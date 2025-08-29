"Lost Stars" by Vadym Panchenko: a new star of Ukrainian space fantasy. Review by ITC.ua

Ukrainian science fiction has been replenished with another cool novel. With his debut novel, “Lost Stars”, writer Vadym Panchenko offers the reader an unusual cocktail of space opera and classic fantasy, flavored with philosophical reflections on free will and the right to self-determination. This is the first book of the announced trilogy “The God of Inderon”, and it is already clear that the author has raised the bar for Ukrainian fiction and is not afraid to experiment with genres and create something fundamentally new for our market. I also have to say that this is one of the best science fiction books I’ve read in 2025. However, of course, it was not without its flaws.

"Втрачені зорі" Pluses: good quality of the publication and genre cover; original and deeply developed protagonist; interesting combination of science fiction and fantasy; detailed world of Inderon with its own logic and history; dynamic plot with adventures and unexpected twists; philosophical overtones and social themes; easy and pleasant presentation style Minuses: illogical behavior of the protagonist in some scenes; sometimes excessive authorial explanations that slow down the pace 9 /10 Rating

ITC.ua

“Lost Stars” / “Втрачені зорі”

Author Vadim Panchenko

Publisher Komubook

Language Ukrainian

Number of pages 400

Cover Solid

Year of publication 2025

Size 130×200 mm

Website komubook.com.ua

The novel “Lost Stars” is set in the distant future of humanity. The protagonist Al is an unusual soldier, not a cyborg or even an android. He is a gecko, a genetic construct created as an ideal biological weapon. Imagine a two-and-a-half meter tall creature that can change its physical form depending on its needs: grow additional organs, become poisonous, and rebuild its own body. It’s not just another conditional terminator, but a complex biotechnological system with human consciousness that often asks itself the question of the meaning of its own existence.

Fate leads Al to the mysterious planet Inderon — a world surrounded by an impenetrable protective field where science is intertwined with magic, and space technology coexists with traditional fantasy races. It is home to elves, toroks (the local version of orcs), dwarves, humans, and other peoples, each with unique abilities.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

Once in the new world, Al tries to find his place, but his extraordinary abilities and knowledge make him a welcome ally for the local peoples. He is drawn into a conflict, the scale of which is gradually revealed, showing that it is not just a local dispute, but the fate of entire worlds.

The author creates an interesting world where “pure blood” gives magical powers to the chosen ones, technology works selectively, and mysterious gates lead to other worlds.

At the very beginning of his novel, Vadym Panchenko poses an interesting question to the reader: what to do when you are created with the specific purpose of killing, but you long for simple human happiness with all your heart? The killer Al dreams of a quiet place where he can live his life, not belonging to anyone but himself. This internal contradiction becomes the driving force of the entire plot and makes the character extremely human, despite his not-quite-human nature.

On the one hand, Inderon’s world is detailed and fascinating. The author skillfully combines science and space combat fiction with fantasy elements, creating a unique setting that immediately sticks in your mind. The “pure blood” system, a kind of selective effect of technology, creates an interesting picture of a civilization where magic has a scientific basis and the social hierarchy is based on genetic characteristics.

On the other hand, sometimes the author gets too carried away with explanations, as if not trusting the reader to understand the complexities of the created world on their own. Some moments are chewed over to excess, which slows down the pace of the story a bit and may even irritate experienced readers of science fiction.

The plot of “Lost Stars” develops dynamically, offering the reader many adventures, battles, and unexpected twists and turns.

Sometimes I questioned the logic of Al’s behavior. Having technologies and capabilities that far exceed anything available on Inderon, he tries to play by the local rules for too long, to convince the powerful but already declining elves of something, instead of simply taking control of the situation. Of course, this can be explained by his desire to find a conditional home, to live here and be free, but sometimes this approach looks artificially created by the author.

Also, sometimes Al, in my opinion, overreacts to some elves’ suggestions, maniacally not wanting to obey anyone, or even cooperate. This is partly understandable because of the hero’s background and his virtually slave-like position in the army of the humanity of the future. However, sometimes it seems that the author went a little overboard with this. It is important to understand that “Lost Stars” seriously mixes science fiction and fantasy genres, so fans of hard science fiction should be prepared to find themselves in a fairy tale about elves and orcs. However, for those who like genre diversity, this approach can definitely be an interesting experiment. In any case, this idea is definitely good for the story because it has all the cool genres that many people are fans of: science fiction, space opera, space combat fiction, and fantasy. Vadym Panchenko’s writing style is pleasant and easy to read. The author knows how to keep the reader in suspense, create vivid images and dynamic battle scenes. Dialogues sound natural, although sometimes the author relies too much on them to explain events instead of using descriptions. However, this is done neatly and without excessive exposition. The novel is literally “swallowed” in a few sessions, and this is definitely a credit to the writer’s lively style.

The strongest point of the novel is undoubtedly the character of the protagonist. Al is not a typical superhero or cold-blooded killer. He is a complex personality who is torn between his nature and desires, between his duty and his dream of freedom. His internal monologues, reflections on the meaning of existence, attempts to find his place in the world — all this is written convincingly and with an understanding of human (though not quite) psychology.

Through Al’s fate, the author raises important social and philosophical questions. What does it mean to be yourself when you were created for a purpose? Is it possible to escape your destiny? Does true freedom exist, or are the same hierarchies and conflicts dominating everywhere? The novel shows that even in another world, with different laws, familiar problems recur: social inequality, tribal obligations, and the struggle for power.

Vadym Panchenko does not give simple answers to complex questions, but makes the reader think. And even more importantly, he raises all these topics in his seemingly simple genre work. This is especially valuable in an era when much fiction focuses solely on entertainment, forgetting about the depth and philosophical content of the genre. But this is definitely not the case with contemporary Ukrainian fiction.

The novel “Lost Stars” was published by Komubook, a crowdfunding publishing house. The book has a beautiful genre cover, although I liked the first version better. The picture was more fantastic, and the new one is a little more mundane and fantasy. But in this case, it’s probably a matter of taste. The main thing is that the cover immediately reveals the genre and direction of the novel, which is rarely the case with books by Ukrainian publishers. However, in my opinion, the situation has already begun to improve. The publication itself is of high quality and well-designed. The book has nice yellow paper and easy-to-read font. There is no map, but there is a world map on the flyleaf.