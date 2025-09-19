OPPO Reno 14 smartphone review: when the middle class claims to be premium

OPPO Reno 14 is positioned as a mid-range premium smartphone that makes a serious bet on artificial intelligence capabilities, photography, and gaming performance. Did the Chinese manufacturer manage to create a balanced device that could compete with top models and cost adequate money? As always, we will analyze it in detail in the review below.

OPPO Reno 14 Pluses: premium design and good materials; serious IP69 protection level; excellent display with safe PWM dimming at 3840 Hz; powerful processor; good battery life of 6000 mAh; fast charging of 80 W; high-quality cameras Minuses: no wireless charging; no memory card slot; high price for the mid-range segment; no power supply included

Technical specifications of OPPO Reno 14

Display 6.59″ AMOLED, 2760×1256, 120 Hz, up to 1200 nits, PWM 3840 Hz, Gorilla Glass 7i Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350 (4 nm) Graphics chip Mali-G615 MC6 Memory 12 GB LPDDR5X + 256/512 GB/1 TB UFS 3.1 Wireless modules 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC Main camera 50 MP (Sony IMX882, OIS) + 50 MP telephoto (3.5x optical zoom, OIS) + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle Front camera 50 MP with autofocus and 3 focal lengths Battery 6000 mAh, 80W SuperVOOC fast charging Operating system Android 15 + ColorOS 15 Body Glass + metal Colors Pearl white, Emerald green Protection IP69/IP68/IP66, underwater shooting up to 2 m Dimensions 157.9 × 74.73 × 7.42 mm Weight 187 grams

Packaging and equipment

OPPO Reno 14 comes in a flat silver box.

Inside the box we find a smartphone with a film stuck to the screen, a clip for the SIM card tray, documentation and a USB-C to USB-A cable. There is no power supply in the box.

Design and ergonomics

At first glance, OPPO Reno 14 really gives the impression of a solid premium device because of its bright emerald green color and all-glass body with an aluminum frame. The edges of the model are flat, and the corners are rounded.

Despite the large 6.59-inch screen, the smartphone remains relatively compact and lightweight: its dimensions are 157.9 × 74.73 × 7.42 mm and it weighs 187 grams. With these characteristics, the device can be easily held with one hand for a long time and can be operated with the same hand without any problems.

The front panel has relatively thin bezels and a front-facing camera built into the screen.

On the back, there is a slightly protruding module with the main cameras and the OPPO inscription.

On the right side there are volume and screen lock buttons. There is nothing on the left. On the top we can see a microphone, an IR port and other sensors, and on the bottom there is another microphone, a USB-C port, a SIM card slot (2 nano-SIMs) and a speaker.

The back panel of OPPO Reno 14 is made of Velvet Glass. It is claimed to resist scratches and fingerprints. The latter are really almost invisible on the case, but it also probably depends on the color. However, you’re unlikely to see any traces of use on the otherwise white color either.

The new model has the highest level of protection against moisture and dust IP69. This means that OPPO Reno 14 can be immersed in water up to a depth of 2 meters for 30 minutes and can also withstand high-pressure hot water jets.

OPPO Reno14 display

OPPO Reno14 has a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (2760×1256) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The pixel density is 460 ppi. The screen resolution can be increased or decreased as desired. Visually, the difference is almost imperceptible, but the battery will consume more. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Typical brightness reaches 600 nits, and in automatic mode — up to 1200 nits, which guarantees readability even in direct sunlight. Because of this, I also advise you to always keep the auto-brightness on, because it is higher when you need it and you save battery.

The most important feature of the display is high-frequency PWM dimming at 3840 Hz. This is much higher than the safe threshold of 1000 Hz and makes the screen as comfortable as possible for prolonged use, and also reduces eye fatigue. At least that’s what the manufacturer claims.

Let’s not forget about the support for 100% DCI-P3 and HDR10+ color gamut, as well as additional features such as Splash Touch (improved image quality, enabled in the settings) and the ability to use the screen with gloves (separately enabled in the settings).

