The best music releases of July 2025: Travis Scott, Backstreet Boys, Bush and Alice Cooper

From high-profile comebacks to bold debuts, the second month of summer was truly hot for music lovers. We have collected for you the best music releases of July 2025 that you should not miss. Among the long-awaited new releases are the Backstreet Boys’ anniversary project, Madonna’s legendary remix collection, and the first Alice Cooper Group album in 50 years.

ZAKHAR BO — «Електрозалежність»

Genre: indie pop, funk, psychedelic

Release date: July 01

Number of tracks: 9

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

Kyiv-based singer Zakhar Borisenko presented his debut album «Електрозалежність», in which stories about love and the search for one’s own «I» are combined with psychedelic stream of consciousness, warm summer vibes, and upbeat funk motifs.

According to the artist, the core of the album is emotions and feelings that run through us like an electric current «Thousands of unspoken words, who will I tell? Stay, please» — Zakhar repeats in the song «25th hour». I have to admit that it’s really hard to stop listening to him. Beware, «electro-addiction» exists and is developing quite quickly!

Kesha —. [Period]

Genre: dance-pop

Release date: July 4

Number of tracks: 11

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

On the 15th anniversary of her debut album Animal, pop singer Kesha Sebert returned with her sixth album, «.». On the one hand, it brings back the nostalgic vibes of the 2010s. On the other hand, the — in the title marks a new era of creative and personal freedom in the life of the singer, who recently ended her lawsuits with former producers and founded her own independent label, Kesha Records.

The six-minute composition «FREEDOM», which takes up a good half of the album’s ambient piano intro, is a somewhat unusual start to the dance album. However, Kesha quickly corrects itself, alternately immersing us in 80s house, hip-hop country (YIPPEE-KI-YAY), electro-soul (TOO HARD) and upbeat synth-pop (Boy Crazy).

Backstreet Boys — Millennium 2.0

Genre: pop

Release date: July 11

Number of tracks: 25

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

It’s hard to believe, but 25 years have passed since the premiere of the Backstreet Boys’ signature album «Millennium», which topped the charts and was nominated for a «Grammy» award. To celebrate the anniversary, the eternal boy band announced a deluxe version called Millennium 2.0.

«Thank you for still loving this album, — shared the band on Instagram. — We can’t wait to create a bunch of new Millennium memories with you!» Symbolically, the album contains 25 tracks, including 12 updated original songs, live recordings from the 1999-2000 tour, demos, B-sides and BSB’s latest single, HEY». JACKBOYS & Travis Scott — JackBoys 2 Genre: hip-hop, trap, psychedelic rap

Release date: July 13

Number of tracks: 17 (20 in the extended edition)

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music Following his breakthrough debut album Rodeo (2015) and the success of his follow-ups Birds in the Trap and Astroworld, Travis Scott has become one of hip-hop’s most influential artists. In 2019, he gathered talented artists who shared his signature aesthetic of melodic psychedelic trap under the roof of his own label, Cactus Jack Records.

In December 2019, the project JackBoys featuring Travis Scott, Don Tolliver, Sheck Wes, and a number of guest stars, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. And on July 13 this year, we received the second Cactus Jack compilation album, JackBoys 2. It not only repeated the success of its predecessor on the album chart, but also tries to surpass it in all respects: more tracks, collaborations with rap icons, and genre experiments.

By the way, 2025 was a productive year for Travis. The trap innovator managed to take part in a number of interesting joint projects. One of them was the latest album No Sign Of Weakness by the Afrobeat star Burna Boy. A hypnotically rhythmic single TaTaTa The Nigerian recorded it with Scott.

Bush — I Beat Loneliness

Genre: alternative rock, hard rock, post-grunge

Release date: July 18

Number of tracks: 12

Where to find it: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

Multi-platinum British rock legends BUSH are back with their tenth studio album I Beat Loneliness. It combines intense grunge with a melancholic sound and lyrics that, according to the press release, explore «the complexity of heartbreak, personal transformation, and the painful process of letting go».

