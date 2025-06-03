Test drive MG HS 2025: budget business class

Finally, the C-Class crossover has matured and moved to a new level, where the best representatives of the segment live. Careful refinements, detailed changes, a new overall image, and a focus on comfort make MG HS 2025 an interesting offer on the market.

I like to see how cars evolve with the change of generations. Last year, it seemed that the HS in the top Trophy version offered a lot and looked nice, but it lacked modern features and technologies that other representatives of the British brand were already boasting about. I’m not talking about «bugs», which I really wanted to remove. And now, finally, we have a worthy flagship that impresses not only with fresh updates, but also with the really great and thorough work of the team to improve the details. This brings the car to a higher level of quality.

Redraw again

The overall concept of the MG HS 2025 has changed dramatically. Not only in dimensions, but in many details. The approach to the new generation was thoughtful and started almost from the basics. Improved body strength and lightness. As a result, there is a plus in aerodynamics, weight and the overall impression of a fresh design. And in addition, even more safety: high-strength steel, 7 airbags by default and 5 stars from Euro NCAP.

The transition to the second generation has led to global changes in appearance and technical components. The MG HS added 26 mm (4636 mm) in length, — 14 mm in width and — 28 mm (2750 mm) in wheelbase. Only in height it lost 21 mm (1664 mm), but at least the ground clearance was not affected and remains at 145 mm.

The external changes are easy to notice because the MG HS 2025 doesn’t look like its predecessor at all, and if it weren’t for the nameplates, one could wonder what kind of beast it is. More soft outlines, a coupe-like silhouette, a minimum of unnecessary details, but quite a lot of glossy plastic even on the outside, which is something that many brands like Hyundai or Toyota suffer from now. But MG did not go for a cubic design, but rather for softening and conciseness.

Everything would be fine if they hadn’t twisted the very ideas they were inspired by. If the front part was brought to the general corporate identity, the rear part added a little individuality in the lanterns, making them in the style of broken glass, like the concept of the famous skyscraper The Shard in London. If you look at it from the bottom up. It’s an interesting feature, so there is even more charm in the back than in the front. Plus, the dynamism is complemented by the fake sports tailpipes.

Almost business class

The MG HS hides more charm in the cabin. A great deal of work has been done here. The caramel-colored interior in combination with black looks luxurious. The restraint of the design and the laconicism of the architecture are only decorated with a careful and competent combination of materials and colors. After the pretentiousness of the predecessor’s design, the eye rests here.

Any back will express great appreciation for these incredibly comfortable chairs. Soft upholstery, elastic filler that seems to adapt to you, enveloping and absorbing vibrations and vibrations. The use of several layers of upholstery with smart foam and additional components do the trick.

The overall architecture has been changed, there is more space, there is more air, and the tactile sensations are generally pleasant. There is soft upholstery everywhere, like in expensive Range Rover interiors. I think it would lose all its charm in black. And even the glossy plastic looks harmonious next to the matte aluminum ponds.

According to the manufacturer, the new gear lever is designed to look like a space station. It’s not entirely clear what space has to do with it, but it looks nice and is comfortable to hold. Next to it are the handbrake buttons, which are worth paying attention to because the gearbox allows for swaying while parking, and this can play a bad game with you if you don’t keep your distance. So this is where you should use the extra hold while parking.

The large monitors are combined into a single space and measure 12.3 inches. The graphics are good, the colors are restrained, but the choice of dashboard type is limited to only two options and, additionally, you can change information from the on-board computer. The functions are also quite limited, I would like to see more different information, at least an additional display of engine, oil, gearbox, and battery charge. So there is still some work to be done. Moreover, the connection of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphones in our version is only wired, and there is no built-in navigation. The layout of the steering wheel keys is not very convenient. On the left is the adaptive cruise control and an additional key for personal settings, so you can set the necessary transitions in the multimedia menu with it. For example, you can change the adaptive cruise to normal or to the limit. Because there will be no separate key. On the right, the joystick control is given to multimedia, and changing information from the on-board computer is done only with a separate button. Its general appearance can only be changed in the menu on the main screen, as well as switching driving modes. Although you can program another separate button for the latter.

