Opel Grandland 2025 test drive: a big car for reasonable money

Our hero, the Opel Grandland 2025, has only now really grown into its majestic name. The best part is that, having acquired a lot of modern technologies along the way, it has spruced up without adding any extra zeros to the price tag.

If the first generation Grandland appeared back in 2017 and may not have become a sales leader, it had many advantages in its size, equipment and engines along with a competitive price. At that time, the 2-liter BlueHDi diesel engine was considered one of the most economical and offered 177 hp of power, which, combined with a spacious interior and trunk, made the large crossover a practical and indispensable travel companion. However, it lacked its charm and special character.

That was the opinion until our hero appeared. And the new second-generation Opel Grandland can already be considered a personality. It seems that Opel styling has finally found its way alongside other products from the Stellantis Group. It became the third representative of the German brand to be based on the STLA Medium modular platform. And here, the engineers went all out, making the Grandland really big.

The body length is now 4,650 mm, and the wheelbase has grown to 2,784 mm. In addition, the crossover has grown in height and width (1665 and 1905 mm). The dimensions are skillfully hidden by the soft design, and all that grandeur is not immediately noticeable. Only inside do you begin to be amazed at the miracle that the designers and constructors have created.

And the magic is definitely present here. Starting with the realization of the Vizor concept and ending with the smooth stripes of the silhouette. It seemed that most of the details were inherent only in the concepts, but they managed to bring quite impressive elements to life and not for all the money in the world. When bright elements appear in Europe, it begins to seem that they have roots in the Middle Kingdom, but not. Everything in the Opel Grandland 2025 is real and local. It now keeps up with Peugeot 3008at least in terms of style and character. And it was the Grandland that became the first production model with an illuminated logo and 3D Vizor front design.

A diode strip in the front that combines the headlights and illuminates the logo plus a diode strip in the rear with brightly colored letters — this is a modern solution that makes the car stand out from the crowd and creates a wow effect when the owner approaches it. Keyless entry combined with matrix light makes this feature simply magical.

An undetectable spell in the Opel Grandland

You can spend forever looking at the Opel Grandland 2025 from the outside, but opening the doors opens up another dimension — one of space, wonder and interesting developments. Starting with the incredibly spacious rear row and ending with a long multimedia dashboard. So now there are not just two monitors, but they are combined into a single information space with the latest generation of Stellantis software. And the architecture reflects the brand’s new conceptual solutions.

If a 10-inch dashboard may seem laconic, the large 16-inch elongated touchscreen will definitely impress you with its functionality, ability to customize widgets, and response quality. It seems that even on a budget, you can have a convenient, fast, and high-quality picture. Plus, there are additional shortcuts.

The monitors are separated by a rather interesting solution, separating information data. This way, the climate display is constant, and the control is convenient and can be done either by buttons or by touch on the screen. It is convenient that you can always see which settings are enabled.

Switching between menu functions is the main asset of the latest products of the concern, but it has a special scrolling feature in different models. It works quickly, and although the algorithms seem complicated at first glance, they are still standard and fairly simple, and it’s not difficult to learn them. The main thing is to immediately find the settings for the large projection display in the menu. It’s not the same visual as Audi’s, but it displays Waze maps, which is unique, especially in this class of car. However, you won’t get navigation information yet, only notifications from the maps with the location of the detection cameras, which is nice.

There will be a wireless smartphone connection even in the initial configuration, and the use of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is so convenient that you forget about the standard navigation. Separate additional panels on the sides help you quickly navigate the system.

Given that you spend most of your time inside the car, design, ergonomics, and comfort come to the fore, while sound and other tactile sensations are pushed to the back of your mind. And it doesn’t matter if you hear creaking and tapping through the hard plastic. This is easily covered by good acoustics. Perhaps the materials could have been better, the joints stronger, and the combination more concise, like in the Mokka. But the most important thing in Grandland is that they have preserved the effect of an adult modern family crossover, which also has something to please children: backlighting, adjustable cupholders, transparent glass above the smartphone charger, a wide and deep armrest, and other little things. A cool feature that no one else has — air outlets on the side right in the door cards. A very interesting solution that is both functional and effective. In general, the climate in Opel is two-zone, works at full capacity and keeps the temperature well. Inside, there is only one air outlet, which is also quite unusual, but does not cause any damage to the functionality. They may have saved money on noise, which is only slightly behind Nissan or Citroen. And this can be forgiven because the audio system is not bad. It’s nice that even in the middle class, such a quality of interior equipment has already appeared, in addition to styling. For the most part, the materials are pleasant and soft. Although the seats have mechanical adjustments, you can electronically adjust the lumbar support and knee height, and you can also change the length of the seat. The large amount of glass not only brings more light into the cabin, but also guarantees good visibility. Panoramic glass will cost extra, but it’s worth it.

