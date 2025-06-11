PC of the month (June 2025)

Monthly we collect the latest PC configurations to help you choose the best solution for your budget and tasks — from basic systems for 1080p gaming to real monsters ready for 4K with ray tracing. You’ll find three balanced builds in the most relevant price categories: budget, optimal, and advanced — with two variants of each based on Intel and AMD processors. Without marketing fog only proven components, an adequate price-performance ratio.

Budget PC for ≈ 32000 UAH

Budget PC in 2025 — a system that will pull out current games in Full HD with acceptable settings and without technical pain. Due to rising prices, the starting point has shifted upward, so now the minimum threshold for adequate gaming is about 32,000 UAH. It is in this category that it is most difficult to maintain a balance between performance, «upgradeability», and price, but at the same time — it is the most popular segment among Ukrainian gamers, where every hryvnia counts.

Intel platform

Gaming PC «Budget PC» Price, UAH Processor Intel Core i5-14400F 5694 Motherboard Gigabyte B760M DS3H DDR4 4147 RAM 32 GB (2×16 GB) Kingston Fury Beast DDR4 3200 2743 Drive 1 TB MSI SPATIUM M450 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2259 Video card Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 WINDFORCE OC 8 GB 13732 Cooler BOX 0 Power supply MSI MAG A550BNL 550W 1859 Case Deepcool CC560 2122 The entire PC 32556 Power consumption in games 285-290 W

i5-14400 F — 10-core (6P+4E) chip on Raptor Lake architecture. Compared to 12400F it has a higher base frequency as well as additional energy-efficient cores, which improves multitasking and performance in games that scale well across threads.

Gigabyte B760M DS3H DDR4 — One of the best budget boards on the B760 chipset — Supports PCIe 4.0 for graphics cards and SSDs. Suitable for any 12th-14th generation Intel processor without restrictions, has four DDR4 slots — convenient for upgrading up to 64/128 GB. There is no Wi-Fi, but for a desktop machine with Ethernet, it is not critical. MicroATX format, which fits well in most budget cases.

Kingston Fury Beast — 16 GB is usually enough for a budget phone, but if the price difference is small (and now 32 GB sometimes costs as much as 16), this is a great upgrade «for the future».

MSI SPATIUM M450 — is not the fastest, but for gaming, the speed is sufficient, and the volume is just right.

RTX 4060 8 GB — a great mid-range graphics card for gamers who want to get the latest productivity in modern projects at no extra cost. The graphics card is based on NVIDIA’s Ada Lovelace architecture and features 8GB of GDDR6 memory with a 128-bit bus, which provides good bandwidth for 1080p and even 1440p gaming with neural network assistants. MSI MAG A550BNL 550W— a good power supply with official 80 PLUS Bronze certification, provides a stable power supply, and has protection against overvoltage and short circuits. Deepcool CC560 — one of the best budget models in its class: it has ventilation, bundled fans, and a normal internal layout. AMD platform Gaming PC «Budget PC» Price, UAH Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 4868 Motherboard MSI B550M PRO-VDH WIFI 4489 RAM 32 GB (2×16 GB) Kingston Fury Beast DDR4 3200 2743 Drive 1 TB MSI SPATIUM M450 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2259 Video card Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 WINDFORCE OC 8 GB 13732 Cooler BOX 0 Power supply MSI MAG A550BNL 550W 1859 Case Deepcool CC560 2122 The entire PC 32072 Power consumption in games 270-280 W



AMD Ryzen 5600X — is still one of the best options in the mid-range segment. 6 cores/12 threads equals excellent gaming and multitasking performance. The included BOX cooler, although not top-of-the-line, is quite sufficient for the 5600X.

Oregano MSI B550M PRO-VDH WiFi — A reliable mid-range card with PCIe 4.0 and Wi-Fi support is a big plus.

Other components remain the same — there is no point in changing the GPU, RAM, or storage, because the key difference between these builds is only in the processor and chipset. All other components perform equally well in both versions.

The optimal PC for ≈ UAH 62,000

For most gamers, the 1440p resolution has become the perfect compromise between visual wow and hardware requirements. This is the sweet spot where you can enjoy modern graphics at high presets without going into debt for 4K. It is in this segment that we look for the smartest graphics cards — those that squeeze the most out of mid-range architecture without turning your PC purchase into a financial thriller.

