Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Legacy of the Forge DLC review

Warhorse Studios continues to expand its medieval world and, after Brushes with Death, releases the second expansion — Legacy of the Forge. If the first DLC was more focused on dark themes, this time the focus is shifted to the craft, work, and legacy of Henry’s father. We are offered a new cycle of game tasks that tells an atmospheric story and expands the gameplay possibilities.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Legacy of the Forge Pluses: A strong personal story that allows you to experience Henry's memories and feelings as your own; interesting realistic characters; new recipes for blacksmithing products; the mechanics of their creation are still interesting; the ability to customize the forge. Minuses: Imperfect technical component; repetitiveness of some quests. 8.5 /10 Rating

Plot of Legacy of the Forge

The main storyline revolves around Henry’s father’s forge. In Kuttenberg, he finds an abandoned forge that awakens memories of Martin. The task is simple in form, but symbolic in meaning: to restore the forge and complete his father’s work by repairing the city’s astronomical clock.

The plot is based on personal motivations and offers a new slice of Henry’s story — without big political intrigues, but with a deeper attention to the craft and the people around him. During the course of the game, I met Martin’s former acquaintances, talked to the widow of the old master for whom my father worked, and gradually moved up the career ladder of the blacksmiths’ guild.

It’s an intimate but sincere story that adds a sense of immersion and allows the player to dissolve into their character, deeply imbued with their memories and feelings as if they were your own. Working with the blacksmiths’ guild, helping to create the city clock, talking to the craftsmen — all this gives the game a sense of stability and peaceful life that the main story has always lacked.

Although the storyline is not full of dramatic twists and turns, it keeps the atmosphere alive and adds to the integrity of the world. It’s not a great adventure, but a warm, almost homely story that fits well with the character development, showing him as an ordinary resident of medieval Bohemia, not a hero on whom the fate of the kingdom depends.

Legacy of the Forge game board

The main game mechanic of the expansion is the forge, which works as a personal hub. You start with small capabilities, but gradually unlock new tools, recipes, and even unique weapons. This creates a clear progression loop: the more you invest in the development of the workshop, the more you get in return.

The prestige system was particularly interesting. It determines what orders are available, what resources can be obtained, and how successful the workshop is considered to be. Each new order or improvement of the forge felt like a small step forward, and slowly made me fall in love with this business.

It was often a pleasure to launch the game not for the sake of global plot events, but simply to fulfill a few orders in the forge. And although the mechanics of making blacksmithing products have not been greatly enriched, the process itself remains truly exciting.

In addition, it is now possible to customize the forge to your taste. The elements that can be changed range from the simple — for example, more beautiful walls or a more luxurious bed for relaxation — to the more complex, such as replacing entire furniture elements, repairing exterior walls, and even restoring a damaged roof.

Impressions of Legacy of the Forge

Legacy of the Forge feels like a thoughtful and organic addition to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. It doesn’t just add new quests or locations, but deeply intertwines with Henry’s daily life, making it richer and more interesting day by day. The main highlight of the DLC is its forge, which becomes the center of all events. Thanks to the prestige system, guild orders, and daily quests, blacksmithing turns into a lively process that really motivates you to return to the game even after the main storyline is completed.

I especially liked how the expansion changes the pace of the game. After the intense battles, intrigue at court, and political tasks of the main game, the opportunity to live Henry’s life as a craftsman feels refreshing. I enjoyed not only completing quests but also managing the forge, interacting with the townspeople, increasing my prestige, and customizing my space. It adds even more depth to the world of Bohemia and makes it come alive.

Another strong point of the add-on is the story component. The tasks of restoring the astronomical clock and uncovering details of Martin’s past give the story a personal meaning. Although quests can sometimes seem repetitive, they fit perfectly into the rhythm of the game.

Minor technical difficulties, such as delays in loading textures or long pauses during saves, don’t spoil the overall experience. Bohemia still feels alive, and the atmosphere of the game surpasses these minor inconveniences.