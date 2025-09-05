HATOR Pulsar 3 Ultra 4K Wireless gaming mouse review: flagship ambitions for reasonable money

HATOR continues to actively develop its line of gaming peripherals. The next step is HATOR Pulsar 3 Ultra 4K Wireless — a high-tech gaming mouse with a nice price tag, which, according to the manufacturer, is ready to compete with top models from world leaders. HATOR Pulsar 3 Ultra 4K Wireless is positioned as an evolution of the previous model HATOR Pulsar 3 PRO Wireless. The main differences are an increased sampling rate of up to 8000 Hz and optimized weight to achieve a better balance between control and speed. We will analyze whether this device really deserves such a loud statement in this detailed review.

HATOR Pulsar 3 Ultra 4K Wireless Pluses: ultra-high sampling rate of 8000/4000 Hz; flagship PixArt PAW 3950 sensor with an accuracy of up to 30,000 DPI; lightweight 61 grams; three connection modes (2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C); excellent autonomy up to 180 hours; optical-mechanical switches with a resource of 100 million keystrokes; modern minimalist design; symmetrical shape suitable for right-handed and left-handed users; PTFE glides; extended package with useful accessories; excellent price/performance ratio Minuses: Someone may not like the ascetic design; the symmetrical shape may not be suitable for all types of grip; the effect of high polling frequency is not noticeable to everyone; someone may not like simple software 8.4 /10 Rating

Technical specifications of HATOR Pulsar 3 Ultra 4K Wireless

Connection type 2.4 GHz / Bluetooth 5.1 / wired Built-in memory Є Sensor PixArt PAW 3950 Resolution Up to 30,000 DPI Maximum acceleration Up to 50G Maximum polling frequency 8000 Hz / 4000 Hz over wire and without wire Switches HATOR Optical 100M (optical and mechanical) The life of the switches 100 million clicks Programmable buttons Є Processor Nordic 52810 32-bit + Hi-Speed RISC Battery capacity 600 mAh Battery life from the battery Up to 180 hours Charging time 2 hours Body material Matte plastic Material of the legs 100% PTFE Illumination Monochrome, wheel Cable Removable USB-C in nylon weave, paracord Operating systems Windows 10/11, macOS, LINUX, ChromeOS, Android, iOS, iPadOS Dimensions 123×68×38 mm Weight 61 grams

Package contents of HATOR Pulsar 3 Ultra 4K Wireless

The gaming mouse comes in a small yellow box with a picture of the device itself.

The package of HATOR Pulsar 3 Ultra 4K Wireless includes the following items:

The mouse itself;

Branded dongle for wireless connection;

Detachable paracord USB-A to USB-C cable 1.8 meters long in nylon braid;

USB-A to USB-C adapter;

Set of replaceable PTFE glides;

Stickerpack;

Operating instructions.

It’s cool that the manufacturer included replaceable tips, by the way, he often does this in other models, because this is a consumable that needs to be changed over time. A nice little thing in the form of a set of stickers is also nice, as well as high-quality nylon braided cables. The manufacturer also claims a 24-month warranty.

Design and ergonomics

The HATOR Pulsar 3 Ultra 4K Wireless has a symmetrical body with an ascetic design. The former makes it a universal choice for both right-handed and left-handed users. This solution, as always, has its pros and cons. On the one hand, it expands the audience of potential users, but on the other hand — it may not be optimal for a particular type of grip. But looking ahead, I’ll say that holding the mouse comfortably in different grips is possible, so there shouldn’t be any problems with this.

The model dimensions are 123×68×38 mm. And the weight of 61 grams makes the mouse quite light, which is in line with current trends in eSports devices. This is significantly less than many competitors and should theoretically provide better maneuverability.

The case is made of matte plastic, and according to the manufacturer, it does not leave fingerprints. The latter is true. The mouse has a nice, clean look even after a few hours of gaming or a whole day at work. But dust is clearly visible on it because the color is black. And there are no other options. At least for now.

The main buttons are part of the body and do not divide it into two parts.

On the front we see a USB-C port for charging.

There are no inscriptions or engravings on the mouse’s belly. But the HATOR inscription is on the left key. Between them we see a rubberized wheel with notches. There are no additional buttons.

The left and right ends of the mouse have a perforated texture for better grip. There are two additional buttons on the left side. They are made of glossy plastic, soft and pleasant to press.

On the bottom we see two PTFE glides, a sensor, and three buttons: DPI switch, off/on, and change the polling frequency.

The backlight is monochrome, but you can choose a color. It is implemented quite discreetly, so only the scroll wheel informs about the selected DPI level, and it also lights up during use.

In general, a minimalist approach to lighting can be considered a plus for those who do not like an excessive “Christmas tree” on their desktop. And all those who, on the contrary, are fans of different lights, should look for something else.

Functionality and sensor

The heart of HATOR Pulsar 3 Ultra 4K Wireless is the flagship PixArt PAW 3950 optical sensor. This is a fairly common top-of-the-line model used by many manufacturers in their premium models. The sensor has a resolution of up to 30,000 DPI and a maximum acceleration of up to 50G.

Theoretically, the characteristics of HATOR Pulsar 3 Ultra 4K Wireless look impressive, but it should be understood that even 5000-8000 DPI is more than enough for most gamers. Maximum DPI values are more of a marketing ploy than a practical necessity. But this is a stone in the garden not only for HATOR, but also for all other manufacturers.

There is something else that is important here. The existing PixArt PAW 3950 is a really high-quality sensor with minimal anti-aliasing, predictable tracking, and no acceleration. Theoretically, it should provide stable operation on different surfaces and not fail at critical moments.

And in fact, it doesn’t crash at all, just like any modern gaming mouse.

