The most interesting music releases of May 2025: Jerry Heil, Miley Cyrus, Garbage, Morcheeba, Palindrome and The Maneken

The last month of spring has saddened us with cold and lingering rains, but music continues to warm our hearts. We have collected for you the most interesting music releases of May 2025, which promise to be the highlight of the year: from the new album by pop icon Miley Cyrus and the return of the trip-hop legend Morcheeba to the first English-language album by the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 participants Ziferblat and 16 facets of the unpredictable Jerry Heil.

Jerry Heil — «Архетипи»

Genre: pop

Release date: May 2

Number of tracks: 16

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

Ukrainian singer, songwriter, and member of the US Recording Academy Jerry Heil has presented a new full-length album «Archetypes», which consists of 16 songs. Many tracks were co-written by famous musicians: Misha Pravyvyi (Anima mea), MONATIK and Eugene Khmara («I Begged»), as well as YARMAK («What Floor of the Sky Are You From?»). It’s worth noting that the latter song is currently leading the charts TOP 50 Ukrainian Spotify.

Interestingly, Jerry Heil considers the album not just a collection of her latest works, but a kind of map, each of the 16 songs in which personifies one of the facets of her personality «Each track on this album is like a separate archetype of me, — the singer admits. —Not Jungian, but my own: the lyrical naïve, the introverted rebel, the playful Jerry from 2019, the nymph… I wonder if you recognize them all. Or maybe you can hear something else.»

Ziferblat — Of Us

Genre: art rock, fusion, funk

Release date: May 2

Number of tracks: 9

Where to find it: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

The band Ziferblat, which represented Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, has released its second and first English-language album. Of Us not only presents the band’s work on the world stage, but also tries to impress listeners with musical experiments on the verge of art rock and funk.

Presenting the record on Instagram, the band noted that it was created in the shortest possible time: «This forced us to make a minimum of adjustments, mostly presenting everything to you as it is. And it’s great that everything turned out this way with this material».

Suzanne Vega — Flying with Angels

Genre: indie rock, folk

Release date: May 2

Number of tracks: 10

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

The mention of the American folk singer and songwriter Suzanne Vega is sure to evoke nostalgic emotions among older listeners. After all, in 1990, a remix of her song Tom’s Diner from the duo of British DJs DNA became extremely popular and became a hit of Ukrainian discos for a long time. Flying with Angels is the tenth full-length album and the first collection of Suzanne’s original songs since her «Tales from the Realm of the Queen of Pentacles» concert in 2014.

Critics note that the star’s latest work adds new colors to the palette of her work. The predominantly spoken «Lucinda» hints at rap, the sensual «Love Thief» attracts with its R&B arrangement, and «Rats» sounds like it is part of the «new wave» of the 1970s with its loud guitars and screeching organ. Changing over time, Vega’s once simple everyday lyrics have taken on a political edge. For example, she urges listeners not to be silent («Speakers Corner») when the media space is increasingly filled with fake news and disinformation. But I would also like to thank the singer for her majestic and heartbreaking song «Last Train From Mariupol» with a bandura-style guitar and the touching vocals of her daughter Ruby Frum. Kali Uchis — Sincerely Genre: neo-soul, dream pop, R&B

Release date: May 9

Number of tracks: 14

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

The Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis announced the release of her fifth studio album Sincerely in a mysterious way teaserin which she whispers «I dream of a home where even time stands still. A place where everything goes as it should».

In a March interview with 10magazine The artist further intrigued her fans by claiming that her latest project has miraculous healing qualities «I was able to heal myself with this album in many ways,— Uchis shared with journalists. —But I never knew that I was creating it for this very purpose».

The Maneken — Nova Era

Genre: funk rock, disco-funk, electronica, hip-hop

Release date: May 23

Number of tracks: 14

Where to find it: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

After a four-year hiatus, the composer, arranger, and lead singer of The Maneken, Yevhen Filatov, has released his fifth studio album, «Nova Era». The reason for this delay becomes clear when you learn that work on the project began before the pandemic, and more than 50 artists worked on it in studios and online via Zoom.

This also made the concert quite eclectic: among its 14 songs, you can find samples of completely different styles, from the wonderful upbeat disco «Walker» (my favorite) to soul «New Era» and rap «Until It’s Over». According to Yevhen, the funky sound of the album is a reminder of the happy times of peace and represents the hope for their return.

Morcheeba — Escape the haos

Genre: electronica, trip-hop

Release date: May 23

Number of tracks: 12

Where to find it: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

Celebrating three decades since the group’s inception, trip-hop stars Sky Edwards and Ross Godfrey have presented their fans with their eleventh studio album. Titled «Escape the Chaos», it once again showcases the hypnotic and relaxed atmosphere that made the duo famous in the 1990s (you probably have a copy of «Big Calm» lying around in your closet somewhere, listened to to the holes) and has sold over 10 million records worldwide.

Ross Godfrey notes that «this whole album — is a process of trying to reconnect with what’s really important. Whether it’s what’s in your heart, or with the world, putting your feet on the grass and feeling the ground beneath you». Sky continues his thought: «Apocalypse is always on the horizon, both personal and global. It’s comforting to seek refuge in music and love with people close to us».

Neyodovana — «Тобі»

Genre: dark pop, gothic

Release date: May 23

Number of tracks: 6

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

It was probably an emotional decision to add the debut album by Lviv musician and artist Solomiya Sereda to our Top 10 music releases of May. But while listening to «Тобі», I kept catching myself thinking that I was witnessing something special. From the sophisticated arrangements and wonderful lyrics to the gloomy Lana Del Rey-style chamber atmosphere, — Neyodovana makes you listen to it again and again.

«Паліндром» — «Dream translation machine»

Genre: alternative rock

Release date: May 23

Number of tracks: 12

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

Known by his stage name «Palindrome», Lviv-based singer Stepan Burban has released his fifth studio album «Dream Translator Machine». Its 12 tracks include collaborations with Khrystyna Soloviy, Kurgan, and the Kherson-based band Signals Feed the Void.

The album’s title refers to a device that Stepan wanted to build as a child to watch dreams on the TV screen. According to the performer, this image became a metaphor for his reflections on the unknown and exploration of the hidden parts of his personality.

Miley Cyrus — Something Beautiful

Genre: dance-pop, indie

Release date: May 30

Number of tracks: 13

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

On May 30, 2025, Columbia Records released the ninth and possibly the most ambitious album of the modern American pop icon Miley Cyrus. Something Beautiful is set to be a stunning and genre-breaking journey with bold visual concepts that the «Grammy» award-winning artist says inspired the horror movie «Mandy» and the album The Wall by Pink Floyd.

The first «visual album» Cyrus is expected to combine music with striking images and will be accompanied by a movie, which will be released this June «Even the darkest periods of our lives have their beauty, — emphasizes the star performer. —They are shadow, charcoal, hatching. It is impossible to create a picture without light and dark shades».

Garbage — Let All That We Imagine Be the Light

Genre: alt-rock, grunge-pop

Release date: May 30

Number of tracks: 10

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

The alternative rock band Garbage returned with their eighth studio album, Let All That We Imagine Be the Light, which came out on May 30. Speaking in unison with Morcheeba and Suzanne Vega, vocalist Shirley Manson says that the modern world has become too dark a place and she sees it as her task to change it.

“When creating this album, I was determined to find a more reliable, uplifting world to immerse myself in. The album title, Let Everything We Imagine Be Light, is the perfect statement for the album as a whole,“ explains the singer. ”When everything seems dark, it seems necessary to look for the power of light, positivity, and beauty in the world. It’s almost a matter of life and death. A survival strategy.”