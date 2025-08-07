Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 review: opened, saw and bought?

You can look at fire, water and new iterations endlessly Samsung Galaxy Fold 7. From year to year, the South Korean manufacturer changes millimeters, weight, hinges, pixels — and at the same time keeps everything familiar. Is this Samsung’s technological business card? Absolutely. A smartphone that still looks like a tablet? Absolutely. But hasn’t this evolution turned into a repetition or even a downward spiral? Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 their money in 2025, when there are already thinner, lighter, and less pretentious folding models on the market? Let’s find out in our editorial review.

Technical specifications of Samsung Galaxy Fold 7

Display 8 inches, 17:19, 2184 x 1968 (368 ppi), Dynamic AMOLED 2X, adaptive refresh rate (1-120 Hz) External display 6.5 inches, 21:9, 2520 x 1080 (422 ppi), Dynamic AMOLED 2X, adaptive refresh rate (1-120 Hz) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy (8 cores, 2 x 4.47 GHz + 6 x 3.53 GHz) Graphics adapter Adreno 830 Memory 12/256, 12/512 GB, 16/1 TB Main camera 200 megapixels, wide-angle, ƒ/1.7, OIS, up to 8K/30 fps 10 megapixels, telephoto 3x optical zoom, ƒ/2.4, OIS 50 megapixels, ultra-wide-angle, ƒ/2.2 Front cameras 2x 10 megapixels, ƒ/2.2, up to 4K/60 fps Modules and systems 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC, A-GPS, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS OS Android 16 / One UI 8 Protection IP48 Battery 4400 mAh, 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, 4.5W reverse charging Body Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic 2, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and Armor Aluminum Dimensions Unfolded dimensions: 143.2 x 158.4 x 4.2 mm, folded dimensions: 72.8 x 158.4 x 8.9 mm Weight 215 grams

Packaging and equipment of Samsung Galaxy Fold 7

The packaging of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 — is minimalist to the point of tears. It looks solid, but inside there’s only a smartphone, a USB-C—USB-C cable (it looks good), and literally one piece of paper with instructions. A power supply? No, thanks, buy it separately. Samsung believes that we already have dozens of them at home.

Headphones? No. A case? Also no. Considering the price of the device, this is a bit disappointing. Especially considering the form factor of the gadget. I still wanted to have a basic case included, at least for moral support, so to speak. But they are already being sold for a lot of money.

So, we have a harsh eco-friendly reality. And if you buy a Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 as the first device in the line, you should immediately budget another 5-10 thousand for accessories. The paradox is that this is a premium line, but the equipment is like a budget phone.

Design and ergonomics of Samsung Galaxy Fold 7

Galaxy Fold 7 has become thinner and lighter. And in a man’s hand, it doesn’t feel like you’re holding two smartphones glued together. When folded, it looks like a regular monoblock, when unfolded, it looks like a thin tablet. There are still compromises, but Samsung is trying to mitigate them.

The Blue Shadow color looks fresh: a restrained, dark blue, almost graphite, with a nice matte texture. It collects fingerprints poorly, which is a plus. The hinge has become more compact, but it is still noticeable and tangible when folded. Nevertheless, the mechanism works clearly, without crunching or backlash. Samsung has honed the engineering to near perfection. Galaxy Fold 7 has to withstand 500,000 cycles folding and unfolding.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 frame is made of Armor Aluminum — Samsung’s proprietary aluminum alloy, which is indeed more resistant to scratches and deformation, but there’s no miracle here: it’s still metal, and it can easily lose its appearance without a case.

The front panel covering the outer screen is covered with glass Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic 2. Back panel — Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with a matte texture that is pleasant to the touch, but still does not guarantee full scratch resistance, especially if you carry Fold in your pocket without a case.

The bezels around the screens are still a bit thick, but not critical. The Fold 7 fits well in the hand, but it’s not the most comfortable smartphone for small palms — the outer screen is too narrow and the body is a bit slippery.

This year, Samsung engineers have been working hard with a ruler and caliper: when folded, the thickness is only 8.9 mm. And, as I said, it doesn’t look like two smartphones on top of each other, as it did a few years ago. When unfolded, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 — is almost the thinnest tablet you can put in your pocket: just 4.2 mm.

The power button with a fingerprint scanner is on the right side — it’s thin and almost flush with the bezel. Above it are the classic volume rockers. The left side has the Samsung logo. At the bottom are USB-C, one of the speakers, and microphones. On the top edge is another speaker, a second microphone and a SIM card tray.

The main camera unit in Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 is a neat module with three vertically aligned sensors. The camera protrudes significantly above the body, which makes the smartphone wobble on the table when you put it face up.

The front camera on the internal display is no longer sub-screen — now it’s a regular one, in a separate hole in the corner. The decision is practical: the quality of the image is much better than in previous generations, where the in-screen camera was more of a gimmick. But it is less “futuristic”.

