The most interesting new movies of August 2025

August is a month of contrasts. The audience will have a new meeting with the terrible Count Dracula, but through the prism of a love story. A post-apocalyptic with the eloquent title «The End», but with a touch of musicality. An escape to Eden that will turn into a real hell. The exploits of another superhero, a vigilante, but a toxic one. Among the two dozen films offered by the August repertoire, choose the one that interests you. And our traditional article is ready to help you with that.

« The Pickup »

Genre: comedy action movie about a robbery

Premiere date: August 6

Release: Prime Video

A routine cash haul turns into a deadly chase when two conflicted armored truck drivers are ambushed by ruthless criminals with plans beyond a simple robbery

In recent years, Eddie Murphy has become a fixture on streaming, particularly on Netflix («You People», «Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F») and Prime Video («Coming 2 America», «Candy Cane Lane»), and seems to feel more than comfortable there. This time, he was accompanied on set by Pete Davidson, Keke Williams and Eva Longoria.

«Dracula: A Love Tale»

Genre: gothic horror movie, melodrama

Premiere date: August 7

Release: movie theaters

The official synopsis reads as follows: «The epic love story of Count Dracula, who renounced God after losing his beloved wife and was condemned to an eternity of ugliness. Traveling through the ages, the infamous bloody count defies fate and death searching for his lost love».

This year’s vampire movies have not yet disappointed «Sinners» Ryan Coogler has been rightly recognized by everyone viewers and critics, thereby distinguished himself and «Nosferatu» Robert Eggers. The latter, let’s just say, was unofficially involved with «Dracula» Bram Stoker, and now Luc Besson has decided to turn to the immortal classic of the Irish writer. Caleb Landry Jones, with whom the creator of the cult «Leon» and «The Fifth Element» will not work for the first time after last year’s «Dogman».

«Weapons»

Genre: detective horror movie

Premiere date: August 7

Release: movie theaters

One night, all but one of the students in Justine Gandhi’s class mysteriously disappear. The distraught teacher and other members of the community wonder who, or what, is behind the children’s disappearance. In 2022, Zach Cregger made a big name for himself with the outstanding horror «Barbarian», and according to the first reviews of Western observers, he did not disappoint this time around — «Weapons» already was dubbed one of the best films of the year. Interestingly, the ubiquitous Pedro Pascal was initially cast in the lead role, but due to his busy schedule «Fantastic 4: The First Steps» could not join the project. As a result, the role went to Josh Brolin, who had long since completed his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now it’s even more interesting how Cregger adapts new «Resident Evil», which is scheduled for release next September.

«Freakier Friday»

Genre: fantasy comedy

Premiere date: August 7

Release: movie theaters

Three years after Anna Coleman exchanged bodies with her mother Tess, the family is once again plagued by this misfortune. This time Anna will exchange bodies with her daughter Harper, and Tess will find herself in the body of the 14-year-old daughter of an English restaurateur, Eric, who is soon to marry Anna. The Coleman family is in for another chaos.

«Freakier Friday» is the sequel to the 2003 hit «Freaky Friday», which was based on the novel of the same name by Mary Rogers. Several actors from the original film reprise their roles, including Lindsay Logan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray.

« Alarum »

Genre: spy action movie

Premiere date: August 7

Release: movie theaters

Mercenaries Joe and Lara, who were once rivals, fall in love during a mission and decide to commit treason to be together. The lovers manage to escape from their agencies and establish a quiet life. But this idealistic world is shattered when they get their hands on a flash drive that can destroy the world’s intelligence and which, of course, is sought after by several influential organizations.

Sylvester Stallone’s star will once again sparkle on the screens of Ukrainian cinemas after the recent «Armor», and again, this is a movie with miserably low ratings on popular movie portals, including 0% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. However, as practice shows, there is a buyer for every product. Scott Eastwood, Willa Fitzgerald, and Mike Colter will co-star with Sly.

