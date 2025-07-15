Peugeot 3008 test drive: immodest sophistication

Modesty is a beautiful thing when nothing else can. That’s why Peugeot doesn’t skimp on bold design decisions time and time again. Only the new generation of the brand’s top crossover is ready to collect awards not only for beauty but also for functionality.

It’s hard not to giggle as you approach our Frenchman. And then a quiet smile for the eyes does not «roll», you giggle loudly and expressively. With the previous generation and light updates to the grille and optics, it seemed that it was impossible to make it more beautiful and original. However, French designers have worked out every last detail, drawing details not only from the front but also from the rear.

The third generation 3008 has exceeded all expectations and its own dimensions. The move to the new STLA Medium platform brought an increase in wheelbase, length, width and height. Moreover, the rear end has been redesigned and now the rear pillar is more sloped, making it look like a 408 or even a BMW X6. However, the Frenchman still looks elegant and sophisticated.

Now there is not just one optical click, but three, as well as three stripes in the rear lights. And all three of these stripes descending from the headlights are glowing and also switch to orange when the turn signals are turned on. It looks really cool and attracts the attention of everyone around. This Peugeot clearly has no modesty and will always be in the spotlight.

I consider it «blasphemy» not to turn on the greeting function, because it allows the owner to admire all the car lights, and to record the locking and unlocking of the car, because keyless entry works just fine and the key can be lost in the bag for a long time, the main thing is not to forget which bag it is in. And if you turn on the locking notification function, the sound does not honk all over the street, as Ford does, but softly picks up without annoying others. A trifle, but nice.

Cosmic comfort

You hold your breath when you open the door. After such impressions from the outside, you can’t be bored inside. And then the next «hiccup» begins, which I did not expect even from Peugeot. It’s nice that the wow effect is not at all the same as with the Chinese. It’s like another dimension of reality there, and you don’t know what orbit you’re in. Here, Venus has been conjoined with Mars for a long time, and this collaboration has given birth to a new child — a rather massive architecture with elements of rising monitors and a 3D backlit console, into which you can stare as if into the abyss. The main thing is not to flirt.

The most interesting thing is that you can customize the large 20-inch monitor the way you want. It is divided into several zones: the dashboard and the information display, but all widgets are replaceable and can be moved. An additional touch panel is designed for easy and quick access to functions. You can fix any icon on it, from turning on the massage of a separate chair to calling your mother. When you understand how it works, it seems that there is simply no place more convenient.

The complex architecture is actually quite functional. This large tunnel in the center serves as an armrest, a cup holder, a holder for large, long things, and a hiding place for small items. I found the volume rocker located directly under my right hand to be a very cool solution, and it also provides quick access to changing driving modes and emergency braking.

But the gearshift switch was moved to the front console. Yes, you have to reach for it, but that’s the convenience of not having to touch it again, and over time it even starts to seem convenient. Although personally, I think it would be possible to move it to a lever under the steering wheel, as Mercedes, VW, and Hyundai do.

The signature iCockpit hasn’t lost its charm and retains the small steering wheel and driver-oriented design. Only this time it feels somehow more spacious, although the steering wheel still partially overlaps the dashboard and you can’t see some data. However, everything is customizable and changeable, so this situation can still be resolved.

Of course, only Peugeot offers massage in the front seats in this price category, but here it is limited to the proprietary «cat’s feet». Nevertheless, during long journeys or at the end of the day, it is incredibly relieving from fatigue. You’re stuck in a traffic jam, and the massage works, and your strength seems to be restored. In general, the chairs are adjustable not only in the main directions. Here you can set the lumbar part, the chest part, or inflate the side cushions with air, and they will hug you. It’s a very cool thing that you rarely see even in premium chairs, and it’s very important for your back. Plus, you can extend the knee rest and make the seat longer. The navigation is especially worth mentioning — it’s the standard TomTom i-Connect® Advanced, which now also shows traffic in the city. Incredible, but true. And this is in addition to the fact that there is a wireless connection to your smartphone, and Waze navigation is broadcast directly to the dashboard. And, of course, it regularly notifies you of the presence of automatic fixation cameras.

In general, there is everything for a comfortable life right in the car, and you don’t want to leave this unfriendly and gray world at all. The fabric upholstery creates additional coziness, and the 3D panel adds depth. The backlight has several discreet colors to choose from, and they will also change when you change driving modes.

All pockets and containers are deep and roomy. The only thing to complain about is the audio system, which could be better. It lacks surround sound, and the settings are limited. It’s a shame, because in the Hyundai Tucson, you could even direct the volume only to the driver. But the music sound was rich and high-quality.

Rear passengers were also limited, with only heated seats and a few outlets for charging gadgets. Despite the increased dimensions, no space was added here. Of course, there’s enough space, but the Opel Grandland has much more room for passengers. In the Peugeot 3008, all but the tallest will be fine in the back, and if you completely roll the front seat back, even a child will not be able to move.