The sense of premium is at its maximum here. But the price of such a design is a constant worry: don’t drop it or bend it. This is not a smartphone that you throw on the table and say, “It’s okay, it’ll hold up.” And you have to accept it.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 display

The main display of Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 — is one of the best on the market. It’s bright, vibrant, with great blacks, peak brightness of up to 2600 nits, HDR10+ and 120 Hz. Adaptive frequency is supported. In sunny weather, the display is easy to read and does not hurt your eyes in the evening.

The bend in the middle is still there. Yes, you get used to it, yes, it doesn’t bother you. But to be honest — it’s there, and you can’t completely forget about it. This is a compromise that still remains. The external display now has a “cinematic” aspect ratio of — 21:9. It is convenient for quick tasks: replying to messages, checking notifications, launching a map in the car. But for full-fledged work, you want to expand the gadget, and this is probably the main philosophy of Fold. The adaptation of the interface works perfectly: the transition between screens is smooth, gestures and multi-window mode — are convenient. Samsung continues to improve One UI, and it is noticeable in every detail. The only thing is that the on-screen keyboard in this mode takes some getting used to. Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 has officially said goodbye to S Pen support — unlike Fold 6, where the stylus worked thanks to a separate digitizer layer in the display. This time Samsung decided to make it thinner, lighter, and more aesthetically pleasing. And threw away everything unnecessary — including pen support. The protective coating of the outer screen has become stronger, but you should still avoid pressing it with your fingernails or foreign objects. Although everything is individual. But the film on the internal screen will have to be replaced after six months to a year of operation. And it’s best to do it at an authorized Samsung service center.

Sound and vibration response of Samsung Galaxy Fold 7

The stereo speakers in Fold 7 — are one of the pleasant surprises. They are loud, with good detail, a clear midrange and even a hint of bass. For watching YouTube or a TV series on a maximized screen, it’s just right. Dolby Atmos is present, the surround sound effect is noticeable, although you shouldn’t expect miracles.

Voice quality during calls — no complaints. The microphones work clearly, the noise reduction is effective, and the interlocutors do not complain. VoLTE support is available.

But the vibration motor here is still not of the flagship level. It’s not terrible – it’s more of an average plus. The vibrations are clear, but lack the zen-like filigree that the Taptic Engine in the iPhone has. Simply put: you can feel it, but it doesn’t thrill you.

In games, the sound of Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 is a pleasure. It’s loud, spatial, and doesn’t melt into mush when the volume is changed abruptly. But sometimes you still need to be careful when holding the device in a horizontal position — the speakers can easily be blocked.

Third-party TWS headphones connect seamlessly, One UI quickly recognizes them, and selects the appropriate codec automatically.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 cameras

The Fold 7 camera system is another illustration of how Samsung balances what’s possible with what’s compact. The main module here is the same as in the flagship S-line — 200 megapixels (f/1.7, OIS). It can easily take high-quality shots in daylight: colors are rich, detail is good, and the dynamic range is wide. HDR works aggressively, but without artifacts.

The 12-megapixel ultra-wide (f/2.2) — is not bad, but without revelations. The picture sometimes looks soft, especially at the edges of the frame. Chromatic aberrations are sometimes present.

A 10 megapixel camera (f/2.4, 3x zoom, OIS) — typical average. In the daytime, it’s fine, but at dusk or in a room, noise appears, clarity drops, and focus sometimes misses. But for portraits in the daytime, the — is one of the most convenient tools.

The night mode is definitely average. Photos look bright, but slightly “plastic”. Samsung continues to clean up noise at the expense of textures, and some people like it, and some people don’t.

Both front cameras of Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 at 10 megapixels work perfectly — faces look vivid, without overdoing it with “beautification”, focus is fast.

Video can be shot at up to 8K/30 FPS — stabilization is good, detail is high, and sound is recorded clearly.

Productivity, software, and games

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy — is a real beast. In Galaxy Fold 7, it reveals itself fully, even with sophisticated thermal management. Benchmarks show that this smartphone is at the top of the line. But trotting in long sessions is present, and this is not a surprise.

In everyday use — complete smoothness, no lags. Animations in One UI look flawless. Switching between screens, multi-window mode, working with several applications at the same time — all this happens without any brakes.

When unfolded, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 — is actually a tablet, and this is where its main feature lies: multitasking at a level that ordinary smartphones still cannot offer. Samsung has perfected the split-screen mode — you can work with two full windows at the same time, dragging text, images and browser tabs between them.

Some applications, such as mail, Telegram, or Google Docs, are already adapted to such scenarios and actually allow you to do something, not just open in a small square on the side.

Gestures work adequately, and while navigating between windows takes some getting used to, it’s not annoying — especially compared to most other Android devices.

The interface is adapted to the foldable form factor: gesture combinations, screen splitting, drag & drop between windows — everything is in place. Working on Fold 7 is more convenient than ever, but sometimes there are problems with scaling applications when opening/folding them.

Games? Easy. Genshin Impact, Asphalt, Call of Duty: Mobile — run at maximum settings. But the case heats up noticeably after 15-20 minutes, and then the frame rate drops. Not critical, but noticeable.

