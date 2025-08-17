Review of the movie "Nobody 2"

In the new action movie “Nobody 2”, viewers will find a portion of fights, explosions and absurd situations that sometimes make you want to laugh or sing along to the soundtrack. The movie doesn’t try to look smarter than it is, it simply invites you to forget about your everyday life, sit comfortably in a cinema seat and watch the protagonist solve problems with his fists and bullets. A pure, unadorned action movie that is not ashamed of its simplicity. But does it work? Or is it just another action movie that won’t leave a mark? Let’s find out.

Pluses: Vivid and dynamic fight scenes, Bob Odenkirk's charisma, good staging of explosions and action, fast pace, no sagging Minuses: Predictable plot without intrigue, caricatured thieves with motivation because it's necessary; complete lack of depth in the script, sometimes too straightforward and rude 6 /10 Rating

ITC.ua

“Nobody 2”

Director Timo Tiajanto

Genre action, comedy

Starring Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, John Ortiz, Sharon Stone, and others.

Premiere August 14, 2025, cinemas

“Nobody 2” brings us back to a world where the protagonist, at first glance, doesn’t stand out from the crowd, but as soon as someone crosses his path, everything that can be smashed to pieces starts flying around. This is an ordinary action movie that doesn’t even try to pretend to be something more, but that’s its honesty.

There are no complicated moral dilemmas or deep dramatic lines here, only bright fights, explosions, shootouts and caricaturedly evil antagonists whose motivations are clear from the first shot. And yes, you know how it will end from the first minute, but that’s not the point. The point is to turn off your brain once in a while and get a pure adrenaline rush from an old-fashioned mahacha, where fists speak louder than words.

“Nobody 2” is a case where a movie doesn’t even try to pretend to be smarter than it really is. And this has its own charm. We are looking at a thoroughbred action movie that honestly declares from the first minute: “Plot? Motivations? Twists and turns? Forget it, the main thing here is to fight beautifully, shoot loudly and have everything explode.” And we must admit that in this respect it works without fail.

Villains — are as caricatured as possible. Their behavior and lines are reminiscent of comic book villains from the days when no one was ashamed to make a fake laugh and a “I’m bad because I have to be” grimace. The motivation is clear from the first second, and already in the opening scenes you can accurately guess who will get hit in the head in the finale, how and when. All of this sounds like a disadvantage, but in this case — it’s part of the game. They simply did not plan to make an intellectual drama with action elements.

The movie exists to turn off your brain in the evening, collapse in your chair, and enjoy a frankly stupid but colorful flick. The staging of the battles looks spectacular: there are bloody moments, spectacular stunts, and choreography that feels alive, not sterile, as in many modern blockbusters. The director clearly understands that the audience came for a spectacle, and he gives it to them head on.

The actors are another plus for the movie. Bob Odenkirk looks surprisingly convincing for his age: he moves fast, fights hard, and knows how to sell even the most ridiculous scenes so that you believe he can actually kick down a door with one shoulder. This is a separate respect.

Sharon Stone, on the other hand, is too caricatured. Her character is evil simply because the script needs an evil character, and we are never given any other reason. It’s like she’s from another movie — one where everyone is playing a satirical parody.

The music, the cinematography, the editing are all within the norm. There are some cool visual moments when explosions are filmed in slow motion, or when the camera goes through a fight in one motion. The soundtrack is not impressive, but it doesn’t spoil the picture either, it just enhances the action without distracting.