Intel platform

Gaming PC «Optimal» Price, UAH Processor Intel Core i5-14400F 5694 Motherboard MSI B760M PROJECT ZERO 7099 RAM Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 2×16 GB 6000 MHz 5186 Drive 2xSSD Kingston NV3 SNV3S/1000G 4814 Video card Asus GeForce RTX 5070 Prime OC 28235 Cooler be quiet! Pure Rock Pro 3 LX 2749 Power supply Seasonic G12 GC-850 (Gold) 4325 Case Gamemax Infinity Plus 2455 The entire PC 60557 Power consumption in games 420-430 W

Processor Intel i5-14400 F has moved from the previous configuration to the big leagues, while remaining a good choice for a mid-range gaming build that is not afraid of multitasking.

be quiet! Pure Rock Pro 3 LX — this cooler, although not in the top segment, is characterized by its quiet operation and good efficiency, which allows you to keep the temperature under control even under load.

MSI B760M Project Zero — a device with a special design approach: all ports are located on the rear panel, which allows you to unload the side walls of the case from cables and improve internal air circulation.

Kingston — a great choice, especially considering that DDR5 is gradually becoming the standard for new builds. Although the performance gain over DDR4 is not always critical, it is an investment in the future.

Kingston NV3 SNV3S/1000G — a fast and reliable SSD that doesn’t need to be introduced.

Asus GeForce RTX 5070 Prime OC — the graphics card offers superior 2K performance with support for the latest technologies, including DLSS 4 and hardware decoding of modern codecs. It can comfortably run games with high settings and opens the door to 4K gaming with optimizations.

Seasonic G12 GC-850 — 80 PLUS Gold certified power supply, which guarantees stability, high energy efficiency and durability.

Gamemax Infinity Plus — a comfortable and quiet solution with good headroom and efficient ventilation. It is designed for both air and liquid cooling, so it can support both a modern CPU cooling system and additional fans or SROs.

AMD platform

Gaming PC «Optimal» Price, UAH Processor AMD Ryzen 7 8700F 7615 Motherboard MSI B650M GAMING PLUS WIFI 6699 RAM Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 2×16 GB 6000 MHz 5186 Drive 2xSSD Kingston NV3 SNV3S/1000G 4814 Video card Asus GeForce RTX 5070 Prime OC 28235 Cooler be quiet! Pure Rock Pro 3 LX 2749 Power supply Seasonic G12 GC-850 (Gold) 4325 Case MSI MAG FORGE M100R 2455 The entire PC 62078 Power consumption in games 470-480 W



Ryzen 7600X — a 6-core processor based on the Zen 4 architecture, which is significantly faster than the previous generation. It runs hotter, but also delivers better performance, especially in games, where it often outperforms the competition.

MSI B650M Gaming Plus WIFI — a balanced mATX motherboard based on the AMD B650 chipset that offers up-to-date support for Ryzen 7000-9000 series processors, fast DDR5 memory up to 7200+ MHz, a powerful 13-phase power supply subsystem and advanced cooling system, as well as the latest interfaces with USB-C Gen2, 2.5G Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6E.

Progressive PC for ≈ UAH 104,000

At this level, we are already talking about 4K — not just as a high resolution, but as a tool for serious tasks: streaming, video editing, graphics work, and, of course, gaming with maximum detail. This is the choice for those who want to not only play, but also work with visuals to the fullest.

At the same time, we should be realistic: without DLSS and «custom settings, some demanding projects in native 4K may sag. But that’s the point — to build a system that allows you to enter the high-definition world without astronomical costs. This is an advanced level that balances top features with common sense.

Intel platform

Gaming PC «Progressive» Price, UAH Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 14210 Motherboard MSI Z890 GAMING PLUS WIFI 10617 RAM Patriot Memory Viper Venom DDR5 2x32GB 9199 Drive SSD Kingston KC3000 SKC3000S/1024G 3640 Video card Palit GeForce RTX 5080 GamingPro 51799 Cooling system MSI MAG CORELIQUID I360 6430 Power supply MSI MPG PCIE5 850W 5520 Case Lian Li Lancool 216 4320 The entire PC 105735 Power consumption in games 520-530 W

Intel Ultra 7 265K — a powerful processor from Intel’s top-of-the-line line, the price of which is currently around UAH 11,000. But there is one important thing: it is quite hot and requires high-quality cooling. A nice bonus is that its price has dropped by UAH 1,000 compared to the May price list MSI MAG CORELIQUID I360 copes with the heat fluxes of this monster without any problems, without making unnecessary noise. MSI Z890 GAMING PLUS WIFI — offers enough slots for any expansion, a sturdy VRM with high-quality components and premium case materials. Plus — built-in Wi-Fi and a modern set of ports that won’t become obsolete in a few years.