From the very first track, Bush creates an emotional atmosphere in which the voice of the band’s frontman Gavin Rossdale, full of determination, heartache, and hope, is woven through the pulsating electronic rhythm and guitar riffs. After seven powerful rock tracks at the beginning, the album slows down in the atmospheric composition We Are Of This Earth and ends with a series of dramatic ballads, the best of which is Rebel With A Cause.

Justin Bieber — SWAG

Genre: pop, R&B

Release date: July 21

Number of tracks: 21

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

The unexpected seventh album from the former teenage idol, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, was his first work in four years. Since the release of «Justice» in 2021, Bieber has undergone a significant transformation. SWAG is his first album as a father and the first one he recorded after being freed from the hugely influential figure of Scooter Braun. Bieber finally had the freedom to create as he saw fit and took full advantage of it.

As always, Bieber’s main style is R&B, embellished with synthesizers in Too Long, fuzzy drums in First Place, and the squeak of acoustic guitar in Zuma House. Daisies and Devotion — two of the album’s standout songs and the closest thing to traditional singles, combine gospel influences with instrumental support from artists like soul experimenter Dijon and guitar radical Mk.gee.

Tyler, The Creator — DON’T TAP THE GLASS

Genre: hip-hop, pop rap, funk

Release date: July 21

Number of tracks: 10

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

With several No. 1 albums and a «Grammy» award, American rapper Tyler, The Creator has gained the status of a superstar who doesn’t have to puzzle over the narratives of his next album. Instead, the artist is going on a social media rampage, posting detailed instructions on how fans should listen to his «fun, short, optimistic and boastful album» DON’T TAP THE GLASS.

«This album is not meant to sit still, — writes Tyler. —Dancing, driving, running, or any other type of movement is recommended to understand its spirit. Only at full volume». Apparently, the instructions are justified, as the project contains a crazy compilation of dance tracks — perfect for outdoor summer parties.

Лея— «Місце де можна відчути всі емоції»

Genre: alternative folk, folk rock

Release date: July 17

Number of tracks: 7

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

Singer and performer Leia, also known as Liza Vasylkivska, gained popularity after the release of her debut album «Bestiary» (2023), which was based on the characters of Ukrainian mythology. This year, the artist presented a collection of new songs called «A place where you can feel all the emotions». As the title suggests, each song on the album tells the story of a particular emotion of Leia, and together they create a story of the lyrical heroine’s transformation.

Madonna — Veronica Electronica

Genre: synth-pop, house, electronica

Release date: July 25

Number of tracks: 8

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

In 1998, Madonna’s seventh album Ray of Light made her one of the most prominent pop music writers and gave birth to the breathtaking ballad Frozen, which still remains on radio and DJ playlists. Interestingly, Veronica Electronica was originally conceived as a companion album to Ray of Light and was to be released immediately after it. But the success of its predecessor forced the queen of pop to postpone the release.

All this time, rumors were circulating among fans about something like the mystical Grail — a mysterious remix album that for some unknown reason never saw the light of day. And now, 27 years later, the patience of Madonna’s fans has been rewarded. The eight-track collection has finally been released by Warner. It features remixes by Peter Rauhofer, William Orbit, Sasha, and the previously unreleased Gone Gone Gone demo.

Alice Cooper — The Revenge of Alice Cooper

Genre: hard rock, heavy metal

Release date: July 25

Number of tracks: 14

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

Not every band is lucky enough to reunite five decades after their rise to fame. The original lineup of Alice Cooper Group understands the uniqueness of the chance and promises to immerse listeners in the world of «vintage horror and classic 1970s shock rock» that made the band legendary.

According to the press release, fans have a chance to get a «powerful and nostalgic experience that combines the band’s legendary past and vibrant present». The album contains modern versions of old hits and two exclusive tracks: «Return of The Spiders» from 1970 and the vintage mix «Titanic Overunderture».