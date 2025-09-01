MSI B860M Gaming Plus WiFi motherboard review: pragmatism and lightning-fast interfaces

When Intel introduced its Core Ultra 2 processors with LGA 1851 socket, motherboard manufacturers were faced with a challenge: how to pack all the new features into an affordable product. The MSI B860M Gaming Plus WiFi is an attempt to offer a compact mid-range player with fast network interfaces for the new Core Ultra 200 series processors at a competitive price.

MSI B860M Gaming Plus WiFi Pluses: modern network interfaces; good cooling; convenience thanks to EZ M.2 II; user-friendly BIOS. Minuses: the number of USBs on the interface panel. 8.8 /10 Rating

Technical characteristics

Format micro-ATX Socket LGA 1851 Chipset INTEL B860 Power supply phases 15 (12+1+1+1) RAM 4 x DDR5 Max. amount of RAM 256 GB Max. frequency of RAM 8800 MHz Video outputs 1 x HDMI 2.1 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (DisplayPort 2.1) LAN controller 1 x Intel Killer E5000 5Gbps Wireless interfaces Intel Killer BE1750x Wi-Fi 7 (2.4GHz / 5GHz / 6GHz) Bluetooth 5. 4, MLO, 4KQAM PCI-E x16 connectors 1 x PCI Express 5.0 x16 (CPU) 1 x PCI Express 4.0 x16 (x1) 1 x PCI Express 4.0 x16 (x1) 1 x PCI Express 4.0 x16 (x4) M2 connectors 1 x M.2_1 (M.2 2280/2260/2242; PCIe 5.0 x4) 1 x M.2_2 (M.2 2280/2260; PCIe 4.0 x4) 1 x M.2_3 (M.2 2280; PCIe 4.0 x2) SATA connectors 4 x SATA 6 Gbps USB (External ports) 1 x USB Type-C (10 Gbps) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Type-A 4 x USB 2.0 Type-A USB (Internal ports) 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (40 Gbps)

1 x USB Type-A (10 Gbps) 1 x USB Type-C (5 Gbps) 2 x USB Type-A (5 Gbps) 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A Sound Realtek ALC897 Codec (7.1) Illumination 2 x ARGB LED 1 x RGB LED Processor power supply 6 + 8 pin Power supply for coolers 5 x 4 pin Dimensions 224 × 244 mm Additionally EZ M.2 II mount EZ Debug LED MSI EZ Conn cable Thermal pads 7W/mK

Test bench

Testing MSI B860M Gaming Plus WiFi was carried out in conjunction with the processor Intel Core Ultra 7 265K and a video card Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT AORUS ELITE.

System configuration:

Body Cougar FV270 RGB WHITE ;

Motherboard MSI B860M Gaming Plus WiFi ;

Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 265K ;

Cooling MSI MAG CORELIQUID A15 360 ;

Drive Kingston FURY Renegade 3D NAND TLC 4TB ;

RAM Kingston Fury DDR5 Beast RGB (KF556C40BBAK2-64) ;

Video card Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT AORUS ELITE ;

Power supply MSI MPG GS 850W ;

Monitor Acer Predator XB273UV3bmiiprx .

Package and appearance

The MSI B860M Gaming Plus WiFi arrived for editorial review in a classic and sturdy box with a pleasant color scheme. It has the «Ready for AI PC» label, which is increasingly common in the modern desktop market. Unboxing the MSI B860M Gaming Plus WiFi leaves a pleasant first impression. The motherboard itself is waiting for us in an antistatic package, and the optional accessories are in separate sections. In them we findThe program:

SATA 6 Gbps cable;

Antenna for the wireless module;

A set of mounts for M.2 drives;

EZConn cable for connecting fans or lights;

Wrench for M.2;

Information booklets

The design of the board (FROZR DESIGN) is designed in MSI’s signature gaming style (without RGB backlighting), which combines a black PCB and large silver radiators with the brand’s logo and inscriptions. It looks modern and without unnecessary pathos. MSI B860M Gaming Plus WiFi is a six-layer motherboard, the quality of the textolite is difficult to assess without special equipment, but subjectively it does not feel as durable as previous generations of motherboards.

