Suzuki Jimny test drive: 5 features and nuances of use

There is a car market, and then there are cars with a special character that they carry through the years and generations, and the Jimny is one of them. Without looking back at modern trends and the universal craze for gadgetry, Suzuki Jimny keeps the bar for a small SUV. And one can only rejoice at such stubbornness.

Convenience and comfort are relegated to the background, but unpretentious and ascetic personalities will not notice this. Suzuki Jimny is an exclusively niche product, and no matter how you try to compare it, it will look ridiculous at best. Well, where can it compete with the luxury of the Mercedes G-Class, or the impudence of the Toyota LC Prado, and even more so with the LR Defender? We press our heads into our necks and go our own way, because sometimes it is the Jimny that will drive where these giants simply will not fit. And while all this big off-road high society is fond of electronic assistants, our “samurai” holds on to classic values.

And you’ve definitely heard of Suzuki Samurai much more often than Jimny, but it was only a version of our hero and it existed only from 1986 to 2004. In total, four generations of Jimny have seen the light of day, and the third one was on the market for 20 years. The contemporary’s return to round headlights refers to the original LJ10 of 1970. The five vertical holes in the grille are taken from later generations of Jimny.

Compactness of the Suzuki Jimny

I’ve always liked the Jimny style, which has lasted for years without any changes. And it attracted me precisely because of its size and capabilities. Practicality aside, this SUV gives an incomparable thrill. In the latest generation, it has grown slightly in size and seems to have become more masculine.

With its 3645 mm length, the Suzuki Jimny has much more impudence than it needs. But it feels wider than it actually is: you can easily reach the opposite door without unbuckling your seat belt. All of its 1645 mm are rather together with the wheel arches, which shamelessly protrude beyond the body. The point is protection or style, but it’s of little use when maneuvering.

The fourth generation Jimny is 30 mm shorter, 45 mm wider and 20 mm higher than before. This seems to preserve its proportions, but is generally aimed at improving and balancing off-road performance.

However, the exterior still has many advantages, from the classic round headlights to the spare tire on the tailgate. There is a special roof with water catchers that will save you from unnecessary streams of water in the rain, a flat hood that will serve as a guide when driving. This, in my opinion, is a nice touch and creates the feeling of a big car. The only thing that’s a little inconvenient is the large luggage door that opens sideways, which is not always possible in a tight parking lot.

There is 210 mm of ground clearance, but the transfer case protrudes from the bottom and slightly interferes with the passage of stones, and this should be taken into account. It’s nice that the turning radius is 4.9 meters, which is quite rare. I most often find such advantages in SUVs, such as the Jeep Wrangler or Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, which offer 5.7 and 5.6 meters, respectively

Another feature of the Suzuki Jimny is its ability to feel easy and at ease in the city. Its compact dimensions plus minimal overhangs with a high ground clearance make it easy to park and maneuver, and if you add in the great visibility due to the large glass, narrow streets won’t be a problem either. However, there is another side to large windows — everyone can see you too, but it’s nice to always be smiling.

Passability of the Suzuki Jimny

The biggest and most important feature of the Suzuki Jimny is still the ability to race without taking roads and conquer difficult trails. You can leave the roads to Land Cruisers, Wranglers, or Ineos, but here we have the king of trails. It indiscriminately overcomes 400 mm of ford without additional preparation, throws itself into mud, sand or rocky terrain. The only thing that can stop it is the driver’s inability to manage all the wealth it offers.

The Jimny is still planted on a traditional «ladder» steel frame, but after the 2018 revival, it received a new, stiffer base, a stronger body supporting rigid front and rear axles with separate differentials. Under the hood is a four-cylinder gasoline engine with an output of 102 hp and 130 Nm of torque, with a displacement of 200 cubic centimeters larger than its predecessor.

There will be no turbocharging, no hybrid assistance, and no diesel engine. Suzuki does not provide data on how fast the 1.5-liter engine can accelerate all 1,210 kg of Jimny from 0 to 100 km/h, but if it is at least 12 seconds, it will be even better. However, it is not designed for speed, but for traction, which it does much better. Paired with a manual transmission, which is still available on the market, it is undoubtedly a practical and unstoppable tractor, but the four-speed automatic — is a special transmission that was created in 1990 specifically for off-road operation. It is not surprising that it hums and slows down a bit when overtaking — its algorithms are different. Only when it is necessary to deliver torque to all four wheels, it will not hesitate. In difficult situations, the manual mode or simply a downshift always comes to the rescue. You turn on the gear lever, the drive lever, and that’s it — you’re on the tracks.

Endurance and safety margin

The off-road abilities of the little Suzuki Jimny are constantly cited as a way to justify its poor cornering habits on the road. But it’s not as bad as it seems at first glance. Just think of the utilitarian world of pickups and old Land Rovers. Off-road capability is sometimes an advantage on the road, especially when it comes to Ukrainian roads. Here, the omnivorousness of the suspension is simply impressive and a bit relaxing. Of course, it will rattle, but the main thing is to fix things well around the cabin, because everything will rattle and fly.

The wheelbase of 2.25 meters has never been distinguished by politeness, even without solid axles with springs. And there are even two of them. It springs as if you were jumping on a bed made of mesh instead of slats, like in the good old days.

