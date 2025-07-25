Motorola Edge 60 Fusion review: almost premium for reasonable money

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion looks like Motorola took everything that’s good about Android mid-rangers, cut out the compromises, and simply assembled a device that you’re not ashamed to put next to the tops. And it’s also got a price tag that doesn’t cause nervous tics. It all sounds too good, doesn’t it? In our editorial review, without any lyrical escapades, we’ll tell you everything this smartphone can and cannot do.

Technical specifications of Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Parameter Characteristics Screen POLED, 6.67 inches, 2712×1200 pixels, 446 ppi, 120 Hz, peak brightness up to 4500 nits, HDR10+, DC Dimming Case materials Plastic and eco-leather Protection IP69/IP68, MIL-STD-810H Processor Dimensity 7300 Graphics accelerator ARM Mali-G615 MP2 Operating system Android 15 Memory 8 GB RAM, 256 GB flash memory, microSD up to 1 TB Main camera 50 MP, f/1.88, OIS Ultra-wide-angle camera 13 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ Front camera 32 MP, f/2.2 Record video Up to 4K@30fps Interfaces and communication Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, 5G, USB-C 2.0 Battery 5200 mAh, 68W fast charging (charger not included) Dimensions 161 x 73 x 7.95 mm Weight 178 grams

Packaging and contents of Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

The first acquaintance with the Edge 60 Fusion begins with the box. And here you can immediately see that Motorola continues to bend its «eco-line». The packaging looks stylish, but as simple as possible: white cardboard, no visuals, just dry text information. And perhaps this is a signal: «We don’t waste money on gimmicks, because everything is inside».

We open the lid and immediately see not a smartphone, but a cardboard package. It contains a USB-C cable, a SIM card eject tool, and a lot of waste paper. Smartphones sold in the EU now have special eco-labeling. The same as on household appliances.

Finally — there is a bumper case in the box, probably made of recycled plastic.

And on the lower floor, the gadget itself is just lying there, waiting. There is no screen protector on the screen out of the box, and this is not a disadvantage, but rather an invitation to stick a glass that will not conflict with the curved edges of the display.

Everything is fixed, well thought out, even the box closes with a «luxury-density» feeling. As if Motorola really wanted to say: we respect your first experience with the device.

And no, unfortunately, there are no bonus headphones or «buns» here. Except for the fragrance. Yes, Motorola has really put a bit of perfume experience in the box — the smartphone greets you with a fresh, subtle smell that evokes associations with a new car or an expensive magazine. It’s not a bug, a joke, or an isolated incident – the scent has already become a kind of «feature» of the new Edge series.

Design and ergonomics of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, in my opinion, looks much more expensive than it costs. The smartphone is available in several colors: Zephyr, Slipstream, Mykonos Blue, and Amazonite. In our editorial review — the Slipstream variant.

The body is lightweight — only 178 grams. The weight balance here is close to perfect. It holds in the hand without tension, does not roll, does not want to escape from the palm of your hand. And the thickness is — 7.9 mm. In the world of «shovel phones», this is almost a dietary product.

The side bezel is plastic with a matte finish that’s not shiny, slippery, or trying to be an iPhone. The power and volume buttons are well placed, you can reach them without acrobatic movements. The buttons are nice — short stroke, crisp pressing, no backlash.

The USB-C port is on the bottom, and the speaker is next to it. The SIM slot is two-section with microSD support. The top edge is clean, with only an additional microphone. Nothing extra.

Water? Dust? Please — IP69/IP68. You can accidentally drown it in the sink, spill it with coffee, or even talk in the rain and everything will be fine. Here Motorola is head and shoulders above the competition in the same price range. This is not often the case with «mid-range». The rear camera unit of Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is made in the form of a neat square module with three sensors and an LED flash. The main 50-megapixel sensor is complemented by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a special 3-in-1 light sensor that improves color reproduction and reduces flicker in artificial light. The flash is seamlessly integrated into the module, making the design holistic and well-thought-out. The front camera is located in the form of a small round hole at the top of the screen. A kind of classic «island» in a modern style that does not distract and provides high-quality selfies and comfortable video calls.

It is worth mentioning another nuance of Motorola Edge 60 Fusion — the curved display. It’s not as aggressive as the early Galaxy Edges, but it gives the device a more premium look. Fingers don’t get caught, there are no false clicks, and scrolling through Instagram on this is a pleasure.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion display

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has one of the best screens in its class. It has a 6.67-inch POLED panel with a resolution of 2712х1200 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Translated from marketing language to human language, this is a very bright, contrasty, smooth display that is closer to the flagships than to the mid-range segment. Peak brightness of up to 4500 nits allows you to not cringe in the sun, and HDR10+ certification adds a fat tick to the checklist of Netflix and YouTube lovers in high quality.

POLED, or Plastic OLED, has better flexibility, a thinner profile, and is often better calibrated. Visually, this translates into deeper blacks, better color accuracy, and a thinner body. It’s also — less likely to crack when dropped, though it’s still best not to drop it.

In normal use, 120 Hz is not critical, but when you’re scrolling through Instagram or reading long articles, your eyes will be grateful. Motorola also allows you to manually switch between 60 and 120 Hz, or turn on auto to save battery.

