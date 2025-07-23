Opel Mokka 2025 test drive: space and balanced changes

The compact is confidently moving towards conquering the segment. It is quite restrained in style, easy to operate, convenient to use and has a balanced functionality. Fresh updates have added more convenience and ease of use.

The Opel Mokka turned out to be more successful than all the latest models of the brand and brought with it a new design by Mark Adams, which we now praise. And now we’ve got some minor but useful updates for this crossover. If they can only be viewed externally under a microscope, the difference in the interface can be easily felt.

We first saw the new look of Mokka back in 2021 after the brand moved under the wing of a French concern. And even then it was a fully formed baby, which received the first signs of electrification and an electric version. The main thing is that it brought with it a new face and we could say that the Germans are no longer mediocre.

And now we have light updates, more cosmetic and functional than the expected global facelift. We slightly changed the design of the front end and played with the size of the inserts, as well as removed shiny chrome or colored inserts. Now the appearance is more restrained and stylish, but still recognizable.

We also played around with the Opel Vizion’s styling, modernizing the logo a bit and updating the LED headlight and taillight graphics. In fact, it’s hard to make an already well-developed design look more elegant and stylish.

Even from the outside, you can see that this crossover is like a little cocoon hugging you if you decide to dive into it. The body features are such that you dive inside when you cross the high threshold. Top optional comfortable seats and a dark interior only enhance this feeling.

The Mokka is built for stability and has a stance like a bulldog in a designer hat, which slightly smooths out the feeling of menace. The only thing that catches your eye is the fairly decent ground clearance for a crossover, which is not interfered with by anything under the floor — 160 mm of clear space. But it can sag easily if the car is loaded.

Convenience in the security service

There are even fewer updates in the cabin, at least at first glance, because they are hidden in the multimedia system. Now all Stellantis representatives receive new software, which is faster, more convenient and has many advantages in personalization. The screens are now 10 inches by default, instead of 7 or 10-12 inches as before. They look more solid and expensive.

Removed unnecessary keys for certain functions and redesigned front panel change the styling for the better. It seems that laconicism has played a plus here and there is even more space, but only at first glance. Most of the functions from all the buttons were given to the new software, which now offers smart navigation based on ChatGPT, as well as support for wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay. Now they work easier, faster, and keep you connected. All menu icons can be customized as desired, and the most important ones can be displayed on the home screen. In general, multimedia is faster and graphics are more modern.

There will be a glossy panel between the two screens that has its own functionality. It will display information icons that indicate the status of a system, including the tire condition monitoring system.

The central tunnel has almost everything the same as before, but next to the wireless charger, there is now a small niche where it is more convenient to store a car key or a pen. It would be nice to make it bigger. Cup holders also leave much to be desired. Grandland made them adjustable, but here, as we can see, the situation is different. In addition, the armrest is not adjustable, but has a small space for storing small items.

The Mokka has a new multifunctional steering wheel with a sloping bottom, not a small imitation like in the Peugeot 2008, but rather a fresh element. It is full-sized and offers more adjustments for adaptive cruise or multimedia. Only switching the on-board computer and the images on the panel is done by pressing the end of the levers on the left and right under the steering wheel.

Changes have also affected the design of the decor on the torpedo. It is now more «space» with imitation of aluminum or gray metal. It doesn’t strike the eye, and that’s a good thing, because it looks rather strange if you look at it and try to understand the designer’s intention. But the rest of the materials in the top GS trim will be decent, pleasant to the touch and partially made from recycled materials.

The seats here are as comfortable as possible, but this is an additional option (22,510 UAH). For a small surcharge, you get the ergonomic «cocoon», where you can electronically adjust the back support in different areas and the hamstring, and the driver will also receive a massage. Everything else is only mechanically adjustable — a good move to keep the price pleasant. In fact, you adjust your seat once and forget, so it’s not worth overpaying in this segment.

In general, the interior of the Opel Mokka gives the impression of style, but, of course, within the economy class: pleasing to the eye, pleasing to the fingers. Of course, taking into account ergonomics, convenience and comfort. The functionality is wide, the sound is decent for a budget class. Everything is reliable and there is plenty of storage space. It seems that you don’t need much more, if you don’t look back at the competition, where the same platform colleague — Peugeot 2008 offers a wow effect, better materials and interesting solutions. The Skoda Kamiq may look plainer, but it has much more space, and the storage space is simply impressive.