I also found the multimedia lacking in information. The settings are limited and confusing, and getting to the climate is quite a quest, especially if synchronization with a smartphone is enabled. This can only be done through the menu, a separate key is only for turning the climate on or off and does not take you to the control menu. And to change the temperature, you still need to tinker. But the situation with the radio always being on when the car starts has been fixed, and now the car remembers what was connected and what music was playing.

The audio system here is decent and offers eight speakers, which is enough for a pleasant sound. The main thing is that they did a fantastic job with noise insulation. Noises mostly do not break through into the cabin. Only the engine is barely audible during acceleration. It’s nice to see this in the budget segment.

Moving the wireless charger closer to the armrest is an interesting solution and even convenient, if not for the cupholders right in front of the USB connectors, which definitely interfere with use.

There is plenty of room for passengers in the rear, and the large panoramic window in our Lux trim adds light to the cabin. The curtain closes automatically at the touch of a button and can be stopped at any time. The glass itself opens the large sunroof to half the panorama. It’s a very cool thing to be able to stand behind the armrest and lean out into the open glass — just like in a limousine. Moreover, there is no central tunnel and nothing interferes with your legs.

There is also an armrest with cupholders behind, but there is no access to the trunk, as well as no adjustment of the sofa backrests, which is very much missed because they are almost vertical. There’s no heating either, only two USB outputs and air deflectors. There are large pockets in the doors and in the backs of the seats.

The luggage space of the MG HS 2025 is not impressive, but it is actually enough for anything. There are 507 liters and 1484 liters with the sofa backs folded down. That’s 44 liters more than its predecessor, but less than competitors like the Citroen C5 Aircross (580 liters) or Ford Kuga (526 liters).

There are no hooks, but there are mesh stops on the sides for small items, and under the floor there is additional space for storing the necessary tools and a roll cage under them. It’s nice that the sides are upholstered with fairly durable felt, which will not allow you to quickly scratch the sides with things, as is usually the case, and the additional rubberized carpet is a very practical thing.

Intuitive security

Speaking of practicality, the MG HS can already enter the ring with more experienced rivals like the Nissan Qashqai or even the Toyota RAV4 because the interior has already caught up with them and in some ways even outpaced them. However, the operation of security systems is a separate point, which has so far lagged behind in reliability among Chinese manufacturers. Now the MG Pilot has become more perfect and its work is not so harsh, and its presence is almost constantly felt.

A unique system in the MG HS — is the activation of cameras during sharp turns at slow speed. The camera is activated on the side where the turn signal is turned on and the steering wheel is turned.

It’s very convenient to drive, especially in yards when you can hit curbs. Hyundai has a similar function, but it highlights blind spots, and here it is the passage near the wheels so as not to scratch the wheels.

The LUX package is so far the only one in Ukraine that offers a full range of systems from 360 cameras to adaptive cruise with lane keeping and distance to other cars. And it works carefully, gently, without frightening with sharp returns to the lane, as was the case with the MG Marvel R. But the front camera, as in an electric car, is definitely missing here: it helped when leaving and T-intersections and showed an angle 50% larger than the driver can see.

However, the speed limit warning is a bit annoying, and you have to turn it off every time you get behind the wheel. Unfortunately, this particular function is not yet useful in our country because sometimes signs are not where they should be, and where they should be — they are not.

But LED optics are now pleasing. Although there is no matrix light, the adaptive light is usually more than enough. And here the headlights work for all the money

Lightness of manners and pleasant power

The MG HS 2025 used to be a pleasure to drive, but it felt heavy. After getting to know MG One, it became for me a model of the behavior of these Chinese Brits. For a very long time, I couldn’t help but wonder why all the brand’s cars didn’t follow this concept and settings. Now, finally, the brand’s big representative has got all the right qualities and even more.

It follows the steering wheel well, which is quite light, but full of effort and has a good return. There is a clear zero and a sense of understanding of the behavior of the wheels and their direction on any surface — and this is perhaps a more important indicator than the number of steering wheel revolutions.

Electronic settings can be changed depending on the driving mode: Sport, Eco, Normal, or Customer. The only noticeable change will be in the operation of the box, which will react more sharply to the accelerator and keep the engine at higher revs, or vice versa. The steering wheel does not change its behavior much, and the suspension does not react at all, so the modes are not so relevant.

