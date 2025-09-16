Nissan X-Trail N-Track test drive: optimizing abilities

It’s unlikely that Spider-Man could gain a following and conquer the world with just his ability to jump and climb walls, but his bright costume gave him charm. It set him apart from the crowd of superheroes and made him an example for others. Nissan seems to have adopted the concept and combined all the skills of the top-of-the-line X-Trail in one package, removing unnecessary decorations. The result is the Nissan X-Trail N-Track, which we will talk about today.

The new N-Track-styled bumper may not solve any problems, but it emphasizes the car’s personality and predatory nature. A separate package for more practical use seems like a good idea, because it removes the “noise” in the form of auxiliary functions such as background illumination, tilting rearview mirrors, or adaptive high beams. It leaves only values: all-wheel drive, a hybrid economic system, a five- or seven-seat configuration, and in addition adds upholstery with a special material that does not get wet and is easy to clean. Plus the favorite black color of the exterior elements instead of chrome.

As an additional feature for this Nissan X-Trail N-Track configuration, there are also special wheels with black inserts and a rougher look, which only emphasize its apparent simplicity, saying: do not compare me with others, because I am not like that.

What does the Nissan X-Trail N-Track look like? Basically the same as the others, but with differences. It seems that somewhere in the marketing center, an anti-crisis manager worked and put together everything you need in such a modern large crossover, removing features that do not solve anything globally, but only decorate and increase the cost. Such an optimal selection for an optimal price. After all, the N-Trak costs almost two hundred thousand hryvnias less than the top model, but it has everything you need.

Internal adaptation

Of course, soft mats are not so necessary when traveling long distances with children or friends – in the Nissan X-Trail N-Track, they are rubber. New seat upholstery is a separate move with calculated risks. Because the seats always deteriorate the most and suffer from dirt, sand, water, children, and outdoor recreation, here’s rubberized eco-leather, which may not be so pleasant to the touch, but it fully fulfills its function. It can be wiped with a simple damp cloth and does not absorb any aromas or dyes.

There will be no premium audio system or projection display, but there are still such necessary assistants as adaptive cruise with lane keeping (but not lane center), blind spot alerts, surround view cameras, and others. Plus all the abilities of an all-wheel-drive crossover, which gives you confidence on slippery roads and in difficult weather conditions.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

Powerful and economical

Indeed, e-4orce (electronically controlled all-wheel drive) has two electric motors on each axle, which the system connects according to the car’s behavior on the road. The electric motors act like controllers that regulate torque distribution. They instantly react to a loss of traction and redirect torque to the wheel that still has it. They react 10 times faster than any clutch. With additional regeneration, this is even more effective. The choice of driving modes as prompts to the system will also help: Eco, Standard, Sport, Snow or Off-Road.

Is the X-Trail e-Power e-4orce better off-road? If you consider 330 Nm plus 195 Nm of additional power, it is capable of both burying you in the sand and getting you out of the mud in a difficult moment. The only difference is how quickly all these additional systems are able to analyze and deliver only the necessary power to individual wheels, and slow down the rest. No, it won’t show sky-high results off-road and won’t even reach the level of the Renault Duster, but it will give you more confidence and allow you to go much further than conventional mono-drive crossovers.

Comparatively speaking, the e-Power system is a perfect choice for a crossover that will be with you for many years. The hybrid system eliminates all the flaws that owners of previous generations of Nissan X-Trail complained about. It’s like getting an extra superpower that works without any dependence on the owner’s emotional state (those who have watched the second part of Spider-Man will understand). There is no variator that gets tired and starts to howl, no additional clutches to take care of, and no complicated elements in general. Everything is quite clear and accessible in terms of maintenance.

The system here is also one of the most economical, because we have a 1.5 gasoline engine that works only as an energy generator for the electric motor that moves the wheels. Yes, it has driving modes when the engine can also participate in the movement, but for the most part, all the work is given to the electric motor on the front axle.

The main task of the engine is to power the battery. The components of the driving force of the Nissan X-Trail N-Track can work together, and then it seems that this majestic SUV is able to overtake even the Cayenne. The main thing is that it has enough power to overtake with a margin and instant response at any speed with fuel consumption at the level of a small city car. This is about 6 liters per hundred kilometers in mixed mode.

You can easily push the accelerator and race off to meet your adventures without worrying about having to recharge somewhere. The maximum distance on a single tank is about 750 km. It’s nice that you can go far, move in silence without scaring the birds and have time to hear the sounds of nature, and you always have a generator inside to recharge. It’s a separate thrill that you can actually choose an EV and drive exclusively on electricity whenever you want. Plus, there is also the well-known e-pedal function, which allows you to drive with one pedal without twitching your foot. It’s really a great thing in traffic jams.

Comfort of an airplane

The Nissan X-Trail N-Track has a comfortable ride, just like the regular X-Trail trim levels. There is no difference here and we have already told the details in test drive. So there’s no point in dwelling on this separately. However, it’s important to tell your companions about the travel amenities. And here they will feel like passengers on a charter flight. Literally, there is little space; it’s cramped, but everything you need is at your side, from cup holders to gadget chargers. Even off-road slippage will not scare you; it’s like riding on Santa’s sleigh. It’s good that they even thought about the three-zone climate.

In fact, access to the rear row in the Nissan X-Trail N-Track is not that convenient, because it does not leave more space for passengers even if you move the second row forward. This is not a long-wheelbase Jeep Cherokee. Yes, the sofa fidgets, and the seats have an adjustable backrest, as usual, two to one, but this does not change the situation for the gallery much.

The rear row can be folded out of the trunk and there is still room for a couple of suitcases in the stern. In the case of a family trip with all three rows loaded, it is still worth installing additional luggage space on the roof; otherwise, things threaten to displace passengers.

I think the seven-seater version of the Nissan X-Trail is a bit of a stretch, but it’s cool that it’s there. It seems to be the most affordable seven-seater crossover on the market because its price is 2,031,450 UAH. Although stop. There is also the Peugeot 5008, where there is plenty of space and easier seating, and crossover is in place, and the price is nicer — for the top model they ask for 1,674,200 UAH. However, this is only a mild hybrid based on a three-cylinder 1.2 engine, and here we have full power with optimal consumption and some off-road abilities. It gives more self-confidence, it is easier to maneuver, and the suspension is softer than the French one. And in the latest generation, the steering has also been improved, with more steering information and elasticity.

There is only one more competitor that breathes Nissan X-Trail N-Track in the back and it is Mitsubishi Outlander. And in the latest generation, it also offers three rows of seats. And here the difference in space and amenities goes into detailed comparisons, because each has a sufficient number of bells and whistles in its list. And in terms of driving performance, the Outlander does not lag, and in some respects even outperforms, as well as the price of UAH 1,754,000 for the top performance. Nissan has only one argument here — the hybrid system with all its advantages. And in the version with a mild hybrid, the X-Trail will be one hundred thousand hryvnias cheaper than the Mitsubishi.

PROS: efficiency, dynamics, handling, roominess, comfort.

Cons: The quality of materials and noise insulation could have been better.

Technical characteristics of the Nissan X-Trail e-Power e-4orce N-Trak