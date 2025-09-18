Motorola Watch Fit review. No longer a fitness tracker, but not yet a smartwatch

Motorola has decided to re-emerge in the world of wearable gadgets and introduced the Watch Fit — a device that, at first glance, looks like the Apple Watch but is actually aimed at people who don’t like to charge their gadgets every night and are willing to sacrifice some smart features for the sake of autonomy. It’s not a flagship, but it’s not a simple fitness bracelet either: Watch Fit tries to balance somewhere in the middle. Did it succeed? Let’s find out in our editorial review.

Motorola Watch Fit specifications

Versions 44mm Body Gorilla Glass 3, aluminum, plastic Display 1.85″ (442×348) Super AMOLED, 296 ppi, 1000 nits Processor n/a Memory n/a Compatible OS Android 12 and above Connection Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, GPS Protection IP68, 5ATM Battery Li-Pol Charging Magnetic Autonomy 14-16 days (depending on the mode) Strap width 22 mm Dimensions 44.46 x 37.9 x 9.5 mm Weight 25 g / 36 g with strap

Motorola Watch Fit packaging and contents

The Motorola Watch Fit box looks simple. Everything is businesslike: a small box with a minimalist print, a few logos. That’s where the imagination and printing ink ends.

The charging cable is — magnetic, with two contacts. It looks quite standard. It’s better not to throw it into your backpack without protection when you’re on the road, because there’s a good chance you’ll have to look for a new one later.

Of course, the manual is also included. It is thin, in several languages, but, as always, you will open it only when the watch freezes or does not want to connect to the phone.

The included Motorola Watch Fit — nylon strap is pleasant to the touch, but without a hint of premium. The Pantone color is Trekking Green. It’s more from the “practical and comfortable” category than “stylish and elegant”. Although you can change it without any problems, the standard mount allows it.

Our test sample did not have detachable fasteners, but other revisions may have them. For straps with a width of 22 mm.

Motorola decided not to spend money on the wow effect. Instead, you get a working tool right away, without any unnecessary decorations.

Design and materials of Motorola Watch Fit

The Watch Fit looks like a classic “rectangular rounded smartwatch”, which has become almost a template in the category. The frame is aluminum, the display is covered by tempered glass, and the back is made of plastic. It has an optical sensor and contacts for charging the device next to it. There are also two buttons for removing the strap symmetrically.

There is a minimum of — one button on the side, which can be programmed as desired. The rest of the controls are on the touch screen. It’s a classic, but for some, it may be a disadvantage: there are few physical elements, which means it won’t be as convenient in the gym or in the rain.

The bezels around the display are tangible. They’re not as big as those of cheap bracelets, but they don’t disappear into the black background if you expect a bezel-less effect. Somewhere in the middle — just in the style of the budget-mid-range segment.

The strap, as already mentioned, is nylon. Its texture is soft, it doesn’t rub even with prolonged wear, but it looks frankly plain. If you plan to wear the Watch Fit under a suit, it’s better to immediately think about replacing it with something more elegant.

Water protection is declared according to IP68 and 5ATM standards. This means that you can take a shower, go to the pool, but I don’t recommend scuba diving. It will be enough for daily needs with a margin.

Color version — gray graphite. No “purple rays of dawn” or “deep turquoise waves”. Motorola decided not to play designers and relied on the default color, as they say.

The weight of the case is light, so the watch is almost not felt on the wrist. This is a plus for athletes who don’t like the feeling of weights on their wrist.

Motorola Watch Fit display

Motorola Watch Fit has a rectangular AMOLED display, and that’s a good sign. Because when you see a TFT in 2025, you want to write an angry tweet and go back to the bracelet of ten years ago. Everything is more decent here: the colors are saturated, black is really black, not gray with a hint of black.

The screen size is 1.9 inches. This is enough to read notifications and view training statistics. But don’t expect miracles: you won’t be able to view photos from Telegram or even a route map —. The watch immediately reminds you that it is not a smartphone.

Resolution — 442×348 pixels. Brightness on the street on a sunny day — on the verge of comfort. Information is visible, but sometimes you have to cover the screen with your palm to see anything. In the evening or indoors, the situation is the opposite: the display looks great, and even the automatic backlight adjustment works without any glitches.

