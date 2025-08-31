Review of the series "The Institute"

“MGM+’s “The Institute” is another adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, which at first glance seems to be just another story about children with extraordinary abilities, but in fact it hides much more. There are social implications, reflections on power and fear, and classic King’s horror in an everyday setting. The series is in no hurry to reveal all the cards, but this is exactly its strength: it draws you in gradually, allowing the viewer to feel the pressure of the walls of the Institute just like its inmates.

Pluses: an atmosphere that conveys hopelessness and tension; strong subtexts about power, control and humanity; an apt adaptation that preserved King's spirit; a gradual immersion in the story that keeps your attention Minuses: Sometimes the pace is too slow; some storylines seem underdeveloped; not all viewers will like the "gray" of the series; the main mysteries are rather banal in the end; there are a lot of unexpressive actors 6.4 /10 Rating

“The Institute”

Genre science fiction, drama

Showrunner Benjamin Covell

Starring Ben Barnes, Joe Freeman, Julian Richings, and others.

Premiere July 13, 2025

The book of the same name, which is the basis for the series, was called by critics one of the most atmospheric of the writer’s late works, and the story itself has always looked like perfect material for the TV screen. There is a mysterious place where children with extraordinary abilities disappear, there are strict rules, mysterious adults, and a gradual revelation of what is really behind this nightmare.

The plot seems to have been created for a multi-episode format: it allows us to immerse ourselves in the gradual building of the atmosphere, introduce us to the characters, gradually reveal the intrigue and leave the viewer in suspense from episode to episode.

The series really holds your attention, even if there is almost no sense of novelty. Parallels with other popular projects of recent years — from Stranger Things to Divide constantly pop up in my head, but The Institute is different because it doesn’t hide behind mystery, but dares to give answers to its questions.

These are not always the strongest and most original answers, but they are there, and this already makes the story more coherent. The plot moves slowly, sometimes even too slowly, and you can feel that some scenes are drawn out simply to increase the running time, but at key moments the show still works as intended: it scares, intrigues and provokes reflection.

The atmosphere in The Institute is perfect. It’s exactly what you expect from a King adaptation — a cold, raw, slightly suffocating visual language that reminds you that evil can hide in the most ordinary places.

Gray tones, faded colors, and the lack of excessive dynamics create the effect of an oppressive trap that is difficult to escape from. Not everyone will like this picture, but it reinforces the feeling that you’re not watching an adventure series, but something more hard and psychological.

As always, a lot depends on the actors. And here the series looks uneven. Joe Freeman in the title role looks very convincing, you believe his character, and he pulls off many scenes, especially when you need to show despair, fear and the child’s struggle against something unspeakably terrible.

Julian Richings adds color and is immediately memorable, even if he didn’t get much airtime. Instead, Mary Louise Parker, who plays one of the main antagonists, looks frankly weak. Her image is too clichéd and cardboard, as if assembled from clichés, and the acting does not save the situation.

Ben Barnes tries to pull his character out with charisma, but it’s not enough to hide the overall superficiality of the writing. The secondary characters generally remain at the level of the background: they are there, but do not evoke any emotions, and even at the moments of their death or danger, the viewer does not feel any real empathy. In technical terms, the series looks good. The picture is steady, the editing is smooth, the music supports the general mood and does not try to put itself in the foreground. However, you shouldn’t expect action or dynamics from The Institute. This is a slow show that relies not on spectacle but on atmosphere and gradual disclosure of the mystery. Ultimately, The Institute — is a series that may seem too long and uneven in its details, but if you are hooked by its main intrigue, you will watch it to the end. There are interesting meanings here, there is a real King vibe, there are moments of cruelty and darkness that raise the show above the average genre television product. At the same time, it has serious problems with its characters and antagonists, which makes the series lose its emotional impact.