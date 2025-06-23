Overview of the MSI MAG CORELIQUID A15 360 liquid cooling system: bright design and gaming performance

Modern CPUs, especially top-of-the-line models for gaming and work systems, generate a lot of heat, and without good cooling, their potential can be unrealized due to throttling. MSI has long established itself in the liquid cooling market and offers its solution in the form of the MSI MAG CORELIQUID A15 360 based on the — «all-in-one» principle. Let’s check its capabilities in this editorial review.

MSI MAG CORELIQUID A15 360 Pluses: Easy installation with serial-connected fans and universal mounting for Intel and AMD; quiet operation at low fan speeds; support for LGA1851 offset mounting to improve cooling of newer Intel processors; easy connection via a single cable on compatible MSI motherboards; stylish design. Minuses: the pump remains audible even at low speeds.

Technical specifications of MSI MAG CORELIQUID A15 360

The MSI MAG CORELIQUID A15 360 is a three-part liquid cooling system with a 360mm radiator that fits a wide range of platforms, including the latest Intel and AMD sockets.

Manufacturer MSI Model MAG CORELIQUID A15 360 Support for sockets Intel: LGA1851, LGA1700, LGA1200; AMD: AM5, AM4 Material of the base of the CPU unit Copper Pump 3400 rpm Dimensions of the radiator 394 x 119.6 x 27.2 mm Radiator material Aluminum Fans CycloBlade 9 ARGB, 120 x 120 x 25 mm Fan speed 500-2050 rpm Air flow of the fans 64.89 CFM Features JAF_1 support for single cable, ARGB backlight, fans with serial connection Warranty 3 years

Test bench

To test the MSI MAG CORELIQUID A15 360, we have assembled two test systems this time: one based on the processor AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and the second based on Intel Core Ultra 9 285K. The tests were conducted on the Windows 11 24H2 ver. 26100.4061.

Configuration of the main test bench:

Body Cougar FV270 RGB WHITE;

Motherboard ASRock X870E Taichi;

ProcessorAMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D;

CoolingMSI MAG CORELIQUID A15 360;

DriveKingston FURY Renegade 3D NAND TLC 4TB

RAMG.Skill DDR5 32GB Trident Z5 Neo RGB;

Power supplyMSI MPG GS 850W;

Video cardGigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT AORUS ELITE;

MonitorAcer Predator XB273UV3bmiiprx.

Since the test matherin boardASRock X870E Taichi implemented in the E-ATX format, it requires a spacious and at the same time impressive case. The solution is Cougar FV270 RGB WHITE from CompX in a special edition of — ANNIHILATION, with additional 3D printing and artistic painting on the back wall, stylized as The Last of Us.

Components, packaging and appearance MSI MAG CORELIQUID A15 360

MSI MAG CORELIQUID A15 360 comes in a bright box with a colorful SRO image on the front side, where the ARGB backlighting immediately attracts the attention of a potential buyer. The box immediately draws attention to the presence of an offset mount for LGA1851.

On the sides and back are product specifications and features, such as the CycloBlade 9 fans with hybrid blade design and MSI CENTER support for backlighting. The packaging is quite sturdy, with an internal cardboard tray and protective foam on top to ensure safety during transportation.

Everything you need for installation is included: 12 screws for fans and heatsink, a set of racks for Intel (LGA1851/1700/1200) and AMD (AM5/AM4), spring screws, an Intel backplate, universal and offset brackets for LGA1851, and a tube of thermal paste.

The water block has a beveled design with the MSI Dragon logo and MAG branding. It stands out for its brushed aluminum finish and ARGB backlighting. The classic design also features an aluminum radiator with a textured surface that does not collect fingerprints and 390 mm long tubes in a braided EPDM rubber wrap.

The CycloBlade 9 fans with nine blades connected by an outer ring also feature bright lighting. Their daisy-chain connection reduces the number of cables, which is very convenient for installation.

