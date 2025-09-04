MEXC crypto exchange: «Swiss Army Knife» with 4000 coins, no fees and unique features

There are dozens of exchanges operating in the crypto market, but not all of them are able to meet the needs of both beginners and professional traders. MEXC is a case where simplicity of the interface is combined with broad functionality. The platform was launched in 2018 and quickly grew from a little-known exchange into a global marketplace with a vast audience. Today, more than 40 million users from over 170 countries and regions trade on MEXC. The exchange attracts traders with its wide selection of over 4,000 tokens, low or even zero fees, leverage of up to x200, and advanced features — ranging from a P2P marketplace to NFT and DeFi services. Thus, since its inception, MEXC has not only entered the top 10 global exchanges but has also evolved into an entire ecosystem offering a diverse set of trading tools.

From the very beginning, MEXC actively expanded its listings: while competitors were selectively adding tokens, users of this exchange were often among the first to gain access to new altcoins. This earned MEXC a reputation as an early-adopter platform. At the same time, the team invested in developing mobile applications, a TradingView-based interface, and robust security systems with most assets stored in cold wallets.

In 2020–2021, MEXC rolled out its Launchpad and Launchpool, allowing customers to participate in early token sales. In 2022, it introduced copy trading and VIP programs, and in 2023–2024, it expanded its DeFi services, launched an NFT marketplace, and launched a Web3 wallet. Since then, MEXC has positioned itself as a “world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto”, and strengthened its presence in Ukraine. The company launched a localized version of its website, added the Ukrainian language to its mobile app, and expanded P2P opportunities for buying and selling USDT with UAH.

Interface and registration on the MEXC exchange

The MEXC interface is powered by TradingView, giving traders access to advanced visualization tools and indicators. It is possible to customize workspaces, add favorite trading pairs, and receive push notifications about price changes

The mobile application is available for both iOS and Android, and it almost fully mirrors the functionality of the desktop version — from spot and futures trading to P2P and Earn. This makes it especially convenient for traders who stay active in the market throughout the day.

After downloading, users gain full access to MEXC’s extensive features once verification is completed. New users are also welcomed with attractive bonuses.

The registration process on MEXC is designed to be as simple as possible: just click the “Register” button and choose the most convenient option — either by e-mail or phone number.

When filling out the registration form, the system will prompt you to create a strong password and confirm your acceptance of the Terms of Use. If you have a referral code, you can enter it at this stage to receive additional bonuses.

Without verification, you can withdraw up to 10 BTC per day, but you cannot trade fiat (traditional currencies). With basic verification, the only change is that the cryptocurrency withdrawal limit increases to 80 BTC per day.

Basic KYC requires an ID. Extended verification, however, allows you to withdraw up to 200 BTC per day and trade fiat with a limit of 20,000 USD per day. To complete this level, in addition to providing an identity document (such as an ID card, passport, driver’s license, or residence permit), you must also enable facial recognition.

You can complete verification in whichever way is most convenient for you: on the website or through the mobile application. Simply upload a high-quality photo of your chosen document, consent to the processing of personal data, and complete a face scan. That’s it — your verification is complete. All that’s left is to wait for confirmation from the security team, which usually takes just a few minutes. In your personal account, you can (and should) further strengthen security by enabling additional protection methods, such as phone number verification or Google Authenticator.

In the future, you can simplify access to your personal account by linking it to Apple, Google, MetaMask, or Telegram. You can also log in via the Windows desktop application using a PIN or fingerprint.

The main features of the exchange

Verification is complete. Now it’s time to explore the features and tools. At the top of the homepage, you’ll find a navigation bar with the platform’s main sections. In the upper-right corner, there are shortcut icons for site search, notifications, wallet balance, user profile, and more.

When you hover over the wallet icon, the current balance of fixed assets is displayed.

Main sections of the platform

Buy cryptocurrency – a section for purchasing cryptocurrencies in various ways:

P2P trading with support for hryvnia and other fiat currencies,

purchases with Visa/Mastercard or bank accounts (SEPA),

quick purchase through third-party providers,

conversion for quick exchange.

Markets — the platform’s analytics hub. This section provides an overview of all trading pairs with detailed statistics, including:

Top assets by growth and decline in value,

Macro data with market sentiment indicators, news, and expert analytics,

Cryptocurrency heat map.

Spot trading

Spot is the core segment of the exchange. MEXC supports more than 4000 coins and thousands of trading pairs, including BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, but also niche altcoins that are often not available on Binance or Coinbase. This makes the platform attractive to those who want to access lesser-known tokens with potentially large profits.

