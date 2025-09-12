Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 review: a truly smart watch

Samsung is back with a new generation of smartwatches, and this time, the Korean giant has focused on comfort and artificial intelligence rather than radical performance improvements. The brand-new Galaxy Watch 8 demonstrates a completely different approach to smartwatch design, introducing an updated case that we have previously seen only in the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. Will this watch be the best choice for Android users in 2025? Let’s find out.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Pluses: updated design with a metal case; high level of protection (IP68, 5ATM, MIL-STD-810H), bright AMOLED screen; system-level integration of Google Gemini; new AI trainers for running and sleep; new functions of the antioxidant index and vascular load; improved sensor accuracy; fast Wear OS 6; removable and easily replaceable straps Minuses: short battery life; incompatibility with old Galaxy Watch straps; some features are exclusive to Samsung smartphones 8.1 /10 Rating

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

Versions 40mm/44mm Body Aluminum Display 1,34″/1,47″ Super AMOLED, 3000 nits Processor Exynos W1000 (3 nm), 5 cores Memory 2 GB RAM, 32 GB internal storage OS Wear OS 6 with One UI Watch 8 Connection Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, LTE (optional) Protection IS, IP68, 5ATM, MIL-STD-810H Battery 325 mAh in the 40 mm version, and 435 mAh in the 44 mm version Autonomy 30-40 hours (depending on the mode) Dimensions 42.7×40.4×8.6 mm / 46×43.7×8.6 mm Weight 30 g / 34 g

Packaging and equipment

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 comes in a white oblong box with a gadget pattern.

Inside we see a separate watch case, detachable straps, USB-C magnetic charging, and documentation.

Design and materials

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 has an updated design with a square body and seriously rounded corners, which was previously used only in the Galaxy Watch Ultra model. At the same time, the screen remains round and protrudes above the body. An additional feature of the updated look is to protect the edges of the watch from damage. This is a bold decision that allows the watch to stand out from the competition.

The most important achievement of the new design is thickness. The Galaxy Watch 8 is 11% thinner than its predecessor, measuring just 8.6 mm thick. This makes it one of the thinnest Wear OS smartwatches on the market. At least that’s what the manufacturer claims.

We reviewed the 40 mm version of the watch, and there is also a 44 mm version. In the first case, the model’s dimensions are 42.7×40.4×8.6 mm and it weighs 30 grams. In the second case, the dimensions are 46×43.7×8.6 mm and 34 grams.

On the right side of the model we see two physical buttons and a microphone between them.

Speakers were placed on the left side.

At the bottom, in the middle, we see a glass round part, under which there are various sensors. There are also buttons for removing the straps.

The case here is aluminum and looks really premium. Especially in white color. The IP68 and 5ATM protection rating allows the device to be used underwater at a depth of up to five meters for an hour, and the MIL-STD-810H certification makes the watch resistant to extreme conditions. However, it is better not to use the device in salt water.

Samsung has also introduced a new Dynamic Lug System for the straps. The new feature makes them more reliable and easily replaceable, but now the straps are not compatible with older Galaxy Watch models or standard 20mm versions. This means that users will have to buy new straps.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is considered the “basic” model in the new series and does not have a physical bezel. Navigation is performed using the touch bezel and gestures. The latter can be viewed and customized in the watch menu or through the proprietary application.

The case and black strap are resistant to dirt and dust. The screen probably has an oleophobic coating, so fingerprints remain, but they are almost invisible.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 display

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 display is one of the most striking advantages of the watch. The available Super AMOLED screen is protected by sapphire crystal and has a maximum brightness of 3000 nits, which is equal to the Galaxy Watch Ultra. With such a display, outdoor use, even on a bright sunny day, is not a problem at all.

The 40 mm version has a screen diagonal of 1.34 inches with a resolution of 438×438 pixels and a pixel density of 327 ppi. The 44 mm version has a 1.47-inch screen with a resolution of 480 by 480 pixels, and the ppi value is the same.

Image quality remains at the traditionally high level in Samsung devices. The resolution is excellent, with sharp detail and rich colors thanks to the matrix. Text is easy to read, and the interface looks modern and attractive.

