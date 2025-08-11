Kingston Fury DDR5 Beast RGB (KF556C40BBAK2-64) review: how much RAM do you need to be happy

Recently, there has been a very interesting parity in which the amount of RAM has almost equalized, both on the recommended “Budget PCs” and on advanced ones. In most cases, 32 Gigabytes of RAM is enough for ordinary users, but for serious PC enthusiasts and those who make their living with resource-intensive projects, it’s clearly not enough. That’s why Kingston Fury DDR5 Beast RGB (KF556C40BBAK2-64) with a capacity of 64 Gigabytes arrived for our editorial review. Using it as an example, we will find out how much RAM a modern PC needs for complete comfort.

Kingston Fury DDR5 Beast RGB (KF556C40BBAK2-64) Pluses: 64 GB of memory; bright RGB backlight with synchronization support; XMP and AMD EXPO support; moderate temperatures; overclocking capability. Minuses: high timings on AMD; high latency. 8.7 /10 Rating

Specifications Kingston Fury DDR5 Beast RGB (KF556C40BBAK2-64)

Memory type DDR5 Form factor DIMM Number of modules in the set 2 Memory capacity of one module 32 GB Total storage capacity of the kit 64 GB Module configuration 4G x 64 (2-way) Default mode of operation DDR5-4800 CL40-39-39 @1.1V Advanced Intel XMP profiles DDR5-5200 CL40-40-40 @1.25V DDR5-5600 CL40-40-40 @1.25V Advanced AMD EXPO profiles DDR5-5200 CL40-40-40 @1.25V DDR5-5600 CL40-40-40 @1.25V Operating temperature, °C 0-85 Timings CL40 Supply voltage, V 1,25 Detailed specifications Fury Beast RGB Backlighting technologies ASRock Polychrome Sync, Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Dimensions, mm 133.35 x 42.23 x 7.11

Package and packaging

The Kingston Fury DDR5 Beast RGB memory kit (KF556C40BBAK2-64) arrived for editorial review in a classic transparent blister pack. This is quite enough to avoid transportation problems and the bad mood of the packers at the delivery service.

All the necessary technical information is contained on the back on a special sticker that holds this improvised sandwich together. On the front side, the manufacturer emphasizes the support of automatic profiles — AMD EXPO and intel XMP 3.0, as well as the ability to synchronize RGB backlighting with major motherboard brands.

The equipment here is minimal — except for the memory modules themselves Kingston Fury DDR5 Beast RGB (KF556C40BBAK2-64) can only be found in the paper documentation. I don’t know why, but there was no place for a branded sticker, which is usually also included in the blister

Design and features of Kingston Fury DDR5 Beast RGB (KF556C40BBAK2-64)

The black color of the memory will fit into the gamut of most motherboards. It seems that manufacturers have already tried all the design options during the existence of DIMM RAM, so it’s not easy to come up with something new. But the popularization of RGB backlighting, which turns RAM into a separate element of the desktop interior, helped a lot.

The memory is covered with black radiators with an interesting “angular” pattern. On the left side there is an inscription Kingston in small letters, and below it is a solidly highlighted inscription — Fury.

The upper edges of Kingston Fury DDR5 Beast RGB (KF556C40BBAK2-64) are translucent, because the RGB backlight is hidden under them. It is bright, saturated and immediately attracts attention. The glow is uniform and, of course, can be flexibly adjusted using the proprietary utility Kingston FURY CTRL.

If you don’t want to install any additional software, there’s nothing stopping you from using the proprietary software that comes with your motherboard (MSI, ASUS, ASRock, GIGABYTE).

On the back of the RAM, you can find the classic sticker with detailed information, including a QR code, labeling, and operating voltage — 1.25 V, which is typical for 2800 MHz.

The height of the modules is 42.23 mm and some of it is added by RGB backlight elements. Therefore, there are no problems when installing Kingston Fury DDR5 Beast RGB (KF556C40BBAK2-64) should not be an issue in the vast majority of cases.