The savings here are generally quite calculated, as for me, which makes the Opel Grandland 2025 the most affordable in the large SUV segment, which it can easily claim to replace. However, according to statistics, it stays within the segment and competes here with such giants as Kia Sportage, Toyota RAV4 and Hyundai Tucson. And today it is ready to compete with them on an equal footing, offering not only style but also one of the most spacious interiors. Passengers are provided with not just a lot of space, but an incredible amount. There is a gadget charger, pockets, an armrest, and the sofa can be folded in different parts, which allows you to transport long items without limiting the number of full seats.

Only the luggage compartment leaves much to be desired, with only 550 liters. Here, the Opel lags behind the Volkswagen Tiguan, which offers 652 liters, the Hyundai Tucson with its 620 liters, and the Kia Sportage with 591 liters. In fact, even this volume is enough for most tasks. The split-level floor adds practicality and the ability to change the depth and distribute luggage. There are hooks and elastic bands in addition to pockets, an emergency sign and tools can be mounted in the luggage door, and a tire iron is hidden under the bottom.

Modesty in behavior

It seems that the large dimensions require a unit that will move this car at a fairly decent speed, so there will be a slight disappointment here. Today, we are offered only the PureTech turbocharged 1.6-liter gasoline engine, which has been slightly modified and remained in its technical characteristics and simple settings. Now it offers 180 hp and 300 Nm of torque, which is enough for such a giant. Perhaps not for driving, but rather for routine.

For an interesting driving experience, it is better to go for the VW Tiguan or Skoda Kodiaq or Honda CR-V, but their price is tens of thousands more. The Ford Kuga offers good handling plus a low price, but still not as much as the Opel Grandland 2025. Here, with a starting price of 1,301,000 hryvnias, it is simply shocking.

So don’t expect precise steering and crisp feedback or soft suspension. The Grandland has enough of everything, but without the zest. The steering wheel lacks a bit of weight, and the rear beam is not designed to improve comfort at all. However, maybe this is the mystery of economy. It’s nice that the overall behavior of the suspension does not create irritating shaking, but behaves decently and balanced. Passengers don’t get tossed around, teeth don’t chatter, and potholes don’t feel as you might expect.

In general, the Opel Grandland 2025 behaves like a decent family man on the road: it gives way to others, does not go to extremes, and does not provoke fun. It’s just a pleasure to drive, not to compete for first place at the start. Accordingly, the fuel economy will be kept within 8 liters, but if you allow yourself fun starts, you will spend all 9-10 liters.

The old-format engine paired with a 6-speed torque converter is definitely not designed to be economical, but rather environmentally friendly. In Europe, however, there is an even more boring version of the 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine with a mild hybrid system. So we should at least be grateful that we got a more pleasant and powerful version. Changing driving modes adjusts the gearbox settings more than the steering wheel and suspension, so you even forget about them.

The maximum equipment and option packages offer top-of-the-line equipment with adaptive lighting, surround view cameras, driving assistants with adaptive cruise, and other nice bells and whistles that really help you while driving, gently insuring you at the right time. Even at this level, the systems have been taught to intervene carefully and unobtrusively. And the quality of the cameras is sometimes better than in the top models of the class.

You can customize the projection display as you like and change its display, as well as the information on the dashboard. In general, this extended projection is even more convenient than a large cluster. It helps you to see signs, notifications from Waze and auxiliary systems.

Conclusions and positioning

In the family crossover class, our German Opel Grandland 2025 strikes a balance between driveability, comfort, practicality, and style. It is precisely tuned for a comfortable, quiet ride, does not cause unnecessary worries, and there will be none with such a fairly easy-to-maintain set of units. The design has a wow effect that has become an integral part of success today, and the price is kept at the level of a small subcompact crossover. So this time Grandland has got such trump cards that will not be easy to beat.

Today there are two configurations: Edition and GS, which have a lot of nice bells and whistles, from keyless entry to LED lights all around. In addition, there are advanced packages that are worth taking right away. And if you fully stuff the crossover, its price will reach 1,609,280 UAH ($38,511) and bring it closer to competitors, but they will definitely not have the level of equipment that our hero will offer.

We can definitely say that the second generation raises Opel to a higher level and makes it stand out from the crowd. And the large crossover is now truly worthy of the title of flagship and the first place in the list of cars to consider as a new family member. However, drive enthusiasts should look for other options.

PROS: space, design, convenience, comfort, equipment, saturation of equipment, price.

CONS: dynamics, suspension, quality of materials in the cabin.