It’s cool that now you can fold it into three separate parts. So you can transport the longboard with the full size of the seat. This is actually a very convenient thing. And yes, there is a 520-liter trunk, which is not as much as in a Hyundai Tucson, but more than in a Nissan Qashqai. The split-level floor, space for «roll cage» and tools are also preserved.

Unexpected behavior

Finally, we are offered a very interesting and economical version of the hybrid engine based on the three-cylinder 1.2 PureTech, which we first met in the Jeep Avenger. But here it produces 136 hp instead of 100 hp in the Jeep and has a slightly more powerful battery of 0.43 kWh. This is a lithium-ion NMC battery, which is enough to roll on electric traction only up to 3-5 km. However, the 48-volt system is closer to a HEV than a mild hybrid in terms of its operation and allows for fuel savings.

The system’s algorithms are interesting, allowing you to switch on the electric traction even at 100 km/h and consume less gasoline. And the numbers on the dashboard will tell you which mode is currently working: if they are blue, it’s electric, and if they are white, it’s gasoline. The electric motor itself is integrated into a six-speed box, which does a good job and is indistinguishable from the 8-speed Aisin that was used before.

Despite the small displacement, the engine accelerates the heavy crossover quite well. In the city, it’s more than enough. It picks up power quickly and responds to the accelerator instantly. It is almost inaudible in the cabin, and turning it on and off does not cause discomfort. If you listen closely, the engine rumbles like a little lion cub, instead of the serious lion you expect to hear when you look at the 3008. The most important advantage of our eco-friendly engine is its fuel consumption, which does not exceed 6 liters even on the highway. And in the city, you can stay within 5.5 liters per 100 km.

Once again, the driver’s breath will be taken away when overtaking at speeds over 100 km/h, because here lies the whole efficiency of this hybrid and all those 136 horses are over, so there is no one to row further than «». And all the sluggishness that drivers complain about is fully manifested. The three-cylinder engine simply can’t rev anymore, and the electric motor has too little reserve to help. So you have to be careful with such movements and restrain the urge to overtake a truck that is doing more than 90 km/h on narrow intercity roads.

If you like to drive «hot» highways, then it is better to consider the option with a 1.6-liter 180 hp engine, as was the case with the test Opel Grandland. It offers much more power and torque. However, consumption will be higher — about 9 liters.

It’s a pleasure to drive this lion. The steering wheel is small and crisper than in the Opel Grandlend. It has a better response, and changing driving modes adds to its heaviness. However, this does not affect the suspension, which is the simplest here: in front there is a multi-link MacPherson type, and behind there is a conventional beam. A good combination in terms of maintenance, but not for comfort.

It’s tuned to be resilient and absorb minor imperfections. The emphasis is on handling more than softness, so rear passengers will be shaken a bit «shaken» on bad roads. By default, only front-wheel drive will be available. There may not be any all-wheel drive versions. Perhaps only in versions of the plug-in hybrid. In Europe, it is available, as well as the electric version.

Full security package

Recently, products from Stellantis have been characterized by finely tuned assistance and safety systems. The Peugeot 3008, of course, will have a full set, from blind spot warning to adaptive cruise control with lane keeping, as well as matrix lighting. All of this works perfectly and without complaint.

The surround view cameras have significantly improved in terms of image quality, but visualization of the surrounding situation begins only while driving, as before. This is the style. This makes it a bit difficult to navigate, but you can always switch to different cameras and see everything you need. There is no separate button to turn on the cameras, which is always missing, but the quick access panel helps out incredibly in our case: just put the camera icon in a convenient place and you will have quick access to them.

Conclusions and positioning

As always, the French are on top of their game. The new Peugeot 3008 not only sets the bar in terms of design, but also offers a high level of equipment for relatively little money. The price starts at UAH 1,326,300 for the initial Allure trim with a hybrid engine. It will be distinguished from the top trim only by the absence of adaptive cruise, matrix light, massage, heated steering wheel and heated rear passenger seats, a rear armrest, and other small details. However, you can always add more for a surcharge.

The top GT version with optional packages makes the crossover simply incomparable in its price category. For 1,534,900 UAH ($37,500) plus a safety package (36,450 UAH), it is difficult to find a more worthy representative. Even the Hyundai Tucson offers less for more money at 1,993,500 UAH ($47,575). Only the Nissan Qashqai with a price of UAH 1,630,860 ($38,921) will be on par, but the 3008 is still larger in size, if not in status. And in the midsize crossover segment, there may now be a leader who will take the lion’s share of buyers even from the Toyota RAV4.

PROS: fantastic style and design, richness of equipment, interior, space, ergonomics, quality.

CONS: dynamics on the track.

Technical characteristics of Peugeot 3008 1.2Hybrid GT