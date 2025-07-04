«Kaidashev family against ghouls» Alexey Dekan: a new mashup that tickles the nerves. ITC.ua review

We have already wrote about the book «The Kaidashev Family vs. Zombies» by Ukrainian writer Oleksiy Dekan. This mashup of Ukrainian classics and the walking dead deservedly attracted the attention of readers, so the writer released a sequel to «Kaidashev Family vs. Ghouls». And now it is published by «NK-Bogdan». If you’ve read the first book, it’s time to start the second one. And if you haven’t heard anything about it at all, we recommend that you read it. Fans of stories about evil spirits, horror, action, adventure, and family dramas will especially like it.

«Кайдашева сім’я проти упирів» Pluses: good quality of the publication and genre cover; apt combination of Ukrainian classics with dark fantasy, mysticism, horror, etc.; powerful atmosphere of the book; restrained, competent style without excessive pathos; deep enough characters that did not turn into caricatures; expanded geography of events and interesting plot flashbacks-explanations Minuses: not everyone will accept such genre combinations; there are questions about certain characters and their actions; certain plot elements are too long, some are not revealed 8 /10 Rating

«Kaidashev family against ghouls» / «Кайдашева сім’я проти упирів»

Author Oleksiy Dekan

Publisher «NK-Bogdan»

Language Ukrainian

Number of pages 208

Cover Solid

Year of publication 2025

Size 130×200 mm

Website bohdan-books.com

The good old Kaidash family has already managed to grind through the zombie invasion, lost some relatives, but, despite everything, remained themselves. And now, when it seemed that the horror was over, and the world was cleared of the dead, ghouls appear on the horizon.

The action of «The Kaidashev Family vs. Ghouls» takes place in the well-known village of Semyhory, where 12 years ago the Kaidas already survived the zombie apocalypse. Now, the eldest of the brothers, Karpo, has become the village elder, trying to keep the village from a new disaster. Lavryn and Melashka are now in animal form — she is a fox, and he is a wolf. And there will also be the return of Marusya Kaydashyha, who wants to give her relatives a human face, but, of course, everything does not go according to plan. But the main threat in this part is ghouls.

The novel begins with a flashback, a chapter that takes the reader back 40 years to Sevastopol, where we learn about Omelko’s youth and how ghouls appeared. This move of the writer adds volume to the story because now we have not only horror in the present, but also a mystical root from the past. The book will also feature characters that will delight fans of the author’s trilogy «Nurlin». The writer always tries to combine his works, creating a certain Multiverse.

Oleksiy Dekan’s new novel is a mashup that combines the traditional flavor of the Ukrainian countryside with dark fantasy and mystical slasher. As in his first novel, the writer deliberately bridges the gap between Ukrainian classics and modernity, between those who have long loved Ukrainian literature and those who will come for horror, blood, and mysticism.

Unlike the first part, the sequel is not confined to one village. The events lead the reader to the Crimea, where Omelko meets the African witch Marusia, and to the Mukachevo Palanok Castle. All of this makes the geography of the work more dynamic and at the same time adds to the atmosphere-dark forests, abandoned houses, and whispers of forgotten spirits. The book successfully combines a realistic description of everyday life with horror and mysticism.

Oleksiy Dekan’s style remains restrained and ironic, and most importantly, modern and easy to understand. He does not make his characters overly comical or caricatured. Instead, the author works with dynamics, atmosphere, and character, which holds the attention better than gory effects. However, some of the characters’ actions sometimes raise questions because they behave illogically and strangely.

You also need to understand certain genre conventions that sometimes pop up here and there, and the author sometimes does not explain certain plot decisions, the appearance of certain things, certain events, etc. very well. Sometimes this can be attributed to the same genre convention, but not always.

At the same time, the idea of mashup still works here, not as a cheap trick, but as a way of «rebooting» classics for the modern reader. While reading The Kaidashev Family vs. the Ghouls», you may find yourself thinking: «”Why not re-read the original?”» This is the true power of such books, and this is how literature in general is popularized.