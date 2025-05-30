Review of Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS headphones: open fit, signature sound

We have already reviewed in-ear headphones Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless and large invoices Accentum Wireless. And recently, the Germans have introduced new Sennheiser Accentum Open earbuds, which have already been under the watchful eye of ITC.ua. Let’s see what they are capable of, how they sound, whether they fall out, and tell you about many other features of the new TWS.

Sennheiser Accentum Open Pluses: compact size of the case and modern eco-style; universal balanced sound; fast charging; IPX4 moisture protection; adequate price Minuses: no app; not the best battery life; not universal ergonomics 7.8 /10 Rating

ITC.ua

Technical specifications of Sennheiser Accentum Open

Headphone type Inserts Emitters Dynamic, 11 mm Frequency range 25-15000 Hz Sensitivity 109 dB Connection Wireless, True Wireless Compatibility Android, iOS, PC Bluetooth version 5.3, range 10 meters Support for codecs AAC, SBC Management Touch Microphones There are noise canceling, two on each earbud Protection against moisture YES, IPX4 Headphone battery capacity 35 mAh Battery capacity of the case 400 mAh Autonomy Up to 6 hours in listening mode, up to 28 hours with charging case Charging USB Type-C Weight of the earbud 4.35 grams Case weight 29 grams

Packaging and equipment

The packaging of the Sennheiser Accentum Open model is as compact as possible, because the case is tiny.

Inside the mini-box we see a case with headphones on a cardboard insert, a USB-C cable, documentation, and user manual.

Design and ergonomics of the Sennheiser Accentum Open

The Sennheiser Accentum Open has a very compact trapezoidal case made of matte plastic. There is a manufacturer’s logo on the front panel.

The bottom has a USB-C port for charging and a status indicator.

The inside of the case is also made of matte plastic, but there are some glossy elements.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

The Sennheiser Accentum Open headphones themselves have a rather long leg, and their material is matte plastic.

On the case, we can see the charging contacts, sensors, speakers covered with a grille, microphones, a touch panel on the outer part of the legs, tiny Sennheiser logos and L and R inscriptions.

We reviewed a version of the headphones in cream and milk color, and there is also a black version.

In the first color, there is no dust or other traces of use on the case and headphones at all, but in black, everything may be different.

Sennheiser Accentum Open are IPX4 waterproof. This means that the headphones are not afraid of rain, sweat, or any other moisture, but you should not dip them in water or swim in them. Features of the Sennheiser Accentum Open Sennheiser Accentum Open are wireless in-ear headphones with 11-driver drivers. The declared frequency range is 25 – 15000 Hz, sensitivity is 109 dB. The frequency range of the built-in microphone is 100 – 10000 Hz. The headphones support two popular codecs: AAC and SBC.

Due to the design, there is no active noise-canceling, so you will always hear the environment and conversations nearby. People even often take such earbuds because of the ability to communicate with someone nearby without taking the headphones out of their ears.

Sennheiser Accentum Open has touch controls on the outside of the legs. There are also sensors that monitor the status of the headphones. If you take one out, the music, or video is paused. When you put them back in, the track or video automatically continues. It’s a very convenient feature that not all models in this price range have.

Connection, application, and management

The Sennheiser Accentum Open is equipped with a Bluetooth 5.3 module. The connection is fast and reliable. However, when you first connect to your phone, you still have to go into the Bluetooth settings, find and connect to the headphones there — the screen will not automatically prompt you to connect, as is the case with more expensive models.

TWS headphones have the Multipoint function, so they can connect to two devices at the same time and quickly switch between them. For example, it can be a laptop and a smartphone, and switching, for example, when someone calls you on the phone, and you are connected to a laptop, happens in just a few seconds.

The manufacturer has a Sennheiser Smart Connect application, but at the time of the review, the program does not see the headphones. Perhaps this is because they are new, and simply have not yet been added. But most likely, the manufacturer decided to take the easiest way out and just sell them without software support.

This is a common practice for earbuds, especially in the affordable segment. Of course, for some, this will definitely be a disadvantage, and they will be right. And someone doesn’t use such applications at all, so they won’t care.

As for touch control, there are the following commands:

A single tap on the left or right earbud starts or pauses music, video, or other audio. You can also answer calls.

Double tap on the left or right earbud to switch tracks forward or backward. You can also hang up the phone.

Triple tap on the left earbud to activate the smart pause function.

By swiping up or down on the left or right earpiece, you can make the volume louder or quieter, respectively. The same applies to the conversation volume during a call.