There is an oleophobic coating, and it is adequate. The finger slides nicely, traces are wiped off easily, and if you don’t eat pasties over the screen, everything will be fine.

An optical fingerprint scanner is hidden under the screen of Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and it works surprisingly fast. Registration of the finger takes a few seconds, reading is almost instantaneous. The only thing is that, as always with optical sensors, wet fingers are a problem.

The automatic brightness works well: it adapts to the environment quickly, doesn’t blind you at night, and doesn’t blind you in the sun. But if you want — you can always manually set it to 100% and enjoy the full power of the pixels. There’s also a blue filter, night mode, color temperature settings – in short, everything you need.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion uses PWM to adjust the brightness, which can cause flickering at low levels. However, it adds DC-dimming — a technology that changes the brightness through voltage rather than by quickly turning on pixels. This reduces eye strain, especially in the dark, and makes use more comfortable — an advantage for a model in this segment.

For content consumption, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion — is a very decent option. The display is not only bright, but also low-latency. After a 20-minute run in CoD Mobile or watching a 4K video, you realize that nothing cuts your eyes, flickers or annoys you. This is a big plus for this price tag.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion sound and vibration response

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion boasts stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support — quite expected for a mid-range smartphone. The volume is high, the sound is clear, although, to be completely honest, there is not enough bass. It’s a good solution for YouTube, podcasts, and watching TikTok under the covers.

While watching a video or playing a game, the sound maintains balance, not shouting from one side, as with some competitors. The speakers do not distort voices at high volume, but have a slight metallicity if you crank the sound to maximum. And this is more of a compromise than a problem. This level is more than adequate for this price.

But there is no headphone jack, as expected. However, Bluetooth works flawlessly, with support for aptX HD and LDAC codecs, so wireless sound fans have every chance of being satisfied.

The vibration level is surprisingly pleasant. Motorola often had a problem with too much «empty» haptics, but in Edge 60 Fusion the vibration response has become denser, more tactile. It’s not yet the Taptic Engine of the iPhone, but it’s already something you want to leave on, not immediately turn off.

During calls, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion transmits voice clearly and without distortion. The noise reduction system is effective. Even in noisy environments like a crowd or a busy street, the people on the other end could hear me without any problems. This is a pleasant exception for the mid-range segment, where you often encounter muffled sound or noise artifacts.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion cameras

Edge 60 Fusion — 50 megapixel main camera with f/1.88 aperture and optical stabilization. At first glance, it looks like a typical «fifty», of which there are now three in every Chinese smartphone. But here, it is not assembled from the remains of sensors from a decade ago, but produces a fairly expressive picture.

In daylight, the photos are contrasty and well-detailed. Colors are a bit more saturated than in real life, but not enough to turn clouds into an explosion of pink. The dynamic range is really wide — HDR works without overwhelming the picture.

Night shooting also turned out quite confident. Yes, the noise reduction eats up the details a bit, but the balance between light and dark is decent. There’s no ultra-fast night mode like Pixel or iPhone, but it’s not needed: the camera gives you the best for your money.

The sensor is — 13 megapixels with a viewing angle of 120°. It’s not as bright as the main camera, and the detail is slightly lower. However, it does not create «fisheye» and does not produce color artifacts. Photos on a clear day — absolutely worthy of social media.

The 32-megapixel front-facing camera captures skin naturally, without «stroking» the face to the point of a latex mask, although there is, of course, a beauty option. Clarity and color are — on par, and you won’t be ashamed to post a selfie to your story even without filters.

Video recording in Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is quite expected for its class: maximum 4K at 30 frames per second. The picture quality is good during the day — the detail is high, the colors are balanced, the dynamic range is good.

In the evening, the situation is worse: there is more noise, autofocus is slower, and stabilization is not as confident. The sound is clear, without distortion, but the microphones sometimes pick up unnecessary noise. Overall, it’s basic, «no problem» shooting without movie ambitions. Typical for smartphones in this segment.

The camera interface is traditional Motorola — no frills, but logical. All the main modes are at your fingertips, switching between lenses is fast, and there is no lag.

Productivity, software and games

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which is manufactured on 4nm technology. It has an octa-core configuration: four high-performance Cortex-A78 cores with a clock speed of 2.5 GHz and four energy-efficient Cortex-A55 cores with a clock speed of 2.0 GHz.

Graphics are handled by the Mali-G615 MC2 — not a top-of-the-line GPU, but powerful enough for most modern games and everyday tasks. Combined with 8 GB of RAM, this platform delivers smooth performance, multitasking comfort, and high energy efficiency. This set allows Edge 60 Fusion to confidently compete in the mid-range smartphone segment, offering a good balance of performance and battery life.

In synthetic tests, the smartphone shows good results — about 640 thousand points in AnTuTu, which is quite similar to the Snapdragon 778G+, but with slightly better energy efficiency. Geekbench gives 1048 points in single-threaded mode, 3002 — in multi-threaded mode. That’s quite a solid result.