Kingston Fury DDR5 Beast RGB (KF556C40BBAK2-64) consists of two modules of 32 gigabytes each. Each side has eight chips of 2 gigabytes each, which means that the memory is 2-rank. The manufacturer claims that the operating temperature range is — 0-85°C. From the screenshots, you can see that in Kingston Fury DDR5 Beast RGB (KF556C40BBAK2-64) is used by memory chips from Samsung. Using the program Thaiphoon Burner, we can find detailed information about the modes of operation of the modules, which can help in further tuning or overclocking. There are five profiles available to us: JEDEC 4800 MHz CL40-39-39 @1.1V

AMD EXPO 5200 MHz CL40-40-40 @1.25V

AMD EXPO 5600 MHz CL40-40-40 @1.25V

Intel XMP 5200 MHz CL40-40-40 @1.25V

Intel XMP 5600 MHz CL40-40-40 @1.25V By default, the JEDEC 4800 profile is used when you first turn it on MHz with CL40-39-39 timings and a voltage of 1.1 V. Of course, this is not enough, so go to the BIOS and select the profile with the highest frequency. Don’t forget that to work in dual-channel mode, you need to install the memory in the slots provided for this purpose on your motherboard.

Test bench

For testing Kingston Fury DDR5 Beast RGB (KF556C40BBAK2-64) We have assembled a system that belongs to the top configuration of the modern progressive PC according to the ITC classification. Measurements were made on the Windows 11 24H2 ver. 26100.4061. The case was made of Cougar FV270 RGB WHITE from CompX in a special version — ANNIHILATION. Test bench configuration:

Body Cougar FV270 RGB WHITE ;

Motherboard ASRock X870E Taichi ;

ASRock X870E Taichi Processor AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D ;

Cooling MSI MAG CORELIQUID A15 360 ;

Drive Kingston FURY Renegade 3D NAND TLC 4TB ;

RAM Kingston Fury DDR5 Beast RGB (KF556C40BBAK2-64) ;

Power supply MSI MPG GS 850W ;

Video card #1 Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT AORUS ELITE ;

Video card #2 Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 GAMING OC 16G ;

Monitor Acer Predator XB273UV3bmiiprx .

Performance and tests

Let’s start our testing with synthetic benchmarks. AIDA 64 is classically sensitive to memory frequency and timings.

By default, the memory cannot boast of low latency (102 ms) with the standard DDR5-4800 CL40-39-39 @1.1V profile. In this mode, the read speed is about 55,799 points, the write speed 61531 and copying 50542 points.

AIDA 64 4800 MHz 5600 MHz 5800 MHz 6000 MHz Read 55799 57047 57316 57591 Write 61531 72240 73686 76670 Copy 50542 54188 54541 53999 Latency 102 98 92,8 93,4

By choosing the maximum profile available — AMD EXPO 5600 MHz CL40-40-40 @1.25V, the reading speed increases up to 57047 points, and the entry to the 72 240. The copy speed increases by +9%. The latency is mediocre — 98 ns. However, the memory can be overclocked.

By raising the voltage to 1.4 volts, we can manually set 6000 MHz, which is quite enough for the AMD Ryzen 7 9800x3D processor.

At 6000 MHz, you can already see the difference in performance (especially in read mode) compared to the standard DDR5-4800 mode. The increase in this case is approximately +25%. However, other indicators cannot boast of such a significant boost: the read speed increases by only +3.2%, and the copy speed increases by almost 7%.In this case, the latency decreases by about +8.5%. An interesting fact is that this memory shows the lowest latency if you leave only one module in a single channel. Then it is 87 ns at 6000 MHz.

Single mode in Geekbench 6 does not show a significant increase in overclocking the RAM: +1.6% is clearly not the result you expect after raising the frequency. But in Multi mode we have +6.6%, which is much better.

GeekBench AI 4800 MHz 5800 MHz 6000 MHz Single Precision Score 7787 7843 7540 Half Precison Score 2707 2760 2705 Quantized Score 12595 12883 12588

Geekbench AI also proved to be not particularly sensitive to memory frequency increases. The largest increase was observed in Quantized Score mode and added +2.3%.

7-zip test 4800 MHz 5600 MHz 5800 MHz 6000 MHz Compression 117,4 123,2 127,2 128,7 Decompression 136,4 136,9 136,8 138,6 Total 126,93 130,1 133 133,6

Testing in 7-zip showed that increasing the memory frequency adds almost +10% of boost in compression mode, and only +1.6% in decompression

Octane 2.0 Plus in Single mode responded to the frequency increase by almost +3%. But the multi-core test remained within the statistical error.

To summarize, we can see that a moderate overclock from DDR5-4800 to DDR5-6000 MHz does not add such a significant impact that could be seen with the naked eye.

As for games, they also turned out to be not very dependent on raising the base frequencies. The most sensitive was S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. In 4K mode on epic settings (DLSS + FG), the increase from the frequency increase is +3.7%. In QuadHD, the boost is +3.5%, almost the same as in FullHD

In Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the difference ranged from +1.3% to +2.2%. In Cyberpunk 2077, the largest variation was observed in QuadHD mode with DLSS and frame generator.