The Always-On Display function, although basic, is present. And it makes a big difference in use: the watch looks like a real watch, not a black rectangle on your wrist.

The sensor response is fast. There is no feeling that you are poking at a plastic toy, as is the case with budget models. Menu scrolling is smooth, swipes are perceived adequately.

The protective glass here is Gorilla Glass 3. No scratches have been reported during use, but if you’re a person who regularly bangs your wrist on door handles or gym equipment, scratches will appear over time.

Color reproduction is more than adequate for this class. It’s not the level of Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch, but it’s definitely above the average of budget models.

Features, functionality and interface

Motorola Watch Fit tries to balance between the simplicity of a bracelet and an almost-smartwatch. This is noticeable from the first minutes of use. The interface is not overloaded, the menu logic is clear: swipe left — widgets, right — main menu with a list of applications, down — notifications. A classic of the genre, and it’s good that the manufacturer didn’t try to reinvent the wheel.

The main watch face changes in a few taps. There are enough designs to suit your mood: from strict classics with analog hands to gaming indicators reminiscent of the HUD from Doom. You can also create your own customized version.

The notification system works stably. The clock shows messengers, mail, and calls. But you can’t answer them. If you were hoping for full-fledged communication from a smartwatch, Motorola immediately says: “No, this is not about us.”

The same goes for calls. You can only reject them, there are no templates for SMS responses. Talking is even more difficult, since the model lacks a microphone and speaker.

There is a set of basic tools: alarm clock, stopwatch, timer, music control, weather forecast. All of this works without surprises, but it looks like Motorola simply copied the list of must-have features from the checklist and did not try to add anything of its own.

The smartphone search function is present, and it works perfectly. As soon as you turn it on, the phone starts screeching and vibrating. This little thing saves nerves, especially for those who regularly lose gadgets between the sofa and the kitchen.

Interestingly, Motorola has emphasized minimalism. No unnecessary widgets for fitness or experimental programs. On the one hand, this is convenient for beginners. On the other hand, more experienced users may find it a bit sparse.

There are no games or an additional app store.

Connecting to your smartphone and software

Motorola Watch Fit uses a classic Bluetooth connection: open the app, click “add device” — and that’s it, the watch is already synchronized in a minute.

The control app is called Moto Watch. It is available only on Android. The interface is made in the usual style: the main screen shows the number of steps, calories, sleep, and workouts.

Each item can be expanded for more detailed statistics. But if you’ve ever used Xiaomi Mi Fitness or Huawei Health, you’ll feel a familiar déjà vu — Motorola hasn’t come up with anything new.

Notifications from the smartphone come steadily. The delays are minimal and usually 1-2 seconds after the notification flashes on the phone.

There is no deep ecosystem here. There are no smart scenarios like unlocking a laptop or controlling household appliances, like Huawei or Samsung. Watch Fit remains within the realm of fitness watches, and this is again a matter of positioning.

Moto Watch does not overload the user with unnecessary data. For some, this is a plus, because there is no chaos. For others, it’s a — minus, because there are no detailed graphs and advanced metrics. For example, for sleep, there are only basic stages, without analyzing deep and shallow cycles in detail.

Health and sports features of Motorola Watch Fit

Smartwatches today often live a double life: they show notifications during the day and turn into your trainer in the evening. The Motorola Watch Fit also tries to play both roles, but it does so with mixed success.

The most obvious function is counting steps. And here the watch shows itself with dignity: the error is small, the difference with a phone counter is minimal. Yes, if you like to wave your arms, the watch can sometimes add a few dozen steps, but this is a classic of the genre, no fitness bracelet is immune to this.

The heart rate sensor works stably, and most importantly — without strange dips when your heart rate suddenly drops to 40, and you’re just sitting at the computer. Of course, the accuracy is inferior to chest heart rate monitors, but it’s good enough for amateurs.

There is also a measurement of oxygen in the blood (SpO₂). It’s more for reassurance than for serious medical conclusions. But in a world where the pandemic is still fresh in our minds, this feature will not hurt.

There are about 100 modes for training: running, cycling, yoga, strength exercises, swimming, etc. But to be honest, the differences between them sometimes seem cosmetic. Yes, the interface changes, but the general logic of data collection is similar.

