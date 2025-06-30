The best music releases of June 2025: Pulp, Lorde, HAIM and «Структура Щастя»

The first month of summer was not very generous with heat, but it pleased us with new works by recognized stars and young musicians. From the return of the HAIM trio with the album «I Quit» to the long-awaited «More» by the dinosaurs of Brit-pop Pulp, we have collected the best music releases of June 2025 for you.

Pulp — More

Genre: rock

Release date: June 6

Number of tracks: 11

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

Brit-pop icons Pulp return with their first full-length album in 24 years, More. Upon its release, it immediately topped the UK Albums Chart (UK album rankings). This is the first such success for the band since their 1998 album This Is Hardcore. А

Produced by James Ford of Arctic Monkeys fame, the album was created in an unusually quick three-week session in Sheffield and re-examines the themes of aging while retaining frontman Jarvis Cocker’s signature lyrical humor.

Turnstile — NEVER ENOUGH

Genre: alternative rock, punk metal

Release date: June 6

Number of tracks: 14

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Ever since Turnstile’s 2021 album GLOW ON shook up the alternative scene, all eyes have been on the Baltimore punks to see what they’ll do next and where their ever-changing, unexpectedly musical references will lead.

The band’s fourth album opens with a song full of synthesizers, hard-hitting guitar riffs, and reverb over Brendan Yates’ dreamy vocals. Later on, Turnstile go all out in their experiments, alternately weaving long ambient intros, hardcore, old-school funk, and deep house into the musical landscape of the record.

ENHYPEN — DESIRE: UNLEASH

Genre: K-pop

Release date: June 6

Number of tracks: 8

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

After a spectacular performance at this year’s Coachella festival, K-pop boy band ENHYPEN released their sixth EP of 8 danceable pop tunes produced by «Grammy» award-winning producer and songwriter Cirkut.

The lead single «Bad Desire (With or Without You)» hints at a dark, doomed relationship. It is accompanied by a fantastic music video in which the participants fall into the fiery sky and perform their signature choreography on a hellish plain where a chaotic battle of supernatural forces takes place. «Структура Щастя» — «Структура» Genre: electronica, post-punk

Release date: June 6

Number of tracks: 7

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music Known by her stage name «Structure of Happiness», Ukrainian composer, performer and songwriter Liza Uglach has released her third studio album «Structure». It boldly experiments with styles and invites us on a journey through a world in which electronica, vibe house, techno, folk and punk rock are whimsically intertwined.

Lisa also invites her fans (there are almost 300 thousand of them on Spotify, for example) to complement listening to her songs with an interesting visual experience. Above the animated clips many Ukrainian artists, whose work she actively promotes, have worked on the singer’s songs at different times.

Marina — Princess of Power

Genre: synth-pop, disco

Release date: June 12

Number of tracks: 13

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

The Greek-Welsh singer Marina Diamantis, also known as Marina, presented her sixth studio album Princess of Power. The project is filled with pulsating electronic rhythms of Euro-disco, lush strings of late ABBA, and also has considerable portions of Madonna and Lady Gaga in its DNA.

In the 2020s, Marina’s tracks «Primadonna» and «Bubblegum B**ch» from her albums «The Family Jewels» (2010) and «Electra Heart» (2012) shot to fame on TikTok and received platinum status in the United States for more than 1 million copies sold.

The Dare — What’s Wrong With New York? : Afters

Genre: alternative, indie rock

Release date: June 13

Number of tracks: 13

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

Known for producing Charli XCX’s «Guess», singer and musician Harrison Patrick Smith, aka The Dare, has released an extended deluxe edition of his debut album «What’s Wrong With New York?» Mixing punk, aggressive synths and his favorite club music of the 2000s, he tries to bring back the good old days when New York was still debauched and carefree.

The release comes after a successful European tour, a performance at the 67th «Grammy» Awards alongside Charli XCX, and several shows at Paris Fashion Week. The release contains previously unreleased tracks and a cover version of the song «I Can’t Escape Myself» by the English post-punk band The Sound.

HAIM — I Quit

Genre: alternative pop, indie rock

Release date: June 20

Number of tracks: 15

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

On their fourth album, the «Grammy» nominated sister trio HAIM decisively breaks free of any genre restrictions and offers us a heady cocktail of 1970s rock, 80s synth-pop, and 90s R&B.

«Each song has a theme of giving up something that no longer suits us» — the girls explain the album’s title in a press release, urging us to search, live our truth, and let go of everything unnecessary. «I didn’t think it could be so easy until I left it behind», — echoes the song «Down to Be Wrong».

In 2021, Alana Heim, the band’s keyboardist, made her film debut, playing the lead role in the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed romantic drama «Blueberry Pizza». So, if you liked the songs of the Heim sisters, you have a unique opportunity to continue your acquaintance with them on the movie screen.

Adrian Quesada — Boleros Psicodélicos II

Genre: rock, Latin American funk, soul

Release date: June 27

Number of tracks: 12

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

Eight-time «Grammy» nominated artist Adrian Quesada, best known as the co-founder of Black Pumas, has released «Boleros Psicodélicos II», the follow-up to his acclaimed Jaguar Sound 2022

of the year.

Drawing on a unique blend of Latin ballads from the 60s and 70s and psychedelic influences, the new album will feature many Latin artists, including Cuco, Hermanos Gutierrez, Ed Maverick, iLe and others.

Babymetal — METAL FORTH

Genre: alternative metal, heavy metal

Release date: June 27

Number of tracks:

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

Known for their combination of heavy metal and J-pop, the Japanese trio Babymetal celebrates its 15th anniversary with the new album METAL FORTH. According to the latest reports, the release, which was scheduled for June 27, is postponed. But fans can get acquainted with the album through the singles «RATATATA» with the participation of the German band Electric Cowboy and «From me to u» featuring the American singer Poppy.

Lorde — Virgin

Genre: indie rock, alternative pop

Release date: June 27

Number of tracks: 11

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

New Zealand pop star Lorde has released her fourth album Virgin. Its poster, featuring an X-ray of the singer’s pelvis, and the revealing single Man Of The Year, in which she covers her breasts with reinforced tape, caused a lot of speculation even before its release. It hinted at a new level of frankness in exploring personal issues.

In an interview, Lorde promised that Virgin would be like kissing someone you really like. And so far, everyone has been satisfied: the album has about the same amount of touching nostalgic songs to cry to and rhythmic dance hits. And the first thought most fans have after listening to it is that it’s a pity it lasted only 34 minutes.

To Eternity — «Причинно-наслідковий зв’язок»

Genre: pop, alternative

Release date: June 27

Number of tracks: 10

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

Ukrainian singer Daniel Otuonye, aka To Eternity, has Nigerian roots and is known for broke TikTok trends. After the single «Tasteless Honey», which has received over 2 million views, the artist presents his first full-length album «Причинно-наслідковий зв’язок».

According to Daniil, each of the 10 songs symbolizes a separate stage of his inner transformation from falling in love through doubts, disappointments, and personal growth. The project was also created with the help of Creative, olya neska, and IHRYK, whose features can be heard on the record.