Patriot Memory Viper Venom DDR5 2x32Gb — modules that cope equally well with games and serious work, such as video editing or 3D modeling. SSD Kingston KC3000 SKC3000S/1024G — here we had to compromise on volume, but not on quality. It steadily withstands heavy loads, doesn’t sag when installing heavy games or editing 4K video, and generally feels like a real NVMe premium at a price below Samsung.

Palit GeForce RTX5080 16GB — a well-balanced graphics card that offers 16 GB of modern GDDR7 memory and supports all the latest NVIDIA features. Comfortable gaming experience even in 4K with high settings without burdening the system with excessive heat or noise — is possible.

MSI MPG PCIe 5 850W — With ATX 3.0 certification, this PSU is fully prepared for the stresses of RTX 50-series and future upgrades. The cables are of high quality and the power supply is stable — like armor for the entire build. Lian Li Lancool 216 — one of the most well-thought-out options on the market: it supports video cards up to 392 mm long, watercoolers with radiators up to 360 mm, and power supplies up to 220 mm. But the most important thing is the cable management, which is not only possible, but really pleasant and convenient, which is rare even among expensive cases. AMD platform Gaming PC «Progressive» Price, UAH Processor AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 22995 Motherboard MSI MAG B850 TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI 11860 RAM Patriot Memory Viper Venom DDR5 2×32 GB 9199 Drive SSD Kingston KC3000 SKC3000D/2048G 6119 Video card Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT AORUS ELITE 16 GB 37939 Cooling system MSI MAG CORELIQUID I360 6430 Power supply MSI MPG PCIE5 850W 5520 Case Lian Li Lancool 216 4320 The entire PC 104462 Power consumption in games 520-540 W

Ryzen 9800X3D — one of the main contenders for the title of gaming king among AM5 processors. The X3D thermal profile forces you to take a serious approach to the choice of cooling — «box cooler» is not an option here. But as a gaming weapon — it is an uncompromising choice. Oregano on the B850 chipset — has everything you need for modern gaming and upgrades. Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT AORUS ELITE — AMD’s latest RDNA 4 graphics card, which directly competes with the RTX 5070 Ti. It offers powerful performance especially in 1440p and 4K resolutions, and uses FSR 4 for upscaling. Yes, you won’t find DLSS here, but there are no memory or bus limitations, as is often the case with competitors. The custom version of AORUS ELITE is a real tank in terms of size and thermodynamics: hot but quiet. Conclusion

Looking at our three configurations, you realize that the choice of PCs in 2025 has become clearer and more interesting at the same time. For example, the budget build with Intel Core i5-14400F and RTX 4060 is the best option for those who want to comfortably play modern hits in Full HD with a small margin at 1440p on medium settings. It’s especially nice to see 32 GB of DDR4, which is a rarity in the budget segment today. Such a PC is a solid foundation for starting without overpaying.

If you want to step up, then a build with the same Intel i5-14400 F or Ryzen 7 7700X paired with RTX 5070 Prime OC offers a significantly higher level of performance. DDR5 memory and a modern cooling system guarantee stability and future-proofing. The RTX 5070 is a true companion for streamers and aspiring video editors, easily pulling 1440p at ultra high frame rates. This option is a happy medium between price, performance, and versatility.

And finally, at the top are top-of-the-line solutions with Intel Core Ultra 7 265K or Ryzen 9 7900X in combination with RTX 5080 and 64 GB DDR5. Here, 4K gaming, 8K video editing, and complex 3D graphics are no compromise. This is a platform for those who simultaneously work with resource-intensive tasks and want a lag-free gaming experience.

It is also worth mentioning that the PC market is not standing still: even budget systems are now outperforming machines from a few years ago, and top configurations — this is a completely different level. When choosing between Intel and AMD, DDR4 and DDR5, RTX 4060 and RTX 5080, you are guided not only by numbers but by real possibilities — comfort and performance.

So, if you want to play 1080p without any problems, a budget PC with i5-14400F and RTX 4060 will be your reliable ally. For 1440p comfort and creative tasks — an optimal build with Ryzen 7 7700X and RTX 5070 will be a great choice. And if you dream of almost uncompromising 4K and 8K video, a system with RTX 5080 will not disappoint.

The choice is yours, but we’ve done everything we can to make it conscious, thorough, and with a pleasant aftertaste «this is a real desktop — for a PC gentleman!».