In real use, everything flies. Programs launch quickly, you can switch between them without lags, the browser is not annoying with delays, the keyboard is not dumb. All in all, this is a smartphone that you don’t want to throw against the wall because of the fascia — and that’s an achievement.

PUBG, Asphalt 9: Legends, Genshin Impact, Call of Duty Mobile — all run stably on medium settings.FPS is kept at 50-60 fps even after 30 minutes of play.

Throttling is moderate: in a 30-minute test, performance dropped by 15-18%, but without hard jumps. The heat dissipation works well, the smartphone only gets slightly warm at the top.

The software is updated regularly, but Motorola is not the best in terms of long-term updates. The guaranteed three years of major updates and four years of security patches are average, although better than some «low-end» Chinese phones.

Autonomy of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

In terms of autonomy, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is confident, although not at record levels. The device demonstrates quite adequate endurance. In a typical scenario (instant messengers, YouTube, browsing, a few games), the smartphone lives for a day and a half, depending on the brightness of the display and user activity.

In Genshin Impact game mode, the smartphone loses 17-18% of its charge in an hour of gaming, which is about 5-6 hours of continuous gaming. In standby mode, the battery discharges very slowly — losses overnight do not exceed 2-3%.

To test the charging speed, I used the Baseus Elf Digital 20000mAh 65W power bank.

Time (hh:mm) Power bank charge Smartphone charge 00:00 100% 0% 00:12 88% 32% 00:27 82% 52% 00:57 65% 97% 01:01 64% 100%

Unfortunately, Motorola has decided to save money on wireless charging again, and it’s disappointing. In a device with a price of 14 thousand hryvnias, you want to have this option, at least for 15 watts. Its absence moves the model away from the «premium pre-top class».

Manually limiting the display frequency to 60 Hz does indeed significantly reduce power consumption, but at the same time, «kills» one of the key features of the smartphone — smooth animations. So this is more of a last resort if you need to get an extra 2-3 hours out of the device on the last charge.

Experience of using Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is an example of a smartphone that is truly a pleasure to hold. Its ultra-thin body with a thickness of less than 8 mm, weight of up to 180 grams, and curved display give the impression of an expensive item, even though it has a plastic frame. The back — a special mention for the LG G4 vibe: the vegan leather version looks premium and is much more pleasant to the touch than glass or gloss. However, its durability is questionable.

The interface based on Android 15 is minimalistic, fast, and clean. The system works stably, without noticeable lags. It performs daily tasks with lightning speed.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is a bit of a laggard in vibration. The feedback is fuzzy, the vibration motor looks budget, and it’s frustrating. Unlocking via the scanner under the screen works quickly and accurately, as does Face Unlock, although the latter is a bit «blind» in the dark.

The eSIM support is a nice bonus for those who want to have a second number without a second physical SIM card.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion doesn’t revolutionize smartphones, but it does everything well. From design to software, from gestures to support for external displays — this is the case when the middle class works at the level of a flagship. And this is what creates a very positive experience of daily use.

Price and competitors

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion in the 8/256 GB version currently costs between UAH 12,249 and 13,999 in Ukrainian online stores. But the competition in this segment is fierce, so let’s see who else is worthy of attention.

Realme 14 Pro 5G with the same configuration is slightly more expensive — from 14,899 to 16,499 hryvnias. It has a cool AMOLED screen, but the processor is also based on the Dimensity 7300, and the camera is just a little worse.

Samsung Galaxy A36 with 6/128 GB varies in price from 10,999 to 18,530 UAH. This is a device with a 120 Hz AMOLED display and slightly weaker memory, but with a good balance.

Samsung Galaxy A56 8/128 GB costs from 13,269 to 19,999 UAH — more expensive, with a better processor and metal and glass body, supports HDR10+.

POCO X7 Pro 8/256 GB is available in the range of UAH 12,199-16,999. It is equipped with 120 Hz AMOLED, a productive Dimensity 8400-Ultra, and 90W charging.

Xiaomi 14T 12/256 GB — the most expensive among those mentioned, with a price starting at UAH 16,728 and reaching UAH 36,999. The powerful Dimensity 8300-Ultra, Leica camera, and high-quality AMOLED display make it a mid-range flagship.

OnePlus Ace 5 12/256 GB — from 15,149 to 18,155 UAH. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, AMOLED display, 80W charging, but is less common in the Ukrainian market.

Google Pixel 8a 8/128 GB costs from 16,699 to 21,873 UAH. This is the most compact and cleanest Android in the selection, with one of the best cameras in the class, but without a record-breaking battery.

8.2 /10 Rating ITC.ua Autonomy 8 The battery is not a record, fast charging compensates, but there is no wireless charging. Screen 9.5 Bright, smooth, with excellent contrast and refresh rate, the display really sets the smartphone apart. Design, ergonomics 9 Slim, lightweight, pleasant body with matte vegan leather, IP69/IP68 protection, MIL-STD-810H certification. Software 8 Pure Android 15, a minimum of unnecessary things. Performance, Throttle 7.5 Stable performance, no critical trotting, enough resources for games and everyday tasks. Camera 7.5 The main and front cameras are good, but there is no telephoto lens, and the digital zoom is weak. Price 8 The price corresponds to the technical characteristics and quality.