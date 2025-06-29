Movie review «M3GAN 2.0»

«M3GAN» is back — and now it’s even more combative, pretentious, and… funny? The sequel to one of the loudest technological horror movies of recent years dramatically changes its tone and tries to become a blockbuster. Has it succeeded? It’s far from certain. But if you want to see a doll knocking down robots and throwing TikTok-like remarks, then this movie is for you. Or at least for Ivanna Sakhno.

Pluses: scale and genre freedom, action-packed script; excellent performances by Alison Williams, Violet McGraw and especially Ivanna Sakhno; Megan is charismatic and funny again, albeit in a different role; technically — spectacular show, special effects, music, cinematography Minuses: lack of a real horror factor; the tone is too light; the plot is overloaded, some lines are simplified or confused by time; superficial morality: AI vs Humans, without deep reflection 6 /10 Rating

ITC.ua

«M3GAN 2.0»

Genre sci-fi, action, thriller

Director Gerard Johnstone

Starring Allison Williams, Jenna Davis, Ivanna Sakhno, and others.

Premiere June 27, 2025, cinemas

The plot of «M3GAN 2.0» has shifted from a chamber story to the global arena. A few years have passed, Gemma has become an AI regulation activist, and her niece Cady hasn’t moved on from the events of the first movie. And then a new creation of the military appears on the horizon — the robot AMELIA, based on Megan, but even more dangerous. To stop the potential catastrophe, Megan has to activate — again, and from that moment on, the movie turns into a cross between «Terminator», «Mission: Impossible», and a children’s TikTok show. The picture is cooler, the budgets are bigger, and Megan looks more like a superheroine than a threat.

I didn’t think anything else would be made about a killer doll with dance moves. But — «M3GAN 2.0» has finally appeared on the screens. And while the first part tried to be a real horror with elements of satire and a commentary on artificial intelligence, the second part decided to do a — somersault and instead of horror, we got a loud, bright, hyperbolic action movie with a touch of comedy. And, surprisingly, it doesn’t work so badly — if you know what you’re getting into.

After the first installment, a not-so-scary but stylish and sometimes very witty movie about artificial intelligence that got out of control, a sequel seemed like a strange idea. But Universal is unstoppable: now Megan is not just a doll, but a combat unit. And instead of a chamber thriller, we get an action movie that shouts into a megaphone: «We want a franchise!». It’s not about fear anymore, it’s about scale. And the problem is that this scale is often perceived as a circus. Not the worst, but still a circus.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

It’s funny, but there are really no horrors here. Even when the movie tries to scare someone, it looks more like a parody. The screamers are more funny than scary. Megan doesn’t hunt, she saves. She doesn’t scare, she gives out phrases that could easily become a trend on social media. And this is where the main problem arises: the second film has not decided what it wants to be. A satire? An action movie? A teenage sci-fi drama? All at once, and that’s why it’s a bit blurry. The ideas about artificial intelligence are present, but without emphasis. They are just there because they are necessary. Because it worked in the first part.

And I’d also like to say that Cady’s admiration for Steven Seagal — is not just a strange plot device, it’s a real kink. Given the position of this character and his public hugs with the racist, it was unpleasant to see posters of him in the heroine’s room, to put it mildly. Is this exactly the «idol» that should inspire a teenager in 2025?

Technically, the movie is made at a high level. The action is well choreographed, the fights are shot dynamically, the cinematography is pleasing to the eye, and the music emphasizes the mood of the scenes. But this is all a wrapper. If you dig deeper, it’s empty. The atmosphere of the first movie is no longer here, and the attempt to «grow» into something more serious is not always successful.

The cast is doing an impressive job. Alison Williams — stable, strong, as always. Violet McGraw has matured, and although her role is not very well defined, she does a good job. But the real surprise is Ivanna Sakhno as AMELIA. Her character is cold, reserved, even scary in some scenes, and the actress adds charisma to this robotic creature. And, of course, Megan’s voice acting is, as always, on point. Her sarcasm is another reason to watch the movie.

But even with all this scope and pathos, — «M3GAN 2.0» falls short of the first one. It’s more fun, but less meaningful. Loud, bright, technical, but without a soul. And yet, the movie does not cause disgust. It’s a normal movie «for one time» that you can turn on in the evening, laugh at the absurdity, appreciate the battle scenes, and forget until the next movie about artificial intelligence.