Commissions on the spot market are zero for makers and 0.0500% for takers.

Here you can also find various memecoins, conversion of some tokens into others without a commission, pre-market trading, a section for holders of MX exchange tokens, offering savings on various operations.

And MEXC Alpha — a curated list of promising multi-chain tokens selected by MEXC experts based on market momentum and growth potential. Users can view and purchase these assets quickly without needing a Web3 wallet.

Futures

MEXC offers one of the broadest selections of derivatives among centralized exchanges. Both USDT-M and Coin-M contracts are available, with leverage of up to 200x — and up to 500x on certain instruments. This enables high-risk but potentially highly profitable strategies. For beginners, a demo mode is available to practice trading without financial risk.

MEXC also supports copy trading, which allows users to mirror the strategies of professional traders. Grid bots are fully integrated and work especially well with zero maker fees, enabling automated high-frequency strategies without the usual costs. This setup is ideal for active users who want to increase trading volume in sideways or volatile markets.

These tools help lower the entry barrier for less experienced users, while still providing powerful features for advanced traders.

Commission rates: 0% for makers and 0.02% for takers.

P2P Marketplace

The platform features a P2P market where users can buy and sell cryptocurrency directly using their national currencies. Dozens of payment methods are supported, including bank cards and popular payment services. For Ukrainian users, trading in hryvnia (UAH) is available, making MEXC a convenient gateway to the crypto market.

Launchpad & Launchpool

These services allow users to participate in the initial distribution of tokens from new projects. To join, you need to hold MX tokens — the exchange’s native cryptocurrency. Through Launchpad, users have gained early access to dozens of projects before they were listed on major exchanges, with some investments generating returns of several hundred percent.

MEXC Earn

The Earn section offers several tools for generating passive income:

Simple Earn — fixed-term and flexible deposits with clearly visible profit rates.

— fixed-term and flexible deposits with clearly visible profit rates. SOL Staking with MXSOL — stake SOL and earn rewards in MXSOL tokens. MXSOL holdings generate profit from SOL staking and can also be redeemed back into SOL. This removes the need to set up a wallet and delegate a validator, which usually complicates Solana staking. As a liquid staking token, MXSOL can also be freely traded on the MEXC spot market.

MEXC DEX+

MEXC DEX+ is a hybrid platform that combines the advantages of centralized exchanges (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX). It allows users to trade over 10,000 of the latest tokens and memecoins directly from their MEXC account — without the need to manage Web3 wallet keys. The fixed trading fee on DEX+ is 1%.

And many more more features and benefits

Airdrops & Events — in 2024 alone, MEXC organized over 1,800 airdrops with total rewards exceeding $100 million.

VIP Program — special premium conditions for users with high trading volumes.

MX Token benefits — holders of MX tokens can receive discounts of up to 50%.

Zero-Fee Campaigns — regular promotions on popular trading pairs help significantly reduce costs.

Knowledge Base — a comprehensive resource with FAQs, video tutorials, and detailed guides for beginners.

Welcome Bonus — up to 8,000 USDT in rewards for new users, depending on trading volume and completed tasks.

Kickstarter — MX token holders can earn rewards by depositing and trading new coins.

API Access — supports high-frequency trading and automated strategies.

Safety and security

Security has always been one of the MEXC’s key strengths. The exchange holds an “A” security rating from CER.live with an overall score of 80%. MEXC uses a mix of hot and cold wallets to safeguard funds and partners with Hacken for independent security audits and real-time monitoring.

The platform implements:

SSL encryption, two-factor authentication, and anti-phishing protection,

Multi-signature wallets and cold storage for the majority of assets,

An insurance fund to cover potential user losses in case of force majeure,

Real-time monitoring systems to detect abnormal activity.

MEXC provides a multifunctional trading environment. The desktop interface includes advanced TradingView charts, real-time market depth, and extensive customization options. While the platform offers many advanced tools for professional traders, essential features such as spot trading and portfolio tracking remain easy to use for beginners.

The MEXC mobile application, available for iOS and Android, delivers a simplified version of the platform. Users can access spot and futures trading, staking, price alerts, and wallet management — all from a mobile interface.

MEXC is a well-established cryptocurrency exchange with a long track record. It combines trading, investment, DeFi services, copy trading, and a wide range of tools to meet the needs of different types of users.

Zero spot fees, a vast selection of coins, and a variety of bonuses and rewards make MEXC especially appealing for active traders. At the same time, the Earn program opens opportunities for investors who are focused on generating long-term income.