«The End»

Genre: post-apocalyptic musical

Premiere date: August 7

Release: movie theaters

The film is set two decades after an environmental catastrophe has rendered the Earth’s surface uninhabitable. The story focuses on a wealthy family: a mother, father and their 20-year-old son, who have secluded themselves in a luxurious bunker deep in a former salt mine with a few other people. But the bunker’s harmony begins to crumble when a mysterious girl from another world appears on their doorstep.

Post-apocalypse and musical — this is a strange and unusual combination of genres in the debut feature film by documentary filmmaker Joshua Oppenheimer called «The End». With this in mind, Tilda Swinton, George McKay and Michael Shannon will have at least more fun hiding in a shelter than, for example, Rebecca Ferguson’s character in «Silo». But the audience will be able to find out how exciting it will be in the cinema on August 7.

«Hagen — In the Nibelungen Valley» / Hagen – Im Tal der Nibelungen

Genre: fantasy

Premiere date: August 14

Release: movie theaters

Hagen von Tronje, a Burgundian armorer, is secretly in love with the king’s daughter, Krimgilda. When the famous dragon-fighter Siegfried appears in the city of Worms and threatens the old order, Hagen tries to protect the inexperienced King Gunther from making mistakes, but he sees the mercurial Siegfried as a chance to save the kingdom. He must show the way to lands, where Gunther intends to ask for the hand of the dangerous valkyrie Brünnhilde. On the way there, Hagen and Siegfried become friends, which escalates the tragic conflict. When Kriemhilde falls in love with Siegfried, Hagen has to make a choice between love and loyalty to the king.

The plot of the film is based on the fantasy novel «Hagen of Tronje» (1986) by the German writer Wolfgang Holbein. This work combines the epic poem «The Nibelungenlied» with elements of other legends and the author’s free interpretation of the material. It is not the first time that German filmmakers have addressed the topic — suffice it to recall Fritz Lang’s two-part silent classic «Die Nibelungen» (1924) and its eponymous remake by Harald Reinl, whose two parts premiered in 1966 and 1967.

A more modern cinematic interpretation of «Ring of the Nibelungs» Uli Edel was released in 2004 and boasted an interesting cast. In particular, it featured the legendary Max von Sydow, the then-recent Terminatrix Kristanna Loken (before her fall into the abyss Uwe Boll’s kringle), as well as a very young and unknown Robert Pattinson.

« The Home »

Genre: psychological horror, thriller

Premiere date: August 14

Release: movie theaters

Max starts working at a retirement home and realizes that the residents and caretakers are hiding sinister secrets. As he explores the building and its forbidden fourth floor, he begins to discover connections to his own past, including his upbringing as a foster child.

The lead role in this psychological horror is played by American comedian Pete Davidson, the same one who accompanied Eddie Murphy in the aforementioned «The Pickup». James DeMonaco, known as the author and director of the first three installments of the dystopian horror series «The Purge», is responsible for the production and partially for the script.

«Eddington»

Genre: western, black comedy

Premiere date: August 14

Release: movie theaters

The movie takes place in May 2020 in the small town of Eddington, New Mexico. It is then, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, that the confrontation between local sheriff Joe Cross and Mayor Ted Garcia reaches its climax, which risks backfiring on everyone involved.

«Eddington» — a new work from Ari Aster, who made a name for himself with his horror films «Hereditary» (2018) and «Midsommar» (2019), and two years ago released a bizarre surreal tragicomedy «Beau Is Afraid» with Joaquin Phoenix, and now he’s stepping into the territory of black comedy in a western setting. In «Eddington», the director continues his collaboration with Phoenix, whose opponent on the set will be Pedro Pascal, who moved here immediately after the battle with Galactus.

«Nobody 2»

Genre: action movie

Premiere date: August 14

Release: movie theaters

Hutch Mansell goes on vacation, but even in the sunny places he has vivid childhood memories of, the former government assassin is caught up with enemies from his past.

The first part of 2021 was directed by Russian Ilya Naishuller, and in the sequel he was replaced by Indonesian director Timo Tjadjanto, who works mainly in the action and horror genre, but so far exclusively within Indonesian cinema.

