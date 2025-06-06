«Semptem» by Anna Sofina: Ukrainian teenage dystopia. ITC.ua review

Imagine a dystopian seven-level city in the future, located on the territory of former Ukraine. This is the setting of the new novel by Ukrainian writer Anna Sofina «Semptem», published by ARTBOOKS this year. This voluminous (528 pages) sci-fi debut for teenagers and young adults aged 14+ fits into the familiar dystopian genre tradition, but at the same time has a number of recognizable features that are specific to the Ukrainian context and literature. But like almost any young-adult novel, this one will appeal to all age groups, so I recommend reading it, especially since this book is hardly ever talked about, which is a pity. I will talk about all this and much more in the review below.

«Семптем» Pluses: excellent publication quality and incredible design; expressive protagonist; convincing world-building; gradual development of events without excessive drama; dynamic plot with tension; important themes of social inequality and growing up Minuses: sometimes there is some predictability in the development of events; certain illogic in the actions or deeds of some characters 8.5 /10 Rating

«Semptem»

AuthorAnna Sofina

Publisher Artbooks

Language Ukrainian

Number of pages 528 + color inserts

Cover Solid

Year of publication 2025

Size 140×210 mm

Website artbooks.ua

Semptem is a futuristic, isolated city under a dome, divided into levels according to functionality and hierarchy: the higher the level, the more comfortable, wealthy, and safe. Transitions between levels are strictly controlled, and moving up, not only physically but also socially, is a rare event. In this virtually caste-based microcosm, the reader is introduced to the main character named Iryssia. This is a girl from the lowest, sixth level who unexpectedly gets a chance to rise to the second level.

Now she will be a nanny for the newborn Aurora, the daughter of an influential family of inventors. However, the joy of the event and the significant improvement in living conditions quickly lose their meaning when the child’s mother is suddenly transferred down, a deadly disease spreads in the city, and cruel invaders invade the city from outside. The events rapidly shift from a barely defined social ladder to a survival zone, and it is in this tension that Iryssa is forced to grow up.

Anna Sofina writes the protagonist very well. Her Iryssa is not an omniscient or heroic figure, but a teenager who has not yet lost faith in Good, but already has the inner strength to choose between it and Evil. This type of character should be familiar to teenage readers because he or she is not perfect, but is able to act — not because he or she chose to do so consciously, but because circumstances simply left no choice. Of course, the path of the protagonist and her new friends will be marked by doubts, confrontations with inequality, and fears of what is hidden under the dome and in people themselves.

The novel also reveals all the classic and important features of the dystopian and post-apocalyptic genres. We have an imperfect system that is cracking, the gradual unfolding of threats to this place, the characters’ attempts to save at least a part of what seemed unbreakable and once perfect, their growth, changes, and understanding of themselves in the world, and its vulnerability.

Women’s images deserve special attention because they are active, professional, ready to resist and face any difficulties.

The novel «Sampled» is written dynamically. Anna Sofina grabs the reader with «hooks» at the end of each chapter, so this unspoken intrigue always works on the level of «just one more chapter and that’s it». There are also love lines here, but only in the format of a light, restrained, and gradual rapprochement of some characters. It is in this form that it is perceived as appropriate for the declared age category and stylistically does not contradict the general tone of the story. Survival in «The Hunger Games» and subsequent resistance to the current government did not prevent Katniss Everdeen from falling in love, so here, too, neither invaders nor a deadly disease stand in the way of love.

Speaking of associations, «Semptem» can only be slightly compared to the aforementioned novels by Suzanne Collins. It’s probably more of a combination of «Bunker» and «Amber’s Town». Here, I am referring to the film adaptations of the books of the same name, although both works take place underground, and Semptem is above it.

I should also note that in my opinion, «Semptem» does not look like an attempt to write a conditional Ukrainian «Bunker» for teenagers. It is rather an exercise in the genre on the author’s own terms with a personal tone. Of course, there is nothing radically innovative here. On the contrary, we are looking at a world that is familiar in the genre sense, but it successfully implements many things in which Ukrainians will recognize themselves, their environment, culture, and other aspects.

«Semptem» — a novel about both today and tomorrow, which we are creating right now.

Anna Sofina does not try to surprise the reader with a fanciful or super-idea in an existing dystopia. Instead, the writer unfolds a living story in a conventionally standard framework, putting in the meanings that are relevant for young people and for society as a whole. This is a book about social hierarchy, trust in a crisis, the fragility of civilization, the role of women in transitional times, and how quickly teenagers have to become adults when the world around them begins to collapse.