Sennheiser Accentum Open sound and microphone

Sennheiser Accentum Open have a pleasant universal and balanced sound. It can’t be characterized by the emphasis of any frequencies, although, probably, the middle is the most, but only a little bit. It is also quite detailed.

At the same time, we have accentuated lows, but this is understandable because they need to be amplified due to the design of the headphones. They don’t sit deep in the ear like in-ear headphones, so you can’t create powerful bass. But you can amplify them a little to compensate for this point.

High frequencies also stand out. They are probably the best developed here, so the overall impression is positive.

The Sennheiser Accentum Open can be recommended for all genres of music, for YouTube videos or Netflix series. The sound is loud, but not buzzy at maximum when you need bass to stand out (e.g., dance music), high frequencies are heard where you need them (e.g., classical music), voices in movies are clear, and explosions and action scenes are three-dimensional.

At the same time, you need to understand and remember that these are in-ear headphones. You won’t get the same sound as you might get with in-ear models. This is especially true for bass.

The microphone in the headphones is very adequate and almost does not distort the voice. It just doesn’t cut the sounds of the environment, so you can hear them, but the voice is loud and well transmitted. Therefore, it’s more than enough for work calls, distance learning, or just talking on the phone.

Sennheiser Accentum Open autonomous operation

Sennheiser Accentum Open has 35 mAh batteries in each earbud and a 400 mAh battery in the case. The claim is 6 hours of operation on a single charge and up to 28 hours of operation with the case. There is also fast charging — 10 minutes gives 1.5 hours of operation. The full charging time is one hour.

In my case, the headphones lasted 6 hours, but I listened to music mostly at 20-30% volume in the background while working and rarely turned up the volume to 80-90% while playing sports. That is, if you listen to music not in the background, but as usual, you are unlikely to reach the 6 hours claimed, but I think 5 will definitely be enough.

User experience

I liked the Sennheiser Accentum Open. They have a really tiny case that fits easily anywhere, although the headphones themselves are normal size.

I am glad that the touch panels do not work every time you adjust the headphones, but really only respond to specific taps.

The sensor responsible for recognizing the location of the headphones also works well. If you take one off, it immediately pauses it, and if you put it back on, it starts a video or track. But there were also jokes when he did this, but the headphones were in his ears. They were just about to fall out, so he probably thought they had already fallen out and paused them. The joke here is not in the sensor, but in the mismatch between my ears and the headphones.

The sound is very adequate, even the bass is not badly cut through. Of course, for in-ear headphones and this price category. It’s also worth remembering that the better the headphones fit your ears, the better the sound, so try them on somewhere before buying. Or maybe you’ve already had a similar model and know if they fit you.

These are in-ear headphones, not in-ear TWS headphones, so their fit will be worse because this is the design and it’s normal. In this case, everything is always individual, for some people they will fit like a glove, and for others they will fall out at the slightest movement.

I should also note that the bigger your ears are, the worse these earbuds will theoretically fit. And vice versa. I will explain why using the example of Sennheiser Accentum Open.

The headphones fell out of my rather large ears easily when walking and playing sports, but it still required action and active movements, or bobbing my head. I’ve had experiences with much worse fitting earbuds more than once. That is, they do not fit perfectly, but they do not fall out with every movement.

And my wife has small ears, so the headphones fit perfectly, no worse than in-ear headphones, maybe even better. Because they were held by this ear cartilage, literally from all sides, so it was very difficult for my wife to shake them out of her ears. The headphones did not fall out at all when she was actively moving, walking or playing sports.

Price and competitors

Sennheiser Accentum Open are sold at a price starting at UAH 3,988. The price is adequate, but there are plenty of competitors in this segment. So let’s take a look at what the market offers in terms of inserts.

Of course, there areApple AirPods 4but their price tag starts at UAH 5088. The most popular in this segment are Samsung Galaxy Buds3 (price from 3250 UAH), and there is also a serious option Marshall Minor IVwith a price tag starting at UAH 3270. Let’s not forget about JBL Tune Flex 2 (price from 2700 UAH) andXiaomi Buds 5 (price from 2929 hryvnias). And if you want something as affordable as possible, but more or less adequate, then there areRealme Buds T01 with a price tag starting at UAH 525.

7.8 /10 Rating ITC.ua Autonomy 7 Normal, but not the best battery life. Design, ergonomics 8.5 Stylish eco-design and compact form factor. Features 8 There is fast charging and sensors that track the position of the headphones. Price 8 Just an adequate price. Sound quality 8 Balanced universal sound. Options 7.5 Basic kit with cable.