Nubia V70 Max smartphone review: what can the ultra-budget device do in 2025

В we have already been on the tests, smartphones from the Nubia brand: gaming monsters Nubia REDMAGIC 9 Pro and Nubia REDMAGIC 9S Pro. But today we’re going to take a look at their ultra-budget novelty, the Nubia V70 Max. And if the of the appearance of such smartphones in There are no questions for 2025 because they all havemore or lessadequate modern style, then as Is there a problem with iron? Or can a smartphone for 5000 UAH to become a reliable tool for calls, social networks and of entertainment? About all this we will tell you in detail in this review.

Nubia V70 Max Pluses: stylish and modern design; good package; IP54 dust and moisture protection; bright 120 Hz IPS screen; long battery life; fast charging; support for two SIM cards and memory cards at the same time; NFC module; excellent price/quality/capabilities combination; some people will need a 3.5 mm audio jack Minuses: weak chip, mediocre camera; dim display; simple vibration response; no stereo sound; lots of pre-installed apps and shortcuts 8.1 /10 Rating

ITC.ua

Technical specifications of the Nubia V70 Max

Screen 6.9 inches, 1600×720 pixels, IPS, 120 Hz, 254 ppi Processor Unisoc T606, 8 cores, 12 nm, 2 1.6 GHz Cortex-A75 and 6 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 Graphics chip ARM Mali-G57 MP1 RAM 6 GB LPDDR4X Built-in memory 128 GB eMMC 5.1 Memory card slot Є Interfaces and navigation GSM, 3G, 4G, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPRS, EDGE, HSDPA, HSPA, LTE Sensors Accelerometer, proximity sensor, fingerprint scanner Battery 6000 mAh, fast charging 22.5 W Number of SIM cards 2 Main camera 50+2 megapixels Front camera 8 megapixels Audio outputs Yes, 3.5 mm Body Plastic Level of protection IP-54 (Protection against splashes and dust) Operating system Android 15

Packaging and equipment

The Nubia V70 Max comes in double box of white and red colors with many inscriptions and the picture of the phone itself. The main rectangular box is located in the cardboard«covers».

Inside we see the device itself with pasted on display film, a paper clip to open the tray withSIM cards, transparent silicone case, manual, warranty, cableUSB-Cand power supply to 22.5 watts. The latter is very rare now, and looking at is the cost of the device, in this case it is more like gift or is a nice bonus.

Design and ergonomics

The new budget smartphone has a matte plastic body. В us on The review included an option in the light green color, and there is more gray version.

The Nubia V70 Max has a modern style with exclusion of the front panel — on The screen has a drop for the front camera. The side edges are thin, and the from upper and lower not very much.

The body of the smartphone is protected by IP54 standard. It is means that it is protected against dust and splashes and rain, but in the water, of course, do not throw it away You can.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

On the back panel we see the inscription Nubia and a large round protruding module with cameras and a separate flash. It is surprising that it is not installed in the circle because We see here a single plug instead of a camera. Not It is understandable why the outbreak did not is exactly in this place.

On a red lock button with a built-in fingerprint scanner was placed on the right side and volume keys.

On the left end has a port for twosim cards.

There is nothing on top.

On of the bottom face we see 3,5-mmaudio jack, microphone, port USB-Cand speaker. The Nubia V70 Max fits comfortably in palms, and the main thing is not to slips out. The plastic is matte and does not seem to is textured, but the body is solid, so the smartphone is securely held in hand.

Nubia V70 Max display

The new ultra-budget device hasIPS screenon 6.9 inches with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels and 120 Hz refresh rate. The pixel density here is 254 ppi.

В smartphone does not have presets in the section«Color temperature». Here you can only move the slider from«Warm»to «Cool»or use your hands to choose the main color on the wheel. However, there is a night mode that is convenient«Reading mode»and function«Night screen»that removes the blue light. В settings, you can also choose between automatic refresh rate and modes 60, 90 or 120 Hz.

The smartphone display dims at angles, and more the colors are a bit faded here, but as for this price category, we have an adequate increased frame rate, good brightness with which can be used to work on the sun. Я expected from the screen for I could have done much worse for the money, but despite the above shortcomings, I was pleasantly surprised. Of course, we need to remember what category of devices we are talking about We say.

Sound and vibration response

The Nubia V70 Max has one speaker and no has stereo sound. The sound is loud, not buzzing on the maximum volume, it’s good, but you can immediately hear that The sound is flat. But overall, I’m I also expected the worst from a price like that, but it turned out just fine.

В your smartphone also has DTS sound. Here you can choose the sound for games, movies, or music, or entrust all functions to«A smart choice», that is, artificial intelligence. Я did exactly that and only in this case, I felt at least some difference because when I switched other available modes with my hands, I not at all noticed the changes.

The vibration in the smartphone is simple, but it is not It made it kind of unpleasant. We just have a regular vibration motor and that’s all we need. This money is more than enough.

Nubia V70 Max cameras

The Nubia V70 Max features a dual primary camera plus a secondary lens on the 0,08 Mp. The main sensor here is on the 50 Mp with an aperture of F/1.8. The second one is on 2 Mp.

В application«Camera»no standard item«Photo». Instead, we see an AI camera. Judging by the just a photo in this case is done in the format 12 Mp plus it’s processed by AI algorithms and probably somehow auxiliary cameras work here. А perhaps they are needed for the regime«Portrait».

More there is a mode «50 Mp» and it was in I recommend taking photos on this phone. The difference in screen is not is very large. With these photos, it will be possible to work in the editor and more or lessto process them adequately.