The OPPO Reno14 screen is really cool. Yes, it falls a little short of the flagships, but it still has excellent resolution, rich colors, and image depth. And it’s important that it has an AMOLED matrix.

Productivity, software, AI, and gaming

The heart of OPPO Reno 14 is the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, manufactured on a 4nm process. The graphics here are Mali-G615 MC6. The model has 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM (plus you can add another 12 GB of virtual RAM), 256 GB of built-in UFS 3.1 storage. There are also 512GB and 1TB variants. You cannot insert a memory card.

OPPO Reno 14 supports all modern communication standards: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4. There is NFC for contactless payments and support for two physical nano-SIMs or one SIM and eSIM.

In the synthetic benchmarks below, the device has excellent performance and this confirms its ability to confidently run any modern heavy games and work quickly.

It also has the AI Nano Dual Drive cooling system. It is claimed that it effectively reduces temperature peaks under load, and the HyperBoost 2.0 function provides stable FPS in popular games without trotting during long gaming sessions. Stress tests have indeed shown that the chip is cool enough under load and does not overheat.

Special optimizations are provided for gamers, so the manufacturer claims that MOBA games support up to 120 FPS for three hours of continuous play, and FPS games — up to 60 frames per second. And where can we go without AI today? This refers to the LinkBoost 3.0 function, which automatically switches Internet connection channels and provides a stable signal.

OPPO Reno 14 smartphone runs on Android 15 with the proprietary ColorOS 15 shell. The add-on is very similar to the wild visual mix of iOS and HyperOS. It is customized and can be adjusted in detail to the user’s preferences. But there are many programs, games, and other applications already installed. It is good that there are no ads.

The smart features include the classic Google Gemini connection, AI Translator, AI Voice Attendant, and AI Call Summary.

With the available hardware, the system works quickly and efficiently. Turn on automatic screen refresh and you’ll have excellent performance and no slowdowns.

Sound and vibration response

OPPO Reno14 is equipped with stereo speakers (main + earpiece), which together provide quite good sound for its class. The sound is loud and balanced, with clearly defined high frequencies and present middle frequencies. Low frequencies, of course, are lacking, and this is a classic physical limitation of compact speakers of any smartphone. However, it’s more than enough to watch YouTube videos or TV shows.

It’s nice that the manufacturer did not forget to support modern audio codecs. The available Bluetooth 5.4 works with aptX HD, LDAC, and LHDC, so owners of high-quality wireless headphones will be able to enjoy Hi-Fi sound.

There is also the Footstep Sound Boost feature, which will be a useful feature for mobile gamers. It amplifies the sounds of footsteps in shooters, which gives a tactical advantage. However, it only works in PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile.

OPPO Reno14 is equipped with the manufacturer’s classic O-Haptics linear vibration motor, and it creates a pleasant tactile response. The vibration is clear, varied in intensity, and most importantly, it does not buzz. During gaming sessions, the vibration response also works organically.

Unfortunately, and fortunately for some, there is no 3.5 mm audio port. All fans of high-quality wired sound will have to use a USB-C adapter, but owners of wireless models with high-quality sound will be satisfied because of the aforementioned support for popular and serious codecs.

OPPO Reno 14 cameras

The main camera unit of OPPO Reno 14 has a triple system of a 50 MP main module with Sony IMX882 sensor, OIS and autofocus, a telephoto module also with a 50 MP Samsung S5KJN5 sensor, OIS, 3.5x optical zoom and 7x hybrid zoom. Plus an ultra-wide-angle 8-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor and a viewing angle of 116 degrees.

The cameras support 4K/60 fps video recording with optical stabilization. However, there is a limitation that I didn’t notice right away: in 4K mode, you can’t switch to the wide-angle camera or between the main and front cameras during recording.

Separately, I would like to note the underwater shooting mode, which blocks the touch controls and allows you to take photos and videos underwater. After it is completed, the speakers are automatically ultrasonically cleaned of water.

