Sony WF-C710N review: TWS headphones with powerful ANC and reasonable price

In early spring 2025, Sony introduced the new WF-C710N fully wireless headphones. This audio device occupied the mid-range segment and replaced the popular WF-C700N model. A month ago, these TWS headphones officially entered the Ukrainian market, and we have already tested Sony WF-C710N and are ready to share our impressions.

Sony WF-C710N Pluses: ascetic and modern design, good fit; excellent active noise reduction system and automatic "transparent" mode; universal sound with an emphasis on bass; spatial sound; IPX4 moisture protection; excellent battery life; convenient and useful application; it is possible to connect to two devices at the same time; good price/quality/capabilities ratio Minuses: no support for LDAC codec; no ANC mode adjustment; black color is not practical; barrel shape is not suitable for everyone 8.5 /10 Rating

ITC.ua

Technical specifications of Sony WF-C710N

Headphone type In-channel Connection type Wireless, True Wireless Emitters 5 mm, dynamic Frequency range 20-20000 Hz Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.3 Support for codecs SBC, AAC Management Pressure sensors Multipoint support Є Volume control Є Microphones Yes, 4 pieces Noise reduction YES, ANC Protection against moisture YES, IPX4 Charging USB Type-C Autonomy Up to 8.5 hours, up to 30 hours with a case Compatibility Android, iOS, PC Headphone weight 5.4 grams

Packaging and equipment

Sony WF-C710N come in a compact white box with a picture of the headphones themselves.

Inside we can see the black headphones themselves and the case, a bundle of documents, a short USB-C cable, and two pairs of replaceable silicone ear cushions. There are three of them in total, because one is already on the headphones, but here we immediately remember another novelty of the mid-range segment Anker Soundcore Liberty 5 with a set of six pairs of ear cushions.

Design and ergonomics of the Sony WF-C710N

The Sony WF-C710N has an elongated, rounded case with rounded shapes and no straight lines. Its body is made of matte plastic.

On the front panel, we see an LED indicator and a notch that helps open the case lid.

On the top of it, we see the inscription Sony.

The back of the case has a USB-C port for charging and a reset button.

At the bottom, we see a list of basic technical information.

Inside the case, there is also matte plastic and contacts for charging the headphones.

Sony WF-C710N headphones have a matte plastic case and a rounded barrel shape with a narrowed part. Their size cannot be called large, but it is not small either. In any case, they will stick out from the ears, and here everyone decides for himself whether he likes this design. On the outer panel we see a round flat surface where the touch panel is mounted. On the sides of it there is a Sony inscription and microphones.

On the inside of the headphones there are L and R inscriptions, sensors, and charging elements in the case.

Each headphone weighs 5.4 grams. Despite its considerable size, the model looks more or less neat in both male and female ears.

We reviewed the black version of the headphones, and there are also pink, white and transparent blue versions. The last version looks the most impressive. It’s stylish, modern, futuristic, and retro at the same time. If I were to buy these headphones for myself, I would definitely choose this transparent blue color.

In our case, the black case is very visible to dust and traces of use, small scratches, etc.

Sony WF-C710N are protected against dust and moisture according to the IPX4 standard. This means that the headphones can be used in the rain and during sports.

Features of the Sony WF-C710N

Sony WF-C710N is equipped with 5 mm dynamic drivers. The declared frequency range is 20-20,000 Hz. The codec support is classic – SBC, AAC. LDAC and other features for enhanced sound are not included.

The manufacturer also emphasizes the DSEE sound enhancement function. In the settings of the application, which we will discuss below, it can be either turned on or off.

One of the main features of this model is the ANC active noise cancellation function and the “transparent” mode. All this is provided by four microphones (two for each earbud). Active noise control is one of the best on the market and definitely the best in this price category. However, it cannot be customized. Therefore, if you activate ANC, then most likely not a single sound will get through to you, and the loudest and sharpest sounds will be barely audible in the background. With this mode, you definitely don’t want to go outside.

But the “transparent” mode is perfect for this, it’s also gorgeous here and can even automatically adjust to the user’s actions with the help of AI. For example, if you’re walking down the street and there are a lot of sounds around you, the headphones will understand that you’re moving. They will also amplify the transmission of the environment to the speakers so that you can hear everything better. In this case, the sound of the world around you will be very loud and it will literally be superimposed on the music.

And if you’re sitting at home and it’s quiet around you, the headphones will also realize that you’re not moving and that there are few sounds around. So, they will quietly transmit ambient sounds that won’t interfere with your listening or watching something with the headphones on. In other words, the “transparent” mode perfectly and realistically adapts to the environment and adjusts its power to it.

TWS headphones also have sensors that respond to taking them off and putting them on. That is, if you are listening to music or watching a YouTube video and take one of the headphones off, the music and video will automatically stop until you put it back on. This is a very convenient feature that flagship models have, but it’s not always available in mid-range headphones. It is also important that this feature can be turned off if you wish. I don’t know who may not need it, but if there are such people, it’s good that this feature was added at all.

Connection, application, and management

Sony WF-C710N received a Bluetooth 5.3 module. The connection is as simple as possible — open the lid of the case and a window automatically pops up next to the device, offering to connect the headphones. It’s good that they have a Multipoint function, which means they can connect to two gadgets at the same time.

The audio device works with the proprietary Sound Connect application. Its design may seem simple to some, but in my opinion it is simply ascetic. The main thing is that it has many useful and important functions that will definitely be useful to the user.

Through Sound Connect, you can check the charge of the headphones and case, switch between noise canceling and “transparent” modes, or simply turn them off. The automatic settings of the “transparent” mode are controlled here, and you can also turn them off and then this mode will simply work at maximum.

