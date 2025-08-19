Nintendo Switch 2 review: a modern update of a proven formula

Eight years ago, the Nintendo Switch redefined portable gaming by offering a unique combination of home and portable console. Since its launch in 2017, it has become the third best-selling gaming device in history — behind only the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS. The more than 152 million consoles sold explain why, for the first time in its history, Nintendo decided to release a direct successor with a number in its name rather than a completely new product. In many aspects, Nintendo Switch 2 looks like a safe continuation of the already proven formula. Did the company manage to preserve the same «magic» of the first model and at the same time meet the challenges of the modern market?

Nintendo Switch 2 Pluses: Large 1080p display; great sound; quality build and materials; enlarged Joy-Con with a new usage scenario; PS4 and Xbox One-level performance; backwards compatibility of games. Minuses: The battery life is significantly worse than that of the first Switch; the LCD screen, although of high quality, is inferior to OLED; the price is at the level of the current generation of consoles; and the game lineup is modest. 8 /10 Rating

ITC.ua

Technical specifications of the Nintendo Switch 2

Processor 8-core ARM Cortex-A78C Video card NVIDIA Ampere (1.72 TFLOPS in portable mode; 3.09 TFLOPS in docked mode) RAM 12 GB LPDDR5X ROM 256 GB UFS 3.1 Screen 7.9″ LCD (279 ppi) Wireless interfaces Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth Console wired interfaces 2 x USB 3.2 Type-C 1 x 3.5 mm audio jack Docking station wired interfaces 2 x USB 2.0 1 x HDMI 2.1 Gigabit Ethernet Battery 5,220 mAh OS Nintendo Switch Dimensions 272 x 116 x 13.9 mm Weight 534 г

Nintendo Switch 2 package contents

The Nintendo Switch 2 box contains the console itself, a pair of Joy-Con 2s, straps for them, a docking station, HDMI and USB-C cables, a power adapter, and a basic user manual. The HDMI cable, however, turned out to be rather short — this is worth considering when connecting to a TV. In addition, as before, the package includes a Joy-Con 2 grip holder that fixes the controllers in the form of a gamepad.

All elements are neatly packed in a transparent film. In general, the package is in line with Nintendo’s traditions, but if you want to get maximum comfort and functionality, you should immediately consider the additional costs of accessories: a Nintendo Switch Pro 2 gamepad, additional Joy-Cons for cooperative games in a large company, a separate camera, and a protective case and screen protector. All of this is not included in the package, of course.

Design of the Nintendo Switch 2

Joy-Cons have become slightly larger and heavier, but thanks to the new magnetic mount, they are easy to remove and place — just press the corresponding buttons on the inside. The controllers are held firmly enough to prevent accidental detachment, even if handled carelessly.

The new Joy-Cons also have a mouse mode. To activate it, you need to disconnect the Joy-Con and place it on a flat surface — it immediately turns into a mouse, and a cursor appears on the screen, which works just like on a PC. In this mode, you can control the interface and play certain games that support it. The transition between modes is smooth, and movements are accurately displayed on the screen. However, it is up to the developers to make the new control method interesting.

The location of the main buttons and sticks hasn’t changed much, but their tactile response has become more pleasant. The console has a second USB-C port on top, so it’s more convenient to play while charging.

The docking station has an updated look with smoother shapes that make it easier to insert the console. It now has additional USB ports and a more robust back cover.

Nintendo Switch 2 screen

On the surface, Nintendo Switch 2 — is a familiar concept, but scaled up. The screen is enlarged to 7.9 inches with a resolution of 1920×1080 and a wide color gamut with HDR support. The screen aspect ratio is — 16:9, pixel density is — 279 ppi. Support for a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz in portable mode makes movement smoother and gives you a little more reaction time, especially in dynamic games.

Although OLED has been replaced by LCD, it is almost imperceptible when playing indoors. But in bright sunlight, the LCD is already much inferior to its OLED predecessor, because the maximum display brightness is about 400 nits, which is enough for comfortable indoor gaming, but it is not enough for direct sunlight.

The LCD panel can not reproduce perfectly deep black shades, as OLED did, so dark scenes look more gray, and the contrast is lower. However, the increased diagonal, higher definition and wider color gamut make the image more saturated and detailed.

The desire to wait for the inevitable OLED version in two or three years seems quite justified.

Sound Nintendo Switch 2 has received a significant sound upgrade thanks to a specially designed spatial audio system supported by speakers located on both the top and bottom of the console. Theoretically, this allows you to create a more voluminous and rich sound even without headphones, which is especially noticeable during portable gaming. The most impressive thing is that the sound is unexpectedly clear and balanced for such a compact device. The speakers are free of the flat sound characteristic of the first model, and voices, music and effects sound clear and expressive. Interface The Nintendo Switch 2’s interface remains almost unchanged from its predecessor. Icons now have rounded edges, which gives them a more modern and neat look, but the overall menu structure and layout of options remain almost identical to what users have seen for more than eight years.

While the interface is user-friendly, fast, and familiar, it doesn’t impress with novelty or bold design decisions. Nintendo has taken the safe route, which allows for a smooth transition into the new ecosystem without unnecessary complications, but at the same time leaves you feeling like something fresher and more exciting could have been offered.

Nintendo Switch 2 performance

Performance is undoubtedly the main argument in favor of the Nintendo Switch 2. In portable mode, the console is capable of running games in 1080p resolution at 120 frames per second, and in docked mode — up to 4K at 60fps. Some projects support NVIDIA DLSS scaling technology, which allows you to increase performance without significant loss of image quality. There is also support for variable refresh rate (VRR), which reduces jerking and frame tearing — though it only works on the built-in display.