Moreover, in general, this 9-speed torque converter easily copes with its work. The result is a good combination of a 2-liter GL31 HP gasoline engine with 231 hp and 370 Nm of torque. This engine has long been developed by SAIC and offers the best performance characteristics. Here, we worked with it in terms of improving fuel injection, oil pump, and cooling. As a result, it has become more efficient in terms of torque and power, and when paired with the «automatic», it offers fuel consumption of only 7.4 liters, which is quite reasonable. Sometimes I even managed to get down to 5.6 liters per 100 kilometers, but only when driving at a very leisurely pace on the highway.

I don’t know if the acceleration figures are correct, I didn’t check them, but it was enough for me that it never failed me during sharp starts or overtaking. Even accelerating from a speed of 120 km/h is easy, and I didn’t even have to switch to manual mode or use the steering paddles, which are available. It’s more for sharp, dynamic driving, and with the rolls that this crossover has, it’s better not to play with it.

The MG HS 2025 has the same chassis configuration as the previous generation, but with significant improvements. The changes affected both the front and rear suspension. Mostly it’s an adjustment of the mounts and bushings, which now work for maximum comfort.

Indeed, the crossover used to have a fairly all-absorbing suspension, but it bounced on potholes. Now it’s like a pillow is laid between you and the road. Of course, you can feel the dips, but somewhere in the distance, unobtrusively. Minor imperfections are swallowed up without being felt at all, and the suspension can only be broken by a serious dip in the asphalt. So you’re more likely to puncture a tire than feel any problems.

The only downside to this comfort is the presence of rolls. And no matter how hard the designers tried to avoid them, they couldn’t be avoided. So it’s even dangerous to enter corners at speed. There is a certain angle when the control seems to start to disappear, and only the auxiliary systems prevent the crossover from going off course. It seems that with all-wheel drive it would be easier to control such maneuvers, but so far the bidet has only a mono-drive.

Conclusions and positioning

The MG HS entered the market quietly and did not make a splash, although it could have. The second generation turned out to be more attractive not only in terms of equipment, handling, and comfort, but also with a price tag of $30,400 (1,263,809 UAH). No worthy competitor can offer this level of performance for at least a similar price. And this makes the new HS a very attractive offer on the market.

It has undoubtedly jumped far ahead of the Asians Chery Tiggo 7 Pro or Changan Uni-K in terms of quality of performance, clarity of work, level of reliability, if not equipment. But it hasn’t yet built a decent reputation in comparison even with the Koreans Hyundai Tucson or Kia Sportage. Not to mention the Nissan Qashqai or Honda CR-V, which are definitely ahead of MG in terms of handling and reliability.

The MG HS is also different in that it offers only a gasoline engine without any electric drive integrations. However, a PHEV version can be purchased on request, which has an electric motor and a 24.7 kW battery that work with a 1.5-liter gasoline turbo engine and an additional 48 V starter generator. The total power of this version is 295 hp, and the ability to drive on electric power is — 100 km. However, the cost of the crossover will increase to $38 thousand.

In Europe, there is also a combination of a turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline engine with a 7-speed dual-clutch DCT robot, as in the previous generation, but carefully refined. The engine is now more efficient and produces more power, and the gearbox is no longer «dry» but «wet», which significantly improves its performance and smoothness. Perhaps this version can be even more affordable. And if there is demand for them, the importer will consider supplying them to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, we have what seems to be a balanced offer in the price/quality category. For me, the indicator of a good car is that you almost without hesitation behave with it on the second day after meeting it. It performs all the necessary daily functions, accelerates when you need it, offers comfort and ease of communication. And most importantly, the thought of a long trip through heavy traffic or over long distances does not cause internal resistance and a desire to avoid it. And if the previous HS suffered from such flaws that were annoying and tiring, and the control was quite difficult and fuel consumption was high, now everything is different.

The second-generation MG HS is even more focused on comfort than its competitors, teetering on the edge of handling and softness. The car’s dynamic behavior may be a bit of a failure here, but it’s more than compensated for by the comfort of the interior. The ease of driving, the ability to brake at the right time, and the intuitive communication with the car.

PROS: comfort, interior styling, dynamics, fuel consumption, cost.

CONS: a failed multimedia interface, no adjustment of the backrest of the passenger sofa.