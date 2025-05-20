Meze Poet review: isodynamic full-size headphones without compromise

Today we review a full-size isodynamic model from Meze — Meze Poet. These are the brand’s sub-flagship headphones, which are located between Meze Empyrean II and the popular Meze 109 Pro and Meze 99 Classics (very far from the launch 99 Classics, but still). The audio device received a new generation MZ6 driver, an updated design, and a more compact form factor, while retaining the brand’s ergonomics and approach to sound. We will take a closer look at the design, materials, and features of the emitter, as well as test the sound and compare Poet with its closest competitors.

Packaging and equipment

The headphones are supplied within a plain cardboard package, with minimal black and white printing — minimalistic and without unnecessary elements. Inside is the following kit:

Meze Poet headphones;

The cable is 6.3 mm by 2×3.5 mm, 2.5 m long;

Cable pouch;

Hard protective case.

Hand-braided copper cable with a 6.3 mm jack and two 3.5 mm mono TS connectors of excellent quality and sufficient length for stationary use. All connectors are customized and decorated with manufacturer’s logos.

The protective case looks sturdy and reliable; inside there is foam to protect the headphones and accessories during transportation.

Meze Poet design and ergonomics

Of course, design is a very subjective thing, but subjectively, Meze creates some of the most attractive headphones in the world: attention to the smallest details, premium and tactile materials, and always excellent build quality of both the base models and tops. The body of the headphones is made of magnesium alloy, the headband is made of flexible titanium alloy and leather. It is said that this gives an even weight distribution and comfort during use. The ear cups are steel, with shaped cutouts, and the magnesium body adds strength to the design. Visually, the headphones look premium and restrained at the same time.

The Meze Poet fit is comfortable even for long sessions – the headphones feel light, do not press down, and fit snugly around the head. The weight of the model is 405 g, which is generally not much for full-size isodynes, and thanks to the correct ergonomics, it does not feel like anything significant at all.

The fit adjustment is smooth and reliable: it won’t change without effort, but it’s easy to adjust

The ear cushions are soft and fit well to the head.

The radiators are protected by an acoustically permeable mesh and a solid internal grille.

By the way, the leather ear cushions can be removed and put on in one movement and without additional tools. Convenient and thoughtful, as well as the whole design of the model; although the presence of magnets in the mounts is a bit alarming, due to the sensitivity of the emitter, but Meze engineers hardly forgot about the peculiarity of the interaction of drivers with magnets.

Specifications and features of Meze Poet

Type of emitter Rinaro Isodynamic Hybrid Array MZ6 Size of the emitter 92 mm × 63 mm Type of construction Open design Landing type Full-size Type of diaphragm Rinaro Parus Active aperture area 3507 mm² Weight of the emitter 73 г Headphone weight 405 г Resistance 55 Ω Sensitivity 101 dB SPL/mW (1 kHz) Maximum sound pressure >130 dB Frequency range 4 Hz – 96,000 Hz Harmonic coefficient (THD) <0.05% Input connectors Dual 3.5 mm TS Jack

MZ6 driver

The new generation MZ6 isodynamic driver was developed by Rinaro specifically for this model. Its active area is 3,507 mm², it weighs only 73 g, and the diaphragm is made of Parus polymer film weighing 0.06 g. Frequency range 4 Hz-96 kHz, sensitivity 101 dB, impedance 55 ohms.

Hybrid magnetic system

The magnets are arranged on both sides of the diaphragm in a hybrid array that creates a uniform magnetic field of 0.3 Tesla. This ensures stable and accurate reproduction over the entire driver area.

Double voice coil The driver has two separate voice coils: one is spiral for midrange and high frequencies (located closer to the ear), and the other is «serpentine» at the top for deep bass. This reduces time delays and improves spatial accuracy. AMTS Poet is equipped with the AMTS (Acoustic Metamaterial Tuning System) module, a metal element that covers some of the driver holes to reduce peaks at high frequencies. This reduces listening fatigue and softens the sound. Technologies from Ukraine MZ6 drivers are manufactured at Rinaro’s production facility in Ukraine. The brand has been developing isodynamic solutions for more than 30 years, and Poet is the result of eight years of evolution of Hybrid Array technology.

The sound of Meze Poet

The sound of Meze Poet is the case when the technical basis of the driver does not compromise the emotional perception. The model sounds smoothly, with a very well-tuned frequency balance and without an obvious emphasis on a specific zone. There is no obvious V-shaped frequency response here, but it is not completely flat either — their character is in the middle, which allows you to immerse yourself in the music and simultaneously decompose it into instruments and separate tracks. The highs are clean, transparent, a little muffled in the highest peaks (which is logical with AMTS). At the same time, there is more than enough detail, especially if the source and amplification correspond to the headphone class.

The middle is Poet’s strongest point. Vocals, live instruments, guitars, keyboards — everything is presented with a sense of space, texture, and naturalness. There is no dryness characteristic of some planars: the sound is alive, with echoes and microdynamics.

Low frequencies are dense, but not excessive: they do not dominate, but competently support the overall picture. The sound of drums and bass guitar is clear, with a good attack, but without artificial «elasticity», which is often a sin of models with an emphasis on emotions.

The soundstage is of a high standard: it is wide and natural, with good depth. The headphones easily reproduce the recorded environment, especially in live compositions, and work well with acoustic genres, jazz, and classical music. In metal and techno, the sound is a bit quieter, but also perfectly detailed and clear.

The headphones were tested with RME ADI-2 DAC, Astell&Kern A&ultima SP3000T and Chord Mojo 2. With each of these sources, the Poet performed slightly differently, but consistently demonstrated high detail and melodic sound.

Paired with the RME ADI-2 DAC, the accuracy, speed, and very good microdynamics are perfect for those who want maximum sound control and minimum embellishment. The A&K SP3000T added warmth and volume, the scene became deeper, and the vocals became more emotional — a perfect match for tracks where the atmosphere is important. The set with Chord Mojo 2 is the most compromise, but it still squeezes a lot out of the Poet, although it is the most portable and budget option of all the test sets: excellent midrange and lightweight presentation with nice detail.

Price and competitors

The cost of headphones Meze Poet is 97 180 UAH.

Among the closest competitors are the classic Audeze LCD-3 for 109 212 UAH

and more «working» model Audeze MM-500 for 94 390 UAH – informative headphones with excellent detail and a drier sound character, although they cannot be called fully monitor headphones, unlike the Audeze LCD-X.

Also noteworthy are the American Grado Signature HP100 SE for 107 285 UAH. Among the closed models in this class are Sennheiser HD 820 for 95 949 UAH and closed Meze Liric 2 for 92 235 UAH.

9.1 /10 Rating ITC.ua Design, ergonomics 9 Attractive design and excellent ergonomics. The only minus point is for the weight, but it is not significant for headphones of this type. Assembly quality, materials 10 Materials and workmanship are of a very high standard. Sound 9 Options 8.5 The package is complete and of high quality. There is a lack of a more portable wire or an adapter for 3.5 mm or balanced XLR, but overall the kit is good.