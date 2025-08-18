MSI GeForce RTX 5050 8G VENTUS 2X OC video card review: affordable technology for the undemanding gamer

It so happened that the GeForce RTX50 line of graphics cards faced very high expectations from potential buyers. This was especially true for the mid-range and high-end segments. This time, however, NVIDIA has also added a new video card for budget-conscious gamers who are not ready to pay all the money in the world for their hobby. Therefore, today’s editorial review is about the MSI GeForce RTX 5050 8G VENTUS 2X OC, which has every chance of taking its place in budget desktops.

MSI GeForce RTX 5050 8G VENTUS 2X OC Pluses: price; low power consumption; compact dimensions; quiet operation. Minuses: PCIe 5.0 x8 partially reduces the performance of PCIe 3.0. 8.5 /10 Rating

Technical characteristics

Interface PCI-E Gen 5 x16 (uses x8) Technical process 5 nm Graphics processor GB207 Memory bandwidth 20 GB/s VRAM capacity 8GB GDDR6 Memory bus 128-bit Streaming processors 2560 Exits 3 x DisplayPort v2.1b 1 x HDMI v2.1b Power connector 1 x 8-pin Energy consumption 130 W Recommended power supply 550 W Additionally DUAL-FAN THERMAL DESIGN Dimensions 197 x 120 x 41 mm Weight 491 grams Takes up space 2 slots

Test bench

To test the MSI GeForce RTX 5050 8G VENTUS 2X OC, we prepared a vigorous desktop on the AM5 platform, which has already become the “gold standard” for gaming performance thanks to the Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor.

System configuration:

BodyCougar FV270 RGB WHITE;

Motherboard ASRock X870E Taichi;

Processor AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D;

Cooling MSI MAG CORELIQUID A15 360;

Drive Kingston FURY Renegade 3D NAND TLC 4TB;

RAM Kingston Fury DDR5 Beast RGB (KF556C40BBAK2-64);

Power supplyMSI MPG GS 850W;

Monitor Acer Predator XB273UV3bmiiprx.

Package, appearance and cooling of MSI GeForce RTX 5050 8G VENTUS 2X OC

The video card arrived in a small glossy box with a nice color scheme that combines the style of MSI GeForce RTX 5050 8G VENTUS 2X OC with NVIDIA’s signature features. All together, it weighs only 827 grams, which is not surprising, since we are looking at a solution for budget-conscious gamers.

The package is quite simple, which is typical for this segment. Inside the box you will find a video card with protective caps on the connectors and a user manual. There is no leg provided, because 491 grams of weight is unlikely to harm your PCI-E. The absence of unnecessary accessories makes it clear that the manufacturer’s priorities are clear. After all, it focuses on the consumer, who knows exactly what he needs, without excessive decorative elements.

The design of MSI GeForce RTX 5050 8G VENTUS 2X OC demonstrates a restrained aesthetic. The case is made of matte plastic, and the back plate is the same.

MSI GeForce RTX 5050 8G VENTUS 2X OC is equipped with two TORX Fan 5.0 fans, which, according to the manufacturer, are designed to optimize and stabilize airflow. Thanks to the special shape of the blades, the ventilation system works efficiently even under high load. Also, according to the good tradition, there is Zero Frozr technology, which helps to reduce noise levels when the fans automatically stop at low temperatures.

Its compact dimensions (197 mm in length, 120 mm in height, and 41 mm in thickness) allow the card to be installed even in small cases

As in the older model (MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC), power is supplied via the decades-proven eight-pin connector. Therefore, owners of older power supplies that are not compatible with 12VHPWR need not worry.

Performance and architecture

From a technical point of view, the new architecture supports modern APIs, and for those working with AI scenarios and machine learning, support for Tensor cores will be useful to speed up computing. In addition, the NVENC codec is available.

8 GB of GDDR6 memory is still enough for most non-professional work scenarios. GeForce RTX 5050 is the only card in the Blackwell family that uses the previous generation memory standard. It is also worth remembering an additional limitation — only eight PCIe 5.0 lines. Therefore, users with older PCIe 3.0 motherboards may experience a decrease in performance. You can read more about this in comparison of AM4 and AM5 platforms.

When working on very large projects, VRAM limitations can be felt, especially if you’re working with large 3D scenes, high-resolution video footage, or selecting high quality settings in local image generators like Fooocus, Invoke, or Amuse. However, for most standard tasks, this aspect won’t be a significant issue.

The GPU operating frequencies, combined with good software compatibility and good power efficiency, allow this card to be used both for undemanding regular tasks and for non-professional advanced workloads

Gaming performance of MSI GeForce RTX 5050 8G VENTUS 2X OC The last time we saw a desktop graphics card with the “xx50” index was back in the three-thousandth generation. Although the NVIDIA RTX 3050 was announced back in 2022, it already had a version with 8 gigabytes of GDDR6 at that time. I don’t see a big problem in using this type of video memory, because the entire new AMD lineup, including the top of the line among the “reds” — Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT AORUS ELITE also uses GDDR6. From a gamer’s point of view, it’s the amount of video memory that’s most critical, not its type. Moreover, frame generation (MFG) is also not averse to eating up its share. Therefore, owners of video cards with 8 gigabytes of video memory will have to lower game presets and texture quality to achieve an acceptable number of frames.