Of course, the quality of the photos is mediocre, but as and almost everything in this model, better than I did expected. Yes, there are noises and cute during the day, and it’s я Not to mention the night photos, mediocre contrast, and color range, but the algorithms create good detail and make colors acceptable. Again the same as for an ultra-budget smartphone.

The front module does not has autofocus, and sensor in him on 8 Mp. In spite of this the camera takes good selfies and blurs the background beautifully in the portrait mode. And there are no problems with blurring of small details and other fun things that are in the significantly more expensive phones, when the There are many objects in the background.

On main and the front camera can record video up to and including 1080p at 30 frames per second.

Productivity, software, and games

Nubia V70 Max runs on 8-corechip Unisoc T606, made by the 12 nm technology. В it has two nucleiCortex-A751.6 GHz and six coresCortex-A551.6 GHz. The graphics chip here is ARMMali-G57MP1. 6 GB of RAM LPDDR4X format, and built-in 128 GB eMMC 5.1 format. Additionally, remember about the slot for two SIM cardsand separately for the memory card. You can also add to 6 GB virtual RAM.

З interfaces, navigation, and modules we have GSM, 3G, 4G, USBType-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPRS, EDGE, HSDPA, HSPA, LTE. I would like to pay special attention to availability NFC moduleв this ultra-budget model. I like this one the trend where manufacturers are increasingly more put this useful module even in the most affordable models.

See the benchmark results below. The tests are adequate as for this segment, the processor is expectedly weak, but cold. However, in pricier by Several thousand, budget models of kitchenware are almost not better. For example, in that ж OPPO A5 Pro. So the chip is weak, but it should be. At the same time, its power is more than enough for adequate smartphone operation, especially if you activate the increased refresh rate. But й for most modern popular games like Call of Duty Mobile, Wild Rift and Even PUBG Mobile will be fine with it. The settings will be average everywhere, but in some games you can even bethigh-maximum, а Somewhere you will have to go down to minimal.

Nubia V70 Max is powered by OS Android 15 with The proprietary MyOS 15 shell is very similar to the usual«clean»Android, but has built-in applications plus games. In addition, some thematic folders have already been created with game shortcuts or applications that just need to be downloaded from needs. The good thing is that is everything can be quickly deleted without dancing with tambourines, but I didn’t want pre-installed programs would be a little less. Advertising is not I found it.

In general, the phone works adequately and fast. Of course, sometimes there are microfreezes, but if you activate the b 90 Hz, then use the phone comfortably. Sometimes you forget that its price is 5000 hryvnias, but you also need to remember that is an ultra-budget model to understand the possibilities.

Autonomy of the Nubia V70 Max

The Nubia V70 Max has a battery of 6000 mAh. There is fast charging on 22.5W, but despite the large battery capacity, it takes almost three hours to fully charge. Have this on attention.

В PC tests Mark Nubia V70 Max showed a decent result of 13 hours and 59 minutes.

With standard use of the smartphone with auto brightness, 90 Hz refresh rate, with watching videos on the Youtube and з with a slight emphasis on mobile games, the smartphone easily holds a charge for a full day. If not play, then will withstand without any problemsone and a half to twodays.

User experience

Pros I liked the very nice price tag of the Nubia V70 Max. Of course, this is compromise device but it’s can be said about any phone with ultra-budget segment. У The novelty is a nice design, it’s big, there’s a nice set of a power supply that в in today’s realities can be considered a gift.

It is a pleasure to keep it in hands even without a case, as я has already written above. And it’s good that is a complete case that does not closes a nice, on my opinion, a fresh color. Don’t forget about the existing 3,5-mman audio jack that Someone will definitely need it.

Built into the the lock button, the fingerprint scanner works adequately. Of course, this is not The speed of modern ultrasonic in-situ sensors in flagships, but as for something like this works great. But on wet fingers do not responds.

The smartphone shows itself quickly enough. In everyday use, it’s definitely worth turning on the higher refresh rate because so it is as comfortable as possible, and you forget that is ultra-budget model.

Some people do not like the dull colors of the screen, but I not seen smartphones with of this category, where would have been different. That’s why it’s The norm for such a price tag.

The main and The front camera is the simplest, but thanks to the built-in AI algorithms, photos are extracted by quality as far as it is even possible. The front camera is especially pleasantly surprising. But again we still remember the price and context.

Prices and competitors

Nubia V70 Max sold for at a price of UAH 4,274. However, in most large networks such as«Hello?»the price tag of the smartphone is UAH 4999. Price, on I think it is very adequate. But in This category has many similarities in terms of the capabilities of the models. Sometimes they are a little cheaper, sometimes pricier.

Pay attention to Redmi 14C з with a price tag of UAH 3651, are Poco M6 4G (price from 4700 UAH) and Poco C75 (price from 3781 UAH). If you need something else easier, then є Motorola Moto G04 з price from 2950, and if to make it a little better, then є Motorola Moto G15 Power (price from UAH 5700).

We also have Samsung Galaxy A06 (price from UAH 3789) and Samsung Galaxy A16 4G (price from UAH 5300), Tecno Spark 30 Pro (price from 5400 UAH) and HMD Pulse Pro з with a price tag starting at UAH 3,671.

8.1 /10 Rating ITC.ua Autonomy 9 The 6000 mAh battery easily gives you a day and a half of battery life. It can last up to two. Screen 7.5 The 120 Hz IPS screen is more or less normal, but it's dim and doesn't look great at angles. Design, ergonomics 8.5 Adequate modern design and plastic body. Software 7.5 A normal shell with a modern level of customization. But there are a lot of pre-installed apps and games. Performance, Throttle 8 The chip is cold, but weak. But for this category it's okay. Camera 7.5 For its price category, the smartphone is able to take just fine photos. Price 8 The smartphone has a nice price tag, and it's worth every hryvnia.