The EZ DIY approach is very convenient during the assembly process. The EZ M.2 Clip II mount allows you to install an SSD without a screwdriver in just a few movements. But removing the video card is not as convenient as it could be, because there is no separate ergonomic mechanism with a button, as on older models. Therefore, if you have a large video card and little space, you will have to show some skill to remove it

EZ Debug LED, in turn, helps diagnose problems. For beginners, it’s a real godsend, as it allows you to understand where you made a mistake and why your computer won’t start

The manufacturer decided to do without RGB backlighting. Whether this is a plus or a minus depends on the preferences of the end user. On the one hand, the money saved can be spent on more pragmatic and functional things, and on the other hand, no one is stopping you from adding atmosphere to your “PC aquarium” with third-party solutions.

Interfaces, connectors, accessories

MSI B860M Gaming Plus WiFi is based on the Intel B860 chipset. It is optimally suited for solutions based on Core Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 Series 2 processors. You shouldn’t expect too much from it, if you plan to squeeze the most out of your processor, then you need a Z890-level board. But for most users, the B860 is more than enough

The MSI B860M Gaming Plus WiFi has four radiators, with the VRM using a split design. The SSD heatsink is lockable and unlockable with a single press. Finally, there’s a chipset heatsink that keeps the B860 cool during intense PCH I/O loads.

The board supports up to 256 GB of DDR5 memory via four DIMM slots. Officially, speeds of up to 4800 MT/s are supported, but with overclocking, you can reach 8800+ MT/s — quite decent for high-frequency enthusiasts. Intel XMP 3.0 works without any problems.

The MSI B860M Gaming Plus WiFi has three PCI-E slots: one PCI Express 5.0 x16 (the controller is already integrated into the Core Ultra processor), one PCI Express 4.0 x16 (x4) and two PCI Express 4.0 x16 (x1). Additional PCIe 4.0 slots allow you to connect expansion cards, although there is not enough space in the micro-ATX form factor. As for the drives, MSI has not skimped on them: three M.2 slots, including one PCIe 5.0 x4 for the fastest SSDs. Plus four SATA ports for traditional disks. RAID support (0, 1, 5, 10) is also available, although most home users will not use it. The rear I/O panel contains the most necessary USB ports, although the number of ports may not seem enough for particularly demanding PC users. Here we have lightning-fast Thunderbolt 4 (40 Gbps), but keep in mind that with USB4 devices, the speed will be a maximum of 20Gbps. There is also a 10 Gbps USB Type-C, one 5 Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, and four USB 2.0 Type-A.

Wi-Fi 7 can theoretically reach 5.8 Gbps. It requires Windows 11 24H2 or later. In practice, this speed will be useful for those who transfer large amounts of data locally over the air between devices, including VR technology fans, where the image has long been broadcast without cables

Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 BE1750x will be appreciated by online gamers due to its high bandwidth and lower latency. Two aspects contribute to the speed increase: the channel bandwidth has been doubled from 160 to 320 MHz, and the data density has increased from 1024 to 4096 QAM (quadrature amplitude modulation), so each transmitted character now consists of 12 bits instead of 10 This is the same model as the higher-end MAG Z890 motherboard.

The MSI B860M Gaming Plus WiFi has an Intel Killer E5000 LAN controller with a speed of 5 Gbps. Most home networks won’t use it yet, but it’s a good investment for the future. In tests, regular gigabit Internet worked without any problems.

The audio system is based on the Realtek ALC897 codec with support for 7.1-channel sound. It is a fairly budget model with a signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) of 90 dBA / 95 dBA. Nevertheless, this is enough for most headphones, except for a small number of high-quality studio models, which can be more demanding of the appropriate equipment

There are two ARGB LED and one RGB LED connectors for aesthetics and customization. The processor is powered via a 6+8 connector, and five 4-pin connectors are provided for coolersThe VRM power supply scheme (12+1+1+1) for MSI B860M Gaming Plus WiFi is acceptable for its segment and is quite sufficient for test processor Intel Core Ultra 7 265K.

