than more expensive models. The build quality is good. Price 8 The price of the headset is in line with its capabilities and functionality. It is a good choice in its price segment, although competitors also offer interesting options. Sound quality 8 The sound is balanced and pleasant, with a clear middle and neat bass. Hi-Res Audio and LDAC support add variability, but it falls a little short of the premium class. Options 9 A big plus — a complete set of accessories: two cables, a high-quality case, a detachable microphone and a dongle. Everything for comfortable use in various scenarios.