We had a Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 in the 12/256 GB version on our editorial desk. This is enough for most people, but fans of filming every cat in 4K should remember that there is no microSD slot. Hello, cloud.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 will support as many as 7 years of updates. This is a record even for the Android world, and a serious application for long-term use. In theory, this smartphone is with you until Android 23.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 battery life

Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 has the same 4400 mAh battery as its predecessor. And this is already a tradition. Given the two screens, top-of-the-line chip, and all the bells and whistles, the charge doesn’t melt as quickly as you might expect, but it’s definitely not record slow.

With a moderate load (social networks, mail, a little camera, a few calls, Chrome, YouTube), Fold 7 survives until the evening without stress. Without fanaticism at all, the — can last a day and a half. But if you start actively playing or working with two windows on a large screen, then in 5-6 hours you will already start looking for an outlet or power bank.

In 2025, 25-watt charging is frankly old-fashioned. The 20,000 mAh, 65W Baseus Elf Digital charges the smartphone in less than an hour and a half.

Time (hh:mm) Powerbank charge Smartphone charge 00:00 100% 0% 00:18 89% 34% 00:30 84% 49% 00:41 80% 63% 01:00 71% 90% 01:26 67% 100%

Samsung Galaxy Fold 7’s wireless charging works steadily at —15 watts, which is not super fast, but it’s convenient. Reverse charging is also available, which is convenient for charging headphones or smartwatches, but very slowly.

The adaptive refresh rate and dark theme save a little energy. Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 is not a marathon runner, but rather a sprinter.

By the way, the smartphone loses an average of 2-3% of its charge overnight, even in standby mode with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled.

Experience using Samsung Galaxy Fold 7

In the first days of using it, I wanted to unfold the Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 just because I could. And it makes you feel like you’re holding something different, non-standard, not like everyone else. But as soon as the novelty wears off, everyday life begins — and it all depends on your scenarios.

For work, the — is an almost perfect device. The large display allows you to comfortably edit documents, reply to emails, view and edit PDFs, and flip through presentations. Multi-window mode, Drag & Drop, Dex mode — all of these are really useful. Fold 7 — is an ultra-portable work tool that doesn’t require a mouse or keyboard.

For entertainment, Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 — is also good. YouTube, Netflix, TikTok — look great on a large display. But games — with a caveat: it will heat up, the battery life will sag, and not all games are perfectly optimized for this aspect ratio.

It’s difficult to use Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 in transportation: the device is wide and the external display is narrow. And if you would rather not turn the smartphone around in a crowd, you’ll have to settle for the cramped external screen, which is not always convenient for fast typing.

Security is another story. Carrying a Fold 7 without a case is like walking on ice barefoot: you can, but not for long. Constant attention to dust particles, drops, keys in your pocket — this is something you need to get used to.

All in all, we have a compromise smartphone. But if you’re into it, you’ll be satisfied. Especially if you’ve already been on a first-name basis with previous Folds.

Price and competitors

Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 will be launched on the Ukrainian market with a price of UAH 76,499 to 93,749, which categorizes it as an ultra-premium flagship. However, the justification of such a price becomes a question when you look at competitors who have already managed to occupy the niche of cheaper folding devices.

Let’s compare it with Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 — the previous generation, which today can be found from UAH 49,599 to 79,999. If it’s not critical to have the latest model, the Fold 6 still looks very attractive, especially with the price drop.

It also looks interesting Google Pixel 9 Pro Foldwhich is available from UAH 58,499 to 64,030. It offers a completely different approach — pure Android, a new Tensor chip, and deep integration with Google services.

A true “flexibility ascetic” can be called Honor Magic V3which is offered from UAH 51,291 to 75,320. However, Magic OS needs to be improved.

Huawei Mate X6costs from 79,099 UAH. Without a full-fledged Google environment, this smartphone looks like a niche option for Huawei fans.

It is also worth noting that two more powerful rivals are on the way — Honor Magic V5 і Vivo X Fold5. Both models have already been officially introduced in China and have prospects for entering the global market. But as of August 2025, they are not yet officially available in Ukraine, so they are not yet a real competitor on the shelves.

7.7 /10 Rating ITC.ua Autonomy 7 It lasts for a day of active use, but the premium segment could offer more. Screen 9 Two top-of-the-line AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The bend on the inner screen is noticeable, but not annoying during everyday use. Design, ergonomics 9 The flexible form factor is good and comfortable. The materials and build quality are high, and the hinge mechanism is reliable. Software 8 One UI is smooth and offers useful features for multitasking on large screens. Updates are promised to be long, which adds confidence in long-term support. Performance, Throttle 8 The flagship processor copes with tasks without any problems, but under prolonged load, there is a noticeable drop in performance due to heating. Camera 8 The main camera takes high-quality photos with natural color reproduction. 4K video looks good, but it's nothing we haven't seen in other flagships. Price 5 Very high, even for a flexible flagship. Partially justified by innovation, but not a worthwhile investment for all users.