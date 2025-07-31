Logitech K250 keyboard review: minimum expectations — maximum comfort

While keyboard manufacturers are competing in the number of LED bulbs and functions that few people use, Logitech K250 is reminiscent of the old school. It’s simple, reliable, and uncomplicated. This budget keyboard doesn’t try to be fashionable or gamer-oriented — its task is much more modest, but no less important: to provide comfortable and stable typing. In our review, we will analyze in detail how well K250 meets modern requirements and whether it is worth your attention.

Logitech K250 Pluses: Long battery life; stable wireless connectivity; pleasant keystroke with clear tactile feedback; body assembly; compatibility with various operating systems; affordable price. Minuses: No backlight; inability to connect to multiple devices at the same time; short left Shift key.

Logitech K250 specifications

Connection type Bluetooth Low Energy Range of action 10 м Format Full-size Illumination No Wrist support No Keyboard type Membrane Layout Eng / Ukr OS compatibility Chrome OS, Linux, Mac OS, Microsoft Windows, Android, iPadOS, iOS Features Protection against accidental liquid spillage (spil-resistant) Power supply 2x AAA batteries Battery life and operation time 12 months Body Plastic Dimensions 370 x 140 x 23 mm Weight 380 grams Warranty 24 months

Packaging and equipment

The Logitech K250 comes in a recognizable mint-green box, typical of the brand’s budget line. The packaging design is minimalistic, without unnecessary printing overload.

The internal space is organized simply: the keyboard is fixed without additional inserts, which corresponds to the class of the device — maximum function at minimum presentation costs.

Inside we find the keyboard itself, as well as a modest set of documentation.

Design, ergonomics, and functionality of the Logitech K250

The appearance of the Logitech K250 is not to be admired, but it’s not annoying either. This is a design from the days when buttons were large and minimalism had not yet reached the periphery. The case is made of matte graphite-colored plastic that hardly collects any marks. At the same time, it is quite scratch-resistant — so it will withstand office life.

The Logitech K250 is a full-size model with a built-in numeric pad that is designed for office use. It has a classic «island» layout with low-profile keys and bilingual engraving in Ukrainian and English. The shape of the keys themselves is flat, slightly concave, with a slope to the edges so that moisture can drain off without accumulating under the caps. This is part of the protection against accidental spills.

The F1-F12 row has a dual role. By default, these keys activate multimedia and system functions — brightness reduction/increase, track switching, play/pause, volume control, etc. To access the classic F-keys, you need to hold down the fn key located at the bottom left. This solution is typical for Logitech and is well suited for those who often work with multimedia or use the keyboard with a laptop.

The main alphabetical part has a layout close to ISO: the Enter — key is tall, inverted L-shaped, and the left Shift key is shortened. The keys are labeled in two languages — English and Ukrainian. The symbols are applied quite neatly and symmetrically, although, judging by the texture, it is not laser engraving, but one of the cheaper printing methods — probably tampon printing. Nevertheless, it looks neat, and the durability in everyday use is quite decent.

The bottom row of the Logitech K250 deserves special attention — it is adapted to work with both Windows and macOS. The alt, cmd, ctrl, and option keys are dual-labeled, such as alt/option or cmd/ctrl, which makes it easy to switch between platforms without confusion.

The arrow keys are classically arranged, but the vertical arrows (up/down) have a shortened height — a typical compromise in compact keyboards. The standard Home, End, Page Up and Page Down keys are located above the number pad. The number pad is designed in a classic style.

The Logitech K250 is equipped with basic protection against accidental liquid spills and is officially classified as spill-resistant. This means that the keyboard can withstand up to 60 ml of water or other non-aggressive liquids without immediate damage to its performance. Inside, there is a special design that directs drops away from key electronic components. It’s better prepared for household disasters than conventional office keyboards without protection.

You can see several symmetrical holes on the bottom of the case — they probably serve as drainage channels. At the same time, it’s worth remembering that if you spill tea or espresso — it’s better not to risk it, but to immediately turn off the keyboard and dry it.

Connection, control, and software The Logitech K250 connects exclusively via Bluetooth Low Energy and works with only one device at a time. No Easy-Switch or other multi-device tricks. But then again, how often do you switch your keyboard from laptop to tablet and back again? Setting up the Logitech K250 is as simple as possible and requires no software installation. To get started, simply turn on the keyboard using the button on the back — next to it is a green indicator diode that indicates the connection status. The keyboard immediately enters the pairing mode. On your computer, tablet, or smartphone, open Bluetooth settings, find the device «Logitech K250» in the list of available devices, and click «Connect». The system will automatically generate a one-time passcode, which you should enter on the keyboard and confirm with the Enter key. The K250 is now ready to use. Once a pairing is established, the keyboard saves it in memory and automatically reconnects the next time you turn it on. Reconnection usually takes a few seconds, which is enough time to unlock the laptop. No hassle with drivers, hubs, or USB receivers: everything works via Bluetooth Low Energy right out of the box», and this is, without exaggeration, one of the main advantages of the model. Interestingly, this model completely ignores the proprietary Logitech Options and Logi Options+ software. No drivers, macros, or configurations. But there’s no doubt about it: everything works as it is. It doesn’t ask for passwords, doesn’t conflict with the system, and connects the first time. This is how it should be in the budget segment.

