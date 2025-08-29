Motorola Razr 60 Ultra review: the best folding smartphone of 2025?

The new foldable flagship Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is already conquering the market, which is not a fantasy with its capabilities. The fresh device has received several improvements, but in some aspects, the developers still made not the best decisions. You will find out whether the modern clamshell is worthy of attention, what are its advantages and disadvantages in this review.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Pluses: cool design, high-quality materials and unusual construction; IP48 protection; excellent bright and saturated 165 Hz screens; good cameras; surround loud stereo sound; excellent battery life; wireless, reversible and fast charging Minuses: high price; overheating and trotting of the processor; no power supply included

Technical specifications of Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Display Main 7″ Foldable LTPO AMOLED, 2912×1224, 165 Hz, 4500 nits; 4″ pOLED external, 1272×1080, 165 Hz, 3000 nits Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (3 nm), 2 Oryon V2 Phoenix L 4.32 GHz cores and 6 Oryon V2 Phoenix M 3.53 GHz cores Graphics chip Adreno 830 Memory 16/512 GB LPDDR5X and UFS 4.0 formats Wireless modules Wi-Fi 7 2.4 + 5 GHz; Bluetooth 6.0, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, aptX Lossless, LDAC; NFC; nanoSIM + eSIM Main camera 50-megapixel main ISOCELL GNJ 1/1.56-inch, 1.0 μm, 22 mm, f/1.8, multi-directional phase detection autofocus, OIS, video up to 8K 30 FPS; 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle Sony IMX 816, ½.93-inch, 0.6 μm, 12 mm, f/2.0, autofocus, 120° viewing angle; video up to 4K 60 FPS Selfie camera 50 MP, f/2.5 Audio Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support Battery 4700 mAh, 48 W Turbo Power fast charging, 30 W wireless charging, 5 W reverse charging Connector USB 2.0 Type-C OS Android 15 + Hello UI Body Metal/plastic Protection YES, IP48 Dimensions in the open state 171.4 × 74 × 7.2 mm Dimensions in the closed state 88.1 × 74 × 15.7 mm Weight 199 grams

Packaging and equipment

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra comes in a flat black box. By its size, we can already guess that there is no power supply included, which is indeed the case.

Inside the flavored box we find the phone itself with a screen protector, a protective case, a USB Type-C cable, a tray clip, and documentation.

Design and ergonomics

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra — the same elongated “shovel” with the ability to fold and unfold. The corners are rounded, the edges are flat. The body here is plastic-metal (aluminum frames and stainless steel hinge), and there is also a back made of a real piece of wood. But this is in our brown color, and the other materials are different. For example, the blue-green version has an alcantara back cover.

The dimensions of the flip phone in the open state are 171.4×74×7.2 mm, and in the closed state — 88.1×74×15.7 mm. The weight of the smartphone is only 199 grams, which is pleasantly light.

On the front, we see a fairly large front-facing camera in the screen. The display itself is slightly recessed into the body, and the surrounding bezels are thin and the same on all sides. The bend in the middle is not very visible.

The back of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra has rounded edges and is divided into two parts: the upper mirror-glossy part has slightly protruding round modules of the main camera and flash. And the lower, wooden one has the brand logo and the Razr inscription.

On the right side we see the screen lock button with a built-in fingerprint scanner and volume keys. The left side has a microphone and a physical button for calling the MotoAI assistant. You can turn it off if you want. The top panel has a pair of microphones, and the bottom panel has another microphone, a speaker, a USB-C port, and a SIM card slot (one nano-SIM).

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is easy to hold with one hand in the unfolded state. Of course, in this case, it’s better to use the smartphone with two hands because even the longest fingers won’t reach certain parts of the long, elongated screen.

When folded, the clamshell is very compact and easy to use. The outer screen allows you not to open it in many usage scenarios, so often the phone will be just this small but thick. The bundled case matches the color of the smartphone, but, of course, covers its stylish design. It’s better to put it on, but if you decide not to, the case, at least in our brown color, is unexpectedly very resistant to scratches and fingerprints. But some parts of it show dust better. The case is also protected according to the IP48 standard. This means that the flip will survive immersion in water, and it is also protected from solid particles of dirt or dust larger than 1 mm.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra displays

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is equipped with two screens and both are very cool and modern. Even too much so. The main internal display here is a 7-inch LTPO AMOLED with 10-bit color, 2992×1224 pixels and 464 ppi pixel density. The declared maximum refresh rate is 165 Hz, peak brightness is 4500 nits, color coverage is 100% DCI-P3, and it supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

This display is one of the best I’ve seen in a smartphone. It has great saturated colors, great viewing angles, true black, and great detail. Of course, there is Always on Display mode, changing the refresh rate (it drops to 1 Hz when turned off), changing the color temperature (I liked the “Saturated” mode), changing the light and dark theme, night mode and reading mode, and so on.