The sensor’s accuracy allows you to perform fast flick movements in shooters, play strategy and action games, and more without any problems.

Another feature of the HATOR Pulsar 3 Ultra 4K Wireless is its ultra-high sampling rate of 8000 Hz in wired mode and 4000 Hz in wireless mode. These are really serious numbers. Theoretically, such a high sampling rate reduces input latency and makes control smoother.

However, you should understand the limitations of the real world. Because the difference between 1000 Hz and 8000 Hz in many scenarios may not be noticeable to an ordinary user, but it will be appreciated by a certain narrow circle of players. For example, this feature can be useful for professional eSports players who play on top-of-the-line hardware with monitors of 240-360 Hz.

Such a high polling rate is achieved thanks to the available 32-bit Nordic 52810 microprocessor and 32-bit Hi-Speed RISC processor.

The HATOR Pulsar 3 Ultra 4K Wireless gaming mouse is also equipped with proprietary HATOR Optical 100M optical-mechanical switches with a lifetime of 100 (!) million clicks. This hybrid technology is said to combine the tactile feel of mechanical switches with the speed and reliability of optical switches.

I can’t say anything special about the tactility, but the clicks are really fast, easy and pleasant, and the 100 million keystrokes are impressive. This is a bit more than some competitors, and for less money.

There are Kailh 3M switches in the side buttons, which is a good solution for these keys.

Connectivity and software

HATOR Pulsar 3 Ultra 4K Wireless offers three connection modes: 2.4 GHz via the included dongle, Bluetooth 5.1, and a wired connection via USB-C. This versatility allows you to use the mouse with different devices and in different scenarios.

The mouse is also compatible with a wide range of devices running the following operating systems: Windows 10/11, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, Android, iOS, and iPadOS.

The HATOR Pulsar 3 Ultra 4K Wireless works with the proprietary HATOR Mouse Software. This minimalist and ascetic program allows you to monitor the battery status, create macros, customize various mouse settings, reassign buttons, control the backlight, and save profiles in the built-in memory.

The built-in memory means that you can take your settings with you when you connect the mouse to different computers. This is especially important for esports players who participate in tournaments on other people’s equipment. In fact, this is mostly done for them.

I would also like to note the presence of Ukrainian, English, and Polish languages and the absence of Russian. This is what every gadget and device software should have.

Autonomy of HATOR Pulsar 3 Ultra 4K Wireless

HATOR Pulsar 3 Ultra 4K Wireless has a 600 mAh battery. It is stated that this battery provides up to 180 hours of operation. This is probably in Bluetooth mode, but even so, this is an excellent indicator of autonomy. Charging time for the mouse is two hours.

After two weeks of using the mouse in 2.4 GHz mode with a polling frequency of 2000 Hz for 8-10 hours, the mouse has 20% of its charge left. That is, its battery life is really impressive and corresponds to the numbers declared by the manufacturer.

Experience using HATOR Pulsar 3 Ultra 4K Wireless

HATOR Pulsar 3 Ultra 4K Wireless will definitely appeal to those who appreciate lightness and simplicity on the outside and technology on the inside. I liked it because of its austerity and minimal backlighting, as well as its high-quality filling.

The light weight of 61 grams makes the mouse maneuverable and comfortable for long periods of use. If you play or work with it for a long time, you won’t feel any tension in your hand at all. And the symmetrical shape is suitable for different types of grip, although the best fit for a particular hand may vary, of course.

In my opinion, this is a model for all game genres and any other tasks. I’ve played many different projects with it, from CS 2 to S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, and everywhere I’ve had only positive impressions. It’s easy to switch between DPI and refresh rates, but it’s a shame that the buttons are on the bottom. But then I switched quickly and easily through the software and the problem of constantly turning the mouse over disappeared.

I liked the cool PTFE glides, which really give a smooth glide on the playing surface, which is critical for precise pointing and just adequate work on the Internet. And the additional set of replacement glides shows that the manufacturer cares, and the extended set is definitely a plus.

Users will probably also like the mouse’s three connection modes and excellent battery life. If you switch between Bluetooth at work and 2.4 GHz for gaming, then one charge will last for weeks. And even if you just use the included USB receiver, you can still forget the last time the mouse was charged.

Sometimes I hear negative feedback from users about HATOR’s “primitive” software. I disagree with this particular word. The software of their devices is really simple and ascetic, which may not be to someone’s liking. Yes, it doesn’t look as impressive as some competitors, but it has all the possible and important settings for the user, so in my opinion, it is more than enough.

Price and competitors

HATOR Pulsar 3 Ultra 4K Wireless (price from UAH 2429) belongs to a pleasant price range, while competing with the flagship models of well-known brands, which are mostly much pricier. However, the Chinese are breathing down their necks and even surpassing them in this area, but there is little that can be done.

The main competitors of the HATOR Pulsar 3 Ultra 4K Wireless can be considered, for example, Razer Viper V3 Pro with a price tag of 5700 UAH. It is one of the most popular choices among esportsmen with a similar polling frequency and light weight. Also available Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 (starting at UAH 4789) — the benchmark for lightweight gaming mice with a proven track record and wide support for professional gamers. Don’t forget about the ultra-lightweight SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless with a price tag starting at UAH 2999.

We also highlight an even lighter, but similar in design and positioning Asus ROG Harpe II Ace (price from 5644 UAH). And then there is the popular Chinese manufacturer A-Jazz, which makes high-quality and affordable devices. For example, in this case, let us draw your attention to the mouse A-Jazz AJ159P (price from UAH 1175).

An alternative among other mice is HATOR will be Quasar 3 Ultra 8K Wireless (price from UAH 3149). This model, which we recently had a reviewalso offers a high frequency of surveys, but in a slightly different form factor.