We didn’t forget about the Always-On Display function, which can even be customized a bit.

The screen of the smartwatch is not recessed into the case, so all hope is on the aforementioned sapphire crystal. During the week and a half of using the watch 24/7, no scratches or any other problems with the screen were noticed. Therefore, there are chances that everything will be fine with long-term use. But still, be careful, because such glass will withstand a blow against a corner, but it will definitely leave marks from such a collision.

Features, functionality and interface

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is powered by a quad-core Exynos W1000 processor manufactured using 3nm technology. It also has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The performance of the watch is nice, so it easily handles several simultaneously running programs without noticeable delays.

Wireless interfaces are represented by dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC for convenient contactless payment. We also have dual-band GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS. The watch has an LTE version, supports eSIM, which means that it can work as a standalone gadget without being tied to a smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 has a large number of different sensors: heart rate sensor (optical) accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, infrared temperature sensor, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor, electric heart sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and light sensor.

The device is controlled by tapping on the screen, through the touch bezel (by swiping your finger along the display at its edge), gestures, and physical buttons.

One click on the top button returns the user from anywhere to the main screen. Two presses open the last running application, and five presses make an emergency call. Holding this button down for a few seconds will call up Google Gemini.

The bottom button basically works as a step back, but you can also assign different features to it in the settings.

Swiping from left to right brings up the notification menu, while swiping from right to left gives you access to widgets. You can customize their location, number, and features. Swiping from top to bottom opens a classic curtain with various functions, and swiping from bottom to top gives you access to the application menu. You can also change its appearance and customize it to your liking. If you hold your finger on the screen for a few seconds, the watch faces menu opens. Here you can customize the existing one or change it to another.

Health and fitness features

Samsung has significantly expanded the health tracking capabilities of the new Galaxy Watch 8. Among the new features is the Antioxidant Index, which measures the level of carotenoids in the skin in 5 seconds. Based on this data, the watch provides recommendations for increasing fruit and vegetable consumption. The measurement is done by pressing your thumb to the sensors on the bottom of the watch.

There is also a vascular load that monitors stress on the vascular system during sleep. The new feature takes three nights to establish a baseline and warns of a high load on the cardiovascular system. Additionally, the smartwatch determines body composition and measures metabolic rate, as well as determines the degree of aging and the risk of developing degenerative diseases.

We have not forgotten about the use of AI, so now there is a running coach and a sleep coach. We also introduced the Energy Score indicator. It provides information about the physical and mental state of affairs, which is calculated based on data on sleep, activity, and other health indicators.

Traditional functions have also been improved: the accuracy of heart rate tracking has been enhanced by the new Dynamic Lug system, which keeps the sensors closer to the wrist. And it really works. And the updated dual-frequency GPS provides accurate route tracking during workouts.

There is also a measurement of oxygen level in cross-country, pressure measurement and ECG. However, the last two functions are available only when the watch is connected to Samsung smartphones. Therefore, if you were planning to measure these indicators, and you have a device of another brand, then consider buying another watch or another smartphone.Also, we remind you that this is not a medical device, so the accuracy of such measurements remains in question. However, the pressure measurement can be calibrated with a real blood pressure monitor. Therefore, it is possible that even in this case the readings will be more or less accurate.

Of course, we haven’t forgotten about the pedometer, sleep quality detection with additional tips + snoring detection (only works with Samsung smartphones), automatic detection of physical activity and many sports modes.

Connectivity to smartphones, AI, and software

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is equipped with a Bluetooth 5.3 module, which is used to connect to other devices. The watch works with two applications at once: Samsung Wearable and Samsung Health. Plus, there is also Samsung Health Monitor for users of the company’s smartphones to measure blood pressure and ECG. I’ve always disliked this, because it’s two more apps than I usually need. But it is what it is. However, I still don’t understand why such a large corporation with so many employees can’t combine all this into one app.

The Galaxy Watch 8 is a full-fledged smartwatch that has the Wear OS 6 operating system with the proprietary One UI Watch 8 shell. The latter has become smoother and more responsive. The interface received new elements, including the Now Bar, which appears on the watch face when performing background tasks.