The watch has GPS, which is a big plus. It allows you to run or ride a bike without your phone in your pocket because the routes are recorded directly into the watch.

There is a motion reminder function. If you’ve been sitting at your laptop for an hour, Moto Watch Fit gently nudges you with a vibration. Some people are annoyed by this, others are motivated to get up and walk. But at least the watch tries to take care of the user.

Autonomy of the Motorola Watch Fit

Motorola Watch Fit positions itself as a watch for an active lifestyle, but without a constant connection to charging. According to the manufacturer, the battery lasts about 16 days in standard use. In real life, the numbers are close to the truth, but with nuances.

If you actively use sports functions, enable constant heart rate monitoring and training with GPS, the battery life drops to 6-7 days. For some people, this is still very decent, especially compared to smartwatches that need to be charged every day.

A full charge took less than an hour. And that’s fast. You can recharge it for a short session before your workout — and the battery will give you a couple more days of autonomy.

Motorola Watch Fit supports a power-saving mode when animations are turned off, the display backlight is limited, and some sensors stop monitoring non-stop. In this mode, you can squeeze out a few more days of use.

In its usual mode with basic activity tracking, notifications, and moderate display brightness, the watch easily lasts up to 14 days. For those who don’t want to charge it every day, this is a real advantage.

Despite the compact size of the case, the manufacturer managed to fit a battery of sufficient capacity, which makes the Motorola Watch Fit self-sufficient even when traveling where access to an outlet is limited.

Motorola Watch Fit experience

Motorola Watch Fit feels almost like nothing on your wrist. And that’s a compliment! It is light, compact and comfortable. It reminds you of the strange feeling when you forgot that something is on your wrist until you look at the time.

The touch interface responds instantly, swipes and taps work without lag. Opening menus and switching between workouts is like scrolling through a social media feed, only more useful.

The sensors for heart rate and SpO₂ work stably: deviations are minimal, and the GPS behaves predictably like a tourist with a map — direction and accuracy are on par.

Notifications come without delay, but you have to respond on the phone. And unfortunately, the piles of notifications cannot be sorted into separate messages, so you have to reach for your smartphone.

The case and strap make the watch versatile: it looks quite sporty. It’s not premium, but it’s not a toy either. The strap is easy to replace, the glass can withstand everyday shocks, but a fall on the tile can end in drama.

The vibration of the Motorola Watch Fit is soft and noticeable, signaling notifications or the end of a workout. Thanks to its size and shape, the watch quickly becomes part of your routine, without feeling like another gadget that needs to be charged every day. Autonomy — our respect.

Motorola Watch Fit price and competitors

Motorola Watch Fit costs from UAH 4,040 — not the cheapest in the class, but not a premium for the elite either. This is the segment where you have to balance between basic functionality and something nicer than just a bracelet.

For example, Xiaomi Redmi Watch 5 will cost less — from UAH 3,337, but can reach up to 5.5 thousand. It’s bigger, heavier, and has a powerful battery.

Huawei Watch Fit 3 starts at 4,180 hryvnias. If you take it purely for its running functionality, it may seem more interesting than Motorola, but it costs more, especially if you want a new one.

Amazfit Bip 6 looks like the most affordable smartwatch with GPS: from UAH 2,850. It feels like a “budget watch with character” that thinks more about function than style.

There are also simpler options, such asXiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro from UAH 2,560: formally a bracelet, but it has enough functions for basic needs Huawei Watch Fit 4 starts from UAH 5,748 — actually a successor Huawei Watch Fit 3.

But Kospet Tank T3 Ultra 2 (starting at UAH 3,956) looks like a piece of armor on your wrist: it’s heavy, but its autonomy and security make up for it.

And Motorola Moto Watch 120 for UAH 3,489 — a similar competitor in its own camp.

8.1 /10 Rating ITC.ua Autonomy 9.5 The battery lasts for a long time, up to two weeks in real conditions. Screen 8 AMOLED is bright, contrasty, and readable under the sun. Design, ergonomics 8 Lightweight and comfortable aluminum body. Software 7 It works stably, but the interface is simple and basic. Features 8 Basic fitness and health features, without advanced "smart" bells and whistles. Price 8 A nice middle segment. Options 8 Charging, a strap, and minimalist packaging — nothing more.