So let’s see how it behaves in games compared to the RTX 4060 and RTX 5060. And let’s start, as usual, with STALKER 2. Thanks to DLSS and a frame generator, you can wander around the Exclusion Zone even in QuadHD resolution, not to mention FullHD.

But those who prefer classic rasterization will have a hard time. After all, in FullHD, without the help of “neuroenhancers,” we get only 46 frames per second, and in QuadHD – 32 fps.

However, keep in mind that this is an ultra-setting, and if you move the makeshift switch to the left, the situation will be much better.

The difference with the NVIDIA RTX 4060 ranges from 2 to 6% depending on the mode.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle continues to mock video cards with a small amount of video memory. Despite the fact that NVIDIA RTX 5050 supports DLSS 4 and Multiframe Generation, due to lack of memory, we can only enable DLSS. But there is not enough space for the generation of frames, so the game does not respond to its activation.

Despite this, we can play at 61 frames per second in QuadHD with DLSS and 91 FPS in FullHD.

But with Cyberpunk 2077 The new video card is doing just fine. With support for DLSS 4 and multi-frame generation MSI GeForce RTX 5050 8G VENTUS 2X OC confidently overtakes NVIDIA RTX 4060 in all modesThis is what new technologies mean.

By tinkering with the settings, you can achieve a high and stable frame rate even in QuadHD.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered turned out to be very demanding on the power of the graphics chip 2560 streaming processors do not inspire confidence, so the gap with NVIDIA RTX 4060 here ranges from 17.5 to 39%.

Even MFG x4 doesn’t help.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available for comfortable passage for future owners MSI GeForce RTX 5050 8G VENTUS 2X OC. It is undemanding in terms of video memory, taking up approximately 5.5 gigabytes at FullHD and 6.5 gigabytes at QuadHD. That’s why we have more than enough space here.

At Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 MSI GeForce RTX 5050 8G VENTUS 2X OCabout 9% weaker than the NVIDIA RTX 4060. But the balance of power has changed with the start of support for multi-generation frames in x4 modeTherefore, after that NVIDIA RTX 5050 has taken the lead. Thanks to the developers!

Brutal and heartless towards enemies — Doom: The Dark Ages At the same time, it is quite loyal to computer hardware. In the classical rasterization mode, the leadership is still held by NVIDIA RTX 4060 by 15-20%, but it’s unlikely that you’ll play that way.

The Multiframe Generation help again changes the balance of power And with FullHD MSI GeForce RTX 5050 8G VENTUS 2X OC outperforms the previous generation by 36%.

Power consumption, noise and heat MSI GeForce RTX 5050 8G VENTUS 2X OC

One of the significant advantages of MSI GeForce RTX 5050 8G VENTUS 2X OC is its energy efficiency. A TDP of 130W allows the card to be used even in systems with limited power supply, although the manufacturer recommends using 550W, which is clearly a large margin.

Thanks to an advanced cooling system with two TORX Fan 5.0 fans, the card keeps the temperature between 70-75 °C even during intense gaming sessions. If you want more silence, then at 53% of the speed in the hot summer, the hottest spot will be the video memory — it will heat up to 83 °C. The noise meter measured about 36 dB in this mode.

Zero Frozr technology allows you to stop the fans at low loads, which primarily ensures quiet operation and also preserves the life of your fans. In standby mode, the card consumes approximately 13 watts.

Experience of use

For a week of using MSI GeForce RTX 5050 8G VENTUS 2X OC, I had no complaints. If I were an avid gamer, I would certainly be upset when there is not enough video memory to enable MFG — it turns out to be a paradox. The table shows how much VRAM space modern games take up.

The Game FullHD, GB QuadHD, GB S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 6.97 7.25 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle 7.62 7.75 Cyberpunk 2077 7.2 7.4 Oblivion 7.18 7.25 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 5.77 6.47 Doom: The Dark Ages 7.35 7.5

We’re getting close to the point where stators and friezes will start. But for most undemanding gamers, this state of affairs is still acceptable. In general, the situation is reminiscent of how NVIDIA released GTX 1060 3GB and 6GB in 2016. And the version with more memory is still used for gaming, even though 9 years have passed! The moral is simple — you can never have too much memory.

Prices and competitors

MSI GeForce RTX 5050 8G VENTUS 2X OC can be purchased for as low as 12,290 UAH. Given its capabilities, the price is very affordable and compared to other options, the card looks quite attractive, as it demonstrates results similar in performance to MSI GeForce RTX 4060 VENTUS 2X BLACK 8G OC but with some advantages due to the use of the latest architecture and improved DLSS 4 technology.

It is also worth remembering that NVIDIA RTX 4060 supports PhysX x32, which the newer generation of 5000 series can no longer work with. Therefore, if this is critical for your past gaming projects, then older cards are still a good option.

However, the main competitors are also Asus Radeon RX 7600 Dual EVO OC and certain models from Intel Arc by type Sparkle Intel Arc B580 TITAN OC, which was already on our editorial review. It boasts a larger amount of video memory, which adds to the prospects for QuadHD gaming.

If you need a little more performance, you can spend a few thousand hryvnias and buy MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G GAMING OC. He suggests more energized productivity better temperatures, but comes with the same amount of video memory.

8.5 /10 Rating ITC.ua Working Performance 7.5 Limited by the amount of VRAM Gaming Performance 8.5 Almost parity with NVIDIA RTX 4060 Energy, Noise 9 130 W at maximum load Price 9 Adequate cost for current capabilities