Thanks to the new Nvidia Tegra T239 chip and the combination of energy-efficient architecture and modern graphics technology, Switch 2 is on par with previous-generation consoles in terms of power, and in some optimized projects — even surpasses them in a portable format. This opened the door to much more demanding projects, including Cyberpunk 2077 with the Phantom Liberty expansion pack. Yes, it doesn’t look as good here as on a powerful PC or PS5, but the graphics are quite decent. Moreover, the game delivers stable 40+ FPS in portable mode.

If full-fledged AAA titles are already appearing on Switch 2 today, there is every reason to expect that their number will only grow over time.

The updated eShop experience is also a pleasant improvement: it now works smoothly and pages load quickly. Thanks to the new processor and high-speed storage, game launch and download times have been significantly reduced. This is complemented by an increased internal storage capacity of — 256 GB, expandable up to 2 TB using microSD Express cards.

Autonomy of the Nintendo Switch 2

The autonomy of the Nintendo Switch 2 has become one of the most controversial features of the new console. In the most demanding scenarios — for example, during Breath of the Wild: NS2 Edition or Cyberpunk 2077 — the battery lasts about 2.5 hours. In lighter projects like The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, the console will last about four hours without charging, which still falls short of the battery life of the OLED version of the first Switch. And this is although a completely new device was tested, so these figures are likely to decrease over time.

Although the result is better than that of powerful but voracious portable consoles like the Asus ROG Ally, the step back compared to the previous generation Switch is disappointing.

At the same time, reducing the screen brightness does not significantly extend the battery life. Charging time is also far from what we would like: both the upper and lower USB-C ports fully charge the battery in just over 2 hours, so in the case of demanding games, the console can charge almost as long as it works.

What about games?

One of the nice features of Switch 2 is the ability to seamlessly transfer your entire profile from your old console. This can be done by simply placing the devices side by side, connecting them to the charger, and following the simple on-screen instructions. However, the option to transfer your profile to the new console is offered only once during the first launch. After that, this option will not be available.

Almost the entire library of games from the first Switch is available on the new console via backwards compatibility. So even without any new purchase, owners of the previous Switch will have something to play, as they will have access to their library. Some of the older titles have been improved, such as Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, which are now available in special Switch 2 versions with higher resolutions, stable 60 FPS, and faster loading times. For owners of copies of these games for the first Switch, the upgrade will cost $10. It should be noted that the original versions of these games also perform better on Switch 2, offering smoother images, no frame drops, and faster loading.

The main game at launch is Mario Kart World, a new large-scale take on the series with 24-player multiplayer and an open world where you can drive freely. The second major release is Donkey Kong Bananza, a 3D platformer in which you destroy everything in your path as you collect bananas in colorful underground worlds.

There is also Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour — a techno demo that demonstrates all the features of the new console. Although logically, this game should be available to all Switch 2 buyers, it is sold separately for $10.

Experience of use

Nintendo’s new console feels like an adult version of the original Switch — with better build quality and a modern design. The screen is particularly impressive: 7.9 inches with 1080p resolution and HDR support, which gives a better picture compared to the first model. The console’s speakers and Joy-Con controller vibration have also improved significantly, resulting in a more immersive gaming experience.

Magnetic connection of the new Joy-Cons is a small but extremely convenient upgrade. It is now very easy to detach and reattach the controllers, and the magnet itself holds them securely. At the same time, the console looks and feels costly in your hands, with a high quality build that adds to the premium feel. Plus, unlike the original, the Joy-Con now has a unique — mouse mode function that opens up new gaming possibilities.

The Switch 2 is a bit bigger and heavier than the original, and you can feel it during long gaming sessions in portable mode. A big part of the problem is that the front edges of the case and controllers are now sharp and sharp instead of smoothly rounded like its predecessor. Because of this, Joy-Con unpleasantly cuts into the palms of your hands when held, causing discomfort during prolonged play. Therefore, in terms of ergonomics, the second generation Switch is significantly inferior to the previous one.

Prices and competitors

Price Nintendo Switch 2 starts from UAH 22 200. In stores that offer a two-year warranty, the price is 25,000 hryvnias. Given that the first generation of OLED screens can be purchased for 11,000 hryvnias, the Switch 2 is a bit of a scare with its price tag. Moreover, many worthy competitors have appeared on the portable console market in recent years.

For example, the same Steam Deckwhich is not far behind the new Nintendo console in terms of power, can be purchased for 18,400 UAH, giving you an OLED screen and access to your entire Steam library. More powerful in portable mode Asus ROG Ally costs from 29,600 hryvnias and runs on Windows 11, giving you more use cases. A real performance monster Lenovo Legion Go will cost from UAH 31,000.

8 /10 Rating ITC.ua Autonomy 7 In demanding games, the battery lasts for 2.5 hours. Screen 8 A large FullHD screen with rich colors and support for HDR and 120 Hz, but the brightness and contrast is inferior to its OLED predecessor. Design, ergonomics 7.5 The familiar shape has become larger, but the sharp edges of the Joy-Con 2 can cause discomfort during long games. Assembly quality, materials 10 The console is assembled with high quality, no backlash, and the materials are pleasant to the touch. Switch 2 feels like a premium device in your hands. Software 8 The interface has remained almost unchanged, which deprives it of the feeling of novelty. Everything works quickly and smoothly. Gaming Performance 8 Better graphics and higher FPS with support for new technologies like VRR. The console has caught up with PS4 and Xbox One in terms of power, and in some scenarios, it has even surpassed them. Price 6 More expensive than its predecessor. For the price of Switch 2 (≈23,000 UAH), you can buy a powerful home console. Sound 9 The speakers are loud and the sound is clear. The spatial audio effect improves the immersion effect of the game.