Installation and configuration Installation of the MSI MAG CORELIQUID A15 360 is simple and straightforward. First, you need to make sure that the fan cables are positioned so that they are long enough to connect to the appropriate connectors in your case and on your motherboard. The cables are pre-installed and connected in series to simplify cable management. For the LGA1851 platform, you can use an offset bracket that replaces the universal bracket to better cool Intel processors with non-centered cores. In the case of the AM5 test bench, we had to remove the plastic motherboard mounts and install the appropriate racks. The water block is mounted on the processor using spring screws that are screwed in crosswise for even pressure. The process is straightforward.

MSI MAG CORELIQUID A15 360 software

MSI recommends using MSI CENTER to control the ARGB backlighting and fan settings. This application allows you to adjust the colors and lighting effects on the water block and fans, synchronizing them with other system components. The interface of the program is quite simple, although sometimes it seems a bit overloaded with additional functions that are not always necessary for working with SROs.

The fan and pump speeds can be adjusted via PWM in the BIOS or MSI CENTER. So you have complete freedom of action, choosing from a wide range of options between quiet operation and maximum cooling.

On compatible MSI motherboards with the JAF_1 connector, you can connect a single cable for power and backlight, which makes cable management much easier. Overall, the software is stable, although the backlight can sometimes flicker when changing colors, which is typical of many ARGB systems.

Temperature and noise conditions

When tested on Intel Core Ultra 9 285K in maximum Turbo mode, MSI MAG CORELIQUID A15 360 showed average results. In the Prime95 and CPU-Z stress tests, at maximum fan speeds, the processor temperature reached 87°C, and at 1000 rpm it reached 89°C. Reducing the pump speed to 10% PWM increased the temperature by only 3-4°C, which indicates good efficiency even at lower speeds.

In games where the processor load is less intense, the temperature stayed within 60-65°C with medium fan settings, which will appeal to avid gamers. Noise level remained moderate: at maximum speed — 47.6 dBA, at 1000 rpm — 31.9 dBA, and at minimum (about 500 rpm) — only 30.6 dBA.

This makes MSI MAG CORELIQUID A15 360 an interesting solution in its class in terms of acoustic properties. The pump at full speed is not very loud in comparison, even though it accelerates to 3400 rpm.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D offers moderate TDP and is much easier to cool than Intel Core Ultra 9 285K. If you overclock the CPU to 5400-5500 MHz for all cores, the power consumption increases to 153 watts.

In games, 54-67 °C was most often seen, in benchmarks 74-84 °C (5-7 °C more when overclocked), and in some specific scenarios 80+ °C was briefly observed. With the maximum load of not only the processor, but also all PC components, the temperature rose to 85 °C at a room temperature of — 27 °C.

Experience with MSI MAG CORELIQUID A15 360

MSI MAG CORELIQUID A15 360 left mixed impressions. On the one hand, the SRO looks stylish thanks to its unusual design and high-quality ARGB backlighting, which does not blind, but adds aesthetics. On the other hand, the cooling performance is not impressive, especially when compared to more expensive models. It copes well with everyday tasks and games, but under extreme loads it lags behind the segment leaders.

The ease of installation and a well-thought-out cable system that reduces clutter in the case are positive. Compatibility with memory and video card is unquestionable, and the quiet operation at low speeds will suit those who appreciate acoustic comfort.

Price and competitors

MSI MAG CORELIQUID A15 360 is positioned in the middle price segment with a recommended price of 4480 UAH, which makes it an affordable option for 360 mm SROs.

Compared to Chieftec Iceberg 360which costs about the same, MSI offers quieter operation but inferior cooling efficiency Corsair NAUTILUS 360 RS ARGB BlackAlthough more expensive, it provides better temperature performance and flexibility in pump setup. It also has a 5-year warranty.

Among the competitors, it is also worth mentioning Deepcool Mystique 360 Blackwhich is superior to MSI in terms of cooling. The main advantage of MSI — is the design, lighting and ease of installation, especially on motherboards with EZ Conn.

8.5 /10 Rating ITC.ua Design, ergonomics 9 Interesting design, easy installation. Performance 8 Average performance for its segment. Price 8.5 The price is within our means.