Mokka paid a lot of attention to the glove compartment. When you open it, you get the impression that you have actually activated a tunnel to another dimension. I have never seen so much space before. It’s nice that the space under the front tunnel was used so competently, because you can hide a lot of small things there.

However, the Opel Mokka has enough space everywhere. For this class, it’s not bad, and if you take into account the overall impression and the fit — everything is very optimal. The rear sofa folds out as standard — 4060. There are conventional USB for charging gadgets and air outlets. The legs can easily fit under the front seat, the tunnel in the middle is insignificant, which allows you to sit quite comfortably in the middle part. But still, three adults will not have enough space here, and if you are a tall person, it may be cramped. A tall man sitting in front will have almost no legroom behind him, but this is a problem for the entire class, not just the Mokka.

The luggage space of 350 liters is average, but there is a two-level floor. And don’t worry, the lid itself has damping locks, so it won’t shake over the years. And the ability to adjust the level allows you to increase the luggage space by several times. Moreover, it is also deep enough that nothing will fall out. And under the bottom, there is also a tool box with tools.

Optimization in action

As before, the Mokka is built on the CMP (Common Modular Platform) platform, which it shares with all the concern’s compacts. Of course, it also shares the chassis configuration. Here we have a MacPherson in front and a semi-dependent suspension on a — beam in the rear. Common engines are also unchanged. And the Mokka now offers only a version with a turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine with 136 hp, but paired with an 8-speed Aisin automatic transmission. This pairing has been familiar to us for a long time and has no hidden flaws, except for the engine’s not always smooth grunt.

With a weight of 1,295 kg, the compact is easy to accelerate and the three cylinders are more than enough. Only occasionally will noise from this «motorcycle engine» break through during acceleration, but for the most part it is quiet and obedient. In addition, this engine is not very voracious and fuel consumption can be kept at 7 liters, and in mixed mode it can drop to 6.5 liters. This is an average figure. Now there are many competitors that will offer much lower consumption, if you look at the Jeep Avenger, Toyota Yaris Cross and Ford Puma.

In terms of handling, it will also lag behind the competition and will be an average in all respects. The dynamics are also mediocre, and the suspension behavior, let’s be honest, could be better. At first glance, it’s a bit stiff and too sensitive to potholes, but then you get used to it a bit and realize that they were looking for a balance between high seating, handling, lightness, comfort, and price. This cocktail cannot be reduced to an adequate algorithm without losing some points. But for the price of $26,000, you forgive it a lot.

It is pleasant to communicate with, simple, understandable, does not hide surprises, except for hidden «Easter eggs» in the form of sharks, which Opel constantly does, adding playfulness to its products. The crossover is a pleasure to drive, without expecting sky-high dynamics and drive. Like a well-mannered dog, it is ready for challenges, always listens to you, and can fulfill almost all your whims. It will not be capricious in care even over the years.

For the initial market price, you can get a modern version of a compact car that can accommodate a family, a dog, a cat, and take you to the sea and back for not all the money in the world. Plus, it won’t make you nervous when parking or driving over bumps. And against this background, it will also offer the maximum number of security systems and assistants that can be available in this segment.

The Mokka has adaptive cruise control with lane keeping, emergency braking, blind spot warning, sign recognition, speed limit, driver fatigue monitoring, parking sensors and a rearview camera, and navigation. Yes, most of the bells and whistles will be available for a surcharge of UAH 46,080, but it’s worth it because the car becomes a good friend that provides gentle, unobtrusive, and reliable support. And it’s hard to imagine a modern car without adaptive lighting.

Conclusions and positioning

Given our society’s love for tall crossovers, the Mokka will be relevant for a long time, and along with a good balance of price, quality and feature content, it is one of the best options on the market. And now many people are starting to choose a compact B-class crossover not even from the trendsetter Nissan Juke, but from the Opel Mokka. It is fresh, unobtrusive, spacious and modern.

PROS: style, design, price/quality, interior, multimedia, functionality.

CONS: dynamics, controllability.