The external pOLED screen of the smartphone has a diagonal of 4 inches, 10-bit colors, a resolution of 1272×1080 pixels and a pixel density of 417 ppi. It also has a refresh rate of 165 Hz, and it’s not clear why, but it’s there. Its peak brightness is 3000 nits, and it supports HDR10+.

This display also has the Always on Display function, which can be effectively adjusted by yourself. But it’s a big battery eater, so think about whether you really need it. I would also like to highlight the excellent detail and colors. And the viewing angles are just right.

The outer panel is great. This screen is better than some mid-range smartphones, but I still don’t understand its coolness. Why does it have a higher frame rate if you can’t feel it at all? Yes, you will use it often, but it could have been a little simpler, and it would have had a positive effect on the price tag.

Sound and vibration response

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra has full stereo sound, but it is realized through the main speaker and the second earpiece speaker. Nevertheless, the sound of the phone is loud and voluminous. Of course, this is not something that can be used to listen to music, but it will be more than adequate for YouTube videos or movies. Moreover, there is support for Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio and Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound. I didn’t feel any difference in some preset options, but in some there was. So click on your own, choose what you like, but know that there is plenty to choose from.

The smartphone supports aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, aptX Lossless and LDAC codecs, so if your headphones also have support for all of these, or at least the main codecs, the sound will be good.

The vibration motor in the “clamshell” is serious. It has a pleasant and tangible vibration response, the strength of which can even be adjusted for different usage scenarios.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra cameras

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra has a dual main camera. The first module is an ISOCELL GNJ 50-megapixel shooter with a focal length of 22 mm and f/1.8 aperture. It features optical stabilization, 2x digital zoom, and multi-directional phase detection autofocus. This camera can shoot video up to and including 8K at 30 frames per second.

The second module here is not telephoto, but ultra-wide-angle, also 50-megapixel Sony IMX 816 with a focal length of 12 mm and f/2.0 aperture. The viewing angle is 120 degrees, and it has autofocus and macro mode. This camera shoots videos in 4K/60 fps.

The main and ultra-wide-angle cameras are almost identical in quality. Both have good dynamic range detail, and the colors are also natural and realistic. But this is in comparison to other smartphones because compared to a classic camera, they are too saturated and bright. However, this is the norm for any modern phone, whose algorithms “color” photos where they think it should be done.

We also have a good double zoom, also known as a crop, in the main camera, so you can zoom in on objects almost without losing quality.

I’d also like to mention a cool and convenient feature of video recording. When you enter the camera and half-fold the smartphone with the letter d, it automatically starts recording video. In this case, the phone resembles old cameras with screens, and it’s also just convenient to hold it like that and film. This mode is called Camcoder.

The front camera is also 50 megapixels with f/2.5 aperture. It takes good detailed photos, the portrait mode is adequate, but it’s better to take these photos when there are few details in the background because sometimes some of them are blurred by mistake.

Thanks to the folding design, you can easily take photos with the main camera by fully folding or half-folding the smartphone. That’s why the front-facing camera also seems like an optional bonus, which could be dispensed with and make the device a little cheaper.

In general, the cameras of Motorola Razr 60 Ultra are of high quality and worthy of attention, but still, probably, they cannot compete with the modules in non-folding flagships such as Samsung S25 Ultra, but they are in the same price category. It’s important to remember that this is a different segment, with a different vibe and different smartphone usage, so it’s better to compare these cameras with the cameras of competitors’ clamshells. And this is where they will definitely not lag behind.

Productivity, software, AI, and gaming

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is powered by the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, made using the 3 nanometer process. It has a pair of 4.32 GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix L cores and six 3.53 GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix M cores. The graphics processor is — Adreno 830 (1.1 GHz). The smartphone has 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. Additionally, up to 16 GB of virtual RAM can be activated via ROM.

Among the modules and interfaces are Wi-Fi 7 2.4 + 5 GHz; Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, 5G, GPS/Glonass/Galileo/QZSS/Beidou. We did not forget about eSIM support, which partially compensates for the presence of only one SIM card.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite is not a cold processor at all, which in this case is stuffed into a thin folding case, which probably does not provide adequate cooling. Because it throttles terribly. I don’t remember ever seeing such bad results, but here they are.