There is a lot of old-school here: from cheap plastic on the interior, strong with large bolts, a large passenger handle, and primitive seat heating buttons located in the center. If someone suddenly finds themselves behind me during a fun off-road drive, I won’t envy them. You’ll have to hold on with your hands to keep your spine intact, and that’s not a sure thing. Jimny can be called family-friendly only with a big stretch and if a very slow and unhurried person rides it. Children are not sacks — it will be difficult to secure them there.

In fact, if you’re not in a hurry and don’t twist Jimny into corners, it’s even pleasant to drive it on highways. You turn on your favorite audiobook, stand in the far right lane, and cruise along easily in the desired direction. Yes, the maximum comfortable speed is 110 km/h, and then with the audio volume turned up.

Only the strength, endurance, and reliability of all the car’s components come to the fore here. There is nothing particularly fancy, such as a turbine or additional generators. Maintenance is standard, simple and straightforward; spare parts will always be available, and the suspension has a large margin of safety. Just change the fluid and filters on time and relax somewhere in the wilderness.

Future capacity

The main thing is not to forget to install the roof rack at once, because there will always be little space. Only the Smart has less, but that’s only at first glance. In fact, this square body has more advantages than disadvantages. And the luggage compartment of the Suzuki Jimny can accommodate not so much if there are four of you (85 liters). Three people and one folded part of the rear seats bring the volume of capacity to the size of a decent crossover (377 liters)). The maximum capacity is 830 liters.

And if you are traveling alone, you can even organize a small kitchen in the back. There is enough imagination here. The front seats slide, and the backrests are completely lowered, and the space is almost sleeping for a short person. In general, the Jimny interior is more thoughtful than it seems.

The large doors are light and thin. Not to be removed, as in the Wrangler, but rather to lighten the structure. The cabin has a lot of air, pockets, and storage niches. The seats are wide and comfortable enough, despite the lack of side support. All the keys are large so as not to miss, and the climate control has the usual knobs. You’ll have to get used to the power windows on the center console, but this is a feature of off-road registration.

The only annoyance is the constant switching on of the audio and the tiny volume control keys on the central monitor. It’s hard to hit them even for a girl on the go, and the radio is on all the time when the car starts. The only way to save it is to mute it.

At least there is a connection via a smartphone cable for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which completely eliminates all the flaws of the standard multimedia. It does not have a pleasant interface, but this applies to almost all brand representatives. And this element is not as important here as the ability to choose the right off-road mode. But the on-board computer is enough for basic information, and separate icons notify you of the off-road and connected axle modes.

I deliberately avoid mentioning security systems, because the Suzuki Jimny has only a minimal set. However, there are lane departure warnings, ESP, and emergency braking. But the latest generation also has a hill hold control system, which helps the car keep a slow speed during steep descents. But the rearview camera, although it has appeared in the configurations, leaves much to be desired. So Suzuki will definitely not become a model of modern technology. However, it seems that the update has already appeared in the east, so we will wait for it here.

Suzuki Jimny fanaticism

You can discuss the virtues and shortcomings of the Suzuki Jimny as much as you want, but it is forgiven only by those who understand its importance and admire its abilities. The Renault Duster may offer more space, standard comfort, and have good off-road capabilities, but it’s all-wheel drive is only available with a manual transmission and a hybrid engine, which is not the best for comfort and power. So those round Jimny glasses and the menacing resemblance to the legendary Willis, which is the ancestor of all SUVs, will win over adventure enthusiasts. And the readiness to be retrofitted with special body kits and technical applications is just a well of possibilities.

Jimny’s deep-rooted honesty is his calling card. He radiates unwavering simplicity, and it would take a heart of granite not to fall for it. Everyone smiles at him, from Porsche owners to bus passengers. It creates a mood every day without causing irritation with its minor imperfections, and that’s worth a lot.

Only our hero is the most affordable SUV with a price of UAH 947,000 for the manual transmission version, which is less than the all-wheel drive Duster (UAH 1,137,200). And with an automatic transmission, its cost will be only UAH 1,140,000, and it’s hard to find competition for such a price, let alone match the characteristics.

The Suzuki Jimny isn’t a sophisticated crossover dressed up in body kit, but its authenticity as an off-roader follows it everywhere. Of course, it has more refined manners than any Jimny before it, and its latest advances and thoughtful handling make it a pleasure to drive.

Personally, I once owned an SUV from Suzuki, but it was a 1994 Vitara only because of its longer body, and it left only pleasant memories and a sense of endless possibilities, and the equipment worked perfectly even after 20 years. And Jimny gave me back that same sense of confidence and an unbridled desire to seek adventure everywhere

Ultimately, when you’re around the Suzuki Jimny, you just can’t separate the pure joy of how this romp looks from how it handles. That irrepressible combination of cuteness and toughness will make it a little friend to live with in the end. However, if this is not your only mode of transportation in the family.

PROS: off-road capabilities, funky design, compactness.

CONS: failed multimedia, noise insulation, comfort.

Technical characteristics of the Suzuki Jimny GLX 1.5 All Grip PRO 4AT