Bob Odenkirk reprises his role, along with many other actors from the previous film. Along with them, we will see newcomers Sharon Stone, Colin Hanks, John Ortiz, Mackenna Grace, and Chris Pine, a much nicer company than the Russian performers who appeared in the original film.

«Night Always Comes»

Genre: crime thriller

Premiere date: August 15

Release: Netflix

Lynette is forced to take care of her wayward mother, Doreen, and her older brother, Kenny. And as if she didn’t have enough to worry about, within 24 hours she must pay off old debts and find enough money to keep the house her family lives in.

The plot of the film is based on the novel of the same name by American writer Willie Vlautin, which appeared on bookstore shelves in 2021. The lead role is played by Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal’s recent Fantastic Four co-star, who can compete with her colleague for audience attention given the frequency of her recent appearances on screens.

«Three»

Genre: historical action adventure

Premiere date: August 21

Release: movie theaters

According to the official synopsis «the events take place during the Ukrainian War of Independence of 1917-1921. Two Makhnovist bandits ambush a Red Army convoy carrying a large sum of money. The robbery goes awry, and the captured commander of the panzer unit is taken along with the money. There is no turning back, and three different men who have miraculously escaped death become associates of».

In recent years, our distributors, including FILM.UA, have made it a habit to present Ukrainian films on Independence Day: in 2022, it was the military drama «Sniper. The White Raven», the year before that — a historical film «Dovbush», and last year — mystical horror «The Witch of Konotop». This year, on the eve of the holiday, the historical action-adventure «Three» by Ivan Kravchyshyn will be released, in which the Makhnovists will rob the Bolsheviks.

The main roles in the film are played by Artemiy Yegorov, Roman Yasinovsky, Alina Kovalenko and debutant Yevhen Pidnesnyi. Some of the scenes were filmed in Starokonstantiniv before the full-scale invasion, which was attacked by the Russians with «Daggers» just on the day of writing. The film will be available in Ukrainian cinemas starting August 21.

«Eden»

Genre: survival thriller

Premiere date: August 21

Release: movie theaters

1929. A German couple rejects bourgeois values and leaves civilization, traveling to the island of Floreana, part of the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador. Over time, they are joined by several other uninvited guests. Life on Floreana for all groups means harsh weather, wildlife and a complete lack of amenities. But nothing will be a greater test for them than coexistence with desperate neighbors prone to theft, deception, and even worse.

In the new film by the stalwart Hollywood craftsman Ron Howard (who made a standout appearance in the satirical «The Studio») has a truly top-notch cast of Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby (yes, again), Daniel Brühl, Sydney Sweeney, and the recent ballerinas Ana de Armas.

« Together »

Genre: body horror

Premiere date: August 21

Release: movie theaters

A married couple, Tim and Millie, move to the countryside, where they encounter a mysterious force that causes horrific changes in their bodies.

After last year’s «The Substance» Coralie Farja The body-hugging fashion seems to be back, and as for «Together», critics have already singing praises together this debut work by director Michael Shanks. Interestingly, the lead actors Dave Franco and Alison Brie are married in real life, so the scenes with «gluing» their bodies hardly caused any inconvenience to the actors.

«Eenie Meanie»

Genre: heist thriller

Premiere date: August 22

Release: Hulu

Driver Edie is forced to revisit her criminal past when her former employer offers her a chance to save the life of her unreliable ex-boyfriend.

This streaming release marks the directorial debut of «Continental» (2023) screenwriter Sean Simmons, and stars Samara Weaving, Carl Glusman, Jermaine Fowler, Marshawn Lynch, Randall Park, Steve Zahn, and Andy Garcia.

«The Thursday Murder Club»

Genre: crime-detective comedy

Premiere date: August 28

Release: Netflix

Seventy-year-old amateur detectives try to solve a murder. Among the newly minted detectives are a retired spy, a nurse, a trade unionist, and a psychiatrist.