AI functions for photography have not been forgotten either. There is an AI flash for perfect shots in the dark and AI Editor 2.0. It is claimed to have frame recomposition, facial expression correction, style transfer, and glare removal.

The 50MP front-facing camera supports autofocus, three focal lengths, and 4K video recording at 60fps with OIS stabilization.

The cameras in OPPO Reno 14 are really cool. Yes, it’s not a flagship level, because it’s not a flagship, but it’s close. The photos have excellent detail, adequate dynamic range and more or less realistic colors. The telephoto module also performed well, so you can zoom in almost without losing quality.

Of course, they are still a little “colored” by algorithms, but to my taste, they are much closer to the colors produced by real cameras than, for example, Samsung smartphones.

The front-facing camera takes adequate selfies and blurs the background normally, but its strength is in filming. The available 4K/60 fps with head stabilization is enough to make high-quality blogs and vlogs for social networks.

OPPO Reno 14 battery life

OPPO Reno 14’s 6000 mAh battery gives you good battery life. In PC Mark tests, it lasted 15 hours and 10 minutes, and this is a serious result. With auto-brightness and automatic screen refresh rate, with social networks, calls and a few games, the smartphone lasts a full day from morning to night and even a day and a half. If you remove the games and reduce the usage a bit, it will last for two days without any problems.

There is support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, which allows you to charge the battery from zero to 50% in 30 minutes. A full charge takes up to 50 minutes. However, I remind you that there is no such power supply included, so the charging time depends on the power supply you have. Unfortunately, there is no wireless charging either, which is disappointing at this price.

OPPO Reno 14 user experience

OPPO Reno 14 gives the impression of a balanced device. The smartphone works quickly, does not freeze and confidently copes with any tasks. ColorOS 15 is not very similar to pure Android, it has useful additions and unnecessary garbage in the form of pre-installed applications and games. I’m glad that at least there are no ads.

I liked the color of the new phone, and its design is standard for most Chinese smartphones in 2025. It’s cool that they brought in serious IP69 water protection, and with it the underwater camera mode.

There are AI functions in various aspects of use, but in my opinion, this is still more pomp and circumstance than real help to users. This applies to all manufacturers, not just this one. But there are definitely more AI capabilities here than I have seen in other models recently.

I liked the main cameras and the front-facing camera didn’t disappoint. Everything is fine with the battery life and the screen, so the overall impressions are mostly pleasant. So it’s time to talk about prices and competitors.

Price and competitors

OPPO Reno 14 is sold in Ukraine at a price of UAH 26,494 for the basic 12/256 GB version. This is a rather high price tag for the mid-range segment, but it is justified by the quality of the hardware, cameras, and other features. At the same time, it’s already half a step closer to the flagships, so some people may pay extra and take them. It’s also pricier than competitors, but they don’t always have what OPPO Reno 14 has going for them. However, I have to say that the manufacturer has started to set more or less adequate prices for its devices, although there are still questions about the price.

There are several interesting options among direct competitors Samsung Galaxy A55 (price from UAH 18,500) offers similar characteristics at a lower cost, but without IP69 protection and with a less powerful processor. There are also Xiaomi 14T at a price starting at UAH 17,724. It theoretically has better cameras, but worse moisture protection.

It also has OnePlus 12R (price from UAH 19,399) with the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, or Google Pixel 8a for UAH 21,499. We also have Realme GT 6 from UAH 17,099 with excellent performance. If you need something cheaper, but from the same manufacturer, then you should take a look at the previous model OPPO Reno 13 with a price starting at UAH 19,100.

8.3 /10 Rating ITC.ua Autonomy 9 The battery easily gives a day and a half of battery life. Screen 9 The screen is bright and vibrant. Design, ergonomics 8.5 Stylish modern design and cool color. Software 8 Normal adequate and fast software with pre-installed applications and games. Performance, Throttle 8.5 A powerful and cold chip. Camera 8.5 High-quality detailed images with a wide dynamic range. Price 6.5 The price is high for the mid-range segment, but the smartphone is packed with various features.