Test drive Mitsubishi Pajero Sport: a monster on a diet

You can go through off-road vehicles as many times as you want, but still come back to this monster, which continues to capture the minds of connoisseurs of the simple joy of overcoming endless spaces. However, not everyone is able to accept the tractor-like nature of a diesel engine, and it’s good to have a choice.

No matter how you feel about heavy fuel, its vibrations, noise, and brooding are not going away. This has always been true of large SUVs. Time passes, technologies emerge, diesel becomes more modest or goes away. But not in our case. And before you say that the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport can’t be made without a diesel engine, I’d like to remind you that there is a version with a three-liter gasoline. And yes, it not only copes with its tasks as before, but also fits into European emission standards.

Exactly a year ago, I tested Mitsubishi Pajero Sport It was the one with the “big heart” and power, but it was interesting to learn about the abilities of the gasoline V6. It’s a rarity on the market now, and even the Toyota LC Prado has abandoned the six-cylinder engine, but here’s an opportunity to take a good, reliable atmospheric 6B31 for a test.

Diesel or gasoline?

Well, to begin with, the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport in the gasoline version is almost 80,000 UAH cheaper, even in the top configuration: 2,080,000 UAH versus 2,008,000 UAH (even more at the promotional price). Externally, the diesel will have black body trims and inserts by default instead of chrome, whereas in the gasoline version it is an optional offer that is included in the package for UAH 50,000. This does not affect the functionality, only the aesthetics and modernity, which do not matter at all next to such a dinosaur.

It doesn’t matter that they removed the second battery under the rear-row seats for additional equipment and heated rear seats – they are needed in a diesel engine only because it takes a really long time to warm up. Gasoline cars and our hero reach the required interior temperature much faster, both in summer and winter.

Plus, the karma of gasoline is that this SUV has more opportunities for traveling in Europe. If you are unlikely to even go to countries like France, now you will even need to meet the emission standards and have a technical inspection to cross the borders. Yes, such rules are partially already in effect in 2025, check before you leave.

And the 3-liter gasoline engine with 209 hp is even more pleasant to communicate with because it is quieter, smoother, and faster. It’s easy to drive on the highway; your hands won’t tremble after overcoming 600 km, and the low growl will not be heard in your ears. Interestingly, the gearbox reacts even faster to the need to add torque, jumps down a gear, and the engine picks up immediately without any delay. At these moments, the diesel is still selected with turbos.

However, comfort in both will decrease significantly in direct proportion to speed. And even though gasoline is quieter, the wind resistance is the same, and the whistle now and then breaks into the cabin, gets confused in the mirrors, and sings along with Billie Eilish. I would like to add here not just a Bose audio system, but a premium one from Bang & Olufsen.

In addition, the expectations in terms of fuel consumption were completely wrong. While our diesel consumed 12.3 liters in mixed mode, the gasoline engine was less voracious and remained at 10.6-11.8 liters. Strange figures, but according to my measurements, you can drive longer on gasoline. However, this advantage changes when driving off-road. Here, gasoline leaks into the abyss before our eyes, and it is better to have a canister in the trunk.

Surprisingly, the algorithms of the box and engine traction are fully shifted in both versions to deliver torque at the low end. However, the full 279 Nm can be seen only after the engine is revved up to 4,000 rpm, for which you need to prepare for off-road and make the most of the manual modes of the box, if necessary.

Unfortunately, it is almost impossible to use the steering wheel paddles here because they are firmly fixed to the steering wheel base. The steering wheel itself will have to be turned constantly and not by 15 degrees, but fully and with effort. Still, the outdated power steering is still in place. Off-road, you’ll have to work up a sweat to keep the car moving in a given direction. It’s good that the engineers have taken care of not very experienced off-roaders. The proprietary Super Select 4WD-II makes much better use of all the possibilities and shortcomings, turning a large car into a spider capable of climbing a mountain and crossing treacherous dunes like a spider’s web. Turn on the all-wheel drive mode and go. All you have to do is watch the changes. You can also direct it a bit by switching on the driving mode: gravel, sand, mud/snow, or stones. This will help the system to orient itself faster and work at its best.

Sheet metal frame, rigid axle locks — a simple and clear advantage of the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport off-road. Minimum electronic intervention – maximum durability. Three all-wheel drive modes: conventional 4×4 (4H), with a locked center differential (4HLc) and with an activated low-range (4LLc). It’s not easy to bury it, but it’s possible, and only if you don’t understand how everything works. This is not a Defender that will think for the driver and pass in front of incomprehensible areas. Mitsubishi will stop only where it would be difficult for a tractor to reach.

Mythical savings

Whichever version of the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport engine you choose, everything will be the same in terms of functionality and comfort, from the availability of safety systems to the atmosphere and spaciousness of the cabin. There is no difference to be seen with the eye: a monochrome multimedia monitor, a digital instrument panel that has a more modern look, the same fonts, keys and switches. There are a lot of physical buttons and the usual position of the gearshift paddle. The niche under the center tonneau that hides the heated steering wheel button is surprising. It would have been easier to make it even on the steering wheel itself.

There will be no compromises in capacity either. The passenger row is spacious has a separate socket for charging gadgets or connecting additional equipment adjustable backrest and legroom. Folding the seats requires effort but provides access to a huge trunk.

There are nets for attaching small items, you can put a rubber mat, there is a small storage niche under the floor, and useful tools are hidden in others on the sides. There are even cup holders and a 12V power outlet. If you fold the sofa completely and put a mattress on it, you can sleep.

Interestingly, the difference between Mitsubishi Pajero Sport trim levels is as insignificant as between engine versions. If it’s not important to have an electric luggage compartment door, air ionization, and access to controlling the car’s functionality through an app, is it worth paying almost a hundred thousand hryvnias for it?

Even the two-tone leather upholstery, which does not seem to heat up, comes by default in the Ultimate diesel. In the gasoline version, it costs an additional 50 thousand hryvnias, along with electronic adjustment of the passenger seat and lumbar support.

Conclusions

Sometimes the numbers speak for themselves, and the advantages or disadvantages can only be seen in the overall calculations. With the advantage of the diesel price, which is now less than 1 hryvnia per liter, the need for more frequent maintenance, additional monitoring of the particulate filter or turbine, and the advantage of the atmospheric engine are striking. The difference in cost of UAH 1,952,000 versus UAH 1,755,000 simply grows exponentially in favor of gasoline.

If the owner of a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport spends most of his time on asphalt, there are simply no other options. Buying a reliable unit that will serve for decades and perform its functions to the fullest is invaluable, and the price is the lowest among all large SUVs. And yes, diesel is gradually becoming a thing of the past, so we are also being forced to limit our choices. We can only hope that electrification will not reach this real dinosaur so soon.