During the stress test, the temperature in DDR5-4800 mode reached 46 degrees Celsius and 48.5 degrees Celsius with DDR5-6000. Samsung’s memory modules perform well even with small heatsinks. It’s up to you whether you want to overclock your RAM or stick with the built-in XMP/AMD Expo profiles. As for me, it’s enough to limit yourself to the built-in profiles.

Experience of use, or how much memory does a PC enthusiast need?

Back in 1981, Bill Gates said that 640 KB was enough for everyone. Although he has repeatedly stated that he did not say that. But I would like to point out that in 2025, 32 GB is no longer enough if you use your PC or laptop not only for gaming but also for resource-intensive work.

I usually use 32 gigabytes of memory in my test bench. It would seem that this should be enough for all occasions. But practice shows that even this amount is no longer enough if you don’t want to shut down a browser with many tabs every time you play a demanding game.

I often like to experiment with offline neurons. If I have Fooocus running, it has happened that I have been thrown out of some games at some stage. Let’s try to check how much power modern games consume in the most difficult operating modes.

The Game Mode RAM, GB S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 4K, Epic, DLSS + FG – ON 21,18 QuadHD, Epic, DLSS – OFF + FG – ON 21,36 FullHD, Epic, DLSS – OFF + FG – ON 20,61 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle 4K, Ultra, DLSS – Quality, FG – x4, Path Tracing – ON 17,61 QuadHD, Ultra, DLSS – Quality, FG – x4, Path Tracing – OFF 17,75 FullHD, Ultra, DLSS – QUALITY, FG – ON, Path Tracing – OFF 17,74 Cyberpunk 2077 4K, Ultra, DLSS, FG — 4x, RT – ON 18,4 QuadHD, Ultra, DLSS — 4x, FG – ON, PT – ON 18,47 FullHD, Ultra, DLSS — 4x, FG – ON, PT – ON 18,42 Avowed 4K, Epic, DLSS + FG (x4), RT (ON) 19,9 QuadHD, Epic, DLSS + FG (x4), RT (ON) 19,8 FullHD, Epic, DLSS + FG (x4), RT (ON) 19,5 The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion 4K, Ultra, DLSS + FG (x4) – ON + RT High 22,56 QuadHD, Ultra, DLSS + FG (x4) – ON + RT High 22,63 FullHD, Ultra, DLSS + FG (x4) – ON + RT High 21,88 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 4K, Epic, DLSS – ON 16,6 QuadHD, Epic, DLSS – ON 15,52 FullHD, Epic, DLSS – ON 16,47 Remant 2 4K, DLSS + FG – ON 19,93 QuadHD, DLSS + FG – ON 19,9 FullHD, DLSS + FG – ON 19,82

Tests have shown that regardless of whether you’re playing in FullHD, QuadHD, or 4K — you’ll need almost the same amount of memory. This is not surprising, since the GPU video memory plays the main role here

An interesting fact is that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle consumes almost the same amount of both RAM and video memory at maximum settings.

In general, even if you are going to play “seriously” and without compromise, and with the highest presets, then 32 GB is still enough, even with a small margin. But if your desktop is also used as a workstation, then 64 gigabytes of RAM — “must have”!

For the sake of example, the screenshot shows my typical workflow: an open offline image generator, Photoshop, about 20 tabs in chrome, Excel, and all the things that usually load in the background. As a result — 38 GB of RAM is already occupied. And this is still a fairly moderate scenario, because sometimes several virtualizations are added to it

Price and competitors

Kingston Fury DDR5 Beast RGB RAM (KF556C40BBAK2-64) can be purchased at a price starting at 8,487 UAH. For this price, you can find a large number of competitive solutions for every taste.

If the frequency range is not essential for you, you can look in the direction of Corsair Vengeance DDR5 2x32Gb. It offers 5200 MHz, as well as a lower height, since there is no RGB backlight. For some people, this will be a plus, it all depends on specific preferences.

G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 2x32Gb— a solution for those who value high frequencies (6000 MHz) and low timings (CL36) right out of the box. The weight of these memory modules is almost a third higher than Kingston Fury DDR5 Beast RGB (KF556C40BBAK2-64). Also, despite the seemingly better radiators, the temperature is also two to three degrees Celsius higher, although this is still good performance.

And fans of the old school and low timing will also like it GOODRAM IRDM DDR5 2x32Gb which also lacks RGB lighting. It boasts the lowest height to fit even if you have little space in your case or if the elements of a tower cooler are in the way