«The Thursday Murder Club» — is a new comedy project from Chris Columbus, based on the 2020 novel of the same name by English writer Richard Osman. The set brings together venerable veterans — Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, who are reuniting after the hit «MobLand», and also Ben Kingsley, Celia Emry, Jonathan Price and Richard E Grant.

« Presence »

Genre: psychological thriller about the supernatural

Premiere date: August 28

Release: movie theaters

Rebecca, Chris and their children Tyler and Chloe move into a new house. All of them have their own problems: their mother is engaged in illegal business, their father is thinking of divorce, their son is bullying his classmate, and their daughter is depressed because of the death of her friend. And each of them begins to feel that there is some otherworldly force in their new home.

«Otherworldly» is Steven Soderbergh’s second film to be released in Ukraine this year, after the March spy thriller «Black Bag». The idea for the film came from the director, who was inspired by his own belief in the presence of a creature in his house that he and his wife called Mimi.

«The Roses»

Genre: satirical black comedy

Premiere date: August 28

Release: movie theaters

At first glance, Ivy and Theo’s life seems perfect: successful careers, happy marriages, and wonderful children. However, behind the facade of the family idyll lie accumulated resentment, jealousy, and even rivalry. Against the backdrop of Theo’s professional crisis and Ivy’s realization of her ambitions, their relationship gradually turns into a real confrontation with unpredictable consequences.

«Roses» is a film adaptation of the novel «The War of the Roses» (1981) by American Warren Adler and at the same time a remake of the 1989 film of the same name starring Danny DeVito, Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. This time, the no less charismatic Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman took on the role of the crazy couple on the screen, and they were accompanied by Andy Samberg, Kate McKinnon and Allison Janney.

« Relay »

Genre: thriller

Premiere date: August 28

Release: movie theaters

Tom — a covert «middleman» who makes payments on behalf of corrupt corporations or even government organizations. When they are threatened with exposure, Tom is the one who takes over to clean up the mess. Sarah — is a potential client who may need his protection because she has important information that could lead to someone trying to eliminate her. In order to save her life, she has to trust Tom completely. Riz Ahmed, Lily James, and Sam Worthington were entrusted with the role of Tom in this tense thriller.

«The Toxic Avenger»

Genre: superhero black comedy

Premiere date: August 28

Release: movie theaters

The film is set in a fantasy world where a failed janitor, Winston Goose, is transformed into the mutant vigilante, Toxy, after an accident. Armed with a mop, this unexpected radioactive hero takes on gangsters and corrupt CEOs while trying to maintain his relationship with his son.

«The Toxic Avenger» relaunches the eponymous series of films created by the great and terrible Lloyd Kaufman and is positioned as a remake of the very first «The Avenger», dated 1984. Peter Dinklage will play the miracle superhero on the screen, and Jacob Tremblay, who recently appeared in «The Life of Chuck», Kevin Bacon and former Frodo Elijah Wood. The trailer already shows that this ultra-violent bloody spectacle is far from Marvel’s harmless fairy tales.

«Caught Stealing»

Genre: action crime thriller

Premiere date: August 28

Release: movie theaters

«Broken and forgotten former baseball player Hank Thompson suddenly finds himself in the midst of the criminal chaos of 90s New York City. Forced to plunge into the dark underbelly of the big city, he will have to make his way through a treacherous world he never imagined existed» — the synopsis says.

A new film by Darren Aronofsky — is always a notable cinematic event. This time, he took on the adaptation of the novel of the same name by Charlie Huston, who also wrote the screenplay. The cast is full of stars, such as Austin Butler, Regina King, Zoe Kravitz, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber and Vincent D’Onofrio.

It is worth noting that in this barrel of honey there was room for a spoonful of tar in the person of Russian actor Yuri Kolokolnikov, who also appeared in last year’s misunderstanding «Kraven the Hunter» with an enchanting 15% positive critical acclaim on Rotten Tomatoes and three nominations for «Golden Raspberries».