The biggest innovation of the model is the integration of Google Gemini directly into the watch. The AI can not only communicate with the user, but also interact with the main watch apps, including the calendar, reminders, and health apps.

However, there are limitations, as Gemini does not work offline and requires an internet connection via a smartphone or LTE version of the watch. Also, complex queries may require several attempts to get the desired result, but overall, it is as easy and enjoyable to talk to as a phone.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 battery life

The 40mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 has a 325 mAh battery, while the 44mm version has a 435 mAh battery. Samsung officially says that both versions have 30 hours of operation with active AOD mode. But it does not specify whether other various functions are included, which is important.

In fact, you can accurately count on a day of operation with the Always-On Display function active, with heart rate measurements and other active functions, and with hours of training. If you turn off AOD, then one charge is enough for a day and a half.

Charging depends on the available power supply or the version of the USB-C port. If it’s new and fast, or if you have a powerful power supply, then charging from 0 to 100% takes exactly one hour. If it’s something not very new, then charging can take up to two hours. There is no reverse wireless charging, but it was in the last generation, so it’s strange why they removed it.

In general, the battery life of Samsung Galaxy Watch is not the strongest point of a full-fledged smartwatch, but it is still more or less adequate for modern flagship models.

User experience

Right out of the box, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 gives the impression of a premium and technologically advanced device. The new design really stands out from the competition, but that’s always a matter of taste. I don’t really dislike it, but I’m not crazy about it either. While I’ve been using it, I haven’t realized how this shape fits better to my hand, as if nothing has changed. The main thing here is to find the optimal tightness for the strap. However, the novelty is really light and thin. You can hardly feel it on your hand.

Integration with the Samsung ecosystem works flawlessly, especially if you have a Galaxy smartphone. More precisely, all the declared functions will work only if you have a Samsung device. On the user’s side, this is a disadvantage because it requires additional costs for the phone and does not improve the chances against competitors. But for the brand, it’s a logical step to encourage people to buy more of their devices.

The touchscreen bezel works well enough, but a physical rotating bezel would still be more convenient for navigation, especially when exercising or wearing gloves. Therefore, as an option, you can take a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

The regular Galaxy Watch 8 is also liked for its independence from devices. It’s a full-fledged smart gadget that can function without a smartphone if necessary. It has an eSIM, it also connects to headphones, and you have a phone, a player, and a bunch of apps to suit all tastes.

The novelty has a cool AMOLED screen, which is typical for most devices of the Korean giant. The colors in such matrices are saturated, black is really black, and the detail is also on par. It has plenty of brightness, so even on the street you can set it to 50% and not have any problems on a sunny day.

The available vibration motor is definitely not simple either. We have a flagship model here, so we put something with a powerful vibration, which can also be adjusted.

I would also like to note the convenient integration of Google Gemini. I sometimes use it on my phone, and it’s even easier and more convenient to ask for something on my watch. So if you do this as well, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 will become a new convenient tool for communicating with AI. However, don’t forget that you always need the Internet for this.

The watch also has a full-fledged, albeit small, virtual keyboard, so you don’t have to reply to messages using templates, but can simply write yourself.

Price and competitors

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 costs from UAH 11,500 for the 40 mm version, but these are “gray” versions. In large chains like Allo, its price is UAH 12,699. The 44 mm version is sold from UAH 12,400, and in large chains from UAH 13,999. The prices are not small, but let me remind you that this is a flagship model, and competitors’ prices are no less.

Among the competitors is the Apple Watch Series 10 (price from UAH 14,490). Of course, the Apple Watch Series 11 will also be a serious competitor when it appears on the market. It is worth noting the Google Pixel Watch 3 with a price starting at UAH 12,780, as an alternative to pure Wear OS, OnePlus Watch 3 (price from UAH 10,999) will appeal to those who value long battery life. There is also the Garmin Venu 3, with a price tag of UAH 15,899 if you need sports features. And let’s not forget about last year’s Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at a significantly lower price of UAH 5,900.