At the same time, the case hardly heats up, it’s just warm, you won’t burn your hands, and everything on the screen in the benchmark is red. That is, this has almost no effect on the use of the smartphone by ordinary users. However, mobile gamers should be prepared for performance dips after 10-15 minutes of play.

Although the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is capable of running any modern games and PC ports like Wreckfest at maximum graphics settings with a nice 60+ fps, it’s probably not the best idea to take this device for mobile gaming.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra runs Android 15, with the proprietary Hello UI shell on top. The manufacturer promises three years of system updates and four years of security updates. Not bad, but the Chinese give more for their models. However, the shells are worse there, in my opinion.

Hello UI is very similar to “pure” Android, so if you like it, pay attention not only to this phone, but also to all Motorola models. There are several basic applications from the manufacturer, but they are few and useful, and most importantly, there are no ads.

Of course, like any modern flagship, even a foldable one, Motorola Razr 60 Ultra received an AI assistant called Moto AI. There is even a separate button on the left side to call it, but it can be turned off. However, there is also Gemini, which is classically activated by holding down the screen lock button.

Moto AI can be used to do various things, including generating notes and pictures, editing photos, searching for information, and more. This is a slightly advanced version of the “pocket AI” we see in other modern flagships, but so far it’s more about following the fashion than actually helping the user.

Well, the combination of Android 15 + Hello UI works great and fast. Especially on such powerful hardware. So the smartphone flies, its system is lightning fast, nothing glitches or freezes.

Autonomy of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is equipped with a 4700 mAh battery. It supports 68W fast charging, 30W wireless, and 5W reverse charging. But let me remind you that there is no power supply in the package, so to charge the smartphone really fast, you need to have a powerful power supply. If you do, the manufacturer promises to charge the battery fully in 40 minutes. However, I have a 90W power supply and with it the smartphone charged in about an hour.

Without AOD, with a few games, with a balanced refresh rate and in a classic usage scenario, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra worked for me on a single charge for a day and a half. In my opinion, this is a good result for such a thin smartphone, and even in the clamshell format.

The PC Mark battery tests also give serious figures, which also confirms my impressions.

Experience of using Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Of course, foldable phones, even such high-quality flagships as the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, still can’t win over the masses, but maybe they don’t need to. The main thing is that manufacturers are constantly improving them, especially in terms of the large screen, the size of the bend area, and resistance to dust or debris. With this, his device is fine.

The form factor hasn’t changed significantly, so if you liked or disliked clamshells a year or two ago, nothing will change now. However, I hardly noticed the bend on the screen, and using the external display has become even more pleasant and convenient.

I liked the speed of the capacitive fingerprint scanner, which is hidden in the screen lock button. Of course, this is not the ultrasonic version under the screen, but for such a classic solution, it works quickly, almost never makes mistakes and even sometimes reacts to wet fingers.

I would like to mention the perfumed box. It’s a small thing, but it significantly improves the user’s first contact with the phone. This has long been a feature of all Motorola smartphones and I really like it.

It’s great that the manufacturer puts a case in the kit, and even sculpts a film on such a screen, but it’s disappointing that there is no power supply, which has become the norm for almost everyone.

Price and competitors

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is sold at a price of 44,500 hryvnias, but these are “gray” versions. In large chains like Allo, the price tag of the clamshell is 54,999 hryvnias. The price is quite high, of course, it will be too expensive for some people, but this is the norm for this form factor and flagship filling.

We’ll compare it with other clamshells. For example, if you like the format and brand, but need something simpler, you can pay attention to Motorola Razr 60 with a price starting at UAH 31,00, or for last year’s flagship Motorola Razr 50 Ultra (price from UAH 32,300). There is a fresh competitor in the face of Samsung Galaxy Flip7 (price from UAH 39,300) and its predecessor Samsung Galaxy Flip6 with a price tag of UAH 33,499. There are also Xiaomi Mix Flip (price from UAH 31,200) and the most affordable solution in this segment in the form of Blackview Hero 10 (price from UAH 14,300).

8.3 /10 Rating ITC.ua Autonomy 9 The battery easily gives a day and a half of battery life. Screen 9 Gorgeous, bright 165Hz screens. Design, ergonomics 8.5 Stylish design and unusual form factor. Software 8.5 A stylish, fast, and simple shell. Performance, Throttle 8 The performance is great, but the trolling is very serious. Camera 8.5 High-quality detailed images with a wide dynamic range. Price 6.5 High price.