Multimedia functions, as usual, are located on the top row of keys. Everything is activated in combination with Fn: volume, track switching, launching the player. There is no scroll wheel or separate media buttons. This is not a premium, but an honest utilitarian office model.

The Bluetooth connection is stable, even through a wall — within 5-7 meters the keyboard does not lose contact with the device. There were no interruptions during testing: no lags or delays.

Logitech K250 autonomous operation

One of the Logitech K250’s trump cards is its battery life. Power is provided by two AAA batteries, and here Logitech did not disappoint: the manufacturer promises up to 12 months of operation without replacing the batteries. It is also important that the batteries are inserted into a compartment with standard springs, without any tricks. So even a child can figure it out in a minute.

A big plus is the physical on/off switch on the case. If you leave the keyboard for a long time or transport it, you can turn it off completely. This helps to avoid unnecessary discharge during storage. And although the keyboard is able to fall asleep in idle mode, this feature is always a bonus.

The design does not have a built-in battery, which can be considered both a minus and a plus. Minus — because you have to have batteries on hand. But on the plus side, you don’t have to worry about battery degradation over time. AAA batteries can be bought at any store, or you can use rechargeable analogs.

Test conditions showed that even with daily active use, the battery level did not drop for several weeks. In my case, the charge remained at 100% and hasn’t dropped yet.

All things considered, the Logitech K250 can be called one of the most energy-efficient models in its class.

Logitech K250 user experience

Logitech K250 — has a gadget vibe that can be described as follows: «It just gets the job done». Typing is smooth, without any surprises. The keys are pressed with medium force, the stroke of the — is clear. The keystroke sound is a bit loud.

From office documents to mail, the keyboard behaves reliably. Thanks to the full-size layout, even an accountant with 20 years of experience will be comfortable working with numbers on the numeric pad.

Connection stability is — on top. During a couple of weeks of active use, there was not a single case of sudden disconnection. The «keyboard didn’t stiffen the» even when working five to seven meters away from the laptop, in a typical apartment.

During operation, there are no unpredictable freezes or «sticking» keys, which is especially important for office users.

When it comes to gaming, gamers will naturally look for something better. But there are no problems when printing documents or presentations.

But what was really hard to do without was the backlight. If you’re used to backlit keyboards, the Logitech K250 will immediately remind you what it’s like to return to the dark age of peripherals. In daylight, there are no complaints, all characters are readable thanks to the crisp print, but as soon as evening falls and blind typing begins, it’s literally a case of blind typing. And if you don’t type blindly or work in a dimly lit room, the keyboard turns into a set of riddles.

The plastic case is not afraid of light bumps or falls. Yes, it bends a little when pressed hard. Assembly and materials correspond to the price.

As for the design: although the keyboard looks «old-fashioned», it never made me want to hide it from view.

Overall, the Logitech K250 is a reliable, easy-to-use device for those who value stability and comfort.

Price and competitors

At the time of the review, the Logitech K250 costs between 552 and 908 UAH in most Ukrainian stores. In large networks, it costs — 699 UAH.

It’s worth mentioning that there is also a Logitech MK250 set on the market. This set includes not only the K250 keyboard but also a wireless optical mouse in the same style. This solution may be interesting for those looking for a budget duo of devices for the office or home. However, in our case, we tested only the K250 keyboard as a standalone model, without the mouse in the package.

Among the most affordable competitors — 2E KS260 (from UAH 489), which looks modest but fulfills its function. However, the impression is spoiled by significantly cheaper materials. A little more expensive Maxxter KBW-01 (from 501 UAH) offers a slightly better design, but it also feels like a compromise model. Both are more like «if only there were» options than pleasant daily companions.

Closer to K250 in terms of quality — OfficePro SK680 (from UAH 849) 2E KS280 (starting at UAH 878) looks more modern and has pleasant ergonomics, plus a separate multimedia key block.

Among the notable competitors are A4Tech Fstyler FBK25 (from 706 UAH) with a convenient stand for a smartphone. A good alternative to the K250. Finally, Canyon CNS-HKBW03 (starting at UAH 652) has an interesting compact shape, but the quality of the keys is somewhat ambiguous.

7.3 /10 Rating ITC.ua Autonomy 9 It lasts up to a year on a pair of AAA batteries, which is decent for a budget wireless keyboard. Design, ergonomics 7 It has a classic, slightly outdated look without modern features, but the body is comfortable for long typing sessions. The lack of backlighting and short Shift spoil the impression a bit. Assembly quality, materials 7 The plastic is scratch-resistant, so the keys won't wear out quickly. And the spill-resistant design is definitely not superfluous. Software 7 The keyboard doesn't have any special software for settings, but it provides stable and high-quality Bluetooth communication. Price 9 Reasonable price for a stable wireless keyboard. Options 7 The box contains everything you need: a keyboard, batteries, and an instruction manual.