There is an equalizer with good presets and several modes that allow you to customize with your hands. You can also activate and customize the spatial sound, but this is a specific function not for everyone and not for everything. It works cool, I found it interesting to watch videos with it, but it almost never works for music.

It’s convenient that the main page of the app can be customized by removing or adding certain functions.

Here you can also choose to prioritize sound quality or connection reliability. I almost always used the first option, and in this case the signal sometimes glitched when I walked about 10 meters away from the phone or behind two walls. In the second case, the signal quality was better, of course, and there was no stuttering at all, but I could feel the deterioration in sound quality. But not too much.

Control via the touch panel is simple and clear. Holding the left earbud for two seconds turns on and off the “transparent” mode. A single tap on the right earbud pauses or continues the track, and a double tap turns on the next song. You can also configure triple tap, but it is disabled by default.

In general, I liked the program, it’s clear and has many features. But it’s a shame that the Ukrainian language hasn’t been added yet.

Sony WF-C710N sound and microphone

Sony WF-C710N has a universal sound, but still relies on powerful surround bass. The low frequencies are expressive, but at the same time they do not interfere with other frequencies and do not “climb” into their territory. The middle is detailed, and the high frequencies are also expressive and powerful.

In general, TWS headphones are suitable for different styles of music, but I would recommend them more for listening to pop music, rock, various dance genres, and rap.

The available presets change the sound character quite well, so I advise you to at least try them. The audio device also has a high-quality equalizer that changes frequencies. Therefore, you can play around with it, adding bass somewhere, adding midrange and high frequencies somewhere, and so on. Of course, it all depends on your preferences.

Activating the sound quality priority mode does improve the sound a bit, as does the available DSEE function. The headphones have relatively small drivers, so I advise you to activate these things to make the sound quality as good as the available features of the new product allow.

And they are really great here, of course, if we are talking about the middle price category. Someone will say that there is not enough detail, and someone will say that the stage is not wide enough. But for the available price tag and capabilities, Sony WF-C710N sounds qualitatively and brightly.

The same goes for the microphone. Of course, as for the microphone of TWS headphones. Because they are small, so they can’t do much by default. Here AI comes to the rescue, which cleans and amplifies the sound quite well, and also removes background noise. Moreover, the voice itself is hardly distorted.

In general, Sony WF-C710N may even appeal to die-hard audiophiles, but they will definitely reject the lack of LDAC support. But for the majority, the sound quality even with basic codecs will be a pleasant surprise. Just remember to activate the sound quality priority and DSEE function in the application.

Autonomous operation

The declared battery life of the headphones is 8.5 hours. The case extends this time to 30 hours. Both figures are relevant when using noise canceling or “transparent” mode. Charging takes an hour and a half, but in five minutes you can recharge the headphones for an hour of work. There is no wireless charging.

The actual battery life coincides with the claimed one. I listened to music mostly in the background at 20-30% volume and sometimes at 70-90% when I was playing sports. One charge lasted me 8-9 hours. The adaptive “transparent” mode always worked.

In my opinion, these are excellent results, because headphones often give such results without active noise canceling and “transparent” mode.

Experience of using Sony WF-C710N

The Sony WF-C710N definitely made an impression on me. For the most part, they are positive. The only things I didn’t like were the black color and the fact that the case is very scratchy and dirty. Therefore, I recommend looking for these headphones in a blue-transparent version.

Otherwise, they are good. I liked the sound, it has excellent noise cancellation and an adaptive “transparent” mode. It’s a cut above the competition, which is what Sony headphones are famous for. Yes, it’s not the flagship level, but it’s better than competitors in the mid-range segment. For example, noise reduction in Anker Soundcore Liberty 5 worse. The headphones will be more suitable for bass lovers, but still the sound here tends to be universal, because low frequencies are expressive, but do not take away from other frequencies.

Sony WF-C710N are barrel-shaped headphones, so they may not be suitable for people with small ears. Also, there are only three pairs of ear cushions to choose from, but if you have small ears, try to get the smallest ones. For example, it helped my wife with her tiny ears. At the same time, the headphones stick out quite a bit, but not as much as the same Technics EAH-AZ100.

The model fit perfectly in my ears with medium ear cushions. The headphones did not fall out while walking or doing sports. Of course, sometimes they needed to be straightened, but in general they held up well. They also passed the chewing test.

The sensor here is not very sensitive, so there were no phantom clicks. Moreover, the touch panel, although large, does not take up the entire body, so there is enough space to take off the headphones and not touch the sensor at all.

Price and competitors

Sony WF-C710N are sold at a price of 3800 hryvnias, and on large platforms their official “white” price is 4499 hryvnias. For such headphones, this is more than an adequate price tag that fits the middle price category. However, the model has a bunch of serious competitors that are worth looking at before making a purchase decision.

There is a slightly simpler model from Sony and it is Sony WF-C510 with a price tag of 1777 hryvnias. This is if you want the same manufacturer but do not have enough budget. Pay attention to Soundcore Liberty 5 (price from UAH 3265) and on Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro with a price tag starting at UAH 4,750. There are also Realme Buds Air 7 Pro (price from UAH 3280), OnePlus Buds 4 (price from UAH 3040). Also noteworthy is the model JBL Live Pro 2 with a price starting at UAH 3129.

8.5 /10 Rating ITC.ua Autonomy 9 Excellent battery life. Even with active noise reduction. Design, ergonomics 8 Elongated case and barrel-shaped design. Features 9 There is a cool active noise reduction and a "transparent" mode that adapts to the environment. Price 8.5 An adequate price tag for the middle segment. Sound quality 8.5 Universal sound quality with an emphasis on bass. Options 8 Basic equipment.