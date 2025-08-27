Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones review: a quality minor update

We’re reviewing new headphones from Sony: the sixth generation of full-size wireless flagships that have retained the strengths of their predecessors and received several tangible upgrades. These include a comfortable fit, minimalist design, a set of smart features, and signature surround sound Let’s take a closer look at the Sony WH-1000XM6 and talk about the experience of using it in everyday conditions.

Packaging and equipment

The headphones come in minimalist eco-packaging, with a cardboard tape with color printing on it, which has all the information about the model. Inside is a protective case, which serves as the main container. The delivery set consists of the following items:

Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones;

hard protective case with additional compartments;

3.5-3.5 mm wire for a wired connection;

USB-C charging cable.

The set is minimal, but the main thing is that the case is durable, high-quality, and easy to use.

A short charging cable is already commonplace, but the fact that it is USB-A in 2025 is strange, although not critical.

Design and ergonomics of the Sony WH-1000XM6

Visually, the headphones are very similar to the previous generation, with some minor changes, so if you liked the simplified and more weightless design of Sony WH-1000XM5, you will like the new one. Personally, I’m a fan of the previous, visually more massive, generation of Sony WH-1000XM4 — they had an old-school Sony audio design, although they are ergonomically inferior to the new version.

The headphones look rather restrained: one-color cases (we reviewed the blue version), flat ear cups, matte ear cushions, and a headband covered with vegan leather. The headband is slightly wider compared to the previous generation, and the bowls are slightly larger. The bowls are covered with a pleasant matte plastic that collects dust and scratches very well, so it is recommended to always use a protective case during transportation.

The ear cushions are filled with soft and resilient material. Passive noise isolation is not the best, but it is sufficient for comfortable use.

Ergonomically, these are the most comfortable full-size headphones, putting on which you immediately feel the difference between the flagship and budget models, even within the same brand. The fit is solid — Sony WH-1000XM6 hold securely on your head and, if you want, you could even do sports in them; Sony has done a great job on the body and weight distribution.

Connection and control

The connection process is simple and intuitive: it is carried out by pressing the power button.

Control is via touch panels on the headphone cups and a few buttons on the sides. The touch controls are responsive and without any clicks, although, unlike the connection, they are not very intuitive and you will have to read the manual or even reassign them to your needs. Among the interesting flagship features, it is worth noting the high-quality operation of stopping playback after removing or putting on the headphones, the permeability mode when you put your palm to the right cup, and the dialog mode that tracks human speech. Everything works quickly and clearly. Application Apps are not the strongest point of the Japanese when it comes to interface design and conciseness. This can be clearly seen in Sony’s proprietary app: starting with the fact that it is called Sound Connect and has nothing to refer to the brand, at least on the icon.

In general, the app is stable and works well, but after the Technics reference software, which is also Japanese, but they managed to do it, it’s hard not to be nitpicky: a lot of unnecessary information and excessive application load But everything works without bugs and is very fast, so overall, the app is not bad.

Noise reduction and microphones

Adjustable noise reduction works well in almost any environment. The microphones are of good quality, both for use as a headset and in the permeable mode. Sony used a system of 6 microphones for the headphones, which has a positive effect on the quality of conversations and the system as a whole.

Autonomy of Sony WH-1000XM6

The manufacturer claims up to 30 hours of operation on a single charge, which is very close to real-world use, but without ANC: the headphones lasted for 5 working days of 5 hours of listening with periodic noise tests and calls, i.e. about 25 hours, and there was still 14% of the charge left.The headphones also have a fast charging function that gives you 1 hour of listening time in just 3 minutes of charging, but the manufacturer does not specify which power adapter you need to use for this.

Technical characteristics Sony WH-1000XM6

Noise reduction system

The headphones are equipped with the new HD QN3 processor, which is responsible for noise cancellation. It manages 12 microphones, which allows for real-time optimization of the system, and the Adaptive NC Optimizer function automatically adjusts ANC to the environment, air pressure, and headphone fit.

Sound

With a specially designed carbon fiber dome driver, the headphones deliver high frequencies with precision. They support Hi-Res Audio Wireless and LDAC codec for high-quality sound, and DSEE Extreme technology enhances the sound of compressed files. The user can customize the sound with a 10-band equalizer.

Microphones

A six-microphone system and AI-based algorithms ensure clear voice transmission by cutting out background noise. You can also instantly mute the microphone directly from the headphones.

Connection

The headphones support LE Audio technology with ultra-low latency. Multi-Point and Auto Switch functions allow you to easily switch between two connected devices.

Autonomy and charging

Fast charging gives you up to one hour of playback in just three minutes. You can listen to music wirelessly or via a USB cable while charging.

Sony WH-1000XM6 sound

The sound of Sony WH-1000XM6 is spectacular: they are rich, maximally voluminous and “rocking” – ideal for rap, electronica, light rock and jazz. If you listen to them, you’ll hear something in the style of The Weeknd, Daft Punk, Tame Impala, Kendrick Lamar, or 5 Seconds of Summer. Heavy rock, metal and orchestral music in general also sound good, but this is clearly not the strong point of WH-1000XM6. And by the way, Post Malone, who became the face of the advertisement this time, is also a great choice for this model.

The upper frequencies are smoothed out, without an excessive amount of ultra-highs, which is typical for wireless headphones, but in this case more noticeable. The middle frequencies are well-detailed and lively, which is especially noticeable on instrumental parts.

Low frequencies are very voluminous and assertive, but without sacrificing range – these are pleasant basses that are exciting and make you want to move. There’s no feeling that they’re trying to disguise poor sound, as is the case with cheap headphones.

Therefore, the overall sound of the Sony WH-1000XM6 can be characterized as universal, with an emphasis on volume and low frequencies.

The main testing was carried out on Apple iPhone 15 Pro, Google Pixel 7, and Apple MacBook Air M4 laptops using Spotify and Apple Music streaming services.

Price and competitors

The price of the headphones Sony WH-1000XM6 is 19 999 UAH. The past generation Sony WH-1000XM5 will cost in 15 999 UAHand the day before last Sony WH-1000XM4, which is still available in some stores, in 13 699 UAH.Among the closest competitors Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3 for 23 562 UAH, Beyerdynamic Aventho 300 for 19 092 UAH, Shure AONIC 50 for 17 775 UAH and Marshall Monitor III ANC for 15 999 UAH.By the way, the most fierce competitors Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless now at discounts are 12 969 UAH from official representatives, at the usual price 18 479 UAH.

8.5 /10 Rating ITC.ua Design, ergonomics 9 Minimalistic and laconic design without features. But ergonomically, it is a very comfortable model. Assembly quality, materials 8 Good build quality and materials, but the plastic is not scratch resistant at all. Sound 8.5 Rich, voluminous and lively sound with an emphasis on low frequencies. Not suitable for fans of metal, heavy rock, and orchestral music. Options 8.5 Pleasant to use and convenient protective case. Minus for the short USB-A charging wire.

Conclusion: Sony WH-1000XM6 is not a revolution, but rather a systematic evolution of one of the best series of wireless headphones on the market. They have retained all the strengths of their predecessors: excellent sound, high-quality noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit. At the same time, the model has received several notable upgrades in terms of technical features that have enhanced the already recognizable character of the model. There are no radical new solutions here, but Sony WH-1000XM6 remains a high-quality flagship with its sound and style, which has become a little better than its predecessor, and which traditionally will not suit everyone, as heavy music lovers will notice a lack of detail on aggressive compositions. However, fans of genres that emphasize volume and low end will find the new product perfect.