MSI B860M Gaming Plus WiFi software

The new CLICK BIOS X interface greatly improves the motherboard’s usability, as most common settings are placed on the main page for simple and easy access, even for beginners

The BIOS interface is divided into two key modes: EZ Mode for quick configuration of basic settings and Advanced Mode for in-depth control over all options

In EZ Mode, users can easily change the boot sequence, activate XMP profiles for automatic overclocking of DDR5 modules, and much more. All of this is done with just a few clicks, making it a good choice for beginners or those who avoid complex settings.

Thanks to its modular architecture, MSI Center allows you to install only the components you need. Recently, it is noticeable that its stability has increased significantly, although, in my opinion, it is a bit slow.

The package includes 60-day trial versions of AIDA64 Extreme and Norton 360 Deluxe. Useful for initial setup, although to use these programs permanently, you will have to pay additional money later.

Performance, energy consumption and heating

The Duet Rail power supply system (12+1+1+1) provides a stable voltage supply even under load. The maximum TDP of the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K BOX is 250W. Nevertheless, the temperature on the radiators did not exceed 53°C. The system power consumption reached 595 watts.

In synthetic tests and gaming scenarios, MSI B860M Gaming Plus WiFi worked stably. There were no freezes, slowdowns or any problems. You can see the results in the table and screenshots.

Test Result CPU-Z Single — 841 Multi — 14 285 Octane 2.0 Plus Single — 112 388 Multi — 957 614 WebXPRT 4 410 GeekBench 6 (CPU) Single — 3 006 Multi — 18 727 GeekBench 6 (RX 9070 XT) Open CL – 175 829 Vulkan – 184 961 AIDA64, Memory test (DDR5-6000) Read — 91 943 Write — 83 347 Copy — 87 310 Latency — 92.7 Cinebench R23 Single — 2 172 Multy — 32 494 Speedometr 3.0 38.1

M.2 connectors provided the following results:

PCIe 5.0 x4 — 14,485 MB/s read and 13,112 MB/s write (Samsung-9100-PRO-2TB);

PCIe 4.0 x4 (via chipset) 7,022 MB/s read and 6,682 MB/s write (Kingston FURY Renegade 3D NAND TLC 4TB);

PCIe 4.0 x4 (via chipset) — 3,433 MB/s read and 2,741 MB/s write (Samsung 980).

Experience of use

Assembling the system on MSI B860M Gaming Plus WiFi is quite comfortable thanks to the EZ DIY approach. Installing the M.2 SSD takes seconds without any additional screwdrivers. As for me, among other manufacturers — it is one of the most convenient solutions. Thanks to the system EZ Debug LED, if the system does not start, you do not need to run to the service center or call a familiar “repairman”.

Wi-Fi 7 worked stably even through two walls. Moreover, latency remained low, and there were no connection breaks at all. As the owner of a VR headset, the wireless connection speed was enough to play PC-VR games even with excessive 8K rendering and subsequent transmission to the helmet via Wi-Fi.

Price and competitors

MSI B860M Gaming Plus WiFi can be purchased for 8,539 UAH. For this money, you get Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, three M.2 slots, and a power supply system (12+1+1+1) — a good set.

Among the competitors Gigabyte B860M GAMING X WIFI6E. However, it has a weaker power supply and slower network interfaces. In addition, the motherboard is more expensive than the hero of our review.

ASRock B860M Lightning WiFi an attempt to “tempt fate” by getting better power, gaming lighting, and good sound. But the situation with network interfaces is the same as with the previous competitor. In addition, AsRock has a less developed software ecosystem.

8.8 /10 Rating ITC.ua Software 9 Convenient CLICK BIOS X and MSI Center Performance 8.5 Sufficient performance in its segment. Enough power for Core Ultra 5, 7 — 2nd generation Features 8.5 Fast network interfaces and a convenient mechanism for installing/removing drives. Price 9 Very competitive price. Heat 9 Low temperatures.